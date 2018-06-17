Successfully reported this slideshow.
Unidad II. Agua para nuestra vida.

Agua en el organismo.

Unidad II. Agua para nuestra vida.

  1. 1. Participante: Yohana A. Ramírez G. Unidad II. Biología y Conducta
  2. 2. Se conoce como materia todo aquello que tiene una masa y ocupa un lugar en el espacio. Se entiende como masa a la cantidad de materia que contiene un cuerpo. Se manifiesta en estado sólido, líquido y gaseoso. Las partículas elementales son los constituyentes elementales de la materia. El bosón de Higgs o partícula de Higgs es una partícula elemental propuesta en el modelo estándar de física de partículas. Según el modelo propuesto no posee espín, carga eléctrica o color, es muy inestable y se desintegra rápidamente: su vida media es del orden del zeptosegundo.
  3. 3. La unidad básica en un elemento o compuesto es la molécula. La agrupación de moléculas adecuadamente ordenadas condujo a través de la evolución a la formación de estructuras más complejas como los aminoácidos, las proteínas, los ácidos nucleicos, los lípidos y carbohidratos y se pudo inferir teóricamente que la agrupación adecuada de estos pudo constituír un sistema fisicoquímico con la propiedad de reproducirse y la evolución de estos sistemas condujo a la aparición de la unidad funcional básica de la vida, conocida como la Célula.
  4. 4. La célula constituye un sistema de estructuras de alta complejidad, y por encima de ellas aparecen las infinitamente mas complejas jerarquías de organización y función que caracterizan a los seres vivos con el Homo Sapiens al tope de la lista. CélulasTejidosÓrganosSistemaOrganismo Planta, Gusano u HombreTejido especializado en el hombre es el Sistema Nervioso Permite la posibilidad de correlacionar las funciones de sus diferentes partes integrantes
  5. 5. El agua es el elemento químico constitutivo más importante del cuerpo humano. - Sujeto Sano representa casi el 60% del peso corporal (tomando en cuenta la edad, el sexo y el tejido adiposo). -- Recién nacido representa el 75% del peso corporal total. -- De igual manera, la cantidad de agua varía de unos tejidos a otros, oscilando entre 80% de contenido en riñones y 10% en tejido adiposo.
  6. 6. Compartimientos líquidos del cuerpo: Compartimiento Extracelular -Representa cerca del 35 a 40% del agua total corporal. -- Incluye dos subcompartimientos: el plasma sanguíneo, representa cerca del 15% de la masa corporal, y el líquido intersticial representa cerca del 15% de la masa corporal . -- Existen dos subcompartimientos menores tales como la linfa, que representa cerca del 2% de la masa corporal , y el líquido transcelular , aquí se incluyen los liquidos de las secreciones digestivas, líquido cefalorraquídeo, líquido sinovial, líquido intraocular y líquidos de espacios serosos, en conjunta representa aproximadamente del 1 al 3% de masa corporal. Compartimiento Intracelular -Representa cerca del 60 a 65% del agua corporal total. -- Está constituido por la suma del volumen líquido existente en la totalidad de las células del cuerpo que representa la suma de multitud de subcompartimientos individuales. -- Representa cerca del 30 al 40% del peso corporal.
  7. 7. La membrana de las células es una membrana semi-permeable ya que permite el paso del agua por difusión pero no la de iones y otros materiales, este movimiento del agua genera una presión hidrostática llamada presión osmótica, ésta es directamente proporcional al número de partículas en solución y suele denominarse también presión en la membrana celular. Las fuerzas osmóticas son el determinante fundamental de la distribución del agua en el cuerpo, el agua puede cruzar libremente casi todas las membranas celulares, y como resultado los fluidos corporales se mantienen en un equilibrio osmótico, dado que la osmolaridad del liquido intra y extracelular es la misma, dando lugar al balance acuoso.
  8. 8. Los electrolitos realizan importantes funciones en el organismo: - El Potasio participa en la función enzimática, el funcionamiento de las membranas celulares, la conducción del impulso nervioso, la actividad cardiaca, la función renal, el almacenamiento del glucógeno y la regulación del equilibrio hídrico. - El Sodio es el principal regulador de la osmolaridad del plasma. Además también interviene en la transmisión de impulsos por las membranas celulares. - El Calcio interviene en la activación nerviosa y muscular y como activador de multitud de enzimas. En forma insoluble es el principal componente de los huesos y dientes. - El Magnesio participa en la activación enzimática, en el metabolismo de las proteínas y en la función muscular. - El Fósforo actúa en el metabolismo energético, en la regulación del pH y en la estructura del tejido óseo.

