Sodium hypochlorite

This ppt describe about "sodium hypochlorite making machine" and how to make in house by using salt and water.

Sodium hypochlorite

  1. 1. सोडियम हायपोक्लोराइट सोल्युशन sodium hypochlorite making तयार करण्याचे मशीन machine To wash fruits and vegetables in COVID period कोविड काळात फळे आणि भाज्या धुण्यासाठी
  2. 2.  कोविड -19 हा नुकताच सापडलेल्या कोरोनाव्हायरसमुळे होिारा संसर्गजन्य रोर् आहे. व्यक्तीच्या स्पर्ागतून हा पसरतो त्यामुळे भाज्या, ककराण्यातील िस्तूचे िापरण्याआधी ननजंतुकीकरि के ले पाहहजे  COVID-19 is the infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered corona virus.It is spread through the touch of a person, so vegetables and groceries should be sterilized before use
  3. 3. NaCl + H2O + 2e = NaOCl सोडडयम हायपोक्लोराइटचे द्रािि मीठ आणि पािी यांच्या मदतीने इलेक्रॉलललसस पद्धतीने बनिता येते. Sodium hypochlorite solution can be made by electrolysis with the help of salt and water.
  4. 4. ७०० लमली पािी, २० ग्राम मीठ आणि एका तासासाठी १५ V , २ A सप्लाय काबगन इलेरोडच्या मदतीने हदल्यास द्रािि तयार होते The solution is formed by giving 700 ml of water, 20 g of salt and 15 V, 2 A adopter supply through carbon electrode for 1 hour. Material Required मटेररअल
  5. 5.   पालेभाज्या धुण्यासाठी, फारर्ी, फननगचर पुसण्यासाठी इ. सोडडयम हायपोक्लोराइट द्राििाचा िापर करतो sodium hypochlorite solution used for washing leafy vegetables, for wiping furniture, floor etc. विज्ञान आश्रमाने 123, IBT ननदेर्काचे प्रलर्क्षि घेतले. त्या पैकी 18 जुलै पयंत 10 र्ाळेतील विद्यार्थयागन्नी हे उपकरि बनिले आहे. Vigyan Ashram has taken training of 123 instructors. Students of 10 schools made this instrument till 18th July. Contact : Ms Priyanka Gharat , vapabal@gmail.com , whatsapp 9730005016

