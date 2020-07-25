Successfully reported this slideshow.
परसबाग लागवड कोसस आपणच आपला भाजीपाला पपकवू Kitchen Garden Course स्वयंपुणण बनु Become self reliant Cultivate our vegetables
परसबाग लागवड कोसस चा उद्देश – - स्वतःच्या कु टुुंबासाठी रसायनमुक्त भाज्या व फळे स्वतःच पिकपवणे. - कु टुुंबाची िौष्टीक आहार...
कोर्णमधील पवषय- १. परसबागेची उपयुक्तता २ परसबागेची आखणी व व्यवस्थापन ३ व्हर्टिकल गार्िनीींग (पपशवीतील भाजी लागवर्) ४. सेंद...
परसबागेसाठी जागा, नमुना -१ | Skilled Training in Advancement in Rural Societies | 6 २० x २० फु ट जागा बेड आकार – १७ फु ट x...
कोर्णमध्ये र्हभागी होण्यार्ाठी पात्रता – - कोणत्याही वयाची व्यक्ती जयाींना परसबाग करण्याची इच्छा आहे. - घराच्या बाजुला अथव...
परर्बाग लागवड प्रशिक्षण र्ंस्था Kitchen Garden Training organisetion 12 वैिाली गवंडी रणजीत िानभाग गणेि पपंगळे चैतन्य नाडकण...
  1. 1. परसबाग लागवड कोसस आपणच आपला भाजीपाला पपकवू Kitchen Garden Course स्वयंपुणण बनु Become self reliant Cultivate our vegetables
  2. 2. परसबाग लागवड कोसस चा उद्देश – - स्वतःच्या कु टुुंबासाठी रसायनमुक्त भाज्या व फळे स्वतःच पिकपवणे. - कु टुुंबाची िौष्टीक आहाराची गरज भागवणे – स्वावलुंबी होणे. - रोगप्रतीकारक शक्ती वाढपवणे – करोना सारख्या पवषाणु िासुन स्वतःला व कु टुुंबाला सुरपित ठे वणे. - िैशाची बचत करणे Kitchen Garden Course Objectives: - To cultivate chemical free vegetables and fruits for ones family - To provide nutritious diet to the family and become self reliant. - To increase immunity for protecting yourself and your family from viruses like corona and seasonal diseases - Saving money
  3. 3. कोर्णमधील पवषय- १. परसबागेची उपयुक्तता २ परसबागेची आखणी व व्यवस्थापन ३ व्हर्टिकल गार्िनीींग (पपशवीतील भाजी लागवर्) ४. सेंद्रीय खत ननर्मिती ५. सेंर्द्रय पध्दतीने कीर् ननयींत्रण ६. पाणी व्यवस्थापन ७ बीयाणेबँक ८ साींर्पाण्याचा पुनिवापर Course contents 1. Importance of kitchen garden 2. Models of kitchen garden and management. 3. Vertical vegetable sack garden 4. Production of organic manure 5. Disease and pest management through organic pesticide 6. Water management 7. Seed bank 8. Waste water recycling
  4. 4. परसबागेसाठी जागा, नमुना -१ | Skilled Training in Advancement in Rural Societies | 6 २० x २० फु ट जागा बेड आकार – १७ फु ट x ७५ सेंमी सरी आकार – १७ फु ट X १.५ फु ट २ बेड मधील अंतर १ फु ट प्रवेशद्वार सुची सरी वरंबा सपाट वाफा गादी वाफा बहुवर्षीय पपके
  5. 5. कोर्णमध्ये र्हभागी होण्यार्ाठी पात्रता – - कोणत्याही वयाची व्यक्ती जयाींना परसबाग करण्याची इच्छा आहे. - घराच्या बाजुला अथवा टेरेसवरती परसबागेकरीता जागा उपलब्ध आहे इ लर्नणग कोर्ण: ३ मर्हने - दर १५ र्दवसानी एक तासाचा एक वेबबनार. मुलयांकन - वेबबनार मध्ये काही प्रात्यक्षिके र्दले जातील. प्रात्यक्षिकाींचे फोटो पाठवावे लागतील Eligibility for participation – - Any one can participate who is willing to cultivate kitchen garden - Minimum land is available near the house of at terrace E- learning course: 3 months Every 15 days session will be conduct for an hour. Monitoring: Practical will be given after each session and photos will be collect Total participants: 46 individuals and for 10 NGOs MAVIM: 50 Community recourse persons from 10 Districts र्हभाग- ४६ वैयक्तीक व १० सामाजजक सींस्थेकर्ून, मापवम – १० जजल्ह्यामधून ५० स्थाननक कायिकते.
  6. 6. परर्बाग लागवड प्रशिक्षण र्ंस्था Kitchen Garden Training organisetion 12 वैिाली गवंडी रणजीत िानभाग गणेि पपंगळे चैतन्य नाडकणीभक्ती तळवेलकर स्टार्ण फोरम, पुणे पवज्ञान आश्रम, पाबळ रूरल कम्युन्र्, मुंबई MPCC &T, Pune

×