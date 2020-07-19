Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hand Washing Unit Sanitizer dispensing unit हात धुण्याचे बेसिन िॅननटायझर डििपेंझर युननट
पायाने ऑपरेट वॉश बेसिन Foot Operated Wash Basin  सॅनिटायझर डिस्पेंसर आणि वॉश बेससि याांचे एकत्रीकरि  ऑपरेट करण्यासाठी पे...
Vigyan Ashram made designed and trained over 70+ IBT instructors in fabrication of hand washing stations. ववज्ञाि आश्रमािे
This technology describe about "Foot operated wash basin"

  1. 1. Hand Washing Unit Sanitizer dispensing unit हात धुण्याचे बेसिन िॅननटायझर डििपेंझर युननट
  2. 2. पायाने ऑपरेट वॉश बेसिन Foot Operated Wash Basin  सॅनिटायझर डिस्पेंसर आणि वॉश बेससि याांचे एकत्रीकरि  ऑपरेट करण्यासाठी पेिलचा आणि स्पस्रांग वापर  िळाला हाताचा सांपकक होत िाही त्यामुळे सुरक्षित हात धुता येते. Made in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Combination of sanitizer dispenser and wash basin ,  Operates using pedal and spring arrangement, No contact with tap results in safe hand wash. DBRT च्या ववद्यार्थयाकन्िी बिवलेले युनिट Hand washing station by DBRT students @ ashram
  3. 3. Vigyan Ashram made designed and trained over 70+ IBT instructors in fabrication of hand washing stations. ववज्ञाि आश्रमािे हात धुण्याच्या बेससि चे डिझाईि तयार के ले. त्या िुसार 70 पेिा जास्त IBT निदेशकान्िा रसशिि ददले. त्याांिी आपल्या शाळेसाठी अशी मसशि बिवली. Hand sanitizer dispenser made by our students आमच्या ववद्यार्थयाकिी बिवलेले सॅनिटाईझर मशीि Contact : Sunny Bansode vapabal@gmail.com Whatsapp : 9730005016

