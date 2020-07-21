Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fan pad

This PPT is about Polyhouse fanpad system developed at Vigyan Ashram.

  1. 1. Polyhouse Fanpad system पॉली हाऊस साठी ची फॅ न पॅड ससस्टीम DC motor installed on fan
  2. 2. Polyhouse Fanpad System  Higher electricity consumption for polyhouse exhaust fan  फॅ न साठी वीजेचा खचच व वीज उपलब्ध नसणे.  Unable to maintain constant humidity and temperature inside polyhouse due to power failure .  वीज नसल्यास पॉलीहाऊस मधील तापमान व आद्र्ता राखता न येणे.
  3. 3. Solution उत्तर  Replace the existing AC with DC motor as DC motor has higher efficiency.  सध्याच्या AC मोटार पेक्षा जास्त कायचक्षम अशी DC मोटार बसवणे  DC motor can be run directly on solar energy, so we can obtain continuous supply.  DC मोटार थेट सौर उजेवर चालवणे. त्यामुळे दिवसा ससस्टीम व्यवस्स्थत चालू शके ल. Contact Ranajeet Shanbag / Sanket Valse vapabal@gmail.com 9730005016

