Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
फ़ॅ ब अॅके डमी कोर्स कालावधी : 6 महीने डिजिटल फ़ॅ ब्रिके शन चे प्रशिश्षण ववववध आधुननक फॅ ब्रिके शन तंत्रज्ञानाचे प्रशिश्षण व...
Face shields- Covid Initiative
Open for Making Projects ; Do-It-Yourself facility Facility for Engineering Students projects Learn Make Share अशिियांब्रत...
Fab Ed Program (Fab Lab in Education Program) फॅ ब लॅब चा िैक्षणिक उपक्रम शाळेतील ववद्यार्थयाांसाठी ववववध प्रशिश्षण वगा वव...
Globally connected Locally Self sufficient Village Fab Village Agriculture Water Energy Waste Management
Lets begin with our Campus @ Pabal village 100 students and teachers staying together
Fab lab
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fab lab

23 views

Published on

This slides describes about how fablab machines at vigyan ashram machines are useful to solve our local problems.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fab lab

  1. 1. फ़ॅ ब अॅके डमी कोर्स कालावधी : 6 महीने डिजिटल फ़ॅ ब्रिके शन चे प्रशिश्षण ववववध आधुननक फॅ ब्रिके शन तंत्रज्ञानाचे प्रशिश्षण ववववध प्रकल्प व अत्याधुननक तंत्राचे प्रशिश्षण (लेझर कटींग, 3D वप्रंटर , CNC मशिशननंग , इलेक्ट्रॉननक्ट्स व प्रोग्रॅशिमंग )
  2. 2. Face shields- Covid Initiative
  3. 3. Open for Making Projects ; Do-It-Yourself facility Facility for Engineering Students projects Learn Make Share अशिियांब्रत्रकी च्या ववद्यार्थयाासाठी प्रकल्प करण्यासाठी ची सुववधा व मागारशान स्वत: प्रकल्प करु इजच्ि ा-यांचे स्वागत ; DIY ची सुववधा शिका बनवा प्रर्ार करा
  4. 4. Fab Ed Program (Fab Lab in Education Program) फॅ ब लॅब चा िैक्षणिक उपक्रम शाळेतील ववद्यार्थयाांसाठी ववववध प्रशिश्षण वगा ववववध सॉफ्टवेअर व डिजिटल साधनांचे प्रशिश्षण
  5. 5. Globally connected Locally Self sufficient Village Fab Village Agriculture Water Energy Waste Management
  6. 6. Lets begin with our Campus @ Pabal village 100 students and teachers staying together

×