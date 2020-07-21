Successfully reported this slideshow.
x Evaporative cooling system पाण्याच्या बाष्पीभवना वर आधाररत तापमान कमी राखणारी यंत्रणा • Wastage of Agricultural produce ...
Started experiments in 2007 https://vadic2016komalraut.wordpress.com/2018/01/18/evaporative-fridge/
तपशील / Details : • Honeycomb pad evaporative cooling technique used. हनी कोम पॅड आणि बाष्पीभवन पध्दत वापरली आहे. • System...
Contact Prasad Divekar vapabal@gmail.com Whatsapp 9730005016
Evaporative cooler presentation
This is PPt about Evaporative cooler for street vendor developed at Vgyan Ashram

  Contact Prasad Divekar vapabal@gmail.com Whatsapp 9730005016

