Edc short ppt

तंत्रज्ञानावर आधाररत उद्योजकता ववकास कें द्र ‘यशस्वी उद्योजक होण्यासाठी तुम्हाला पैशांची गरज नाही. आपल्याकडे व्यवसायाची चा...
Entrepreneurship Development Center •Vigyan Ashram (VA) is providing technology based entrepreneurship training and the ne...
उद्योजकांच्या यशासाठी फील्ड सपोटय आवि एक व्यवसाय चक्र हँड होल्ल्डंग सपोटय . व्यवसाय संधींचे मागयदशयन व मूल्यांकन व्यवसाय य...
अन्नप्रवक्रया व्यवसाय Food Processing •साखर वसरप वप्रसरवेशन- जाम / जेली / सॉस / कँ डी / वचक्की / लाडू इ. Sugar Syrup Prese...
यशोगाथा I Success Stories श्री. गिेश पवार अवधक मवहतीसाठी : शेतीची आधुवनक यंत्रे सौ. स्वाती गवंडी अवधक मवहतीसाठी : गृवहिीने...
ववज्ञान आश्रमाचे सहकायय कसे वमळवायचे? I How to get support from Vigyan Ashram? श्री. महेंद्र सावंत- +91 9730570150 श्री. व...
  1. 1. तंत्रज्ञानावर आधाररत उद्योजकता ववकास कें द्र ‘यशस्वी उद्योजक होण्यासाठी तुम्हाला पैशांची गरज नाही. आपल्याकडे व्यवसायाची चांगली कल्पना, योग्य कौशल्ये, काययक्षम योजना आवि आवड असिे आवश्यक आहे. जर तुम्हाला यशस्वी होण्याची उत्कट इच्छा असेल तर ववज्ञान आश्रम तुम्हाला उवयररत पाठींबा देईल !’ You don’t need money to become successful entrepreneur. You need to have good business idea, appropriate skills, workable plan and Passion. If you have Passion to become successful then Vigyan Ashram supports you for the rest ! Technology Based Entrepreneurship Development Center
  2. 2. Entrepreneurship Development Center •Vigyan Ashram (VA) is providing technology based entrepreneurship training and the necessary support to entrepreneurs to start and run a business. So far, more than 3000 successful entrepreneurs have been developed by the VA. The VA also helps in developing or selecting new technologies for business. उद्योजकता विकास कें द्र •ववज्ञान आश्रम तंत्रज्ञानावर आधाररत व्यवसाय प्रवशक्षि व व्यवसाय सुरू करण्यासाठी व चालववण्यासाठी आवश्यक ते सहकायय उद्योजकांना करत आहे. यामध्ये आत्तापयंत 3000 पेक्षा जास्त यशस्वी उद्योजक ववज्ञान आश्रमाने घडववले आहेत. •यामध्ये व्यवसायासाठी नवीन तंत्रज्ञान तयार करिे वकं वा वनवडण्यासाठीही ववज्ञान आश्रम मदत करते.
  3. 3. उद्योजकांच्या यशासाठी फील्ड सपोटय आवि एक व्यवसाय चक्र हँड होल्ल्डंग सपोटय . व्यवसाय संधींचे मागयदशयन व मूल्यांकन व्यवसाय योजना ववकवसत करिे ग्रामीि तंत्रज्ञानाचे तांवत्रक प्रवशक्षि उद्योजकता ववकास प्रवशक्षि काययक्रम ववक्री आवि माके वटंगसाठी मदत करिे ववत्त संस्थेशी जोडने. ववज्ञान आश्रमाकडू न वदले जािारे सहकायय Support from Vigyan Ashram • Guidance & Evaluation of business opportunities • Developing Business Plan • Technical training on Technology • Entrepreneurship Development Training program • Field Support and Hand-holding of one business cycle for the success of our entrepreneurs • Assisting in Sales & Marketing • Provide linkage with finance institution
  4. 4. अन्नप्रवक्रया व्यवसाय Food Processing •साखर वसरप वप्रसरवेशन- जाम / जेली / सॉस / कँ डी / वचक्की / लाडू इ. Sugar Syrup Preservation- Jam, Jelly, etc. •लोिचे आवि मसाले. Pickles & Spices •वाळविे - फळ-भाजीपाला . Drying •बेकरी- के क / ब्रेड / कु कीज- Bakery- cake, bread, cookies •रेडी टू ईट प्रोडक्टस- स्नॅक, वचप्स, खाण्यास तयार. Ready to Eat – snacks, chips, etc. •हातसडीचा तांदू ळ- Brown rice. •महुवा प्रवक्रया- Mahua processing आधुवनक शेती Advance Farming •माती परीक्षि प्रयोगशा ळा. Soil testing laboratory. •सेंवद्रय खते/औषधं वनवमयती. Organic fertilizer and pesticide making. •शास्त्रशुद्ध सेंवद्रय शेती. Organic farming. •आधुवनक शेळी / कोंबडी / गाई पालन. Goat farming , Poultry, dairy, etc. •कोंबडी अंडी उबविी. Egg incubation. •आधुवनक मत्स्य शेती. Advance fish farming. •आधुवनक रोपवावटका / टीशुकल्चर. Advance nursery and tissue culture lab. सौर तंत्रज्ञान Solar Technology • सौर वदवे / चुली बनविे आवि ववक्री. Making and selling solar lamps / stoves • सौर इन्व्हटयर. Solar inverter • पािी-शुद्धीकरि यंत्र. Water purifier/ filter. • मोटर दुरुस्ती. Motor repair • वववध प्रकारचे इलेक्टरॉवनक सवकय ट आवि सेन्सर बनविे. Making various types of electronic circuits and sensors • इलेल्क्टरकल वफवटंग. Electrical fittings वेल्ल्डंग व्यवसाय Fabrication •शेती अवजारे बनविे. Making agriculture tools. •गेट / शटर / ग्रील इ. Gate / Shutter / Grill etc. •स्लाईवडंग ल्खडक्या. Sliding windows •दरवाजा लॅवमनेशन. Door lamination •फे रो-वस मेंट बांधकाम कौशल्य. Ferro- cement construction skills •लेथ मशीन. Lathe machine •CNC / लेसर मशीन. CNC / laser machine •३-डी वप्रंटींग व्यवसाय. 3-D printing business •प्लाजमा कटर. Plasma cutter खालील तंत्रज्ञानावर आधाररत व्यवसाय मागयदशयन. Support for Following Technologies
  5. 5. यशोगाथा I Success Stories श्री. गिेश पवार अवधक मवहतीसाठी : शेतीची आधुवनक यंत्रे सौ. स्वाती गवंडी अवधक मवहतीसाठी : गृवहिीने-सुरू-के ला-वबयय/ श्री. स्वप्नील पवार अवधक मवहतीसाठी : वगर-गाई-संभाळिारा-युवा-उद मागील ४ वषायत एकू ि ११४ युवकांनी आपले व्यवसाय सुरू के ले आहेत.
  6. 6. ववज्ञान आश्रमाचे सहकायय कसे वमळवायचे? I How to get support from Vigyan Ashram? श्री. महेंद्र सावंत- +91 9730570150 श्री. ववशाल जगताप- +91 9730005025 edp.vigyanashram@gmail.com http://ruralstartup.vigyanashram.blog/ www.vigyanashram.com खालील नंबर वकं वा ई-मेल वर संपकय करा  Contact us at the following number or e-mail

