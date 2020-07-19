Successfully reported this slideshow.
Contact Laxman Jadhav / Sunny Bansode vapabal@gmail.com Whatsapp : 9730005016
Dbrt engineering section

  1. 1. अभियाांत्रिकी वििाग Available machines - Arc welding, MIG welding, TIG welding, Lathe machine, CNC plasma machine, Spray painting आर्क वेल्डिंग, एमआयजी वेल्डिंग, टीआयजी वेल्डिंग, लेथ मशीन, सीएनसी प्लाझ्मा मशीन, स्प्रे पेंटटिंग या मशीन्स उपलब्ध आहेत.
  2. 2. डीबीआरटी- अभियाांत्रिकी वििाग हा ववभाग फॅ ब्रिर्े शन, प्लिंब्र िंग, ािंधर्ाम, सुतारर्ाम आणि अभभयािंब्रिर्ी आरेखन (ड्रॉइिंग) यािंचे रभशक्षि रदान र्रतो. The section provides training in Fabrication, Plumbing, Construction, Carpentry and Painting.
  3. 3.  गावर्-यान्ना फॅ ब्रिर्े शन सेवा वर्क शॉप ववभागा र्डून टद्या जातात.  र्ाम र्रत भशर्विे व ववववध शैक्षणिर् साहीत्याचा वापर भशर्वतान्ना र्े ला जातो.  Fabrication services are given to villagers as a part of training. Students learn by ‘Learning while doing’ methodology and various educational aids are used.
  4. 4. Contact Laxman Jadhav / Sunny Bansode vapabal@gmail.com Whatsapp : 9730005016

