Contact : Sonal Shinde Priyanka Gharat vapabal@gmail.com Whatsapp : 9730005016 www.vigyanashram.com
This ppt describe about "curd maker" and how to use this technology and to make curd in short period.

  1. 1. OPTIMIZATION OF CURD MAKING दही बनवण्यासाठी ची योग्य पध्दत वसतीगृहात दररोज च्या जेवणासाठी लागणारे दही बनवण्यासाठी ‘दही बनवण्याचे मशिन’ तयार के ले. उष्णतारोधक बॉक्स व तापमान ननयंत्रक सर्कि ट मुळे 3 तासात छान दही बनते. Curd Maker Machine to make curd for hostels. Used heat retention box and temperature controller to make curd in 3hrs.
  2. 2. घरगुती दही मेकर Home CURD MAKER  पारंपररक पद्धतीने दही तयार करण्यासाठी जास्त वेळ लागतो तो कमी करण्यासाठी कर्ि मेकर चा वापर के ला जाऊ िकतो Curd maker reduces the time it takes to make curd in traditional way Curd Maker made by Vigyan Ashram
  3. 3. दही तयार करण्यासाठी 4 तास व ४५ डर्ग्री इतके तापमानाच्या दुधाची गरज असते. दूध ४५ डर्ग्रीला गरम करून त्यामध्ये २ चमच दही टाकू न त्याला कर्ि मेकर मिीन मध्ये टाकायचे ३ तासात दही तयार होते. It takes 4 hours and milk at 45 degrees to make curd The milk is heated to 45 degrees and add 2 teaspoons of curd to it. After 4 hours we get fresh curd.
