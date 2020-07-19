Successfully reported this slideshow.
Automated water management system

This ppt describe about "automated water management system" and its benefits.

Published in: Technology
Automated water management system

  1. 1. स्वयंचलित जि व्यवस्थापन AutomatedWaterManagement प्रणािी System Why?  Pabal is drought prone region. Water is always scare  We have many housing units on campus and hostels. Each house got their own water tank.  Managing supply and use of water become problem. का ?  पाबल हा दुष्काळग्रस्त प्रदेश आहे. आश्रमात बरीच घरे आहे. प्रत्येक घर व होस्टेल ची स्वतंत्र पाण्याची टाकी आहे.  सवाान्ना समान पाणी देणे व त्याचे व्यवस्थापन करणे हे नेहमीच आव्हान असते.
  2. 2. प्रत्येक टाकी तील पाणी उपलब्ध आहे का ? पाण्याची पातळी याची माहीती मोबाईल अ‍ॅप वर ममळायला हवी. हा स्नेहल गवळी चा प्रकल्प आहे. Information about availability of water in each tank will be made available on mobile App. This was a project of Ms Snehal Gawali.
  3. 3. स्वयंचलित जि व्यवस्थापन AutomatedWaterManagement प्रणािी System वैलिष्ट्ये:  ईएसपी 32 मॉड्यूल वापरले आहे  दररोज वापरणाऱ्या पाणी संबंधधत माहहती ठेवणे  “धथंग स्पीक” वर पाण्याची पातळी टक्के वारी दाखवते Features: Uses ESP32 Module Log of consumption of water on daily basis. Keep percentage of water level on thing speaks.
  4. 4. Status :  Taken trial on kitchen tank.  Going to install on ladies hostel tank. स्स्थती:  ककचन टाकी वर चाचणी घेतली.  लेडीज होस्टेल टँक वर स्थापपत करणार आहे. Contact : Ms Snehal Gawali Vigyan Ashram At.Post Pabal Dist.Pune 412403 9730005016 vapabal@gmail.com

