Autofarm

This ppt describe about "auto farm data logger" and specification and uses of this device.

Autofarm

  1. 1. AUTOFARM DATA LOGGER  Auto farm datalogger mainly measures temperature and relative humidity data inside controlled environments like poly house / Greenhouse.  This keeps data log on cloud and gives notifications on mobile.  Uses solar power and GPRS to avoid electricity and internet connectivity issues  ऑटोफार्म हे वातावरणातील तापर्ान व आद्रता र्ोजण्याचे व त्याच्या नोंदी ठेवण्याचे कार् करते.  सगळ्या नोंदी इंटरनेट वर उपलब्ध होते व आपल्या र्ोबाईल वर संदेश येतो. पॉललहाऊस साठी हे फार उपयुक्त आहे.  हे उपकरण सॉर उजेवर उपलब्ध आहे.
  2. 2. DEVICE SPECIFICATIONS / उपकरणाचा तपशील Power consumption उजेचा वापर 1.7 watt Dimensions उपकरणाचे र्ोजर्ापे 130mm x130mm x 80mm Temperature range तापर्ान रेंज -40C to 85C Humidity range आद्रता 0% - 100% Connectivity कनेक्टीव्हीटी Bluetooth / WIFI / GPRS Supply voltage / Current व्होल्टेज . करंट Voltage : 3.7 Volt Current : 45mA Solar Power / सौर उजाम Yes Solar panel / पॅनल 3 Watt Parameters / Technical details
  3. 3. For Purchasing Auto farm : Contact : Ms Suhas Labade vapabal@gmail.com Whatsapp : 9730543120 www.vigyanashram.com ऑटोफार्म खरेदी साठी संपकम

