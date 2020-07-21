Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dairy Dept of Vigyan Ashram विज्ञान आश्रमातील डेअरी विभाा सुविधा : 2 गाई ( HF + मिक्स) – (गौरी / सोनी) 1 कालिड िोनी दुध का...
गाय व्यवस्थापन  दुग्ध व्यवसायासाठी गायींची निवड Selection of Cow  TDN िुसार जिावराांचा आहार ठरनवणे Deciding feed for cow...
गौरी व सोनी गाईचा नफा तोटा पत्रक Profit and Loss account of Gauri and Soni cow | VIGYAN ASHRAM, Pabal , Pune, Maharashtra ...
०. २०००. ४०००. ६०००. ८०००. १००००. १२०००. १४०००. १६०००. गौरी सोनी उत्पन्न खचा ननव्िळ नफा गौरी व सोनी गाई चा नफा तोटा पत्रक
Contact Bhanudas Daundkar vapabal@gmail.com whatsapp : 9730005016
Poultry @ Vigyan Ashram Management ववज्ञान आश्रमातील कु क्कु ट पालन लेअर 500 boilers birds 500 बॉयलर पक्षयाांची पो्री 200 ...
 bruding Management, ब्रुनडांग व्यवस्थापि  Feed & Water Management , खाद्य आनण पाणी व्यवस्थापि Poultry bird Vaccination...
Egg Incubation / अंडी उबवणे - Using Egg incubator develop by Vigyan Ashram for hatching eggs. - नवज्ञाि आश्रमािे बिवले्या ...
This PPT is about Vigyan Ashram's Animal Husbundary section

Animal husbundary

  1. 1. Dairy Dept of Vigyan Ashram विज्ञान आश्रमातील डेअरी विभाा सुविधा : 2 गाई ( HF + मिक्स) – (गौरी / सोनी) 1 कालिड िोनी दुध काढण्याचे िमिन गोठा ; घास कटर ; चाफ कटर Facility : Two cow – Gauri and Soni One calf Milking machine, Fodder stocking shed, Silage storage
  2. 2. गाय व्यवस्थापन  दुग्ध व्यवसायासाठी गायींची निवड Selection of Cow  TDN िुसार जिावराांचा आहार ठरनवणे Deciding feed for cow depending on her body weight मुक्त गोठा पद्धत. Free stall system अझोला चा खुराकामध्ये वापर करणे. Azolla as feed मुरघास चा आहारात वापर करणे. Making Silage and its use in feed दुध काढण्यासाठी नमन्कां ग मशीि चा वापर करणे. Use of milking machine प्रत्यक्ष कामातूि अिुभव Students learn while doing  व्यवसायाचे िफा तोटा पत्रक Profile and Loss of business Dairy Management
  3. 3. गौरी व सोनी गाईचा नफा तोटा पत्रक Profit and Loss account of Gauri and Soni cow | VIGYAN ASHRAM, Pabal , Pune, Maharashtra | 3 गौरी गायीचा खचााचा तपिील गौरी गायीचा उत्पन्नाचा तपिील अ.न खचााचा तपिील एकू ण अ.न उत्पन्नाचा तपिील िजन दर एकू ण १चारा ि खुराक 5276.2 १दुध 426.85 28.39 12118.2715 २औषध उपचार ० २िेण ६२० ३ 1860 ३िजुरी ४८५. एकू ण खचा 5761.2 एकू ण खचा १०४७ 13978.2715 गौरी गायीचा नफा/तोटा = एकू ण उत्पन्न - एकू ण खचा गायीचा नफा/तोटा 13978.272- 5761.2 गायीचा नफा/तोटा = 8217.0715 सोनी गायीचा खचााचा तपिील सोनी गायीचा उत्पन्नाचा तपिील अ.न खचााचा तपिील एकू ण अ.न उत्पन्नाचा तपिील िजन दर एकू ण १चारा ि खुराक 5276.2 १दुध 409.25 28.39 11618.6075 २औषध उपचार ० २िेण ६२० ३ 1860 ३िजुरी ३४१ एकू ण खचा 5617.2 एकू ण खचा १०२९ 13478.6075 गौरी गायीचा नफा/तोटा = एकू ण उत्पन्न - एकू ण खचा गायीचा नफा/तोटा 13478.608- 5617.2 गायीचा नफा/तोटा = 7861.4075
  4. 4. ०. २०००. ४०००. ६०००. ८०००. १००००. १२०००. १४०००. १६०००. गौरी सोनी उत्पन्न खचा ननव्िळ नफा गौरी व सोनी गाई चा नफा तोटा पत्रक
  5. 5. Contact Bhanudas Daundkar vapabal@gmail.com whatsapp : 9730005016
  6. 6. Poultry @ Vigyan Ashram Management ववज्ञान आश्रमातील कु क्कु ट पालन लेअर 500 boilers birds 500 बॉयलर पक्षयाांची पो्री 200 layer birds 200 लेअर पक्षयाांची पो्री
  7. 7.  bruding Management, ब्रुनडांग व्यवस्थापि  Feed & Water Management , खाद्य आनण पाणी व्यवस्थापि Poultry bird Vaccination & Medicine पक्षाांचे लसीकरण आनण औषधोपचार FCR Managment , FCR व्यवस्थापि Temperature & Humidity management तापमाि व आद्रता व्यवस्थापि Egg production अांडी उत्पादि broiler poultry bird management माांसासाठी पक्षी व्यवस्थापि Contract & Open Farming , करार पद्धतीिे आनण ओपि पद्धतीिे पक्षी पाळणे.  Poultry economics पो्री चे अथथकारण Poultry Management पोल्ट्री व्यवस्थापन
  8. 8. Egg Incubation / अंडी उबवणे - Using Egg incubator develop by Vigyan Ashram for hatching eggs. - नवज्ञाि आश्रमािे बिवले्या अांनड उबवणी यांत्राचा वापर करुि अांडी उबवणे. पोल्ट्री व्यवसाय करण्यासाठी संपकक गणेश पपंगळे vapabal@gmail.com 9730005016

