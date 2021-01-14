Plano numerico

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bibliograf�a
  1. 1. Rep�blica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del poder popular para la Educaci�n Universitaria Universidad Polit�cnica Territorial Andr�s Eloy Blanco Plano num�rico Estudiante: Yoemili �lvarez
  2. 2. Distancia La distancia entre dos puntos se establece dados dos puntos del plano. ... Cuando los puntos est�n ubicados sobre el eje x o en una recta que sea paralela a ese eje, la distancia entre los puntos pertenece al valor absoluto de la diferencia de sus abscisas
  3. 3. Punto medio Es el punto que se encuentra a la misma distancia de otros dos puntos cualquiera o extremos de un segmento. ... En ese caso, el punto medio es �nico y equidista de los extremos del segmento.
  4. 4. Ecuaciones Est� dada por: Ax + By + Cz + D = 0, es decir, los puntos del espacio (x, y, z) que satisfacen la ecuaci�n y forman un plano. Para encontrar la ecuaci�n cartesiana de un plano, cuuando est� escrita en ecuaci�n param�trica: Se igualan las coordenadas.
  5. 5. Se unen los tres puntos, dos a dos, por ejemplo A-B y B-C. Se trazan las mediatrices de los segmentos AB y BC. El punto O, donde se cortan las dos mediatrices, es el centro del arco solicitado. Desde este punto se traza el arco o la circunferencia que deber� pasar por los tres puntos. trazado de circunferencias
  6. 6. Par�bola Se define como la curva envolvente de las rectas que unen pares de puntos hom�logos en una proyectividad semejante o semejanza. Se define tambi�n como el lugar geom�trico de los puntos de un plano que equidistan de una recta llamada directriz, nota 3 y un punto interior a la par�bola llamado foco
  7. 7. Es una curva plana, simple y cerrada con dos ejes de simetr�a que resulta al cortar la superficie de un cono por un plano oblicuo al eje de simetr�a con �ngulo mayor que el de la generatriz respecto del eje de revoluci�n Elipse
  8. 8. En geometr�a anal�tica, una hip�rbola es el lugar geom�trico de los puntos de un plano, tales que el valor absoluto de la diferencia de sus distancias a dos puntos fijos, llamados focos, es igual a la distancia entre los v�rtices, la cual es una constante positiva. Hip�rbola Es una curva abierta de dos ramas, Obtenida cortando un cono recto mediante un plano no necesariamente paralelo al eje de simetr�a, Y con �ngulo menor que el de la generatriz respecto del eje de revoluci�n
  9. 9. Ecuaciones de las c�nicas
  Bibliograf�a

×