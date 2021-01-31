Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
..+++Get Books The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia Author : Nintendo Pages : 274 pages Publisher : Dark Horse Books Langu...
Books Excerpt Dark Horse Books and Nintendo team up to bring you The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia, containing an unpar...
● ● ● ● ● ● Books Details Author : Nintendo Pages : 274 pages Publisher : Dark Horse Books Language : eng ISBN-10 : 161655...
How to get this book ?  
Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

..+++Get Books The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia

31 views

Published on

Dark Horse Books and Nintendo team up to bring you The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia, containing an unparalleled collection of historical information on The Legend of Zelda franchise. This handsome hardcover contains never-before-seen concept art, the full history of Hyrule, the official chronology of the games, and much more! Starting with an insightful introduction by the legendary producer and video-game designer of Donkey Kong, Mario, and The Legend of Zelda, Shigeru Miyamoto, this book is crammed full of information about the storied history of Link's adventures from the creators themselves! As a bonus, The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia includes an exclusive comic by the foremost creator of The Legend of Zelda manga - Akira Himekawa! .

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

..+++Get Books The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia

  1. 1. ..+++Get Books The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia Author : Nintendo Pages : 274 pages Publisher : Dark Horse Books Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1616550414 ISBN-13 : 9781616550417
  2. 2. Books Excerpt Dark Horse Books and Nintendo team up to bring you The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia, containing an unparalleled collection of historical information on The Legend of Zelda franchise. This handsome hardcover contains never-before-seen concept art, the full history of Hyrule, the official chronology of the games, and much more! Starting with an insightful introduction by the legendary producer and video-game designer of Donkey Kong, Mario, and The Legend of Zelda, Shigeru Miyamoto, this book is crammed full of information about the storied history of Link's adventures from the creators themselves! As a bonus, The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia includes an exclusive comic by the foremost creator of The Legend of Zelda manga - Akira Himekawa! .  
  3. 3. ● ● ● ● ● ● Books Details Author : Nintendo Pages : 274 pages Publisher : Dark Horse Books Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1616550414 ISBN-13 : 9781616550417 .  
  4. 4. How to get this book ?  
  5. 5. Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
  6. 6. Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
  7. 7. Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
  8. 8. Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
  9. 9. Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
  10. 10. Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
  11. 11. Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
  12. 12. Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
  13. 13. Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
  14. 14. Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
  15. 15. Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
  16. 16. Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
  17. 17. Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
  18. 18. Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
  19. 19. Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
  20. 20. Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
  21. 21. Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
  22. 22. Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
  23. 23. Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
  24. 24. Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
  25. 25. Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
  26. 26. Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
  27. 27. Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  
  28. 28. Keyword The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .  

×