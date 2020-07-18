Successfully reported this slideshow.
Human Skeleton Dr. Brian Chen
270 bones at birth 206 bones by adulthood
• Axial skeleton • Skull • Vertebral column • Rib cage • Appendicular skeleton • Shoulder girdle • Pelvic girdle • Bones o...
• Functions • Support • Movement • Protection • Blodd cell production • Storage • Endocrine regulation
•Diseases • Osteoporosis • Scoliosis •Arthritis
Human skeleton

Human skeleton

×