Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Cliff's Edge (Solace Island #2) | books_online | By- Meg Tilly Cliff's Edge (Solace Island #2) Best Poetry,Best Fantasy
DESCRIPTIONS Cliff's Edge (Solace Island #2) Meg Tilly returns with a second gripping romantic suspense novel set on the i...
q q q q q q DETAILS Cliff's Edge (Solace Island #2) Author : Meg Tilly Pages : 336 pages Publisher : Berkley Language : en...
BOOK VIEW
Download This Books Or Read Online Free ... Just Click Button in Below .. OR Cliff's Edge (Solace Island #2) | books_onlin...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cliff's Edge (Solace Island #2) | books_online | By- Meg Tilly

10 views

Published on

(Cliff's Edge (Solace Island #2)) Download or Read Ebooks for FREE. HAPPY READING AND ENJOY :)..
(Meg Tilly returns with a second gripping romantic suspense novel set on the idyllic Solace Island in the Pacific Northwest. Eve Harris is all set to house-sit and run the bakery she shares with her sister while Maggie goes on her honeymoon, but there's one problem--the house is already occupied. By a movie star. He claims to be her brother-in-law's friend, and not only does he insist on staying, he also offers to help. Playing house has never been so tempting... Rhys Thomas is looking for a place to lie low after wrapping up his latest film, so when Luke offers up his house as a safe haven, Rhys sees the perfect opportunity for a little R &amp; R. But rest is the last thing on his mind as he and Eve grow close.? But Eve and Rhys are not as alone as they think. And as danger trails Eve, it will take everything Rhys has to save the woman he loves.)
Visit this link : https://frx.worldbookcollection.com/?book=41569146
Get Trial 30 days, By click link in above! wish you have good luck and enjoy reading your book.
#Best Books 2019
#Best Fiction
#Best Mystery & Thriller
#Best Historical Fiction
#Best Fantasy
#Best of the Best
#Best Romance
Bestsellers! (Audiobook) Cliff's Edge (Solace Island #2)

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cliff's Edge (Solace Island #2) | books_online | By- Meg Tilly

  1. 1. Cliff's Edge (Solace Island #2) | books_online | By- Meg Tilly Cliff's Edge (Solace Island #2) Best Poetry,Best Fantasy
  2. 2. DESCRIPTIONS Cliff's Edge (Solace Island #2) Meg Tilly returns with a second gripping romantic suspense novel set on the idyllic Solace Island in the Pacific Northwest. Eve Harris is all set to house-sit and run the bakery she shares with her sister while Maggie goes on her honeymoon, but there's one problem--the house is already occupied. By a movie star. He claims to be her brother-in-law's friend, and not only does he insist on staying, he also offers to help. Playing house has never been so tempting... Rhys Thomas is looking for a place to lie low after wrapping up his latest film, so when Luke offers up his house as a safe haven, Rhys sees the perfect opportunity for a little R & R. But rest is the last thing on his mind as he and Eve grow close.? But Eve and Rhys are not as alone as they think. And as danger trails Eve, it will take everything Rhys has to save the woman he loves.
  3. 3. q q q q q q DETAILS Cliff's Edge (Solace Island #2) Author : Meg Tilly Pages : 336 pages Publisher : Berkley Language : eng ISBN-10 : 41569146 ISBN-13 : 9780440000549
  4. 4. BOOK VIEW
  5. 5. Download This Books Or Read Online Free ... Just Click Button in Below .. OR Cliff's Edge (Solace Island #2) | books_online | By- Meg Tilly

×