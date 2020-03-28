Acmv insulation material At yitac

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Yitac provide fabrication & installation work for all type of application and industrial material in Singapore.

  1. 1. Y I T A C ( S ) P T E . L T D . W A S I N C O R P O R A T E D I N 2 0 0 6 A S A S U P P L I E R F O R B U I L D I N G M A T E R I A L S A S W E L L A S A D E P E N D A B L E E N G I N E E R I N G S O L U T I O N P R O V I D E R T O T H E B U I L D I N G A N D C O N S T R U C T I O N I N D U S T R Y . O U R C O M P A N Y ’ S P O L I C Y I S T O P R O V I D E E X C E L L E N T P R O D U C T S A N D S E R V I C E S F O R A L L O F O U R C U S T O M E R S . Welcome To Yitac
  2. 2. YiTac(S) Pte. Ltd. YiTac well established network coupled with its strong sourcing and procurement capability enables us to bring in quality products from acclaimed brands worldwide at competitive pricing. Our ramp-up 13530 sq.ft factory provides the necessary housing and workshop space for our products. The factory allows us to house ready stocks to meet the constant construction demands for our client.
  3. 3. Our Services Other than the esteemed brands we carried, we provide the following services for the building and construction industry:- Perimeter Security Civil & Builder Works Soffit Insulation Installation General Engineering Works Process Cooling Pipe Work
  4. 4. Our Partners
  5. 5. Resources  3M™ Fire Barrier Duct Wrap 615+  3M™ FIRE BARRIER DUCT WRAP 615+ Brochure 1.0  3M™ FIRE BARRIER DUCT WRAP 615+ TDS  PhotoActiva TB  PhotoActiva TB MSDS  activa-brochure_08-2018.pdf  PIRALU  PIRALU Pre-Insulated Ducting System Catalogue  piralu_coc_class_o_v2.pdf  green_label_piralu_pre_insulated_35_3_ticks_v3.pdf  Twenty80 PDV  twenty80 PDV System Catalogue v2.0  YiTac SGBP twenty80 PDV System 3 Ticks
  6. 6. Pre-Insulated Duct System PIRALU PRE-INSULATED DUCT SYSTEM A rigid polyisocyanurate (PIR) foam panel coated on both sides with lacquered embossed aluminium. The PIRALU Pre- Fabricated & Pre-Insulated Duct System are especially designed for the ACMV industry.
  7. 7. Passive Displacement Ventilation Twenty80 Passive Cooling System Passive Displacement Ventilation (PDV), is an innovative SGBC Green Label 3 ticks air distribution system, relies on the natural convection of heat transfer without the need for mechanical fan. Benefits which includes lower energy cost and maintenance cost.
  8. 8. Fire Rated Duct Wrap 3M™ Fire Barrier Duct Wrap 615+ 3M™ Fire Barrier Duct Wrap 615+ is a fire-rated duct wrap consisting of an inorganic fiber blanket encapsulated with a scrim-reinforced foil. It can help protect both grease ducts and air ducts while passing the necessary fire tests to achieve up to 2-hour fire-resistance requirements.
  9. 9. Contact Us Yitac(S) Pte Ltd. 2 Woodlands Sector 1 #03-04 Woodlands Spectrum 1, Singapore 738068 Toll Free: (65) 6257-1191 Phone: (65) 6257-3303 Email Id: sales@yitac.com.sg

