Licenciatura en Psicología. Procesos Psicológicos en el Desarrollo I Primera infancia Docente: Mtra. Magdalena Velázquez V...
PRIMERA INFANCIA: 0 A 3 AÑOS. DESARROLLO FÍSICO, COGNITIVO Y DEL LENGUAJE.
CRECIMIENTO Y NUTRICION.
• INFLUENCIA DE LOS GENES EN EL LACTANTE. • Alto o bajo. • Delgado o corpulento o algo intermedio. •INFLUENCIAS AMBIENTALE...
NIÑOS PATRONES DE CRECIMIENTO • Crecen con mayor velocidad durante los primeros tres años de vida, en especial los 1ros me...
•ESTATURA • Son ligeramente mas pequeñas • 3 AÑOS • Mide 1.27 cm menos que el varón. • Pesa 500 gramos menos que el varón....
DENTICION. •Inicia alrededor del tercer o cuarto mes. •Pudiera ser que el primer diente no aparezca hasta el quinto o nove...
PRINCIPIOS MADURATIVOS. •CEFALO CAUDAL: El crecimiento ocurre de arriba hacia abajo, debido a que el cerebro crece con tan...
•PROXIMO DISTAL: De adentro hacia afuera. El crecimiento y el desarrollo motor proceden del centro del cuerpo hacia afuera...
NUTRICION •Desde los inicios de la historia humana a los bebes se les amamantaba, aquellos bebes que no fueses amamantados...
Desde la primera década del siglo veinte con la pasteurización y la esterilización, los fabricantes empezaron a desarrolla...
AMAMANTAMIENTO BENEFICIOS Y ADVERTENCIAS. •Alimentar a un bebe es un acto tanto emocional como físico, el contacto cálido ...
•El amamantamiento debería iniciarse inmediatamente después del nacimiento y debería continuarse al menos durante el prime...
•También parece ser beneficioso para la agudeza visual, para el desarrollo neurológico, y para la salud cardiovascular a l...
PREOCUPACIONES NUTRICIONALES. •Las mujeres que amamantan a sus hijos deben tener el mismo cuidado que las mujeres embaraza...
EL CEREBRO Y LA CONDUCTA REFLEJA ¿Qué hace que un neonato responda a un pezón?, ¿Qué es lo que le indica iniciar los movim...
•El SNC consiste del cerebro y la medula espinal, el cerebro envía señales nerviosas a partes especificas del cuerpo por m...
•El desarrollo del SN fetal inicia a las 3 semanas cuando se cierra el tubo neural, partir del cual se forma la medula esp...
PARTES PRINCIPALES DEL CEREBRO •Para el momento del nacimiento, el crecimiento repentino de la medula espinal y del tallo ...
CELULAS DEL CEREBRO •El cerebro se compone de neuronas y células gliales, las neuronas o células nerviosas mandan y recibe...
•Al principio el cerebro produce mas neuronas y sinapsis de las que necesita, aquellas que no se utilicen o que no funcion...
MIELINIZACION •El proceso de mielinizacion permite que las señales viajen a mayor velocidad y de manera mas fluida, lo que...
CONSTRUCCIÓN DEL CEREBRO •El crecimiento del cerebro es un proceso permanentemente fundamental para el desarrollo físico, ...
•Las regiones de la corteza cerebral (gobiernan la visión, la audición) crecen rápidamente desde los primeros meses de nac...
PLASTICIDAD •Capacidad de modificación del cerebro por medio de la experiencia. •Es posible modificar el desarrollo inicia...
CAPACIDADES SENSORIALES TEMPRANAS •Al desarrollarse el cerebro les permite a los lactantes recién nacidos hacer uso lo suf...
DESARROLLO MOTOR.
DESARROLLO MOTOR. • Se caracteriza se por una serie de hitos: logros que se desarrollan de manera sistemática, donde cada ...
Prueba Denver para la evaluación del desarrollo. (Frankenburg, Dodds, Fandal, Kazuk y Cohrs, 1975) Contactosocial. Lenguaj...
•A medida que se rastrea el progreso en el control de la cabeza, manos y locomoción, obsérvese la forma en que estos desar...
Control de la cabeza. • Nacimiento: lactantes pueden voltear la cabeza de un lado a otro al tiempo que se encuentran acost...
•Tres meses y medio de edad, pueden asir objetos de tamaño moderado, como una sonaja, pero tienen problemas si tratan de s...
Locomoción. •Tres meses de edad empieza a darse vuelta de manera deliberada, primero de estómago a espalda y después a la ...
•Segundo año de vida, los niños empiezan a subir escaleras, un escalón a la vez, colocando un pie después del otro a cada ...
• Todos estos desarrollos son hitos en el camino al logro motor principal de la lactancia: caminar. • La práctica es el fa...
• La percepción sensorial permite que los lactantes aprendan acerca de sí mismos y de su ambiente •La experiencia motora, ...
Percepción de profundidad. (5 a7 meses) •La capacidad de percibir objetos y superficies en tres dimensiones, depende de di...
Salud.
Salud.
DESARROLLO COGNITIVO
ENFOQUE CONDUCTISTA: mecánica básica del aprendizaje. •Los conductistas se ocupan de la manera en que cambia el comportami...
Condicionamiento Clásico y Operante. El aprendiz es pasivo, al absorber y reaccionar de manera automática ante los estímul...
Memoria en el lactante. •A la incapacidad de recordar los acontecimientos de la infancia se le denomina amnesia infantil. ...
ENFOQUE PSICOMETRICO: Pruebas del desarrollo e inteligencia. •La conducta inteligente está orientada a metas y es adaptati...
Pruebas con lactantes e infantes. •Las pruebas del desarrollo comparan el desempeño de un bebé con una serie de tareas que...
Evaluación del impacto del ambiente en el hogar. En la inteligencia influye tanto la herencia como la experiencia. La esti...
ENFOQUE PIAGETIANO: etapa sensorio motora. •Desde el nacimiento hasta aproximadamente los dos años de edad, los lactantes ...
ENFOQUE DE LA NEUROCIENCIA COGNITIVA: Estructuras cognitivas del cerebro. •Los rastros cerebrales se utilizan para determi...
MEMORIA IMPLICITA Se desarrolla de manera temprana en la lactancia, se refiere al recuerdo que ocurre sin esfuerzo o inclu...
DESARROLLO DEL LENGUAJE
LENGUAJE. • Es un sistema de comunicación basado en palabras y gramática, y el desarrollo cognitivo. •Una vez que los niño...
Evolución del lenguaje. •El surgimiento del lenguaje humano fue posible debido a varias adaptaciones fisiológicas, como fu...
• Las personas adquirieron la capacidad para aprender, almacenar y recuperar una cantidad casi ilimitada de nombres para t...
Secuencia de desarrollo inicial del lenguaje. • Habla pre lingüística: Se da antes de que los bebés puedan utilizar palabr...
•Es típico que los bebés digan su primera palabra alrededor del final del primer año de vida y que los infantes comiencen ...
Primeras vocalizaciones. • El llanto es el único medio de comunicación del recién nacido. Los diferentes timbres, patrones...
• El balbuceo —repetición de cadenas de consonantes-vocales, como “ma-ma- mama”— ocurre entre los seis y 10 meses de edad,...
• La imitación es clave en el desarrollo del lenguaje en los lactantes. Cerca de los nueve a 10 meses, los lactantes imita...
Percepción de los sonidos y estructura del lenguaje. • La imitación de los sonidos del lenguaje requiere la capacidad para...
Ademanes. • Los ademanes simbólicos, como soplar para representar “caliente” u olfatear para significar “flor”, a menudo s...
• Aparecen antes de que los niños tengan un vocabulario de 25 palabras y disminuyen cuando los niños aprenden la palabra q...
Primeras palabras. • El bebé promedio dice su primera palabra en algún momento entre los 10 y 14 meses, dando inicio al ha...
• Los lactantes de cinco meses de edad escuchan durante más tiempo a su propio nombre que a otros nombres. • Los niños de ...
• Para los 13 meses, la mayoría de los niños comprenden que una palabra representa un objeto o suceso específico y rápidam...
• Las ganancias rápidas en vocabulario reflejan aumentos en velocidad y precisión del reconocimiento de palabras durante e...
Primeras oraciones. • El siguiente avance lingüístico ocurre cuando un infante junta dos palabras para expresar una idea. ...
• Al principio es típico que los niños empleen habla telegráfica, que consiste de sólo unas cuantas palabras esenciales. •...
• En algún momento entre los 20 y 30 meses, los niños muestran una creciente competencia en sintaxis, las reglas para arma...
Características de habla temprana. • El habla temprana tiene un carácter propio, sin importar el idioma que hable el niño:...
• Los niños también sobreextienden los significados de las palabras. • Los niños regularizan en extremo las reglas.
Influencias en el desarrollo del lenguaje. • La investigación se ha enfocado en las influencias tanto dentro como fuera de...
Fuentes de consulta: • Feldmand, R. et∙al (2009). PSICOLOGÍA DEL DESARROLLO: De la infancia a la adolescencia. 11° ed. Ed....
Primera infancia.
Primera infancia.
Primera infancia.
Primera infancia.
Primera infancia.
Primera infancia.
Primera infancia.
  1. 1. Licenciatura en Psicología. Procesos Psicológicos en el Desarrollo I Primera infancia Docente: Mtra. Magdalena Velázquez Velázquez Toluca, México, 19 de Abril de 2017. Universidad Autónoma del Estado de México. Facultad de Ciencias de la Conducta. POR Bernal Rojas Karina Brenda. Mejía Miranda Jesús Brayan. Mendoza Flores Amalia. Olin Saldivar Brissa Daniela. Osorio Valencia Laura Monserrat Grupo: 04
  2. 2. PRIMERA INFANCIA: 0 A 3 AÑOS. DESARROLLO FÍSICO, COGNITIVO Y DEL LENGUAJE.
  3. 3. CRECIMIENTO Y NUTRICION.
  4. 4. • INFLUENCIA DE LOS GENES EN EL LACTANTE. • Alto o bajo. • Delgado o corpulento o algo intermedio. •INFLUENCIAS AMBIENTALES • La nutrición. • Condiciones de vida (que también afectan a la salud general y bienestar). • Los niños bien alimentados y nutridos crecen mas altos y fornidos que los niños con una alimentación y nutrición deficiente.
  5. 5. NIÑOS PATRONES DE CRECIMIENTO • Crecen con mayor velocidad durante los primeros tres años de vida, en especial los 1ros meses. • 5 MESES : El peso de nacimiento de un varón se ha duplicado a 7.3 kg. • PRIMER CUMPLEAÑOS: Casi se triplica a 10.45kg. • SEGUNDO CUMPLEAÑOS: Aumenta cerca de 2.27 kg y 1.6 kg para el 3 año de vida. •ESTATURA • PRIMER AÑO: Aumenta cerca de 25.5 cm en promedio mide76cm. • SEGUNDO AÑO: Mide aproximadamente 90 cm y 94 cm en el tercer año.
  6. 6. •ESTATURA • Son ligeramente mas pequeñas • 3 AÑOS • Mide 1.27 cm menos que el varón. • Pesa 500 gramos menos que el varón. NIÑAS
  7. 7. DENTICION. •Inicia alrededor del tercer o cuarto mes. •Pudiera ser que el primer diente no aparezca hasta el quinto o noveno mes de vida o incluso mas tarde. •Para su primer cumpleaños los bebes por lo general cuentan con seis a ocho dientes. •Para los dos años y medio cuentan con el conjunto de 20 piezas dentales.
  8. 8. PRINCIPIOS MADURATIVOS. •CEFALO CAUDAL: El crecimiento ocurre de arriba hacia abajo, debido a que el cerebro crece con tanta velocidad antes del nacimiento, la cabeza del recién nacido es desproporcionadamente grande. Los lactantes aprenden a utilizar las partes superiores de su cuerpo antes que las inferiores. Ven objetos antes de controlar su tronco y aprenden a hacer muchas cosas con sus manos antes de poder gatear o caminar.
  9. 9. •PROXIMO DISTAL: De adentro hacia afuera. El crecimiento y el desarrollo motor proceden del centro del cuerpo hacia afuera. En el útero, la cabeza y el tronco se desarrollan antes que los brazos y las piernas, después se desarrollan las manos y los pies y por ultimo los dedos de manos y ortejos. (dedos de los pies).
  10. 10. NUTRICION •Desde los inicios de la historia humana a los bebes se les amamantaba, aquellos bebes que no fueses amamantados estaban en riesgos de morir. Desde el descubrimiento delos microbios en 1878 a las madres se les advirtió acerca de el peligro.
  11. 11. Desde la primera década del siglo veinte con la pasteurización y la esterilización, los fabricantes empezaron a desarrollar formulas para modificar y enriquecer la leche de vaca y así la alimentación con biberón se volvió popular y segura. Pero.. ¿Por qué es importante el amamantar a el bebe, aparte de los mejores nutrientes que esta conlleva?
  12. 12. AMAMANTAMIENTO BENEFICIOS Y ADVERTENCIAS. •Alimentar a un bebe es un acto tanto emocional como físico, el contacto cálido con el cuerpo de la madre fomenta la conexión emocional entre la madre y el bebe. •Sin embargo desde el punto de vista nutricional la leche materna es casi siempre el mejor alimento para los lactantes. •La única alternativa aceptable es una formula purificada con hierro basada ya sea en leche de vaca o proteínas de soya.
  13. 13. •El amamantamiento debería iniciarse inmediatamente después del nacimiento y debería continuarse al menos durante el primer año de vida, los lactantes destetados durante su primer año de vida deberían recibir formula fortificada con hierro. •Al año de vida los bebes pueden cambiar a leche de vaca. •Las ventajas sanitarias del amamantamiento son sorprendentes, entre las enfermedades que se previenen o minimizan son diarrea, infecciones respiratorias, otitis media (infección en oído medio)es posible que también reduzca el riesgo de muerte postneonatal, que es aquella que ocurre entre los 28 días y el primer año de edad.
  14. 14. •También parece ser beneficioso para la agudeza visual, para el desarrollo neurológico, y para la salud cardiovascular a largo plazo, incluyendo niveles de colesterol, ayuda a prevenirla obesidad, diabetes, leucemia y desarrollo cognitivo. • Al igual beneficia a la madre, por lo general las madres que amamantan tienen menos sangrados posparto, una recuperación física mas acelerada y un retorno mas rápido a su peso anterior.
  15. 15. PREOCUPACIONES NUTRICIONALES. •Las mujeres que amamantan a sus hijos deben tener el mismo cuidado que las mujeres embarazadas en cuanto a lo que ingieren. •Deben evitar el consumo de alcohol, no se recomienda amamantar si se es portadora de VIH/SIDA o de cualquier otra enfermedad contagiosa. •Los expertos en pediatría recomiendan que los alimentos solidos se introduzcan entre los 6 y 12 meses de edad, también en ese lapso cuando se pueden introducir los jugos de frutas
  16. 16. EL CEREBRO Y LA CONDUCTA REFLEJA ¿Qué hace que un neonato responda a un pezón?, ¿Qué es lo que le indica iniciar los movimientos de chupeteo que le permitirán controlar su ingesta de líquidos? Todo eso es función del SISTEMA NERVIOSO (SNC/SNP), por medio de esta red los mensajes sensoriales viajan al cerebro y los comandos motores viajan de regreso.
  17. 17. •El SNC consiste del cerebro y la medula espinal, el cerebro envía señales nerviosas a partes especificas del cuerpo por medio de los nervios periféricos y en conjunto estos se conocen como SNP. •Los nervios periféricos conectan los músculos esqueléticos con células especializadas que responden a sensaciones tales como tacto y dolor. •Los nervios periféricos en la región cervical se dirigen a cuello y brazos, aquellos en la región torácica se dirigen a l tronco o parte principal del cuerpo, los ubicados en la región lumbar se dirigen hacia las piernas y los ubicados en la región sacra se dirigen a los intestinos y vejiga.
  18. 18. •El desarrollo del SN fetal inicia a las 3 semanas cuando se cierra el tubo neural, partir del cual se forma la medula espinal y el cerebro, después aparecen las regiones principales del cerebro: el prosencefalo, mesencéfalo, rombo encéfalo.
  19. 19. PARTES PRINCIPALES DEL CEREBRO •Para el momento del nacimiento, el crecimiento repentino de la medula espinal y del tallo cerebral. •El cerebelo, la parte que mantiene el equilibrio y la coordinación motora, crece a su máxima velocidad durante el primer año de vida.
  20. 20. CELULAS DEL CEREBRO •El cerebro se compone de neuronas y células gliales, las neuronas o células nerviosas mandan y reciben información. •Las células gliales o glía, nutren y protegen a las neuronas •A partir del segundo mes de gestación, se estima que producen 250,000 neuronas inmaduras por minuto mediante la mitosis, al momento del nacimiento mas de mil millones de neuronas del cerebro maduro ya se encuentran formadas. •Originalmente las neuronas son cuerpos celulares con un núcleo o centro compuesto de acido desoxirribonucleico, que contiene la programación genética de la célula.
  21. 21. •Al principio el cerebro produce mas neuronas y sinapsis de las que necesita, aquellas que no se utilicen o que no funcionen morirán, este proceso se denomina muerte celular o poda, de células excesivas, se inicia se inicia durante el periodo prenatal y continua después del nacimiento.
  22. 22. MIELINIZACION •El proceso de mielinizacion permite que las señales viajen a mayor velocidad y de manera mas fluida, lo que permite el logro del funcionamiento maduro. •Se inicia a la mitad de la gestación en algunas partes del cerebro y continua hasta la adultez en otras. •La mielinizacion puede explicar la aparición y desaparición de reflejos primarios.
  23. 23. CONSTRUCCIÓN DEL CEREBRO •El crecimiento del cerebro es un proceso permanentemente fundamental para el desarrollo físico, cognitivo y emocional. •Al momento de su nacimiento el cerebro solo tiene cerca de un cuarto a un tercio de su volumen adulto posterior, para los 3 años de edad alcanza casi 90% de su peso adulto (1.6kg). •Para los 6 años casi tiene un peso adulto total, pero partes especificas del cerebro continúan creciendo y desarrollándose en sentido funcional ya entrada la adultez. •El crecimiento del cerebro sucede en arranques irregulares llamados crecimientos cerebrales repentinos, distintas partes del cerebro crecen de manera mas acelerada a diferentes momentos.
  24. 24. •Las regiones de la corteza cerebral (gobiernan la visión, la audición) crecen rápidamente desde los primeros meses de nacimiento, y maduran para los 6 meses de edad , pero las áreas del pensamiento abstracto, asociaciones mentales y memoria crecen poco durante este periodo y permanecen inmaduras durante varios años. •Sonreír, balbucear, gatear, caminar y hablar reflejan el desarrollo acelerado del cerebro, en particular de la corteza cerebral.
  25. 25. PLASTICIDAD •Capacidad de modificación del cerebro por medio de la experiencia. •Es posible modificar el desarrollo inicial tanto de manera positiva como negativa, mediante la experiencia ambiental. •Durante este periodo formativo el cerebro es muy vulnerable, la exposición a sustancias peligrosas, toxinas ambientales o al estrés materno.
  26. 26. CAPACIDADES SENSORIALES TEMPRANAS •Al desarrollarse el cerebro les permite a los lactantes recién nacidos hacer uso lo suficientemente bien de sus sentidos, de lo que tocan, ven, huelen, saborean y escuchan, sus sentidos se desarrollan de manera acelerada durante sus primeros meses de vida.
  27. 27. DESARROLLO MOTOR.
  28. 28. DESARROLLO MOTOR. • Se caracteriza se por una serie de hitos: logros que se desarrollan de manera sistemática, donde cada capacidad nueva que se domina prepara al bebé para enfrentarse a la siguiente. • Los lactantes primero aprenden habilidades sencillas y después las combinan en sistemas de acción cada vez más complejos que permiten un rango más amplio o preciso de movimientos y un control más efectivo del ambiente.
  29. 29. Prueba Denver para la evaluación del desarrollo. (Frankenburg, Dodds, Fandal, Kazuk y Cohrs, 1975) Contactosocial. Lenguaje. H.M.Gruesas. H.M.Finas.
  30. 30. •A medida que se rastrea el progreso en el control de la cabeza, manos y locomoción, obsérvese la forma en que estos desarrollos siguen los principios céfalo-caudal (cabeza a cola) y próximo- distal (adentro hacia afuera).
  31. 31. Control de la cabeza. • Nacimiento: lactantes pueden voltear la cabeza de un lado a otro al tiempo que se encuentran acostados de espaldas. •Dos o tres meses, levantan la cabeza cada vez más y más alto. •Cuatro meses de edad, casi todos los lactantes pueden sostener la cabeza erecta mientras se les detiene o apoya en posición sentada.
  32. 32. •Tres meses y medio de edad, pueden asir objetos de tamaño moderado, como una sonaja, pero tienen problemas si tratan de sostener objetos pequeños. •Siete y 11 meses de edad, sus manos se coordinan lo suficiente como para recoger objetos muy pequeños por medio de la prensión en pinza. •15 meses de edad un bebé promedio puede construir una torre con dos cubos. • 3 años y medio, el infante puede copiar bien un círculo. Control de las manos.
  33. 33. Locomoción. •Tres meses de edad empieza a darse vuelta de manera deliberada, primero de estómago a espalda y después a la inversa. •El bebé se puede sentar sin apoyo para los seis meses de edad y puede asumir una posición de sentado para los ocho y medio meses. • 6 y 10 meses de edad, la mayoría de los bebés empiezan a movilizarse por cuenta propia arrastrándose o gateando.
  34. 34. •Segundo año de vida, los niños empiezan a subir escaleras, un escalón a la vez, colocando un pie después del otro a cada paso; más adelante, alternarán los pies. También empiezan a correr y a saltar. • Tres años y medio de edad, la mayoría de los niños pueden sostenerse en un solo pie y empezar a brincar en él.
  35. 35. • Todos estos desarrollos son hitos en el camino al logro motor principal de la lactancia: caminar. • La práctica es el factor más importante para superar estas dificultades. • En general, durante esta etapa el bebé practica pararse y caminar más de seis horas al día, de manera intermitente. •En cuestión de semanas, poco después de su primer cumpleaños, el bebé ya camina bastante bien y, por consiguiente, adquiere el estatus de infante.
  36. 36. • La percepción sensorial permite que los lactantes aprendan acerca de sí mismos y de su ambiente •La experiencia motora, junto con una conciencia de su cuerpo cambiante, define y modifica su comprensión perceptual acerca de lo que es probable que suceda si se mueven de determinada manera. •Esta conexión bidireccional entre percepción y acción, mediada por el cerebro en desarrollo, les proporciona a los lactantes mucha información útil acerca de sí mismos y de su mundo. Desarrollo motor y percepción.
  37. 37. Percepción de profundidad. (5 a7 meses) •La capacidad de percibir objetos y superficies en tres dimensiones, depende de diversos tipos de señales que afectan la imagen de un objeto sobre la retina del ojo. •Esta capacidad se trata de explicar con la Teoría ecológica de la percepción de Eleanor y James Gibson y la Teoría de los sistemas dinámicos de Thelen (contexto en el que se da el desarrollo).
  38. 38. Salud.
  39. 39. Salud.
  40. 40. DESARROLLO COGNITIVO
  41. 41. ENFOQUE CONDUCTISTA: mecánica básica del aprendizaje. •Los conductistas se ocupan de la manera en que cambia el comportamiento en respuesta a la experiencia. •Los bebés nacen con la capacidad para aprender de lo que ven, oyen, huelen, gustan y tocan. Y la maduración es esencial en este proceso.
  42. 42. Condicionamiento Clásico y Operante. El aprendiz es pasivo, al absorber y reaccionar de manera automática ante los estímulos. El aprendiz opera o actúa en el ambiente. El infante aprende a realizar una cierta respuesta hacia un estimulo ambiental a fin de producir un efecto particular.
  43. 43. Memoria en el lactante. •A la incapacidad de recordar los acontecimientos de la infancia se le denomina amnesia infantil. •Piaget decía que los primeros sucesos no se conservan en la memoria porque el cerebro no se ha desarrollado lo suficiente para almacenarlos. •Freud creía que si se almacenan pero se reprimen porque son emocionalmente perturbadores.
  44. 44. ENFOQUE PSICOMETRICO: Pruebas del desarrollo e inteligencia. •La conducta inteligente está orientada a metas y es adaptativa, es decir, está dirigida a adaptarse a las circunstancias y condiciones de vida. •La inteligencia permite que las personas adquieran, recuerden y utilicen el conocimiento: comprenden los conceptos y relaciones, y resuelvan problemas.
  45. 45. Pruebas con lactantes e infantes. •Las pruebas del desarrollo comparan el desempeño de un bebé con una serie de tareas que tienen normas establecidas con base en lo que pueden hacer los infantes a edades especificas. •ESCALAS DE BAYLEY DEL DESARROLLO INFANTIL Evaluar a niños desde un mes a 3.6 años de edad. En 5 áreas: cognitiva, lenguaje, motora, socioemocional y conducta adaptativa. Se calculan puntuaciones independientes denominadas cocientes del desarrollo.
  46. 46. Evaluación del impacto del ambiente en el hogar. En la inteligencia influye tanto la herencia como la experiencia. La estimulación cerebral temprana es una clave para el desarrollo cognitivo. 1. Alentar la exploración del ambiente. 2. Instrucción en habilidades cognitivas y sociales básicas. 3. Elogios hacia los avances del desarrollo. 4. Orientación en la practica y extensión de las habilidades. 5. Protección contra la desaprobación inapropiada, burlas y castigos. 6. Comunicación. 7. Guía y limitación del comportamiento.
  47. 47. ENFOQUE PIAGETIANO: etapa sensorio motora. •Desde el nacimiento hasta aproximadamente los dos años de edad, los lactantes aprenden acerca de si mismo y su mundo por medio de su actividad sensorial y motora en el desarrollo.
  48. 48. ENFOQUE DE LA NEUROCIENCIA COGNITIVA: Estructuras cognitivas del cerebro. •Los rastros cerebrales se utilizan para determinar que estructuras cerebrales afectan determinadas funciones cognitivas y para obtener un mapa de los cambios asociados con el desarrollo. •Proporcionan evidencia física de la localización de 2 sistemas independientes de memoria a largo plazo –implícita y explicita- que adquieren y almacenan diferentes tipos de información.
  49. 49. MEMORIA IMPLICITA Se desarrolla de manera temprana en la lactancia, se refiere al recuerdo que ocurre sin esfuerzo o incluso sin conciencia activa: hábitos y habilidades MEMORIA EXPLICITA O DECLARATIVA Es la rememoración consciente e intencional, generalmente de hechos, nombres, acontecimientos, etc. Se desarrolla al final de la lactancia y en la primera infancia.
  50. 50. DESARROLLO DEL LENGUAJE
  51. 51. LENGUAJE. • Es un sistema de comunicación basado en palabras y gramática, y el desarrollo cognitivo. •Una vez que los niños conocen las palabras, pueden utilizarlas para representar objetos y acciones, o bien para reflexionar acerca de las personas, lugares y cosas, y pueden comunicar sus necesidades, sentimientos e ideas a fin de ejercer control sobre sus vidas.
  52. 52. Evolución del lenguaje. •El surgimiento del lenguaje humano fue posible debido a varias adaptaciones fisiológicas, como fue el caminar sobre las extremidades inferiores y el control de la corteza cerebral. •El desarrollo de suficiente capacidad cerebral de almacenamiento para guardar en la memoria imágenes visuales y auditivas, al igual que la importancia de éstas
  53. 53. • Las personas adquirieron la capacidad para aprender, almacenar y recuperar una cantidad casi ilimitada de nombres para todo lo que existe, de combinarlos en oraciones y de desarrollar principios para la construcción gramatical.
  54. 54. Secuencia de desarrollo inicial del lenguaje. • Habla pre lingüística: Se da antes de que los bebés puedan utilizar palabras, expresan sus necesidades y sentimientos por medio de sonidos que progresan del llanto y balbuceos, después a la imitación accidental y luego a la imitación deliberada •Los lactantes también desarrollan la capacidad para reconocer y comprender los sonidos del habla y para utilizar ademanes con significado.
  55. 55. •Es típico que los bebés digan su primera palabra alrededor del final del primer año de vida y que los infantes comiencen a emitir oraciones cerca de los ocho meses a un año después.
  56. 56. Primeras vocalizaciones. • El llanto es el único medio de comunicación del recién nacido. Los diferentes timbres, patrones e intensidades indican hambre, sueño o enojo. • Entre las seis semanas y los tres meses, los bebés comienzan a zurear cuando están felices y cerca de los tres a seis meses, los bebés empiezan a jugar con los sonidos del habla, copiando los sonidos que escuchan de la gente que les rodea.
  57. 57. • El balbuceo —repetición de cadenas de consonantes-vocales, como “ma-ma- mama”— ocurre entre los seis y 10 meses de edad, y a menudo se confunde con la primera palabra del bebé. El balbuceo no es lenguaje real, dado que no tiene significado para el bebé, pero se vuelve más similar a la palabra.
  58. 58. • La imitación es clave en el desarrollo del lenguaje en los lactantes. Cerca de los nueve a 10 meses, los lactantes imitan deliberadamente los sonidos sin comprenderlos. • Una vez que tienen un repertorio de sonidos, los encadenan en patrones que suenan como el lenguaje, pero que parecen carecer de significado. Una vez que los lactantes se familiarizan con los sonidos de palabras y frases, comienzan a asignarles significado.
  59. 59. Percepción de los sonidos y estructura del lenguaje. • La imitación de los sonidos del lenguaje requiere la capacidad para percibir diferencias sutiles entre los sonidos, y los lactantes pueden hacerlo desde o incluso antes del nacimiento. • Sus cerebros parecen estar programados de antemano para discriminar las unidades lingüísticas básicas, percibir patrones lingüísticos y catalogarlos como similares o diferentes.
  60. 60. Ademanes. • Los ademanes simbólicos, como soplar para representar “caliente” u olfatear para significar “flor”, a menudo surgen alrededor de la misma época en que los bebés dicen sus primeras palabras y funcionan en mucho como palabras. • Al utilizarlos, los niños muestran una comprensión de que los símbolos pueden referirse a objetos, sucesos, deseos y condiciones específicos.
  61. 61. • Aparecen antes de que los niños tengan un vocabulario de 25 palabras y disminuyen cuando los niños aprenden la palabra que representa la idea que antes transmitían por medio de la gesticulación y que ahora pueden expresar verbalmente. • Son una parte inherente del proceso del habla. • El aprendizaje de los ademanes parece ayudar a los bebés a aprender a hablar. A menudo, los primeros ademanes corresponden a palabras y combinaciones de palabras que los niños dicen posteriormente.
  62. 62. Primeras palabras. • El bebé promedio dice su primera palabra en algún momento entre los 10 y 14 meses, dando inicio al habla lingüística (expresión verbal que transmite significado). • Al principio, es probable que el repertorio verbal total del lactante sea mamá o papá. • Puede que sea una sola sílaba que tiene más de un significado dependiendo del contexto en el que el niño la exprese, una palabra como ésta, que expresa un pensamiento completo, se conoce como holofrase.
  63. 63. • Los lactantes de cinco meses de edad escuchan durante más tiempo a su propio nombre que a otros nombres. • Los niños de seis meses miran comienzan a asociar sonidos con significado. • Los niños de 10 meses asignan etiquetas a los objetos que les resultan interesantes. • Los 12 meses, prestan atención a las señales de los adultos para aprender cómo se llama un objeto.
  64. 64. • Para los 13 meses, la mayoría de los niños comprenden que una palabra representa un objeto o suceso específico y rápidamente pueden aprender su significado. • Para los 18 meses de edad, cerca de tres de cada cuatro niños pueden comprender 150 palabras y decir 50. • Entre los 16 y 24 meses, es posible que ocurra una “explosión de denominaciones”, aunque este fenómeno no parece ser universal.
  65. 65. • Las ganancias rápidas en vocabulario reflejan aumentos en velocidad y precisión del reconocimiento de palabras durante el segundo año de vida. • A los 24 meses, los niños reconocen rápidamente los nombres de objetos familiares en ausencia de indicaciones visuales. • De los 24 a 36 meses, los niños pueden descubrir el significado de adjetivos desconocidos a partir del contexto o por los sustantivos que modifican
  66. 66. Primeras oraciones. • El siguiente avance lingüístico ocurre cuando un infante junta dos palabras para expresar una idea. • Los niños logran esto entre los 18 y 24 meses de edad, cerca de ocho a 12 meses después de emitir la primera palabra. • Por lo común, las primeras oraciones de un niño tratan acerca de sucesos, objetos, personas o actividades cotidianas.
  67. 67. • Al principio es típico que los niños empleen habla telegráfica, que consiste de sólo unas cuantas palabras esenciales. • El uso y forma del habla telegráfica que emplean los niños varía según el lenguaje que aprenden.
  68. 68. • En algún momento entre los 20 y 30 meses, los niños muestran una creciente competencia en sintaxis, las reglas para armar las oraciones en su idioma. Se sienten más cómodos con los artículos (un, el, la), preposiciones (en, sobre), conjunciones (y, pero), plurales, terminaciones verbales, tiempo pasado y formas del verbo ser (soy, son, es). • Para los tres años de edad, el habla es fluida, más larga y más compleja; aunque es frecuente que los niños omitan parte del discurso, en general transmiten bastante bien su significado.
  69. 69. Características de habla temprana. • El habla temprana tiene un carácter propio, sin importar el idioma que hable el niño: • Los niños simplifican, utilizan habla telegráfica para decir justo lo suficiente para transmitir un significado. • Los niños comprenden las relaciones gramaticales, pero aún no pueden expresarlas. • Los niños subextienden los significados de las palabras.
  70. 70. • Los niños también sobreextienden los significados de las palabras. • Los niños regularizan en extremo las reglas.
  71. 71. Influencias en el desarrollo del lenguaje. • La investigación se ha enfocado en las influencias tanto dentro como fuera del niño. Alfabetización. Habladirigidaalniño. Interacción social. Desarrollocerebral.
  72. 72. Fuentes de consulta: • Feldmand, R. et∙al (2009). PSICOLOGÍA DEL DESARROLLO: De la infancia a la adolescencia. 11° ed. Ed. McGraw-Hill. México, p.p 154 - 271

