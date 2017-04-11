Bentley out, Ivey in - newspaper front pages

Wade BirminghamON wadeonbirmingham.com A P R I L 1 1 , 2 0 1 7 Bentley Ivey OUT IN
Anniston, Alabama www.annistonstar.com Tuesday, April 11, 2017 A home-owned newspaper 75 cents
THE INDEPENDENT VOICE OF THE TENNESSEE VALLEY SINCE 1912 decaturdaily @decaturdaily SPORTS COMING WEDNESDAY NATION Complet...
BY JIM COOK jcook@dothaneagle.com Do you know the maximum gap between two prime num- bers? Charles Hoekenga does. (It’s 70...
Tuesday April 11, 2017 HIGH: 81 LOW: 58 Sunny.Winds around 5 mph. Serving the Wiregrass since 1898 tomorrow’s WEATHER HIGH...
Prep baseball: Coleman pitches Brooks past Lawrence County. B1 timesdaily @TimesDailyTuesday, April 11, 2017 timesdaily.co...
By Kevin Taylor Times Staff Writer L i k e m o s t A l a b a m - ians, Sen. Phil Williams had been searching the internet ...
TUESDAY, APRIL 11, 2017 Vol. 190, No. 101 Copyright 2017; Advertiser Media Group $1.50 Nation ...............1-6B Comics.....
INFORMING MORE THAN 42,000 READERS DAILY IN PRINT AND ONLINE TUESDAY, APRIL 11, 2017 WWW.OANOW.COM VOL. 112 NO. 101 $1.00 ...
tuscnews @tuscaloosanews Complete forecast, A12 0 790994 32001 Volume 198, Issue 101 Proposed rule could alter Tide stafﬁn...
TUESDAY, APRIL 11, 2017 PARTLYCLOUDY High: 79 Low: 56 0% chance ofrain Wednesday: Cloudy,78/60 Thursday: Cloudy,80/61 Frid...
Governor Robert Bentley of Al- abama quit over allegations he abused his powers to cover up an extramarital affair. A5 The...
BY ROBERT BURNS and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press WASHINGTON—TheUnitedStates hasconcludedRussiaknewinadvance ofSyria’s...
BY KIM CHANDLER THE ASSOCIATED PRESS MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Robert Bentley resigned Monday rather than face impeachment a...
péçêíëW Pitchers lead area team to victories, m~ÖÉ=T ---------------------------------------------------------------------...
A collection of newspaper front pages from April 11, 2017, showing Gov. Bentley's resignation, Kay Ivey's swearing-in ceremony.

  1. 1. Wade BirminghamON wadeonbirmingham.com A P R I L 1 1 , 2 0 1 7 Bentley Ivey OUT IN
  2. 2. + +Anniston, Alabama www.annistonstar.com Tuesday, April 11, 2017 A home-owned newspaper 75 cents Classifieds . . 8B Comics . . . . . 6B Crossword. . . 9B Editorial . . . . . 8A Lottery . . . . . . 2A Don Gaugler, Jacksonville Lucille Roberta Schaeffer Meyer, Anniston Jon Cristopher Newton, Leeds Donald Richardson, Anniston Elijah Jason “Eli” Sims, Lineville Day L. Terrell, Anniston Mary Magdalene Thomas, Anniston OBITUARIES, 6A INDEX (USPS 026-440) Vol. 137, No. 101 6 766000 11111 WEATHER, 10B PARTLY SUNNY HIGH: 81 LOW: 59 Courtney Taylor, Golden Springs SPORTS : UNITEDHEALTHCARE TEAM SWEEPS MCCLELLAN ROAD RACES / 1B Governor resigns amid affair scandal, pleads to two charges BENTLEY QUITS BENTLEY IVEY BY TIM LOCKETTE tlockette@annistonstar.com MONTGOMERY — Gov. Robert Bentley pleaded guilty to two mis- demeanors and resigned from office Monday, felled by a sex scandal and alleged coverup. The governor resigned as part of a plea deal agreed to at the Montgom- ery County Courthouse, according to an announcement from the attorney general’s office, and acknowledged his guilt on two charges related to cam- paign finance. A short time later, Bentley announced his resignation in an address to reporters, government offi- cials and tourists who happened to be in the State Capitol. “I’ve not always made the right choices,” Bentley said. “I’ve not always said the right things.” Bentley referred to his “sins” and said that “there have been times that I’ve let you and the people of this state down, and I’m sorry for that.” Once a popular Republican gover- nor in a deep-red state, Bentley faced impeachment hearings in the House of Representatives this week, as law- makers looked into allegations that Please see RESIGNS | Page 4A CALHOUN COUNTY HONOR FLIGHT Photos by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star TOP: Veterans hold their hats over their hearts during the National Anthem. ABOVE: Veterans and their guardians wait toleaveduringthesend-offforthe2017CalhounCountyHonorFlighttoWashingtonD.C.fromtheOxfordCivicCenter. ROSWELL, Ga. — Joseph Nixon is 93, a slender man with a Georgia drawl and attentive eyes and a firm handshake. He’s a Navy man, still. Atop his head rests a blue cap. “USS Wichita,” it says. By midday today, Nixon expects to be with the Calhoun County Honor Flight in Wash- ington, D.C., which will bring Nick — that’s what friends call him — twin firsts: He’s never seen the World War II Nation- al Memorial, and he’s never been to the nation’s capital. Plus, it’s his birthday. His 94th birthday. Stories abound about how America’s aging wartime veterans react when they first see their memorials. There’s emo- tion. Appreciation. Tears. Joy. Sadness. Remembrances of the fallen. Nixon’s eager for the experience, whatever it brings. I expect “all of it,” he said. “I’m going to enjoy it, for sure.” Previously, Calhoun County veterans who have traveled on Honor Flight mis- sions have joined with other Alabama groups, often from Jefferson County. But organizers say today’s Honor Flight is the largest-ever Calhoun County effort, its original goal being to escort a covey of local veterans on what could be their final chance to see Washington’s memo- rials. Organizers, led by Jacksonville’s David Hall, a retired first sergeant in the U.S. Army, raised more than $70,000 through sponsors and donations to pay the trav- el expenses for the veterans and their guardians. The Calhoun County group, pressed for time, couldn’t secure the required permit from the National Park Service for today’s visit, so organizers partnered with a similar-sized group here in Roswell, whose arrangements were already set. Monday afternoon, Calhoun County’s Honor Flight veterans and their guard- ians gathered at the Oxford Civic Center for their send-off: 11 World War II veter- ans, 16 from the Korean War and six from the Vietnam War. A musical group from Parker Memo- rial Baptist Church, the HeartNotes, sang Veterans escorted to nation’s capital to tour memorials Joseph Nixon waves his flag during the send-off. Phillip Tutor Please see VETERANS | Page 4A Governor Ivey: ‘more than capable’ BY EDDIE BURKHALTER eburkhalter@annistonstar.com Anniston City Councilman Ben Little at a work session Monday allud- ed to wrongdoing among former city officials, but provided no details, and asked the city to look for them. In the lengthy council session, Lit- tle asked that the immediate past city manager be asked to return to the city and answer questions regarding city finances, but Little provided council members with no details. Little asked, however, that the city pay for a forensic audit of city finances to discover potential misdeeds. City Manager Kent Davis said that forensic audits are done when there are allegations of criminal activity. “I’ll have some,” Little said, but he offered no specific concerns. Davis said city officials would gladly answer questions about specific con- cerns Little might have, but that a com- plete forensic audit of the city’s entire financial history would cost “millions.” Little also repeated concerns he’s expressed in recent meetings about Regional Medical Center’s deal to take over operation of Stringfellow Memo- rial Hospital. At a March 27 work ses- sion Little said he believes RMC had to first get council approval, and that he’d fight the deal in court if necessary. RMC administrators on March 3 announced an agreement had been made to buy Stringfellow’s operating contract from Tennessee-based Com- munity Health Services for $25 million. According to the agreement the deal is set to close by April 30 and become effective May 1. Bruce Downey, Anniston’s attor- ney, told The Star on March 27 that RMC has the authority to buy Stringfel- low without the council’s consent. Last year the council restructured RMC from a public hospital corpora- tion into a health care authority. State law allows health care authorities to purchase other health care facilities without a council’s consent. At Monday’s meeting Little said he believes the council gave the Health CareAuthorityboard“fiduciaryduties” that should not have been given. “I want to do some more digging,” Little said. As discussion Monday contin- ued on city finances, Davis suggested council members hold a budget retreat to discuss one another’s goals as the city prepares to begin drafting next year’s budget. Councilman Little voices concern about city ﬁnances ANNISTON Please see LITTLE | Page 4A BY ZACH TYLER ztyler@annistonstar.com Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey became the 54th governor of Alabama on Monday eve- ning, after Robert Bentley pleaded guilty to campaign finance crimes and resigned. Bentley announced his resignation in a speech given not long after he’d been arrested Monday afternoon at Montgomery County Jail on misde- meanor charges, his arrest part of a deal that ended impeachment hear- ings. In the speech, the former gov- ernor said he’d spoken with Ivey, 72, about a “positive and peaceful” trans- fer of power. The second woman ever to hold the post behind Lurleen Wallace, Ivey took office shortly after 6 p.m. Mon- day. Acting Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Lynn Stuart — who also took over after a male predecessor, Roy Moore, was forced out — admin- istered the oath of office. “I pledge to do my very best,” Ivey, an Auburn University graduate who coordinated Wallace’s campaign efforts there and has since logged a Please see IVEY | Page 4A
  3. 3. THE INDEPENDENT VOICE OF THE TENNESSEE VALLEY SINCE 1912 decaturdaily @decaturdaily SPORTS COMING WEDNESDAY NATION Complete forecast, A2 AREA DEATHS TODAY WED THU 77°/59° 78°/56° 81°/58° Gorsuch takes spot on Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch takes his place on the Supreme Court, restoring a narrow conservative majority and marking a much-needed political vic- tory for President Donald Trump. A3 Get prepared for Easter eats In Food: Celebrate Easter with dishes concocted from farm fresh veg- etables and fruit. Stop by the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market for the season’s strawberries, tomatoes, cucumbers and greens. Check out farmer-recommended recipes. Bill Eaton, Hartselle Betty Farley, Athens Carol Franks, Hartselle David Gaston, Athens Sudie Glenn, Danville Ussery Green, Moulton Jack Looney, Missouri Robert “Ray” Lynch, Hillsboro Elizabeth Mann, Courtland Maria Gonzalez-Medrano, Decatur D.C. Moore, Falkville James “J.E.” Russell Jr., Decatur Mildred Smith, Athens Robert Stephenson, Hartselle Fenton Vinzant, Hartselle Mary Wright, Decatur Death notices, obits, A5 Tuesday, April 11, 2017 FORECAST decaturdaily.com RACK PRICE: 75¢ By Deangelo McDaniel Staff Writer One of the most difficult things for people to do when they talk about the late Robert Edward Henry is to limit their recollec- tions to just one memory. “Where do I start?” Decatur City Council- man Billy Jackson said. “He was a person of integ- rity, honesty and high character. And that’s just the beginning.” Henry, who was the first black teacher at Decatur High School, died Friday at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was 90. His funeral will be today at King’s Memorial ROBERT HENRY Decatur High’s ﬁrst black teacher dies By Keith Clines Staff Writer ADecaturmanaccusedofkill- ing his wife left on a work break in one vehicle and returned 30 minutes later in his wife’s pri- mary vehicle about four hours before he called 911 to say he had found her badly beaten , a Decatur police investigator said Monday morning. Andreas Shackelford, who is charged with murder in the March 9 death of his wife, Minnie Shackelford, left on a work break at Wayne Farms at 9:45 p.m. on March 8 in a white BMW, investigator Montrez Payton testified at Andreas Shackelford’s preliminary hear- ing in Morgan County District Court. Surveillance recordings at Wayne Farms show Shackel- ford returning at 10:15 p.m. in a Suzuki sport utility vehicle that Minnie Shackelford primarily drove, Payton said. Andreas Shackelford’s work shift ended at 2 a.m. March 9. He called 911 at 2:33 a.m. to report that he arrived home to find his wife dead, Payton said. “It appeared he was in a rush to get somewhere,” Payton said, referring to video show- ing Andreas Shackelford leaving work when his shift ended. Minnie Shackelford, 44, was found beaten and strangled in her home at 220 Fourth Ave. N.W., police said. Andreas Shackelford, 41, was charged with murder March 13. He is in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $100,000. District Judge Brent Craig found there was enough evi- dence that Andreas Shackelford mayhavekilledMinnieShackel- ford to send the case to a grand jury for possible indictment. Defense attorney Ed Blair’s questioning of Payton during the 50-minute hearing aimed to build suspicion that a bur- glar could have killed Minnie Shackelford. Payton testified that police found four 9mm rounds and shell casings in the house. They also found broken glass in the living room that came from a side door in the kitchen, Payton said. The glass was broken with such impact that it could have landed in the living room, he said. Payton didn’t know when the shooting happened, but that it was not the night Minnie Shackelford was killed. He said he has no suspect or motive in the shooting. Payton said police found a broken mirror and opened drawers in one bedroom when Blair asked if there were any signs of a struggle in the bedroom. SHACKELFORD HEARING Man accused of killing wife returned from work-break in wife’s vehicle Abby ..................B5 Business ............A6 Classiﬁed...........B6 Comics...............B4 Crossword..........B5 Editorials ...........A4 Health................A8 Horoscope .........B5 Lotteries ............B3 Obituaries..........A5 Decatur, Alabama 106th year, No. 45 16 pages, 2 sections AU’s Craig-Myers has strong A-Day Nate Craig-Myers says the ﬁrst play he makes in a game gives him a feeling about the rest of the day. After pulling in a perfectly lofted pass from quarterback Jarrett Stidham for a 50-yard gain on the ﬁrst team’s second play Saturday afternoon, the sophomore wide receiver had a feeling it was going to be a pretty good A-Day. B1 HEALTH Tips on keeping women healthy When a woman gets sick, an entire household can fall apart, said Dr. Angela U. Tucker, clinical assis- tant professor of family medicine at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center. Tucker offers sug- gestions for what women should keep on hand to stay healthy. A8 BENTLEY OUT, IVEY IN Before he resigned as governor, Robert Bentley and the state Attor- ney General’s Ofﬁce came to terms Monday. Bentley pleaded guilty to: • Complaint 1: Failing to ﬁle a major contribution report. • Complaint 2: Knowingly convert- ing campaign contributions to personal use. Bentley, pursuant to the agree- ment, will pay within one week of sentencing: • $100 ($50 per complaint) assess- ment to the Alabama Crime Victims Compensation Commission. • Court costs for both complaints. • Fines of $5,000, for complaint 1, and $2,000, for complaint 2. • Reimburse his campaign fund $8,912.40. • Surrender all campaign funds (about $36,912.40) to the state of Alabama. Bentley also agreed: • To complete at least 100 hours of community service in his capacity as a licensed physician to the people of Alabama within the terms of his sentence. • To resign his position as governor and provide the state a copy of his resignation letter. • Not to seek or serve in public ofﬁce again. • To waive retirement or other ben- eﬁts to which he would be entitled. • To waive any and all objections to venue and his right to appeal any issue. Plea agreement By Mary Sell Montgomery Bureau MONTGOMERY — Gov. Robert Bentley, plagued for more than a year by an alleged affair and accusations he used state resources to cover it up, resigned Monday. The 74-year-old announced shortly after 5:15 p.m. that he would leave office immediately, just after pleading guilty to mis- demeanor charges related to the use of his campaign fundraising account. Pursuant to a plea deal with the Alabama Attorney Gener- al’s Office, he will not serve jail time. Bentley was booked and processed at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Kay Ivey, Alabama’s lieuten- ant governor, was sworn in as governor Monday evening. Bentley did not mention the charges in a speech in the Capi- tol in which he said serving as governor for six years was the highest honor of his life. “I’ve not always made the right choices, I know I’ve not always said the right things,” Bentley said. “Though I some- times tripped, I’ve always tried to live up to the high expecta- tions the people place on the person who holds this esteemed office.” The resignation comes days after he stood on the State- house steps and said he had done nothing illegal in his relationship with Rebekah Caldwell Mason, and would not resign. The resignation stops a House impeachment process, for which hearings began Monday, one of three separate but con- current probes in the last year into Bentley’s activities. Last week, in a separate action, the Ethics Commission foundprobablecausethatBent- ley misused state resources and campaign funds, improperly accepted a campaign donation outside the legal fundraising window, and loaned himself campaign money when he was not a candidate. Former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley gives his resignation speech Monday in Montgomery. [ALBERT CESARE PHOTOS/THE MONTGOMERY ADVERTISER] Gov. Robert Bentley leaves the Alabama Capitol Building on Monday. Bentley later announced his resig- nation. Henry M. Shackelford SEE BENTLEY, A3 Governor resigns after accusations of affair, cover-up SEE HENRY, A7 SEE HEARING, A7
  4. 4. BY JIM COOK jcook@dothaneagle.com Do you know the maximum gap between two prime num- bers? Charles Hoekenga does. (It’s 70 trillion.) Hoekenga and other Dothan High students recently proved their mastery of various facts, obscure and otherwise, at the Alabama Scholastic Challenge event in Birmingham. The Do- than High team won the 6A divi- sion competition. “It’s really fun to go and win,” Hoekenga said. In the competition, students compete in a game show-like ﬁrst round where they must buzz in to answer questions. In the second round, students col- laborate on a written test of their knowledge. The third round re- verts to the format of the ﬁrst round. Ben Turvin, a math teacher, led the Dothan High team. Turvin said the academic team provides students an opportunity to shine at something at which they are good. The competitive nature of the event also spurs students to improved academic achieve- ment. “It’s good,” he said. “It gets them involved in school. I ﬁnd that I get kids who may not be athletes.” Turvin said participating on the team gives students conﬁ- dence and self-discipline. “It’s memorization based, but you have to have discipline to study and learn it,” he said. Skyler Allen, a student on the team, said, “I’m a really com- petitive person, and I enjoy the chance to represent Dothan High in a positive light. People have this negative connotation associated with Dothan High. This allows us to show that we’re good at more than just sports and that this is a good school.” “It’s fun to be able to learn about topics, compete, and see how good you can do,” Jared Stinson, said. “It’s really fun when a question comes up and you know it.” J.P. Wood said, “It’s mostly stuff you already know, things you re- member from reading.” DOTHAN EAGLE Tuesday, April 11, 2017 dothaneagle.com “For I heard them say, ‘Let us go to Dothan.’” — Genesis 37:17 $1.00 Gorsuch takes oath as newest high court justice Eagles rout Raiders 15-1 High 83° Low 59° Today: Sunny ESE wind around 5 mph EUFAULAWRECK The Georgia woman in Friday’s crash is still in critical condition 2A 1B 8A Dothan High wins in state academic competition Bentley resignsGovernor steps down, pleads guilty to misdemeanors The Associated Press MONTGOMERY — Alabama Gov. Rob- ert Bentley resigned Monday rather than face impeachment and pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor campaign violations that arose during an investigation of his alleged affair with a top aide. Inaremarkablefall,themild-mannered 74-year-old Republican and one-time Baptist deacon stepped down as the sex- tinged scandal gathered force over the past few days. Legislators turned up the pressure by opening impeachment hear- ings Monday. Last week, the Alabama Ethics Commission cited evidence that Bentley broke state ethics and campaign laws and referred the matter to prosecu- tors. “There’ve been times that I let you and our people down, and I’m sorry for that,” Bentley said in the old House chamber of Alabama’s Capitol after he pleaded guilty. ALBERT CESARE/THE MONTGOMERYADVERTISER VIAAP Former Gov. Robert Bentley speaks after ofﬁcially resigning Monday in Montgomery. Bentley resigned rather than face impeachment and pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor campaign violations that arose during an investigation of his alleged affair with a top aide. The Associated Press MONTGOMERY —With Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley resigning one step ahead of an impeachment hearing, his successor becomes the state’s second female governor and the ﬁrst to rise through the political ranks on her own. Kay Ivey, the ﬁrst Republi- can woman elected lieutenant governor of Alabama, was also the ﬁrst Republican to hold that ofﬁce for two straight terms. She entered the Old Senate Chamber for her swearing-in ceremony to a thunderous round of applause but bluntly stated the challenges ahead of her as the state’s new gover- nor in a brief speech. “Today is both a dark day for Alabama, yet also one of op- portunity,” Ivey said, adding that her “administration will be open, it will be transparent and it will be honest.” Alabama’s ﬁrst female governor was LurleenWallace, wife of four-term Gov. George C.Wallace. She ran as a surro- See RESIGNS, Page 3A Successor is state’s second female governor THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Gov. Kay Ivey speaks after taking the oath of ofﬁce Monday in Montgomery after the resignation of Gov. Robert Bentley. See IVEY, Page 3A Ofﬁcials react to resignation, new governor Local, state and federal elected and party ofﬁcials have reacted to the resignation of Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley and the installation of Kay Ivey as the state’s next governor. The following are their statements: » State Rep. Paul Lee, R-Dothan: “I think Gov. Bentley’s resignation is best for the entire state. This will allow us to move forward with our business such as getting our budgets passed as they should be.We need to work on the redistricting “She is well in tune to the issues. I think she will be a steady hand for state government.” Sen. Cam Ward, Alabaster Republican, on Gov. Kay Ivey Lee See OFFICIALS, Page 3A To see a copy of former Gov. Robert Bentley’s plea deal, see this story at dothaneagle.com.
  5. 5. Tuesday April 11, 2017 HIGH: 81 LOW: 58 Sunny.Winds around 5 mph. Serving the Wiregrass since 1898 tomorrow’s WEATHER HIGH: 83 LOW: 58 A small chance of showers, t-storms. Check out the interactive weather maps at www.eprisenow.com For more weather, see the Dothan Eagle, PAGE 2A today’s WEATHER BY JEREMY WISE jwise@eprisenow.com A collision between a Chevro- let SUV and a Massey Ferguson farm tractor between Enter- prise and Level Plains on Friday evening sent two people to the hospital. At about 3:40 p.m. Friday, a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 39-year-old Joricus Tyrone Lane of Enterprise struck the tractor, which was carrying a box blade. The wreck ejected the tractor driver, 73-year-old Daniel Ray- mond Youngblood of Daleville, according to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The wreck occurred on U.S. Highway 84 between the inter- section of Coffee County Road 445 and the Enterprise city limits. Youngblood was transported to Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan via Haynes Life Flight. As of Monday morn- ing,Youngblood remained in the hospital. Lane was transported to Medi- cal Center Enterprise by Enter- prise Rescue, where state troop- ers interviewed him about the accident. Law ofﬁcers rerouted trafﬁc through sections of Level Plains for more than an hour after the accident. Wreck involving tractor sends 2 to hospital BY JEREMY WISE jwise@eprisenow.com NEW BROCKTON — The Coffee County Commission voted unanimously Monday to purchase a new trash com- pactor for the county’s landﬁll. The compactor, valued at $730,500, will replace a unit that was 20 years old and is no longer opera- tional, according to landﬁll manager Mike Thornton. Thornton said his of- ﬁce tries to keep two compactors operational year-round. Currently the landﬁll operates on one 10- year-old compactor. Thornton noted plans to purchase a new compactor had been made for the next ﬁscal year. Because of the lengthy process to build and install a new compac- tor, the purchase will be reﬂected in the 2018 ﬁscal year. IN OTHER ACTION » The commission also voted unanimously to allow county engineer Randy Tindell to initiate a process to reclassify two of the county’s roads. Tindell said if successful, reclassifying sections of County Road 107 and County Road 304 as “collector” roads will al- low the county to apply for federal funds in the future. Currently, two of the three sections of 107 are already listed as “collector” roads, or roads that help traf- ﬁc navigate from residen- tial areas to workplaces, Tindell said. He also noted that 304, when it crosses into Pike County, becomes a collec- tor road. » The commissioners also approved a plat for the WellbornWay subdivision that will be on County Road 606. » Commission chairman Dean Smith encouraged residents to participate in the annual “Don’t Drop it on Alabama” statewide spring cleanup. Alabama People Against a Littered State organized the event last year. Last year’s cleanup net- ted 368 tons of littler and debris in 61 of the state’s 67 counties. Groups or individuals who want to participate are encouraged to call the commission ofﬁce at 894- 5556 or the environmental services ofﬁce at 894-6600. Bags are available for pickup at both ofﬁces. Landﬁll to get new trash compactor Coffee County Commission From staff reports Bond for an Elba man charged with murder following a weekend shoot- ing has been set at $100,000 after an initial appearance in court Monday. Ted Carstiel Caldwell, 31, has been charged in Saturday’s shooting death of 39-year-old Marcus EugeneVirghes of Elba. The homicide occurred at a residence in the 14000 block of Shell Field Road in Enterprise. According to an Enterprise Police Department press release, ofﬁcers initiated an investigation into the death of Virghes early Sunday morn- ing. The owner of the home had a so- cial gathering and discovered Virghes had been shot multiple times. The Coffee County Coroner’s Of- ﬁce pronounced Virghes dead at the scene. Caldwell told District Judge Chris Kaminiski he planned to hire his own attorney in his initial appearance in court on Monday morning. He also did not request a preliminary hear- ing. BOND SETFOR MURDER SUSPECT FATAL SHOOTING Elba man charged in Saturday shooting death GWEN BLACK /THE LEDGER A shooting at this residence on Shell Field Road on Saturday night left one man dead. Caldwell EASTER CELEBRATED AT THE FARMERS MARKET COURTNEY GILLEY/THE LEDGER T he City of Enterprise celebrated the Easter holiday with festivities held at the Enterprise Farmers Market on Saturday. One of the biggest hits was the Easter hat parade and contest. Contestants went all out decorating their hats and paraded them around the farmers market. Pictured are (from left) the winners of the 1-10 age group: fourth place, Arielle Fleury; third place, Jeyi Lee; second place, Lauren Peterson; and ﬁrst place, Macy Grifﬁn. INSIDE » For more photos of the Easter celebration at the farmers market, see PAGE 6A.
  6. 6. Prep baseball: Coleman pitches Brooks past Lawrence County. B1 timesdaily @TimesDailyTuesday, April 11, 2017 timesdaily.com REGION WEIRD NEWS LIFE Complete forecast, A2 YOUR OPINION What women keep at hand to stay healthy When a woman gets sick, an entire household can fall apart, said Dr. Angela U. Tucker, clinical assistant professor of family medicine at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center. So it’s important for them to make sure they have what they need to stay well. B10 Cities ﬁghting bill to change business fees for pharmacies Local city leaders are ﬁghting a bill in the Alabama Legislature that would reduce the amount of money cities can collect on business licenses for pharmacies. The bill would remove prescription sales from the gross sales total used to calculate how much each pharmacy pays for a business license, therefore reducing the cost of the business license and lowering city revenue. A7 Manure happens: Dad, daughter doused with detritus BERLIN — One can only imagine the expletives uttered by a Bavarian driver and his teenage daughter after a farmer accidentally ﬁlled their con- vertible with a trailer full of manure. German police said the incident happened Saturday near the town of Altomuenster, about 19 miles north- west of Munich. The 52-year-old father and his 14-year-old daughter were parked by the roadside when a tractor pulling a trailer of liquid manure swung in their direction. The maneuver sent the entire load pouring into their Renault convertible, covering the occupants from head to toe with slurry. —TheAssociatedPress MONDAY’S QUESTION: Are you diligent about protecting yourself against tick bites? Yes: 54% No: 46% TODAY’S QUESTION: Do you believe Kay Ivey will be a good governor? Vote at TimesDaily.com. Classiﬁed...........B5 Comics...............B8 Crossword..........B9 Life...................B10 Lotteries ............B3 Obituaries..........A8 Opinion..............A4 Region................A7 Sports................B1 Weather.............A2 FLORENCE n MUSCLE SHOALS n SHEFFIELD n TUSCUMBIA n NORTHWEST ALABAMA Vol. 128 No. 101 FORECAST TODAY WED THU 77°/59° 79°/57° 82°/60° ONLINE For the latest news updates, follow us on Twitter @Times- Daily.com. By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer FLORENCE— The Florence school board Monday morning selected local attorney David Howard to fill the District 2 seat vacatedlastmonthbyBillJordan. Howard was an 11-year member of the Florence board before choosing not to run for re-election eight years ago. "My motivation to apply was the same I had before, just a desire to contribute," Howard said when contacted after the meeting. "I'm at a point now with my law practice that I have the time to dedicate to it and, hope- fully, I can be of some benefit to the board in future decisions." He'll face his biggest deci- sion as a board member right away with the selection of a new superintendent. Interviews are FLORENCE Howard tabbed for D-2 school board post By Tom Smith Senior Staff Writer FLORENCE — Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton saidhehasalready been in discus- sion with county commissioners to put procedures in place to make the detention center more secure. Singleton said Christopher Wayne Kilpatrick, 43, of Flor- ence, who was awaiting trial for attempted murder of a Florence police officer, picked a lock on a casing that covers plumbing goingintothecell,crawledupthe casing into the attic, got onto the roof and crawled over razor wire that surrounds the roof and yard. LAUDERDALE COUNTY Sheriff wants jail security improved AT A GLANCE Escapee: Christopher Wayne Kilpatrick, 43, of Florence When escaped: Saturday night from the Lauderdale County Detention Center Charge: Awaiting trial for attempted murder of a Florence police ofﬁcer Look for: Kilpatrick may be driving a stolen 2003 maroon Chrysler Town and Country van, some damage to passenger side, sticker on vehicle, with Alabama tag 41BM961. Important: Kilpatrick is considered dangerous. Do not approach him. Call 911 immediately if you see Kilpatrick or van matching description By Mary Sell Montgomery Bureau MONTGOMERY — Gov. Robert Bentley, plagued for more than a year by an alleged affair and accusations he used state resources to cover it up, has resigned. The 74-year-old announced shortly after 5:15 p.m. Monday that he would leave office immediately, just after plead- ing guilty to misdemeanor chargesrelatedtotheuseofhis campaignfundraisingaccount. Bentley resigns, pleads to two misdemeanors Former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley gives his resignation speech Monday in Montgomery. [ALBERT CESARE PHOTOS/THE MONTGOMERY ADVERTISER] SEE BENTLEY, A3 SEE SECURITY, A6 Kilpatrick SEE HOWARD, A6 By Mary Sell Montgomery Bureau MONTGOMERY – In 2010, Kay Ivey campaigned to be governor of Alabama. Today, she is. Ivey was sworn in at 6 p.m. Monday, after the resignation of Robert Bentley. Ivey asked for the public’s help and patience and said her first priority is restor- ing the state’s image. She pledged a smooth transition and uninterrupted functions of government. “I pledg to each of you that I will do my very best,” she said. “The Ivey administration will be open, it will be transparent, and it will be honest.” The 72-year-old is the state’s second female gover- nor. She was a candidate for SECOND FEMALE AT THE HELM Ivey is state’s 54th governor Prep baseball: Coleman pitches Brooks Lawrence County. NORTHWEST ALABAMA Kay Ivey walks in to be sworn in as the next governor of Alabama, Monday in Montgomery. [AP PHOTO/BUTCH DILL] SEE IVEY, A6 107648-1 256.648.4890 One Call Solution! shoalsmpe.com Enjoy Shoals MPE Customer Appreciation Spring Tune-Up Pricing of AL Certication #15059 AL Certication #53092 AL Certication #15059 AL Certication #53092 CUSTOMER APPRECIATION SPECIALCUSTOMER APPRECIATION SPECIALCUSTOMER APPRECIATION SPECIALCUSTOMER APPRECIATION SPECIALCUSTOMER APPRECIATION SPECIALCUSTOMER APPRECIATION SPECIAL CALL TODAY! Your central unit has worked hard all winter and needs a tune uuup. Call Shoals MPE before you pay too much for a Spring HVAC Tuneee-Up. $29.95On Our Regularly Priced $79.95 Central Tune-Up.
  7. 7. By Kevin Taylor Times Staff Writer L i k e m o s t A l a b a m - ians, Sen. Phil Williams had been searching the internet looking for the latest news as it developed Monday regarding Gov. Robert Bent- ley’s fate. When Williams, a Repub- l i c a n w h o r e p r e s e n t s Etowah, Cherokee, DeKalb and St. Clair counties, learned that Bentley had resigned Monday afternoon, he called it a dark day in the state, but said he personally was “gratified” that impeach- ment hearings would not have to move forward. “The first thing that comes to mind is that this should be aclearindicationthatpartisan politics has no place here,” Williams told The Times. “I’m gratified he (Bentley) has resigned and not dragged the state through the morass of the impeachment process. I wish him the best in the days to come.” Bentley’sfutureasgovernor was put into question Friday when a 131-page investigative report along with thousands of exhibits were released by House Judiciary Committee special counsel Jack Sharman at the same time his attorney argued to have impeachment hearings delayed. Local legislators react to Bentley’s resignation 1 5 0 Y E A R S O F S E R V I N G T H E G R E A T E R G A D S D E N A R E A GadsdenTimes @gadsdentimes LOCAL Complete forecast, A8 Volume 150, Issue 283 NATION Ask Amy........... A8 Classiﬁeds ....... B4 Comics............. A6 Crossword........ A6 Funerals........... A5 Local/State...... A3 Lotteries .......... A2 Obituaries........ A5 Opinion............ A4 Sports.............. B1 TV Listings....... A8 Weather........... A8 Gorsuch sworn into Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch took his place in history Monday as the newest addition on the bench of the Supreme Court, restoring a narrow conservative majority and marking a much-needed political victory for President Donald Trump. Gorsuch was sworn in during a sun-soaked ceremony in the Rose Garden, nearly 14 months after the seat was left vacant. A2 3 killed when husband opens ﬁre in California class A man walked into his estranged wife’s elementary school classroom in San Ber- nardino and opened ﬁre without saying a word, killing her and an 8-year-old student before shooting himself in a murder- suicide that spread panic across a city still recovering emotion- ally from a terror attack just 15 months ago. A8 Humane Society closes for Spring cleaning Spring cleaning is under way this week at the Humane Soci- ety Pet Rescue and Adoption Center to get ready for a busy summer. “We are deep clean- ing, doing supply inventory and tackling some repair projects,” Christie Brown, executive direc- tor, said. “Both the adoption center and the receiving center will be closed until 10 a.m. Monday, April 17.” A3 TODAY WED THU 82°/57° 81°/55° 84°/56° Westbrook leads Area golf tournament SPORTS ◆ B1 Habitat gets volunteer help from Miss Alabama LOCAL ◆ A3 Tuesday, April 11, 2017 gadsdentimes.com 75¢ Former Alabama Governor Robert Bentley speaks after officially resigning on Monday in Montgomery. [ALBERT CESARE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS] This photo provided Mont- gomery County Sheriff’s office shows a booking mugshot of Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley [MONTGOMERY COUNTY SHERIFF/ THE ASSOCIATED PRESS] By Kim Chandler and Anthony Izaguirre The Associated Press MONTGOMERY — A labamaGov.Robert Bentley resigned Monday rather than face impeach- ment and pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor campaign violations that arose during an investigation of his alleged affair with a top aide. In a remark- able fall, the mild-mannered 74-year-old Republican and one-time Baptist deacon stepped down as the sex- tinged scandal gathered force over the past few days. Legis- lators turned up the pressure ALABAMA GOVERNMENT THE DOCTOR IS OUT Bentley resigns, pleads guilty to misdemeanors “There’ve been times that I let you and our people down, and I’m sorry for that.” — Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley Inside: Will Kay Ivey be a ﬁt gover- nor for the state? A7 Times Staff Report An Etowah County Sheriff’s deputyhasbeenchargedwithone countofcustodialsexualmiscon- duct,accordingtoanewsrelease from Sheriff Todd Entrekin. Anthony Ryan Bowen, 40, of Gadsden, is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a female victim while she was in custody in the back seat of a patrol car. Custodialsexualmisconductis aClassCfelony.Bowenwasfired as a deputy after the arrest. “A priority of this sheriff’s office is to always protect and serve,” Entrekin said. “That is the oath we take. This sheds a black eye on the office and law enforcement.As soon as we were notified of the crime, we took quick action to relievehimofhis duties.” Bowen is in the Etowah County Detention Center on $100,000 cash bond. “I want to personally apol- ogize to the victim that an employee acted in this manner,” Entrekin said. “At this time, we are investigating this case as an isolated incident. However, if anyone feels like they have additional information, please contact the sheriff’s office at 256-546-2825.” CRIME Deputy charged with sexual misconduct Bowen By Donna Thornton Times Staff Writer “He killed me. He killed me,” Amos Jackson Jr. told medics who responded as he lay bleeding in front of a house on Winona Avenue. Chief Deputy District Attor- ney Marcus Reid related that grim story Monday in Etowah County Circuit Judge David Kimberley’s courtroom during the trial of William D’angelo McKinney. JurorsfoundMcKinneyguilty of murder and felony domestic violence after a week-long trial and more than two hours of deliberation. McKinney faced charges for the 2014 stabbing death of Jackson,53,ofGadsden,atares- idence on Winona Avenue, and an assault against his girlfriend attheresidencethenightbefore. Reid said while there were no eyewitnesses to the actual attack,therewasstrongcircum- stantial evidence and nothing to support the defense claim of self-defense. “We felt strongly from the beginning this was a case of intentional murder,” he said. “We feel the jury reached the right decision and we appreci- ate that.” STABBING DEATH Jurors ﬁnd McKinney guilty of murder SEE BENTLEY, A7 SEE REACTION, A7 SEE MCKINNEY, A5
  8. 8. TUESDAY, APRIL 11, 2017 Vol. 190, No. 101 Copyright 2017; Advertiser Media Group $1.50 Nation ...............1-6B Comics.................. 2D Obituaries............ 6D Lottery.................. 2A My Life..................1D Puzzles.................. 3D Sports.................1-6C State......................3A Today's weather » 6A Mostly sunny and very warm. Cloudy at night. ▲84; ▼ 61 BENTLEY RESIGNSMISDEMEANOR CHARGES Pleads guilty to breaking campaign finance laws Relationship with aide led to impeachment calls Kay Ivey sworn in as state’s 54th governor DRAMATIC END TO SCANDAL CHANGE OF POWER Former Gov. Robert Bentley speaks after officially resigning on Monday in Montgomery. PHOTOS BY ALBERT CESARE / ADVERTISER See Resigns, Page 5A Gov. Robert Bentley resigned Monday after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of campaign finance law violations, ending six years in office and giving a dramatic ending to a sex scandal that consumed his admini- stration for more than a year. In a finish to a political career almost as surprising as its beginning, Bentley pleaded guilty to charges of failing to file a major campaign finance report and converting campaign funds for personal use. He was sentenced to a 30-day suspended jail sentence and 12 months of proba- G BRIAN LYMAN AND ANDREW J. YAWN MONTGOMERY ADVERTISER Gov. Robert Bentley walked into the dark-colored, 1980s-appor- tioned committee room on July1, 2013, to ask state legislators to give him more power. Hetookhisseatatthehorseshoe-shapedtable,surroundedbyleg- islators,officialsandattorneyswhoweretalkingaboutchangingthe state Constitution. And he discussed the governor’s limited power to override legislation. The state's chief executive can veto legislation, but it only takes a majority of the Legislature to override that veto. Bentley suggested a two-thirds threshold, like that in the U.S. Constitution and held by many other states. LOOKING BACK UNLIKELY GOVERNOR, UNEXPECTED ENDING BRIAN LYMAN MONTGOMERY ADVERTISER See Ending, Page 4A Kay Ivey on Monday became Alabama’s 54th governor, in an almost unprecedented fashion. TheformerlieutenantgovernortooktheoathofofficeMonday evening in the Old Senate Chamber of the State Capitol, less than an hour after Gov. Robert Bentley pleaded guilty to two misde- meanor campaign finance charges and resigned from office, in the Old House Chamber across the way. The scandals were on the mind of the newly installed chief ex- ecutive. “Today is both a dark day in Alabama, but yet also it’s one of opportunity,” Ivey, 72, said in a brief speech after being sworn in by Acting Alabama Chief Justice Lyn Stuart. “I ask for your help and patience as we together steady the ship of State and improve Alabama’s image.” That image has been damaged by a series of scandals that con- vulsed Alabama government and crippled state leadership for Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey is sworn in as Alabama's governor by Judge Lyn Stuart as Jay Wolf holds the Bible on Monday in Montgomery. Ivey becomes governor, promises transparency BRIAN LYMAN MONTGOMERY ADVERTISER STEPPING INTO OFFICE See Ivey, Page 5A City may suffer Bentley scandal may have already cost Montgomery jobs. On Page 4A Bentley is a ‘criminal’ The special assistant attorney general who has supervised the investigation for the past two months says Bentley deserves to be called a “criminal.” On Page 5A Check out more photos from Bentley’s last day in office and from Ivey’s swearing in. montgomery advertiser.com INSIDE
  9. 9. INFORMING MORE THAN 42,000 READERS DAILY IN PRINT AND ONLINE TUESDAY, APRIL 11, 2017 WWW.OANOW.COM VOL. 112 NO. 101 $1.00 CLASSIFIEDS .........................7B COMICS..................................9B CROSSWORD.......................10B LOCAL ....................................3A LOTTERIES.............................3B NATION ..................................6A OPINION.................................4A SCOREBOARD .......................3B STATE.....................................5A WORLD...................................8A Weather High: 81 Low: 59 Page 2A Index Mostly sunny and pleasant. CRAIG-MYERS SHOWS POTENTIAL ON A-DAY— SPORTS, 1B TEACHER, BOY DIE IN CLASSROOM SHOOTING — NATION, 6A The Associated Press WASHINGTON — Jus- tice Neil Gorsuch took his place in history Monday as the newest addition on the bench of the Supreme Court, restoring a nar- row conservative major- ity and marking a much- needed political victory for President Donald Trump. Gorsuch was sworn in during a sun-soaked cer- emony in the Rose Garden, nearly 14 months after the seat was left vacant with the sudden death of Justice An- tonin Scalia. The oath was administered during the White House ceremony by Justice Anthony Kennedy, whom Gorsuch once served as a law clerk. A smiling Trump stood behind his nominee. It was the second of two oaths — the ﬁrst was con- ducted privately in the Jus- tices’ Conference Room by Chief Justice John Roberts. “To the Scalia family, I won’t ever forget that the seat I inherit today is that of a very, very great man,” Gorsuch said to the audi- ence of family and adminis- tration staffers, as well as all the sitting Supreme Court justices. “I will do all my powers permit to be a faithful ser- vant of the Constitution and laws of this great nation,” he said. Gorsuch joins the court that is often the ﬁnal arbiter for presidential policy. Speaking ahead of Gor- such at the ceremony, Trump said that “our coun- try is counting on you to be wise, impartial and fair, to serve under our laws, not over them, and to safeguard Gorsuch takes oath, sworn in THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy (right) administers the judicial oath to Justice Neil Gorsuch, accompanied by his wife Marie Louise, on Monday during a public swearing- in ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House. See GORSUCH, Page 6A Fills Supreme Court vacancy 14 months after Scalia’s death Lee County Commission recognizes four ofﬁcers BY LINDY OLLER loller@oanow.com The Lee County Commission honored four deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Ofﬁce at its meeting Monday. Deputy Dakota Smith was recog- nized as the 2016 Lee County Sher- iff’s Ofﬁce Employee of the Year. He was been with the ofﬁce since October 2013. “Dakota has been recognized by his supervisor and his peers as be- ing one of those kinds of people who does not wait to be asked to do something,” said Lee County Sher- iff Jay Jones. “He looks for things to do and make things better.” Smith is a second-generation of- ﬁcer. His father works in the Russell County Sheriff’s Ofﬁce. Deputies Amber Burdette, Ter- rance Moore and Ray Smith were recognized as the recipients of the ofﬁce’s Valor/Lifesaver Medal. The award is presented to an individual who is directly involved in saving a life through his or her line of duty work. Burdette saved the life of a wom- an who was trying to commit sui- cide Jan. 2, 2017 on Interstate 85, Exit 70. “A female had indicated that she was going to commit suicide by driving her car off the bridge, but she exited the vehicle and was standing on the railing of the bridge itself over the interstate and threat- ening to leap to her death,” Jones said. “Amber was able to approach her and, after an attempt by the fe- male to get away and actually try to go off the bridge, Amber grabbed her and kept her from jumping off the bridge and was able to effective- ly save this young woman’s life.” Moore helped save the life of a 5-month-old child who stopped breathing Jan. 3, 2016 inWaverly. He along with other deputies and para- medics were called to the scene. “They began lifesaving measures, CPR and during the course of that, Deputy Moore recognized that they were really having a tough time,” Jones said. He immediately jumped in and began performing CPR to free those paramedics up to per- form other lifesaving functions. The paramedics made it a point of contacting us and making us aware that were it not for Deputy Moore’s actions, that child might not be alive today.” See MEETING, Page 5A THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley makes a statement after resigning from his position on Monday in Montgomery. Bentley pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor campaign ﬁnance violations. Gov.Robert Bentleyarrested,resigns; Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey becomes governor Bentley’s successor inAlabama state’s 2nd female governor From staff and wire reports MONTGOMERY — Kay Ivey, twice elected as Ala- bama’s lieu- tenant gover- nor, was sworn in as the state’s second fe- male governor Monday after Robert Bentley resigned, one step ahead of an impeach- ment hearing. Ivey becomes the state’s ﬁrst female governor to rise through the political ranks on her own, as she was the ﬁrst Republican to hold the ofﬁce of lieutenant governor for two straight terms. Alabama’s ﬁrst female gov- ernor was Lurleen Wallace, wife of four-term Gov. George C. Wallace. She ran as a sur- rogate for her still-powerful husband in 1966 when he couldn’t seek re-election be- cause of term limits. She won, but died in ofﬁce in 1968. Her husband regained the governor’s seat in 1970. IveycampaignedforLurleen Wallace as an undergraduate student during her time at Auburn University where she graduated in 1967, according See IVEY, Page 2A The Associated Press MONTGOMERY — Ala- bama Gov. Robert Bentley re- signed Monday rather than face impeachment and pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor campaign vio- lations that arose during an investigation of his alleged affair with a top aide. In a remarkable fall, the mild-mannered 74-year-old Republican and one-time Baptist deacon stepped down as the sex-tinged scandal gathered force over the past few days. Legislators turned up the pressure by opening impeachment hearings Mon- day. Last week, the Alabama Ethics Commission cited evidence that Bentley broke state ethics and campaign laws and referred the matter to prosecutors. “There’ve been times that I let you and our people down, and I’m sorry for that,” Bent- ley said in the old House chamber of Alabama’s Capitol after he pleaded guilty. The violations were discov- ered during the investigation See BENTLEY, Page 2A IveyBentley “He did what he did, and he deserves now to be called a criminal.” —Ellen Brooks, Special prosecutor investigating Gov. Robert Bentley BUSTED, BOOKED, BYE
  10. 10. tuscnews @tuscaloosanews Complete forecast, A12 0 790994 32001 Volume 198, Issue 101 Proposed rule could alter Tide stafﬁng procedures ALABAMA FOOTBALL ◆ B1 Man allegedly waved guns before ﬁring fatal shots COTTONDALE ◆ A6 TODAY WED THU 81°/59° 83°/57° 84°/59° Bridge........... B5 Classiﬁeds .... B4 Comics........ A10 Crossword..... B5 Dear Abby..... A8 Horoscope .... A8 Local Region A6 Obituaries..... A7 Opinion......... A4 Sports........... B1 Stocks........... A9 Sudoku.......... B5 Television.... A11 Tuesday, April 11, 2017 tuscaloosanews.com $1.00 By Anthony Izaguirre The Associated Press MONTGOMERY — With Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley resigning one step ahead of an impeachment hearing, his successor becomes the state’s secondfemalegovernorandthe firsttorisethroughthepolitical ranks on her own. Kay Ivey, the first Republi- can woman elected lieutenant governor of Alabama, was also thefirstRepublicantoholdthat office for two straight terms. She entered the Old Senate Chamber for her swearing- in ceremony to a thunderous round of applause but bluntly stated the challenges ahead of herasthestate’snewgovernor in a brief speech. “Todayisbothadarkdayfor Alabama,yetalsooneofoppor- tunity,” Ivey said, adding that her “administration will be open,itwillbetransparentand it will be honest.” Alabama’s first female governor was Lurleen Wal- lace, wife of four-term Gov. George C. Wallace. She ran LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR Ivey becomes 2nd female governor Kay Ivey, left, takes the oath of office as governor of Alabama as she is sworn in by Acting Chief Justice Lyn Stuart on Monday in Montgomery. [AP PHOTO/ BUTCH DILL] She will hold office until 2018 general election Robert Julian Bentley Age: 74 Birthplace: Columbiana, Shelby County Education: Graduated in 1964 from the University of Alabama, where he majored in chemistry and biology. Graduated from medical school at the University of Ala- bama at Birmingham in 1966. In 1974, he completed a specialized program in dermatology. Military service: Served as a cap- tain in the Air Force in a medical unit at Pope Air Force Base, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Medical career: Opened a derma- tology practice in Tuscaloosa and founded Alabama Dermatol- ogy Associates, which would become one of the largest dermatology practices in the Southeast. Political career: Elected to the Alabama Legislature in 2002, representing Tuscaloosa County for eight years. Elected gover- nor in 2010; re-elected in 2014. Resigned as governor on April 10, 2017. Family: Divorced from Dianne Bentley; the couple has four sons By Kim Chandler And Anthony Izaguirre The Associated Press MONTGOMERY — Ala- bama Gov. Robert Bentley resigned Monday rather than face impeachment and pleaded guilty to two misde- meanor campaign violations that arose during an inves- tigation of his alleged affair with a top aide. In a remarkable fall, the mild-mannered 74-year-old Republican and one-time Baptist deacon stepped down as the sex-tinged scandal gathered force over the past few days. Legislators turned up the pressure by open- ing impeachment hearings Monday. Last week, the Ala- bama Ethics Commission cited evidence that Bentley broke state ethics and cam- paign laws and referred the matter to prosecutors. “There’ve been times that I let you and our people down, and I’m sorry for that,” Bentley said in the old House chamberofAlabama’sCapitol after he pleaded guilty. The violations were discov- ered during the investigation of his affair but were not directly related to it. In court, Bentley appeared sullen and looked down at the floor. One misdemeanor charge against Bentley stemmed from a $50,000 loan he made to his campaign in November that investiga- tors said he failed to report until January. State law says major contributions should be reported within a few days. The other charge stemmed from his use of campaign funds to pay nearly $9,000 in legal bills for political adviser Rebekah Caldwell Mason last year. “He did what he did, and he deserves now to be called a criminal,” said Ellen Brooks, a retired district attorney IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS Bentley resigns, pleads guilty Former Governor Robert Bentley speaks after officially resigning on Monday in Montgomery. [ALBERT CESARE/THE MONTGOMERY ADVERTISER VIA AP] Agreement says he must surrender campaign funds, perform 100 hours community service There've been times that I let you and our people down, and I'm sorry for that. —Gov. Robert Bentley Inside Governor Bentley’s timeline, Page A5 Commentary on resignation, Page A5 He did what he did, and he deserves now to be called a criminal. —Ellen Brooks, retired district attorneySEE BENTLEY, A5 SEE IVEY, A5
  11. 11. TUESDAY, APRIL 11, 2017 PARTLYCLOUDY High: 79 Low: 56 0% chance ofrain Wednesday: Cloudy,78/60 Thursday: Cloudy,80/61 Friday: Partlycloudy,80/61 Details on the backofMetro $2.00 SPORTS, C1 TAKEANINSIDELOOKAT BRAVES’WIREDNEWHOME NATION, A4 THESCANDALTHATRUINED ALABAMA’SGOVERNOR BUSINESS, A11 OVERBOOKED:WHATRIGHTS DOAIRTRAVELERSHAVE? SPORTS, C1 Bradley:Hotweeknot raisingplayoffproﬁle Three giddyresults in fourdays should not override an otherwise tepid bodyofworkforthe Hawks, columnist MarkBradleyopines. METRO, B1 Census:MetroAtlanta’s populationnearly5.8M MetroAtlanta gained the fourth- most residents in the nation last year,with 90,650 additional people making the area home. BUSINESS, A11 Airportcrowdsclear; maroonedbagsremain DeltaAirLines’operationswere ﬁnallyreturning to normal Mon- dayinAtlanta in thewake oflast week’s storm-induced meltdown. INDEX Business A11 Comics D6 Obituaries B4 Puzzles D3 Volume69,Number101 w(h22011*KKKKMl(V Hallprobecontinued on A8 ByAlanJudd ajudd@ajc.com In the fall of 2009, the FBI dis- patched agents in seven cities on an urgent investigation. The White House needed everything they could dig up on Beverly Hall, the superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools. Six weeks later, the agents reported that Hall was patriotic, had no ties to terrorists or foreign agents, and was known to wear “appropriate clothing.” Theagentsmissedabigredflag, however: the scandal beginning to engulf Hall over cheating on standardized achievement tests. FBI’s Hall probe missed scandal Former Atlanta schools leader was being vetted for national post. APSCHEATINGSCANDAL The FBI said nothing about a test-cheat- ing scandal in a 2009 back- ground check of Beverly Hall, Atlanta’s school su- perintendent from 1999 to 2011. She died in 2015. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch speaks alongside President Donald Trump on Monday after he was sworn at the White House, nearly 14 months after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. The Rose Garden ceremony was the second of two oaths: Earlier, Gorsuch, 49, was sworn in a private ceremony in the Justices’ Conference Room by Chief Justice John Roberts. In joining the court, Gorsuch restores a narrow conservative majority. ERIC THAYER / GETTY IMAGES » Article, A5. GorsuchswornintoreplaceScalia SUPREMECOURT ByGregBluestein gbluestein@ajc.com Republicans are sharpening their attacks on each other even as they scramble to block Demo- crat Jon Ossoff from scoring an upset victory with one week to go until the nationally watched spe- cial election to represent a suburban Atlanta dis- trict in Congress. The all-out scramble is taking place in all cor- ners of the 6th District, which stretches from east Cobb County to north DeKalb County. And as the Republicans in the race compete for what could be one runoff spot against Ossoff, national GOP Tensions rise as vote nears Some Republicans trailing in polls assail rivals before vote next Tuesday. 6THDISTRICTSPECIALELECTION 6thDistrictcontinued on A6 ByDavidWickert dwickert@ajc.com An early rush hour and an unusual lull in accidents helped Atlanta avert a traffic meltdown on the first big commuting day since I-85 burst into flames and collapsed. But Monday’s good luck is not likely to last — certainly not for thetwomonthsneededtoreopen a key highway into the heart of Atlanta. A minor fender-bender could snarl traffic for miles and strand thousands of commuters on any given day. “Thismorning,whichwasvirtu- allyaccident-free,wasabnormal,” Georgia Department of Transpor- tation spokeswoman Natalie Dale said Monday. “Whether you had a good experience or a bad expe- rience this morning, this is about as good as it’s going to get until that bridge gets built.” “As good as it’s going to get” meant typical weekday traffic congestiononinterstatehighways. I-85trafficcontinued onA6 City dodges traffic disaster, but how long will it last? INTERSTATEBRIDGECOLLAPSE MARTA ridership is up; local roads near I-85 collapse are packed. Northbound I-85 commuters are jammed tight Monday as they begin to funnel into the Buford Connector exit. Traffic started picking up around 5 a.m. — an hour earlier than usual. JOHN SPINK / AJC WARINSYRIA ByRobertBurns andLolitaC.Baldor Associated Press WASHINGTON— TheUnitedStates has concluded Russia knew in advanceofSyria’schemicalweap- ons attack last week, a senior U.S. official said Monday. The official said a drone oper- ated by Russians was flying over a hospital as victims of the attack were rushing to get treatment. Hours after the drone left, a Rus- sian-made fighter jet bombed the hospital in what American offi- cials believe was an attempt to cover up the usage of chemical weapons. The senior official said the U.S. has no proof of Russian involve- mentintheactualchemicalattack in northern Syria. But the official said the pres- ence of the surveillance drone over the hospital couldn’t have been a coincidence, and that Rus- sia must have known the chemi- cal weapons attack was coming and that victims were seeking treatment. The official, who wasn’t autho- rized to speak publicly on intel- ligence matters and demanded anonymity, didn’t give precise timing for when the drone was in U.S. suspects Russian role in attack Official: Presence of drone suggests Moscow knew in advance that chemical weapons would be used. Russiacontinued on A7 ALSOINSIDE »U.S. sends mixed signals on next moves in Syria, A3 Join Us for Opening Week at SunTrust Park
  12. 12. Governor Robert Bentley of Al- abama quit over allegations he abused his powers to cover up an extramarital affair. A5 The woman whose remains were found near a cemetery in Dedham has been identified as a Nigerian immigrant. B1 Thirty-six years after being sentenced to life in prison for a murder, a South Boston man was granted a new trial. B1 Two adults and a student were killed in a shooting at an ele- mentary school in San Bernar- dino, Calif. A2 Egypt imposed a nationwide state of emergency following suicide bombings at two Cop- tic Christian churches that killed 45 people. A3 Wells Fargo demanded an ad- ditional $75 million in compen- sation from two executives af- ter a scathing report detailed the financial firm’s massive sales scandal. C1 The MBTA wants to overhaul a dozen of its older locomotives as equipment shortages con- tinue to create problems on the commuter rail. B1 POINT OF VIEW: JOAN VENNOCHI The University of Massa- chusetts Boston ‘could be compromising its ba- sic mission to provide urban students with a lo- cal, high-quality college education — all in pur- suit of some lofty and outmoded Ivory Tower vision.’ A11 Tuesday: Warm and sunny High 78-83; low 52-57 Wednesday: Cooler, storms High 63-68; low 41-46 High tide: Midnight; 12:23 Sunrise: 6:10. Sunset: 7:21 Complete report, B9 Can stand the heat JIM LO SCALZO/EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY Justice Anthony M. Kennedy administered the judicial oath to the Supreme Court’s newest member, Neil M. Gorsuch, with Gorsuch’s wife, Louise, and President Trump in the background at the White House’s Rose Garden. The event ended a 14- month battle to fill the seat vacated by the death of Judge Antonin Scalia. A2 JUSTICE GORSUCH For breaking news, updated stories, and more, visit our website: BostonGlobe.com V O L . 2 9 1 , N O . 1 0 1 * Suggested retail price $2.00 $2.50 in Florida In the news abcdeT u e s d a y , A p r i l 1 1 , 2 0 1 7 By Nestor Ramos GLOBE STAFF If everything goes according to plan, rebuilding the Commonwealth Avenue bridge will take 18½ days — plus another month or so of preparation and cleanup on the Mass. Pike below. Repairing everyone’s nerves may take consider- ably longer. After years of plan- ning and delays, a major construction project to replace the aging, struc- turally deficient bridge could snarl traffic all over the city when it be- gins in late July, state officials warned on Monday. It will affect nearly every mode of transpor- tation, altering bus and train routes and elimi- nating most traffic on a 1.5 mile stretch of Com- monwealth Avenue and the Boston University Bridge, and choking the turnpike below. For some, an 11-day stretch when the number of lanes on the Massachusetts Turnpike will be halved will be the worst of it. “Two weeks?” one turnpike traveler said on Monday. “It’ll feel like two months.” And if the city survives it, we get to do it all again in 2018, when the second half of the nearly $82 mil- lion project is planned. The project is already start- ing a year late after a design error prevented work CLOSURE, Page A8 By Priyanka Dayal McCluskey, Joshua Miller, and Laura Krantz GLOBE STAFF House leaders unveiled a $40.3 billion state bud- get Monday that significantly tempered two contro- versial plans by Governor Charlie Baker to tackle the cost of health care. Lawmakers slashed his pro- posed fee on businesses to fund state medical costs, and they rejected a plan to cap the prices charged by hospitals. The budget proposal comes as state tax revenue has failed to meet projections. It effectively main- tains spending levels in many areas, including the University of Massachusetts system, and cuts fund- ing for lawyers for poor defendants. Like the plan Baker released in January, the House budget calls for a new fee on employers to help pay for the state Medicaid program, which provides health coverage to 1.9 million residents. But House leaders did not detail how their version of the fee would work, saying the Department of Revenue — overseen by Baker — should determine exactly which companies would have to pay and how much. The House plan would raise an estimated $180 million from employers in the fiscal year that be- gins July 1, far less than the $300 million proposed BUDGET, Page A7 By Jim O’Sullivan GLOBE STAFF In the world of important political documents — from the Magna Carta to the Pentagon Papers — there are also those known for more pedestrian reasons. Count Mitt Romney’s “binders full of women” in that cate- gory. For those who don’t recall, Romney men- tioned the binders dur- ing a 2012 presidential debate in which he was questioned about work- place inequality. He awk- wardly referred to the “binders full of women” he had considered for state posts after he was elected governor. Critics pounced on his response as clumsy at best, pa- tronizing at worst. Late- night comics had a field day. For all the high-stakes attention they drew, the binders themselves never surfaced. Until now. A former Romney aide recently exhumed the files and shared them with the Globe. Two white three-ring binders (weighing in at an aggregate 15 pounds, 6 ounces) are packed with nearly 200 cov- er letters and résumés, along with a few handwrit- ten notations. They have their roots in the 2002 transition pe- riod after Romney beat state Treasurer Shannon P. O’Brien for the gover- norship. A coalition of women’s groups created the Massachusetts Gov- ernment Appointments Project (MassGAP), cob- bled together informa- tion on women interest- ed in serving in govern- ment, and submitted them to Romney’s still- forming administration. “It was a response to a desire on the part of the Romney administra- tion to access a pool of talent,” said Linda Ros- setti, who worked with the coalition, made phone calls to encourage job candidates to submit appli- cations, and included her own. “They drummed up what was an inelegant way to get at this pool of BINDERS, Page A8 By Victoria McGrane GLOBE STAFF WASHINGTON — Patricia Hol- land of Waltham suffered a panic at- tack during a vacation in Savannah, Ga., 13 years ago when she lost her hearing aid and had no way to quick- ly find a replacement. Almost two weeks later, when she finally got one, she teared up with joy even though she had to hand over $2,600. “If you have hearing loss, it’s amazing how people make you feel like you’re inferior,” said the 79-year- old, who first learned she had age-re- lated hearing loss in her 60s. “You’re made to feel that you’re not ade- quate, when you’re really highly in- telligent.” Now new technology and a rare bipartisan push from lawmakers who are trying to reduce regulations for the sale of hearing aids are rais- ing hopes that more people with mild to moderate hearing loss will be able to buy hearing devices a lot more cheaply and without seeing a doctor. It’s a modest-sounding goal, but supporters believe the measure on Capitol Hill could lower prices, spur innovation, and ultimately get hear- ing aids into the ears of far more peo- ple. Only 15 to 30 percent of people who need hearing aids actually get them, according to some estimates. Currently, regulations in most states, including Massachusetts, re- quire consumers to go to a licensed audiologist or other specialist to pur- chase a hearing aid. The average cost: $2,300. HEARING AIDS, Page A9 Headaches ahead as vital bridge replaced State pledges Comm. Ave. work over Pike will go fast House reduces Baker bid to cut health care cost Leaders’$40.3bbudgetwould slashpenaltyonsomefirms Hearing aid bill aims to add access, cut cost Bipartisan effort to curb regulations, use new technology is gaining traction A mystery unbound Romney’s binders, still full of women, unearthed ‘The technology is here and consumers deserve affordable choices.’ JULIE KEARNEY, vice president of regulatory affairs for the Consumer Technology Association A closer look at the closure From the Pike to the MBTA, a map of trans- portation and times that will be affected by the construction. A8 INSIDE By Christopher Muther GLOBE STAFF Pictures and video of a bloodied man being dragged by police from a United Airlines flight spread across the Inter- n e t M o n d a y, c r e a t i n g a firestorm of ill will toward the airline and focusing attention on the practice of bumping passengers off overbooked flights. Tens of thousands took to social media Monday to call for a boycott of United and the fir- ing of its CEO after the upset- ting images of the man being dragged by his arms down the aisle went viral. The video shows the shriek- ing man forcibly removed from the plane at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport Sunday UNITED AIRLINES, Page C8 Removal of air traveler sparks outcry AUDRA D. BRIDGES After no passengers volunteered, officers forcibly removed one. STORROW DR. BRIGHTONAVE. 90 KEITH BEDFORD/GLOBE STAFF “They brought us whole binders full of women,” Mitt Romney said in a 2012 debate.
  13. 13. BY ROBERT BURNS and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press WASHINGTON—TheUnitedStates hasconcludedRussiaknewinadvance ofSyria’schemicalweaponsattacklast week, a senior U.S. official said Mon- day. Theofficialsaidadroneoperatedby Russians was flying over a hospital as victims of the attack were rushing to get treatment. Hours after the drone left,aRussian-madefighterjetbombed thehospitalinwhatAmericanofficials believe was an attempt to cover up the usage of chemical weapons. The senior official said the U.S. has no proof of Russian involvement in the actual chemical attack in north- ern Syria. But the official said the presence of thesurveillancedroneoverthehospi- tal couldn’t have been a coincidence, and that Russia must have known the chemical weapons attack was coming and that victims were seeking treat- ment. The official, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly on intelligence mat- ters and demanded anonymity, didn’t giveprecisetimingforwhenthedrone was in the area, where more than 80 people were killed. The official also didn’t provide details for the military andintelligenceinformationthatform thebasisofwhatthePentagonnowbe- lieves. Another U.S. official cautioned that no final American determination has been made that Russia knew ahead of time that chemical weapons would be used.Thatofficialwasn’tauthorizedto speak about internal administration deliberations and spoke on condition of anonymity. TheallegationofRussianforeknowl- edge is grave, even by the standards BY EMMA DUMAIN edumain@postandcourier.com WASHINGTON — “It had a porch.” That was one of 86-year-old Isabell Meggett Lucas’s first observations Monday morning upon coming face- to-face with her childhood home — a tiny, two-room, wood-framed cabin originally situated in an open field on Edisto Island that’s now a prized cen- terpieceattheNationalMuseumofAf- rican American History and Culture. In the process of dismantling the structure and reassembling it inside the new Smithsonian museum, ac- commodationshadtobemade.Anew brick fireplace was built where origi- nallytherehadbeenalarge,potbellied wood fire stove. In the dimly-lit gallery, the house is now illuminated by overhead spot- lights and a glow seems to emanate from the interior so viewers can get a betterlookinside.Originally,thehouse would have been lit only by kerosene lamps since there was no electricity. Andofcourse,settingfootinsidethe house now is out of the question. But for Lucas, and the multiple gen- erations of Meggett descendants who were invited to the Smithsonian on Monday,theexperienceofseeingtheir family house as a museum exhibition was only underscored by the fact that N S Sunny and clear. High 79. Low 56. Complete 5-day forecast, B10 The Footlight Players $45 for two tickets to “Come back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean.” See A2 Bridge................B9 Business.............B1 Classifieds..........C6 Comics............ B8-9 Crosswords.B8, C10 Dear Abby..........B7 Editorials............A8 Local ..................A2 Movies ...............B7 Obituaries ..........B4 Sports ................C1 Television...........B6 POSTANDCOURIER.COM Charleston, S.C. $1.00 FOUNDED 18 03 WINNER O F THE 2015 PULIT ZER PR IZE FO R PUBLIC SERVICE BUSINESS: Volvo’s campus in Berkeley County gearing up. B1 Tuesday, April 11, 2017 Video To see a video, go to postandcourier.com Video shows police dragging passenger off United flight Inside BUSINESS Charleston-area home sales reach double-digit growth in March. B1 LOCAL One survivor offers advice after heart attack during Bridge Run. A3 STATE U.S. Rep. Wilson receives protests at town hall. A5 NATION Alabama Gov. Bentley resigns, pleads guilty to misdemeanors. A6 BY CARYN ROUSSEAU and DAVID KOENIG Associated Press CHICAGO — Video of police offi- cers dragging a passenger from an overbooked United Airlines flight sparked an uproar Monday on so- cial media, and a spokesman for the airline insisted that employees had no choice but to contact authorities to remove the man. As the flight waited to depart from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, officers could be seen grabbing the screaming man from a window seat, pulling him across the armrest and dragging him down the aisle by his arms. The airline was trying to make room for four of its employees on the Sunday evening flight to Louisville, Kentucky. Other passengers on Flight 3411 are heard saying, “Please, my God,” ‘’What are you doing?” ‘’This is wrong,” ‘’Look at what you did to him” and “Busted his lip.” Passenger Audra D. Bridges posted thevideoonFacebook.Herhusband, Tyler Bridges, said United offered $400 and then $800 vouchers and a hotel stay for volunteers to give up their seats. When no one volun- teered, a United manager came on the plane and announced that pas- sengers would be chosen at random. “We almost felt like we were being taken hostage,” Tyler Bridges said. “We were stuck there. You can’t do anything as a traveler. You’re relying BY BRENDA RINDGE brindge@postandcourier.com SUMMERVILLE — A group that focuses on promoting Confederate history is rebelling against one that promotes secession. And the “first flagging of Summer- ville”onSundaybytheS.C.Secession- istPartycouldonlyhurteffortstoheal ariftbetweenalocalcivilrightsleader andtheSonsofConfederateVeterans, leaders said. “I was surprised and disappointed when I saw that,” said Bob Knight, a member of the SCV H.L. Hunley Camp No. 143 chapter, which handed out information and flags from a tent on private property during this year’s FlowertownFestival.“Wearenotcon- nectedwiththeSecessionistParty.We don’t support their efforts.” LouisSmith,thefounderofthenon- profit Community Resource Center Heritage group at odds over flag flap Confederate flag at center of dispute with Secessionists ANGIE JACKSON/STAFF Members of the S.C. Seces- sionist Party flew Confederate battle flags Sunday over the Exit 199 overpass on Interstate 26. Edisto Island cabin finds home in national museum BY ANDREW KNAPP and ABIGAIL DARLINGTON aknapp@postandcourier.com adarlington@postandcourier.com “Guilty.” DylannRoofspokethewordMon- daythatclosedadarkchapterforthe loved ones and a Charleston com- munity shaken by his hate-fueled killings of nine black worshippers at Emanuel AME Church. The self-avowed white suprema- cist raised a shackled hand before issuing the plea, likely ending local court proceedings nearly one year and 10 months after they began. A judge sentenced him to nine con- secutive lifetime prison terms plus 90years,whatprosecutorscalledan insurance policy in case something happens to his federal conviction and death sentence.Roof, now 23, stared ahead and said little, much like he did when he first appeared in a local courtroom two days after the mass shooting in June 2015. On Monday, he again heard words of forgiveness from families members of the slain, though they have never heard an apology from him. “I’m the one who forgave you in the bond hearing, and I still do to- day,” Nadine Collier, daughter of slain parishioner Ethel Lance, said of that early court proceeding. “He cameheretostartabattle,butIwin the war. ... This chapter in my life ... is closed. I will not open that book again.” It was likely the last chance for Roof receives nine life sentences GRACE BEAHM/STAFF Dylann Roof enters the courtroom Monday at the Charleston County Judicial Center to enter his guilty plea on murder charges. Prosecutor says state murder charges ‘surest’ route to federal execution Video To see a video, go to postandcourier.com Please see FLAG, Page A4 Please see CABIN, Page A4 Please see ROOF, Page A4 U.S: Russia knew about Syria attack Officials say no proof of involvement, but surveillance drone in area leads to inquiry Please see SYRIA, Page A5 Please see PASSENGER, Page A5
  14. 14. BY KIM CHANDLER THE ASSOCIATED PRESS MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Robert Bentley resigned Monday rather than face impeachment and pleaded guilty to two misde- meanor campaign violations that arose during an investigation of his alleged affair with a top aide. In a remarkable fall, the mild-mannered 74-year-old Repub- lican and one-time Baptist deacon stepped down as the sex-tinged scandal gathered force over the past few days. Legislators turned up the pressure by opening impeach- ment hearings Monday. Last week, the Alabama Ethics Commission cited evidence that Bentley broke state ethics and campaign laws and referred the matter to prosecutors. “There’ve been times that I let you and our people down, and I’m sorry for that,” Bentley said in the old House chamber of Alabama’s Capitol after he pleaded guilty to charges of failing to file a major contribution report and using cam- paign money for personal use. The violations were discovered during the investigation of his affair but were not directly related to it. In court, Bentley appeared sullen and looked down at the floor. The agreement specified that Bentley TO GIVE THE NEWS IMPARTIALLY, WITHOUT FEAR OR FAVOR TIMESFREEPRESS.COM VOL. 148 › NO. 118 › $1.00 APRIL 11, 2017 © 2017 Chattanooga Publishing Co. Yesterday’s Poll ResultsToday’s Online Poll Would you pay higher gas taxes to fix roads? Do you favor a tax increase to support Hamilton County Schools? AS OF 9 P.M. MONDAYOPENED AT MIDNIGHT YES: 46%TIMESFREEPRESS.COM NO: 54% • • • Business C1 Classified F1 Comics Puzzles E2-3 Editorials B6-7 Entertainment A2 Life E1 Nation A6-7 Obituaries B2 Politics A8 Region B1 Sports D1 Stocks C2 Television E5 Weather C4 World A3 IN BUSINESS › C4 IN LIFE › E1IN SPORTS › D1 CFC will play top-level team from Mexico Fun ideas for stuffing Easter baskets TUESDAY Inmatepleadsguiltytothreelocalcold-casemurders A 52-year-old inmate already serving a 50-year prison sentence for kid- napping and rape plead- ed guilty Monday to three cold-case murders. Christopher Jeffre Johnson was sentenced to life with- out parole for the killings of Sean and Donny Goetcheus and Melissa Ward. He plead- ed guilty to three counts of first-degree murder. Investigators spent years trying to solve the 1997 slay- ings of the Goetcheus broth- ers and the 2004 disappear- ance and death of Ward. Hamilton County Crim- inal Court Judge Don Poole accepted Johnson’s plea and sentenced him to three sepa- rate life sentences, each with- out the possibility of parole. “A lot of hard work and effort went into [this case] for many, many years, and it is good to see that it’s come to a conclusion,” Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston said. Christopher Jeffre Johnson Sean Goetcheus Donny Goetcheus Todd Gardenhire NASHVILLE — Republican opponents of a bill granting in-state college tuition rates to undocumented Tennessee high school graduates, brought to the U.S. by their parents who crossed illegally, charged Mon- day the bill is both too costly and unconstitutional. Supporters, meanwhile, chant- ed “no hate, educate” in support of the bill, sponsored by Sen. Todd Gardenhire, R-Chattanooga, in the Senate. Accompanied by 15 or 16 fel- low House GOP members, Rep. Judd Matheny, R-Tullahoma, said “It’s time to end this two-tiered society in which Americans who work hard and pay their taxes are pushed to the back of the line behind people who broke the law to come to our country.” Matheny said Tennesseans must show their birth certifi- Plantoofferin-statetuitiontoimmigrantscatchesflak ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS President Donald Trump watches as Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy administers the judicial oath to Justice Neil Gorsuch, accompanied by his wife, Marie Louise, during a swearing-in ceremony Monday at the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump applauds as new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch hugs his wife, Marie Louise. BY VIVIAN SALAMA AND SAM HANANEL THE ASSOCIATED PRESS WASHINGTON — Justice Neil Gorsuch took his place in history Monday as the new- est addition on the bench of the Supreme Court, restoring a narrow conservative majority and marking a much-needed politi- cal victory for President Donald Trump. Gorsuch was sworn in during a sun- soaked ceremony in the Rose Garden, nearly 14 months after the seat was left vacant with the sudden death of Justice Antonin Scal- ia. The oath was administered during the White House ceremony by Justice Anthony Kennedy, whom Gorsuch once served as a law clerk. A smiling Trump stood behind his nominee. Inside Things to know about the Supreme Court’s newest justice, A4 BY STEVE JOHNSON STAFF WRITER E Q U A L J U S T I C E U N D E R L A W See COLD-CASE › A4 See SUPREME › A4 Gorsuch sworn inConservative majority restored on U.S. Supreme Court See RESIGNS › A5 Alabama governor resigns THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley speaks after resigning on Monday in Montgomery, Ala. › A timeline of events in Robert Bentley’s fall › Successor is state’s second female governor › Other Alabama leaders haunted by scandals Inside }A5 See TUITION › A4 BY ANDY SHER NASHVILLE BUREAU Bentleystepsdownin shadowofsexscandal, campaignviolations, threatofimpeachment play top-level Canceled Delta flights cause havoc at Atlanta airport
  15. 15. péçêíëW Pitchers lead area team to victories, m~ÖÉ=T ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- THE GREENWOOD `çããçåïÉ~äíÜGREENWOOD, MISS. 75¢APRIL 11, 2017 – 121st YEAR qrbpa^v ÖïÅçããçåïÉ~äíÜ .comlåäáåÉ=ÉÇáíáçå WEATHER Tonight: `äçìÇóI=RM=éÉêÅÉåí=ÅÜ~åÅÉ=çÑ=ê~áåK içï=~êçìåÇ=RVK STATE NEWS káëë~å= Ñ~ÅÉë= ãçêÉ= ÅÜ~êÖÉë= çÑ= ~åíáJìåáçå ~ÅíáçåëK Page 4 Page 4 Read by more than 20,000 people every day _çÄ=a~êÇÉå oçÄ=péáääÉêI=äÉÑíI=~åÇ=^åáí~=_~íã~å=ëéÉ~â=ÇìêáåÖ=~=Åçããìåáíó=ãÉÉíáåÖ=çå=ÅêáãÉ=éêÉîÉåíáçå=~í=íÜÉ=^ãÉêáÅ~å=iÉÖáçå=eìí=çå `ä~áÄçêåÉ=^îÉåìÉ=çå=jçåÇ~ó=ÉîÉåáåÖK Talkingcrime ibcilob=`lrkqv=_l^oa=lc=prmbosfplop By BOB DARDEN pí~ÑÑ=têáíÉê fíí~=_Éå~=j~óçê=qÜÉäã~=`çääáåë éêÉëÉåíÉÇ=íÜÉ=iÉÑäçêÉ=`çìåíó=_ç~êÇ çÑ=pìéÉêîáëçêë=ïáíÜ=ANRIMMM=jçåÇ~ó íç=ÅçîÉê=ëçãÉ=çÑ=íÜÉ=Åçëíë=çÑ=éêçîáÇáåÖ ÜÉê=Åáíó=ïáíÜ=éçäáÅÉ=éêçíÉÅíáçåK f= Ü~îÉ= ÇÉäáîÉêÉÇ= íçÇ~ó= íïç ÅÜÉÅâëIÒ=`çääáåë=íçäÇ=íÜÉ=Äç~êÇK låÉ=çÑ=íÜÉ=ÅÜÉÅâëI=Ñçê=ANMIMMMI=ÅçîJ Éêë= íÜÉ= éêçíÉÅíáçå= éêçîáÇÉÇ= Äó= íÜÉ iÉÑäçêÉ=`çìåíó=pÜÉêáÑÑÛë=aÉé~êíãÉåí Ñçê=j~êÅÜK=qÜÉ=~ÇÇáíáçå~ä=ARIMMM=áë=~ é~óãÉåí=çå=íÜÉ=ÅáíóÛë=éêÉîáçìë=çìíJ ëí~åÇáåÖ=ÇÉÄí=Ñçê=éçäáÅÉ=ÅçîÉê~ÖÉK `çääáåë= ~äëç= éêçîáÇÉÇ= ~= ÅÜÉÅâ= Ñçê AUIQMM=É~êäáÉê=áå=íÜÉ=Ç~ó=íç=ÅçîÉê=íÜÉ ÅáíóÛë=ãçåíÜäó=ëçäáÇ=ï~ëíÉ=ÄáääI=ïÜáÅÜ áë=çåÉ=ãçåíÜ=ÄÉÜáåÇK qÜÉ= çìíÖçáåÖ= ã~óçê= ë~áÇ= ëÜÉ ÜçéÉë=íç=ÖÉí=íÜÉ=é~óãÉåíë=ã~ÇÉ=çå=~ êÉÖìä~ê=Ä~ëáëK tÉÛêÉ=ÖçáåÖ=íç=ã~âÉ=ëìêÉ=íÜ~í=íÜÉ é~óãÉåíë=~êÉ=ã~ÇÉ=çå=íáãÉK=f=Å~åÛí íÉää=óçì=íÜ~í=áí=áë=ÖçáåÖ=íç=ÄÉ=é~áÇ=Äó íÜÉ= ÉåÇ= çÑ= íÜáë= ãçåíÜI= Äìí= f= Å~å ~ëëìêÉ= óçì= íÜ~í= áí= ïáää= ÄÉ= é~áÇIÒ `çääáåë=ë~áÇK qÜÉ=Äç~êÇ=ÇÉä~óÉÇ=~Åíáçå=çå=~=éêçJ éçëÉÇ=áåíÉêäçÅ~ä=~ÖêÉÉãÉåí=ÄÉíïÉÉå fíí~= _Éå~= ~åÇ= íÜÉ= ÅçìåíóI= ïÜáÅÜ ïçìäÇ=êÉÇìÅÉ=íÜÉ=åìãÄÉê=çÑ=ÇÉéìíáÉë ÇÉéäçóÉÇ=íç=íÜÉ=ÅáíóK= råÇÉê= íÜÉ= éêçéçëÉÇ= ~ÖêÉÉãÉåíI íÜÉ= Åáíó= ïçìäÇ= é~ó= ANMIMMM= éÉê ãçåíÜ=íç=íÜÉ=Åçìåíó=Ñçê=éçäáÅÉ=éêçJ íÉÅíáçå=áåëíÉ~Ç=çÑ=ANVIMMM=íÜÉ=Åáíó=áë ÅìêêÉåíäó= é~óáåÖ= Ñçê= ~êçìåÇJíÜÉJ ÅäçÅâ= ÅçîÉê~ÖÉK= fåëíÉ~ÇI= íÜÉ= Åçìåíó ïçìäÇ= éêçîáÇÉ= íïç= ÇÉéìíáÉë= ÇìêáåÖ íÜÉ=åáÖÜíI=ë~áÇ=_ç~êÇ=^ííçêåÉó=gçóÅÉ `ÜáäÉëK pÜÉ=ë~áÇ=íÜÉ=ÅáíóÛë=êìååáåÖ=í~Ä=Ñçê éçäáÅÉ=éêçíÉÅíáçå=áë=ANQOIVNUK `ÜáäÉë= ë~áÇI= ìåÇÉê= íÜÉ= éêçéçëÉÇ ~ÖêÉÉãÉåíI=íÜÉ=Åáíó=ïçìäÇ=é~ó=çÑÑ=íÜÉ çìíëí~åÇáåÖ= ~ãçìåí= ~í= íÜÉ= ê~íÉ= çÑ ARIMMM=~=ãçåíÜK=^äëçI=ëÜÉ=ë~áÇI=íÜÉ Åáíó=Ü~Ç=êÉèìÉëíÉÇ=~=é~óãÉåí=Ç~íÉ=çÑ íÜÉ=NRíÜ=çÑ=íÜÉ=ãçåíÜ=ê~íÜÉê=íÜ~å íÜÉ=ÑáêëíK ^äëç=jçåÇ~óW= `äÉç=j~ëëÉóI=íÜÉ=ÅçìåíóÛë=îÉíÉêJ ~å=ëÉêîáÅÉ=çÑÑáÅÉêI=êÉéçêíÉÇ=íÜ~í=Üáë çÑÑáÅÉ=Ü~Ç=ÜÉäéÉÇ=ëÉîÉå=îÉíÉê~åë=ÑáäÉ Ñçê=éÉåëáçåë=~åÇ=ÜÉäéÉÇ=NP=ÑáäÉ=Åä~áãë Ñçê=ëÉêîáÅÉJÅçååÉÅíÉÇ=Çáë~Äáäáíó=Ñêçã g~åì~êó=íÜêçìÖÜ=j~êÅÜK qÜÉ= Äç~êÇ= ~ééêçîÉÇ= ~= êÉèìÉëí Ñêçã=íÜÉ=jáëëáëëáééá=pä~Ä=oáÇÉêë=Ñçê ìëÉ=çÑ=iáííäÉ=oçìåÇ=cáÉäÇ=çå=j~ó=ON Ñçê=íÜÉ=ÅäìÄÛë=~ååì~ä=êçÇÉçK `çåí~Åí= _çÄ= a~êÇÉå= ~í= RUNJ TOPV= çê= ÄÇ~êÇÉå]ÖïÅçããçåJ ïÉ~äíÜKÅçãK Itta Bena pays county for cops, garbage Bob Darden fíí~=_Éå~=j~óçê qÜÉäã~=`çääáåë ~ééÉ~êë=ÄÉÑçêÉ=íÜÉ iÉÑäçêÉ=`çìåíó=_ç~êÇ çÑ=pìéÉêîáëçêë=çå jçåÇ~óK=`çääáåë=éêÉJ ëÉåíÉÇ=íÜÉ=Äç~êÇ ïáíÜ=ÅÜÉÅâë=íç=ÅçîÉê Åçìåíó=éêçîáÇÉÇ éçäáÅÉ=éêçíÉÅíáçå=Ñçê íÜÉ=Åáíó=~åÇ=éäÉÇÖÉÇ íç=ã~âÉ=ëìêÉ=ÑìíìêÉ é~óãÉåíë=ïáää=ÄÉ ã~ÇÉ=çå=íáãÉK ^= g~Åâëçå= ã~å= Ü~ë= ÄÉÉå ÅÜ~êÖÉÇ=áå=ÅçååÉÅíáçå=ïáíÜ=~å lÅíçÄÉê=ÅçããÉêÅá~ä=ÄìêÖä~êó áå=dêÉÉåïççÇK gÉëëÉ= iÉÉ= ^ääÉåI= RPI= NOOP `çñ= píKI= g~ÅâëçåI= Ü~ë= ÄÉÉå ÅÜ~êÖÉÇ=ïáíÜ íÜÉ= lÅíK= ONI OMNSI= ÄìêJ Öä~êó= çÑ f å Ö ê ~ ã Ûë oÉé~áê= pÜçé çå= eìêçå p í ê É É í I dêÉÉåïççÇ mçäáÅÉ= `ÜáÉÑ o~ó= jççêÉ ë~áÇK eÉÛë=ÄÉÉå=áå=à~áä=áå=v~òçç `áíó=Ñçê=íÜêÉÉ=çê=Ñçìê=ãçåíÜë Ñçê=~å=ìåêÉä~íÉÇ=ÄìêÖä~êóIÒ=íÜÉ ÅÜáÉÑ=ë~áÇK få= dêÉÉåïççÇI= ^ääÉå= áë ~ÅÅìëÉÇ= çÑ= ëíÉ~äáåÖ= íïç ïÉäÇÉêë= çå= ~= Å~êíI= ~= ÇáÉëÉäJ éçïÉêÉÇ= ÜÉ~íÉêI= ~å= áãé~Åí ïêÉåÅÜI= ~= Ä~ííÉêó= ÅÜ~êÖÉêI= ~ ëíêáåÖ=íêáããÉêI=~å=^qs=Ä~íJ íÉêó=~åÇ=~=ëçÅâÉí=ëÉí=Ñêçã=íÜÉ ëÜçéK= eÉ= ï~ë= áÇÉåíáÑáÉÇ= Äó îáÇÉç=ëìêîÉáää~åÅÉ=Ñççí~ÖÉI=íÜÉ ÅÜáÉÑ=ë~áÇK _çåÇ= Ü~ë= ÄÉÉå= ëÉí= ~í AOMIMMMK jççêÉ= ë~áÇ= ^ääÉå= áë= ~äëç ÄÉáåÖ=áåîÉëíáÖ~íÉÇ=Äó=iÉÑäçêÉ `çìåíó=~ìíÜçêáíáÉë=áå=ÅçååÉÅJ íáçå=ïáíÜ=~åçíÜÉê=ÄìêÖä~êóK Man charged in Oct. burglary Allen jlkqdljbovI=^ä~K=E^mF Ô=^ä~Ä~ã~=oÉéìÄäáÅ~åë=ïÜç éäÉÇÖÉÇ= ÜçåÉëí= ÖçîÉêåãÉåí ïÜÉå=íÜÉó=ïçå=Åçåíêçä=çÑ=íÜÉ ëí~íÉ=åçï=Ü~îÉ=ïÜ~í=ãáÖÜí=ÄÉ íÜÉáê=íçìÖÜÉëí=àçÄ=óÉíW=éáÅâáåÖ ìé=íÜÉ=éáÉÅÉë=~ÑíÉê=~=íÜáêÇ=íçé dlm= äÉ~ÇÉê= ï~ë= êìå= çìí= çÑ çÑÑáÅÉ=áå=çåäó=åáåÉ=ãçåíÜëK dçîK=oçÄÉêí=_ÉåíäÉó=éäÉ~ÇJ ÉÇ= Öìáäíó= íç= ãáëÇÉãÉ~åçê Å~ãé~áÖå= Ñáå~åÅÉ= ÅÜ~êÖÉë ~åÇ=êÉëáÖåÉÇ=jçåÇ~ó=ê~íÜÉê íÜ~å= Ñ~ÅÉ= íÜÉ= éçëëáÄáäáíó= çÑ ãçêÉ= ëÉîÉêÉ= ÅÜ~êÖÉë= ~åÇ áãéÉ~ÅÜãÉåí=Äó=íÜÉ=iÉÖáëä~J íìêÉI= ïÜáÅÜ= ï~ë= êÉîáÉïáåÖ ~ääÉÖ~íáçåë= äáåâÉÇ= íç= Üáë ~ääÉÖÉÇ= ~ÑÑ~áê= ïáíÜ= ~= ÑÉã~äÉ ~áÇÉK ^ééÉ~êáåÖ= ëìääÉå= ÇìêáåÖ= ~ éäÉ~= ÜÉ~êáåÖ= ~åÇ= ä~íÉê= éêçJ Åä~áãáåÖ=Üáë=äçîÉ=Ñçê=íÜÉ=ëí~íÉ ÇìêáåÖ= ~= Ñ~êÉïÉää= ~ÇÇêÉëëI _ÉåíäÉó=àçáåÉÇ=eçìëÉ=péÉ~âÉê jáâÉ=eìÄÄ~êÇ=~åÇ=^ä~Ä~ã~ `ÜáÉÑ= gìëíáÅÉ= oçó= jççêÉ= çå íÜÉ= ëáÇÉäáåÉë= çÑ= éçïÉê= ~ÑíÉê ÄÉáåÖ= ÑçêÅÉÇ= Ñêçã= éçëáíáçåë ~íçé=~=Äê~åÅÜ=çÑ=ÖçîÉêåãÉåí áå=jçåíÖçãÉêóK eìÄÄ~êÇ= ï~ë= ÅçåîáÅíÉÇ= çÑ ÑÉäçåó= ÉíÜáÅë= îáçä~íáçåë= ä~ëí gìåÉ=~åÇ=áë=ÑêÉÉ=çå=ÄçåÇ=ïÜáäÉ ~ééÉ~äáåÖK=jççêÉ=áë=ëìëéÉåÇJ ÉÇ=Ñêçã=Üáë=àçÄ=~ë=íÜÉ=ÜÉ~Ç=çÑ íÜÉ= ëí~íÉÛë= àìÇáÅá~êó= ~ÑíÉê ÄÉáåÖ=ÅçåîáÅíÉÇ=áå=pÉéíÉãÄÉê çÑ=îáçä~íáåÖ=àìÇáÅá~ä=ÉíÜáÅë=ïáíÜ ~å= çêÇÉê= ~Ö~áåëí= ë~ãÉJëÉñ ã~êêá~ÖÉK _ÉåíäÉóÛë= êÉéä~ÅÉãÉåíI dlm= iíK= dçîK= h~ó= fîÉóI éêçãáëÉÇ=~å=çéÉå=~Çãáåáëíê~J íáçå= ~ÑíÉê ãçåíÜë= çÑ åÉïë=êÉéçêíë ~åÇ= êìãçêë ~Äçìí=íÜÉ=TQJ óÉ~êJçäÇ=ÖçîJ É ê å ç ê Û ë ~ääÉÖÉÇ=~ÑÑ~áê ïáíÜ= ~å ~ Ç î á ë É ê åÉ~êäó= íÜêÉÉ ÇÉÅ~ÇÉë=Üáë=àìåáçêK fí=ïáää=ÄÉ=íê~åëé~êÉåíK=^åÇ áí=ïáää=ÄÉ=ÜçåÉëíIÒ=fîÉó=ë~áÇK _ìí=ëÉåëáåÖ=~å=çéÉåáåÖ=áå=~ ÇÉÉéäó= ÅçåëÉêî~íáîÉ= ëí~íÉ ïÜÉêÉ= `Üêáëíá~å= î~äìÉë= éä~ó ïÉää= ~í= ÉäÉÅíáçå= íáãÉI= ëí~íÉ aÉãçÅê~íë=éçìåÅÉÇK oÉéìÄäáÅ~å=Åçêêìéíáçå=Ü~ë ëéêÉ~Ç=äáâÉ=âìÇòì=íÜêçìÖÜçìí çìê= ëí~íÉIÒ= aÉãçÅê~íáÅ= m~êíó ÅÜ~áê=k~åÅó=tçêäÉó=ë~áÇ=áå=~ ëí~íÉãÉåíK pÜÉ=~ÇÇÉÇW=qç=ÖÉí=ÉäÉÅíÉÇI oÉéìÄäáÅ~åë=íçäÇ=^ä~Ä~ãá~åë íÜÉó=ïÉêÉ=íÜÉ=é~êíó=çÑ=áåíÉÖêáJ íó=~åÇ=Ñ~ãáäó=î~äìÉëI=óÉí=íÜÉó ÖçîÉêå=Äó=Ñ~ííÉåáåÖ=íÜÉáê=çïå éçÅâÉíëI= Ü~îáåÖ= äçîÉ= ~ÑÑ~áêëI ~åÇ= ÇáëêÉëéÉÅíáåÖ= íÜÉ= ÑçìåÇJ áåÖ= éêáåÅáéäÉë= çÑ= çìê= ÖçîÉêåJ ãÉåíKÒ ^ä~Ä~ã~Ûë= dlm= píÉÉêáåÖ `çããáííÉÉ= Ü~Ç= Å~ääÉÇ= Ñçê _ÉåíäÉóÛë=êÉëáÖå~íáçåI=~ë=Ü~Ç Alabama gov. resigns amid scandal Bentley JJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJ pÉÉ ALABAMAI=_~Åâ=m~ÖÉ `ef`^dl= E^mF= Ô= pÉîÉê~ä= ãáåìíÉë ~ÑíÉê= ~= é~ëëÉåÖÉê= êÉÅçêÇÉÇ= ~= îáÇÉç ï~íÅÜÉÇ=~êçìåÇ=íÜÉ=ïçêäÇ=íÜ~í=ëÜçïÉÇ ëÉÅìêáíó= çÑÑáÅÉêë= Çê~ÖÖáåÖ= ~åçíÜÉê= é~ëJ ëÉåÖÉê= çÑÑ= ~å= çîÉêÄççâÉÇ= råáíÉÇ bñéêÉëë=ÑäáÖÜí=~í=`ÜáÅ~ÖçÛë=lÛe~êÉ=fåíÉêJ å~íáçå~ä= ^áêéçêíI= ~= ëã~ääÉê= ëåáééÉí= çÑ îáÇÉç= ëÜçïÉÇ= ~å= ÉîÉå= ãçêÉ= íêçìÄäáåÖ ëÅÉåÉK qÜÉêÉ= ëíççÇ= íÜÉ= é~ëëÉåÖÉê= ïÜç= Ü~Ç ÄÉÉå=Çê~ÖÖÉÇ=çå=Üáë=Ä~Åâ=íç=íÜÉ=Ñêçåí=çÑ íÜÉ=éä~åÉI=~ééÉ~êáåÖ=Ç~òÉÇ=~ë=ÜÉ=ëéçâÉ íÜêçìÖÜ=ÄäççÇó=äáéë=~åÇ=ÄäççÇ=íÜ~í=Ü~Ç ëéáääÉÇ=çåíç=Üáë=ÅÜáåK f= ï~åí= íç= Öç= ÜçãÉI= f= ï~åí= íç= Öç ÜçãÉIÒ=ÜÉ=ë~áÇK qÜÉ= íêÉ~íãÉåí= çÑ= íÜÉ= é~ëëÉåÖÉê= çå pìåÇ~ó= åáÖÜí= éêçãéíÉÇ= çìíê~ÖÉ= ~åÇ ëÅçêå=çå=ëçÅá~ä=ãÉÇá~I=~åÇ=~åÖÉê=~ãçåÖ ëçãÉ=çÑ=íÜÉ=é~ëëÉåÖÉêë=çå=íÜÉ=ÑäáÖÜí=~ë íÜÉ= ìåáÇÉåíáÑáÉÇ= ã~å= ï~ë= ÉîáÅíÉÇK= fí ÅçìäÇ=éêçãéí=~=Ä~Åâä~ëÜ=~Ö~áåëí=råáíÉÇ Ñêçã=é~ëëÉåÖÉêë=íÜêÉ~íÉåáåÖ=íç=ÄçóÅçíí íÜÉ=~áêäáåÉ=~ë=íÜÉ=Äìëó=ëìããÉê=íê~îÉä ëÉ~ëçå=ÄÉÖáåëK=cçê=`ÜáÅ~ÖçI=áí=áë=~åçíÜÉê éìÄäáÅ=êÉä~íáçåë=åáÖÜíã~êÉI=~ÇÇáåÖ=íç=áíë êÉéìí~íáçå= ~ë= ~= Åáíó= ìå~ÄäÉ= íç= ÅìêÄ= ~ ÅêáãÉ= ï~îÉ= áå= ëçãÉ= åÉáÖÜÄçêÜççÇëI ïÜáÅÜ= mêÉëáÇÉåí= açå~äÇ= qêìãé= Ü~ë ÜáÖÜäáÖÜíÉÇ=ïáíÜ=ÅêáíáÅ~ä=íïÉÉíëK Video of police dragging passenger off overbooked flight sparks outrage ^ m qÜáë=áã~ÖÉ ã~ÇÉ=Ñêçã=~ îáÇÉç=éêçîáÇÉÇ Äó=^ìÇê~=aK _êáÇÖÉë=ëÜçïë=~ é~ëëÉåÖÉê=ÄÉáåÖ êÉãçîÉÇ=Ñêçã=~ råáíÉÇ=^áêäáåÉë ÑäáÖÜí=áå=`ÜáÅ~Öç çå=pìåÇ~ó=åáÖÜíK JJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJ pÉÉ PASSENGERI=_~Åâ=m~ÖÉ

