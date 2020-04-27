Successfully reported this slideshow.
Έχεις μάθει τα εξής μέρη του λόγου:  Ρήματα Ουσιαστικά Επίθετα Οριστικά άρθρα Αόριστα άρθρα Προσωπικές αντωνυμίες Κ...
Ρήματα Λέξεις που φανερώνουν: • Τι κάνω (π.χ. διαβάζω, τρέχω) • Τι παθαίνω (π.χ ζαλίζομαι, εργάζομαι) • Ή βρίσκομαι σε μια...
Ουσιαστικά Λέξεις που φανερώνουν: • Πρόσωπα (Μαρία, Πέτρος, γιατρός, αθλητής) • Ζώα (άλογο, ελέφαντας) • Φυτά (κερασιά, πε...
Επίθετα Λέξεις που περιγράφουν: Πώς είναι τα ουσιαστικά και μας δίνουν πληροφορίες γι’ αυτά. Αρσενικά Θηλυκά Ουδέτερα ο ψη...
Άρθρα
ο, η , το, οι, τα, τους του, της, τον, στον, στα, των, τις, κτλ Οριστικά άρθρα το παιδί του καλού πατέρα
Προσωπικές Αντωνυμίες Δυνατοί τύποι Αδύνατοι τύποι
Δυνατοί τύποι π.χ. Δώσε το βιβλίο σ’ εμένα. Το Σάββατο εμείς θα πάμε εκδρομή.
Αδύνατοι τύποι π.χ. Θα μου τηλεφωνήσεις; Της είπε να έρθει στο σπίτι.
του, μου, σου, της, τον, σας, τους, την κτλ ΠΡΟΣΩΠΙΚΕΣ ΑΝΤΩΝΥΜΙΕΣ Φώναξέ τον. Μίλησέ μας. Του είπε. Σου έγραψε.
Κτητικές αντωνυμίες
του, σου, της, τους, μου, μας, σας, κτλ Κτητικές αντωνυμίες το παιδί του του πατέρα σου της μητέρας μας
Μετοχές Μετοχές Ενεργητικής φωνής γράφοντας τρέχοντας κρατώντας γελώντας Μετοχές Παθητικής φωνής ο ντυμένος η ντυμένη το ν...
Επιρρήματα Τοπικά Χρονικά Τροπικά Ποσοτικά Βεβαιωτικά Αρνητικά Διστακτικά απαντούν στο πού και φανερώνουν τόπο απαντούν στ...
Επιρρήματα Τοπικά Χρονικά Τροπικά Ποσοτικά Βεβαιωτικά Αρνητικά Διστακτικά απαντούν στο πού και φανερώνουν τόπο απαντούν στ...
Επιρρήματα Τοπικά Χρονικά Τροπικά Ποσοτικά Βεβαιωτικά Αρνητικά Διστακτικά απαντούν στο πού και φανερώνουν τόπο απαντούν στ...
Επιρρήματα Τοπικά Χρονικά Τροπικά Ποσοτικά Βεβαιωτικά Αρνητικά Διστακτικά απαντούν στο πού και φανερώνουν τόπο απαντούν στ...
