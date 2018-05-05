Successfully reported this slideshow.
Summary of Technical Report 8 on Selective Breeding Program CHUA YING JIAN S41747
Block Process Diagram for PowerPoint Base population • Collect unrelated broodstock from 2-3 neighbouring farms and wild b...
Block Process Diagram for PowerPoint Selection of broodstock • By applying a preselection of 50% the fish, the stocking de...
• There are several estimates of response to selection for increased growth rate in fish, both in large scale breeding exp...
AQU4601 GENETIK DAN PEMULIHAN STOK

  1. 1. Summary of Technical Report 8 on Selective Breeding Program CHUA YING JIAN S41747
  2. 2. Block Process Diagram for PowerPoint Base population • Collect unrelated broodstock from 2-3 neighbouring farms and wild broodstock from 3-4 population. Selection method • High growth rate and survival rate. • Focus on growth rate in both sexes. • Disease resistance will not included in breeding goal. • Avoid loss of genetic variation and rapid accumulation of inbreeding. • Large effective population size is achieved by using a large number of breeders in each generation and restricted number of progeny per pair. • The variation between pairs in the number of progeny increases when the mortality is high. Start the program • Forming a synthetic (mixed) base population for selection. • All mating will be strain crosses. • Single pairs will be made by stripping of eggs and milt or by natural mating in hapas.
  3. 3. Block Process Diagram for PowerPoint Selection of broodstock • By applying a preselection of 50% the fish, the stocking density will be reduced to about 1 per square meter. • Final selection will be carried out. • The body weight and sex for all the fish are recorded. • All the selected fish should be sexually mature and ready to spawn. • Final selection intensity is expected to be about 6-8%. Production of the next generation • Carried out by single pair mating of the largest selected males and largest selected female. • Selected females and males should be injected to induce spawning. Dissemination of improved seed to fish farmers • The surplus egg from selected females may be incubated in large scale tank incubators for hatching. • The larvae may be sold to fish farmers through collaborating hatcheries. Control to estimate realized genetic gain • Progeny of the average breeders serve as a control to estimate genetic gain from each generation of selection. • Should be stock at low density, under proper feeding and management conditions to ensure good growth performance. • Comparison test may be terminated by harvesting all the fish. • Provide an estimate of the realized response to selection in this generation.
  4. 4. • There are several estimates of response to selection for increased growth rate in fish, both in large scale breeding experiments and in breeding programs. • The estimation should be possible to double the growth rate in less than 7 generations. • Larger genetic gain means have larger genetic variation in growth rate and higher fecundity, apply a much higher selection intensity. • Benefits: - Reduction in both fixed costs and production costs. - The latter due to lower energy requirement for maintenance for the entire life span & often a correlated response can be observed as an improved feed conversion rate. - Depends on the total production output that benefit from the genetic improvement. Expected Benefit from Breeding Programme
