Classpass - Yige Liu

yigel
PROBLEM FIND A CLASS - CUSTOMER ACQUISITION BOOK A CLASS DEVELOP A COMMUNITY
Find with map Book with clicks Develop with friends
Persona ● Miss P is new to the city and wants to find a studio dance class in NYC ● Don’t want to waste time in logistics ...
Business Model unlimited membership set number of classes credit system
History 28-year old Payal Kadakia and a ballet class Classtivity to ClassPass Became an unicorn
Payal Kadakia Founder & Executive Chairman Fritz Lanman CEO Tom Aveston CFO & COO Zach Apter CCO
Hot Sauce Targeting real problems Targeting the emerging lifestyle Rich
What’s Hot A credit system allowing users to easily explore and book studio classes
Competitors ClassPass FitReserve GuavaPass Yoga & Fitness Passport Free Trial ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Studios ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Flexibility High Mod...
Predictions
  Persona ● Miss P is new to the city and wants to find a studio dance class in NYC ● Don't want to waste time in logistics associated to booking a class ● Explore more studios instead of sticking to only one
