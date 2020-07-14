Successfully reported this slideshow.
⾼中⽣的熬夜問題 ⼀信 王若琳 李沂庭 周芷嫻 林妍君 張祐寧 陳冠恩
CONTENTS • 你知道嗎 ? • 研究動機 • 值得關注的原因 • 熬夜的定義 • 推測因素 • 結果分析 • 困難
熬夜會把⼤腦吃掉 ? ! 你知道嗎 ?
研究動機 課業加重 3C成癮 ⽗⺟期望增⾼ 社交圈社交圈擴⼤ ⽣理時鐘紊亂 我 們
值得關注的原因 對⾝⼼的影響甚⼤ 教育體制 → 無法得到充⾜的睡眠 →影響專注、脾氣、效率使⼤ 眾能了解其嚴重性 思考減緩熬夜的⽅法
熬夜的定義 11點後睡
推測因素 性別 年紀 類組 是否有擔任社團 幹部
⾼中⽣熬夜天數的比率(平⽇) 55.8 26.9 17.3 1～2 3～4 5～6
⾼中⽣熬夜天數的比率(假⽇) 是 87.2 13.8 否
類組是否影響熬夜次數 是(⼀類) 否(⼀類) 是(⼆類) 否(⼆類) 是(三類) 否(三類) 28% 9% 19% 9% 5% 30%
接幹是否影響熬夜次數 是 否 14.7% 85.3%
• 使⽤電⼦產品 • 讀書 • 打遊戲 • 做報告 熬夜原因 • 失眠 • 處理社團事務 • 漫畫 • 看⼩說
性別 結果 vs. 推測 年紀 類組 是否接幹
造成的危害 憂鬱症 胃腸道問題 ⽪膚傷害 患癌風險
DIFFICULTIES 探 主題選擇 討問題 表單統整&分析
分⼯表 03王若琳 分析數據 & 協助簡報 08李沂庭 統整內容 & 協助簡報 12周芷嫻 設計表單 &協助簡報 14林妍均 製作簡報 21張祐寧 製作簡報 28陳冠恩 設計表單 &協助簡報
THE END THANK U
高中生的熬夜問題

在PBL課程中我們探究了與我們息息相關的高中生的熬夜問題，希望能讓大家更了解此一現象。

Published in: Education
