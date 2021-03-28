Successfully reported this slideshow.
圖書館館藏行銷與策展活動 姜義臺 ytjiang@pu.edu.tw 2020.11.15 國立臺灣師範大學圖書資訊學（數位學習）碩士在職專班 資訊服務行銷研究
報告大綱 資訊科技改變圖書館經營 圖書館的因應策略- 營造雙贏新契機 圖書館行銷 圖書館推廣策展活動 靜宜大學蓋夏圖書館推廣活動 結語
自 我 介 紹
自我介紹 姜義臺 E-mail：yitaichiang@gmail.com ; ytjiang@pu.edu.tw 現職： 靜宜大學蓋夏圖書館創新學習整合組專員 國立中興大學文化創意產業學士學位學程兼任講師 中華民國圖書館學會常務理事暨會員發展...
http://www.lib.pu.edu.tw/~jiang/ 5
資訊科技改變圖書館經營 紙本資料一向是圖書館的主要館藏，尤 其是印刷書籍，因此人們常用「汗牛充 棟」一詞來形容圖書館。 電子資源及網路越來越普及，越來越多 的資料可以透過網路取得。 圖書館經費的縮減，以「取得」（access ）代替「收藏」（o...
圖書館的因應策略 -- 營造雙贏新契機！ A. 善用資訊科技 B. 圖書館角色的新思考 C. 圖書館經營的重新檢視 D. 圖書館經營服務的未來趨勢 資料出處: 謝文真，資訊時代圖書館服務的發展與影響，2006
A. 善用資訊科技 -- 資訊科技為圖書館帶來的利基 加強圖書館對資訊之蒐集與加值能力 豐富圖書館館藏資源 提昇圖書館服務品質 更快速、便捷 不受時空限制 個人化、客制化的服務 促使圖書館更加有效管理
圖書館的因應策略 B. 圖書館角色的新思考（一） 圖書館的使命─蒐集、整理與提供知識再 利用的機會，並不會受到時代的挑戰，甚 至否定。現代圖書館運用電腦資訊科技快 速且大量處理資料的能力得以幫助知識的 傳播與研究的進行，其效率與功能性角色 更能...
思考圖書館的使命以及如何利用科技完 成圖書館的任務，利用電腦大量快速處 理資料的特性，網路無遠弗屆的能力來 使得人類知識得以快速組織、易使用與 被傳播。 資訊時代的圖書館之功能與角色只是轉 移而不是被取代。 圖書館的因應策略 B. 圖書館角色的...
資訊服務的形式多樣化、高效率化，以及資訊服務範圍 是否全球化等面向。 圖書館營運的指標，漸著重於是否擁有良好的網路及數 位環境、豐富的數位資源、良好的支持系統、高素質的 圖書資訊人才，以及能否利用網路(含數位)資源提供優 質的各項服務。 對於數...
圖書館的因應策略 D. 圖書館經營服務的未來趨勢（一） 面對資訊時代的潮流，圖書館應利用電腦與 網路科技加速圖書館事業的進行。 虛擬圖書館是未來趨勢，然而需有健全的 「實體圖書館」做為前導。 整合多元化的資源於一體。網路圖書館無圖 書館員可隨時...
整合圖書館內電腦與網路系統，應儘可能簡易上 手，減低讀者面對電腦與網路系統時的焦慮感。 加強館藏資源指引之功能並與虛擬圖書館結合。 注重圖書館教育的活動，訓練讀者如何擷取、判 斷與利用精確的資訊。 了解與吸收現代科技新觀念與其發展趨勢，以作 為...
網際網路資訊資源對數位圖書館服務之經營 思考，應有三項重要的考量： 透過蒐集資訊資源的多面向方式，提供並滿足學校師 生教學研究的需求。 透過圖書資訊科學的專業知能，將資訊轉化為 具體可呈現的知識，並加以累積。 符合國際圖書資訊(建置與傳遞)之標...
圖書館為社會機構的一種，「動(dynamic) 」與「變(change)」呈現出它開放有機體 (open organism)的本質。 圖書館管理的發展趨勢 追求卓越的經營熱潮 。 知己知彼的創意革命 。 突破瓶頸的管理策略 。 轉敗為勝的豐碩境...
不變的是人們需要圖書館？ 變的是數位資訊取用多元化、資料的開放、鏈 結與應用、新科技產品/服務、空間改造、與 社區的關係、服務對象及館員要具備的才能。 需要新的技能： 募款、取得外部資源、創意行銷、新科技的了 解、 應用及管理、策展。 新角色及...
圖書館行銷
你在行銷什麼？ 行銷是一種商業行為 從挖掘未被滿足的需求與渴望開始 接著定義並且量測這些需求與渴望的強度 決定哪個目標市場我們可以服務的最好，發 展適合的產品、價格、推廣策略與通路策略 ，來服務這個市場並且取得成功。 資料出處：MR JAMIE...
「行銷」與「推銷」 行銷工作的核心，也就是「挖掘需求與渴 望」、「量測強度」、「決定目標市場」 、「發展產品」、「決定價格與通路」 誤以為「行銷」就是我們看到的「廣告」 、「參展」、「正妹」、「活動」等等這 些「推廣工具」。 有些人甚至誤以為任...
行銷（marketing） VS. 業務（sales） 行銷是幫助消費者做選擇；業務是暗示或者迫使 消費者做選擇。 行銷做的是拓展市場的工作，業務做的是創造當 下營收的工作。 做行銷就是要做出消費者要的東西；做業務則是 賣自己有的東西。 行銷是...
圖書館行銷-定義(1/2) 圖書館為了在最適當的時機提供讀者最需要的資訊服 務，希望借重行銷的觀念，以增進圖書館與讀者間的 溝通與彼此的瞭解。 圖書館行銷不僅使讀者的需求得以滿足，亦可提升圖 書館的形象。 圖書館將服務傳遞給讀者所需從事的各項活...
圖書館行銷-定義(2/2) 圖書館行銷在採借企業行銷觀念，確立「絕 對顧客導向」之經營原則與政策。 密切配合讀者的需求與期望。 善用行銷企畫與實務技巧。 發展館藏，辦理活動。 以型塑圖書館成為知識與資訊傳播者的形象 建立圖書館與讀者間之良好關係...
圖書館為何要行銷(1/2) 外界壓力 商業資訊機構的競爭。 多元資訊暢通，圖書館重要性式微。 各種氾濫、供過於求的資訊環境，圖書館 的館藏不一定會被充分使用。 消費權益高漲，服務要求更高的品質。 在資源日漸稀少的時代，圖書館需證明能 對本身資源...
圖書館為何要行銷(2/2) 內部問題 組織經費裁減，造成圖書館預算短缺、人力不足 趨向官僚及科層化的僵硬管理模式 推廣服務不完善，使圖書館未被充分利用 圖書館主動提供相關資訊服務 避免被淘汰 爭取讀者 組織及經費裁減，圖書館應主動向外爭取經 費...
圖書館行銷的要領 創造環境，圖書館要不斷增進產品價 值，提高館員素質，以奠定經營基礎 ，創造有利之行銷環境。 充實館藏設備，以有形的設施，加強 讀者對無形服務的信心。 善用網路資源，加強館際合作，彌補 館藏之不足，滿足讀者之需求。 開發推廣服務...
何謂【策展】(1/2) 策展，即展示的「策劃」與「辦理」，包括 書面規劃與實際執行兩種性質的工作。 策展意指：由策展人就展示的需求與限制， 提出展示主題與詮釋概念，並企劃、推動使 展示得以具體完成與呈現。 策展人就似交響樂團的指揮，他以個人對樂...
何謂【策展】(2/2) 策展需整合來自於展示工作中複雜的「人」與 「事」。 大部分的展示（除非性質特殊）皆非一人可以 獨力完成，而是必須匯聚許多不同專長人員的 參與，同時匯聚許多不同性質的作業。 策展人必須扮演穿針引線丶匯聚整合的角色， 將人與...
圖書館推廣策展活動 將館藏與讀者學習緊密結合」是圖書館重 要的任務，各館多會策劃各種形式主題展 來推廣館藏。 從選擇主題、挑館藏、佈置展品與展場、 到推廣行銷吸引讀者，應用館內外資源營 造學習場域，提供讀者更多學習機會。 創造圖書館多元價值，策...
圖書館推廣策展活動 電子資源這麼多？但使用率這麼低！！ 推廣行銷，無所不用其極。 資料庫研習 Email電子報 Facebook Line @ LibGuides 29
30 可以變得更有趣
圖書館可以變得更有趣 圖書館不只是借還書、講習、諮詢的 地方。 而是要讓圖書館所提供的產品/服務 能 和讀者之間能產生良好的互動，並讓 讀者對圖書館建立真正的情感，如此 才能真正吸引讀者前來圖書館或利用 圖書館資源 。
為一則訊息、一件作品或一個商品， 篩選資訊、賦予脈絡、創造情境，並 且提出看法、重組價值、分享串聯， 就是二十一世紀的策展（curation）。 32 策展的時代CURATION CURATION策展的時代：「串聯」的資訊革命 已經開始！ 作者...
事不過三，歹戲拖棚。 見好就收，「放沖天炮」。 推陳出新，向量販店（全聯先生）學習。 各種節日、社會事件都是策展素材 金鼎獎、金馬獎、諾貝爾獎。。。 33 活動策展小撇步
34 點子都是偷來的:10個沒人告訴過你的創意撇步 http://webpac.lib.pu.edu.tw/webpac/bookDetail.do?id=883791 https://www.books.com.tw/products/001...
圖書館策展，如何吸引、引導、培養閱讀 ，使觀眾得到有關的知識與訊息，達到資 料的使用與分享。 圖書館策展推廣服務，如何在有限的人力 、經費、空間、展示內容，達到成效？ 藉展覽活動以提升閱讀與研究，增加師生 對圖書館館藏及服務的瞭解。 35 圖書...
行銷館藏資源 行銷圖書館服務 36 圖書館策展行銷主軸
人 長官支持 創意團隊 美編人才 橫向聯結 37 圖書館策展行銷要素 資源 經費 器材
策展人需要熟悉本館館藏、可用資源。 最重要是對圖書館的熱誠，純粹是做功德，自 我的成就感（薪水沒有增加，有時還要自掏腰 包）。 策展需要團隊合作、集思廣議，集合每個人的 人脈與資源。 策展所需的道具，可以館際合作，互通有無。 （如扭蛋機、旅蛙屋...
最重要的是。。。 要有熱忱，才會投入。 39
跨連結 新活力 – 靜宜大學蓋夏圖書館 推廣活動
關於蓋夏圖書館
靜宜大學校名的由來 靜宜大學是由美籍修女Sister Marie Gratia Luking（ 1885~1964）所創辦，中文姓名「陸靜宜」，同 仁中常稱她為蓋夏姆姆(Gratia) 。 中文校名「靜宜」二字取自創辦人的中文名。 英文校名「P...
臺灣十大非去不可的大學圖書館 書城區：圖書隨看隨借 三樓閱讀沙龍 一樓小書房唯一輕食區 三樓漫畫專區
知識之塔
服務櫃台-參考諮詢台
48 一樓書城主題展示區
一樓書城主題展示區
三樓閱讀沙龍
地下一樓期刊室
創新服務及轉變契機 2013年9月開始，透過館員對館內空間、服 務的想像及腦力激盪，經過多次會議的討 論、確認定案後，決定許多有別以往的創 新服務。 本館有兩個「總監」 創意行銷總監 館藏行銷策劃總監 52
改變 轉型 跨連結 新活力 – 推廣活動 活動 是圖書館連結讀者的Master Key。 將圖書館的空間翻轉為思維成型基地，讓思維轉化為活動，讓活動創造記憶，使 圖書館空間延伸到讀者的生活領域中。
改變 轉型 BOOK思異 「Book思異」系列定期安排素人歌手、作家、部落客、舞蹈家、插畫家及手作課 程，與學生面對面，充實人文素養及多元學習管道。
ㄇㄚˊ幾插畫經驗談 2015.05.07 創造一個讓校友展示作品的平台 圖書館受益：授權畢業季立牌、圖書館資料夾
ㄇㄚˊ幾插畫經驗談
ㄇㄚˊ幾插畫經驗談
皂動 2014.11.20 透過互動教學，體驗親手製皂的樂趣 圖書館受益：館員親手製皂做為日後活動贈品
皂動：學生親手做
棒棒糖手工皂
改變 轉型 新生活美學運動 校園美與善的環境經營。 師生間良善、正向、友愛、和樂關係的經營。
觀茶 ： 2014.04.17 講茶 ： 2014.05.08-2014.06.12 奉茶 ： 2014.10.02 欒樹茶會
新生活美學運動─奉茶
欒樹茶會
休閒閱讀區一茶席
改變 轉型 主題活動 配合節期推出主題活動與書展，吸引學生入館使用館藏資源。
Memo成真 2013.05.29-06.27 藉由一張張的便利貼，貼出同學 內心的言語，記錄在校的回憶與 感觸，期許未來MEMO（美夢） 成真。 畢業季活動
記憶未來 2013.09.09-09.27 迎新活動
記憶未來
記憶未來 藉由時空膠囊的概念，圖書館提 供印製的明信片讓同學們寫下對 未來的期盼。 圖書館保留一年半後寄出後，收 到許多同學的感動回饋。
發現BOOK能 2014.12.01-12.05 藉由圖書館的節日推廣閱讀，透過 閱讀來探索自我，發現Book能。 圖書館週活動
用文字觸動你的心靈 用探索尋找你的能量 用視覺深入你的想像 用閱讀啟發你的樂章 讓我帶領你深入書海，在書海中發現你的BOOK能！
改變 轉型 作家書房 邀請知名作家進駐，以豐富的創作經驗與同學分享，提升學生文學創作技巧與深 度，增加校園寫手能見度，並帶動校園創作氛圍。
夏夜之夢-鐘文音書房 104年5月14日 春日-向陽書房 2015.03.31
春日-向陽書房
改變 轉型 【圖書館夜未央】電影欣賞 顛覆大家對圖書館的刻板印象，突破開館時間與飲食規定，規劃圖書館夜未央活 動，選擇於閉館時間後，邀請大家到圖書館內觀賞電影。
第一夜 冰雪奇緣 2014.04.23 提供限量爆米花、可樂，造成排 隊人潮 第二夜 白日夢冒險王 2014.06.15 第三夜 黑魔女 2014.12.03 提供限量棒棒糖
夜未央-排隊人潮
圖書館夜未央
圖書館夜未央
改變 轉型 暑期創意閱讀營 2015.07.07-07.09 與南投縣文化局、18度C文化基金會及本校閱讀書寫創意研發中心合作。 南投地區偏鄉國小之中高年級學生58人參與。 以閱讀與書寫課程為根基，透過團隊合作、校園定向、數位資源分享等活動，在...
素面相見談日本茶道及禪茶一味 暑期創意閱讀營
暑期創意閱讀營-星空音樂會
暑期創意閱讀營-夜宿圖書館
88 https://udn.com/news/ story/7325/3943398
春日旅蛙閱讀趣 90
從5本書開始發想，博客來與靜宜大 學蓋夏圖書館的跨界合作 91
策展方向 92 旅行青蛙 跟著蛙蛙去旅行 / 一個人的旅行 與自己對話 跟著蛙蛙一起交朋友 為蛙蛙手做弁當 蛙是小畫家 / 蛙是網紅 1 2 3 4 5 6
情境佈置 93 三葉草 帳蓬 蛙蛙屋
書展分為六區-書展主提的發散 94
96 展示書（不可外借圖書）觸及器書架
大師來靜宜系列講座 張大春分享「字裡平生知見多」 98
靜宜大學蓋夏圖書館這次以「鋼彈基地」的概念 ，為⼤學⽣們準備⼀場視覺系的書展和闖關活動 ，在「機動彈⼠_薩克」的帶領下，讀者在圖書 館可以體會到不同的互動與想像。 『圖書館不只是圖書館』，圖書館不僅僅是安靜 的閱讀，也可以有熱⾎、活躍的⼀⾯，蓋...
「萌萌噠劇場」 以時下年輕人感趣的動漫和宅文化為主。 「手創競技館」 為對模型製作感興趣的讀者提供入門書籍。 「嗨森音樂館」 展出音樂的多樣性，及具有代表性音樂的介紹。 「陽光樂活館」 內含推薦給男孩女孩建立興趣的書籍，例如：運動、塔羅牌 等等...
106 武俠小說泰斗金庸紀念書展 2018.10.30
107 九合 一選 舉主 題書 展 2018 .11.2 4
2018一年的尾聲， 台中靜宜「蓋夏」X 嘉義梅山「空氣」兩個風格 圖書館， 攜手溫馨策劃， 首度將「轉殖溫室」植入圖書館空間， 想像一座「移動的植物森林」為設計概念， 以白色木構線條，穿插植物蔓生的自然美感， 投射自然光影的痕跡， 希望創造置...
「植說」主題書展共展出五大主題圖書， 分為「心理療癒」、「園藝植物」、「生 活佈置」、「休閒旅遊」、「健康飲食」 ，讓師生進入圖書館調養身心靈！並於展 覽期間推出木作花器組裝DIY、看E書，護森 林等活動 109 2018圖書館週－植說
情人節 114
2018Openbook年度好書獎 圖書館聯展 115
日本新天皇「令和」元年 暨《萬葉集》主題書展 116
森之時光-黑膠唱片+多肉植物主題展 117
中元節善書轉贈+結緣品免費送 善書，意為「勸善書」，是流傳於中國民 間以勸人為善為宗旨的書籍。 搭配農曆七月 消化讀者贈書及購書附贈之小物 118
2019年10月-告別制服(開學展) 120
2019年12月-尋找達文西 發現新 東西 (圖書館週活動) 121
2020年5月-大好晴空(畢業展) 122
2020年9月-【新鮮人特展】種籽{學} 123
跨域合作，聯合策展 單一圖書館的人力、資源有限。 校內、校外，跨域合作，聯合策展。 125
鋼彈進駐圖書館- 鋼彈不只是鋼彈教育展 126
慶祝主顧修女會來華100週年系列活動 127
繪自然－博物畫裡的臺灣特展 國立臺灣博物館．行政院農業委員會 林務局、國立公共資訊圖書館、靜宜 大學蓋夏圖書館，跨域合作，聯合策 展。 128
圖書館未來會發現自己逐漸進入一個以 使用者為中心的世界，而不是以館藏為 中心，圖書館員會發現自己的任務是為 使用者的個別需求提供資訊，而不是採 購館藏資料。 不論資源的取得是為了成為館藏的一部 分或滿足使用者的需要，圖書館的責任 就是透過各種努...
  1. 1. 圖書館館藏行銷與策展活動 姜義臺 ytjiang@pu.edu.tw 2020.11.15 國立臺灣師範大學圖書資訊學（數位學習）碩士在職專班 資訊服務行銷研究
  2. 2. 報告大綱 資訊科技改變圖書館經營 圖書館的因應策略- 營造雙贏新契機 圖書館行銷 圖書館推廣策展活動 靜宜大學蓋夏圖書館推廣活動 結語
  3. 3. 自 我 介 紹
  4. 4. 自我介紹 姜義臺 E-mail：yitaichiang@gmail.com ; ytjiang@pu.edu.tw 現職： 靜宜大學蓋夏圖書館創新學習整合組專員 國立中興大學文化創意產業學士學位學程兼任講師 中華民國圖書館學會常務理事暨會員發展委員會主任委員 臺灣醫學圖書館網路資訊委員會主任委員 中興大學校友總會諮詢委員 學歷：中興大學圖書資訊學研究所碩士、淡江大學教育資料科學學系學士 專長： 數位圖書館 圖書館電子資源應用與推廣行銷 圖書館利用教育 參考資源與服務 個人網站：姜義臺的網路圖書館 http://www.lib.pu.edu.tw/~jiang
  5. 5. http://www.lib.pu.edu.tw/~jiang/ 5
  6. 6. 資訊科技改變圖書館經營 紙本資料一向是圖書館的主要館藏，尤 其是印刷書籍，因此人們常用「汗牛充 棟」一詞來形容圖書館。 電子資源及網路越來越普及，越來越多 的資料可以透過網路取得。 圖書館經費的縮減，以「取得」（access ）代替「收藏」（ownership）的館藏觀 念也不斷地被提起。
  7. 7. 圖書館的因應策略 -- 營造雙贏新契機！ A. 善用資訊科技 B. 圖書館角色的新思考 C. 圖書館經營的重新檢視 D. 圖書館經營服務的未來趨勢 資料出處: 謝文真，資訊時代圖書館服務的發展與影響，2006
  8. 8. A. 善用資訊科技 -- 資訊科技為圖書館帶來的利基 加強圖書館對資訊之蒐集與加值能力 豐富圖書館館藏資源 提昇圖書館服務品質 更快速、便捷 不受時空限制 個人化、客制化的服務 促使圖書館更加有效管理
  9. 9. 圖書館的因應策略 B. 圖書館角色的新思考（一） 圖書館的使命─蒐集、整理與提供知識再 利用的機會，並不會受到時代的挑戰，甚 至否定。現代圖書館運用電腦資訊科技快 速且大量處理資料的能力得以幫助知識的 傳播與研究的進行，其效率與功能性角色 更能貼近讀者生活。 科技演進速度日新月異，實體的圖書館是 否因此被電腦取代而虛擬化仍待商榷。
  10. 10. 思考圖書館的使命以及如何利用科技完 成圖書館的任務，利用電腦大量快速處 理資料的特性，網路無遠弗屆的能力來 使得人類知識得以快速組織、易使用與 被傳播。 資訊時代的圖書館之功能與角色只是轉 移而不是被取代。 圖書館的因應策略 B. 圖書館角色的新思考（二）
  11. 11. 資訊服務的形式多樣化、高效率化，以及資訊服務範圍 是否全球化等面向。 圖書館營運的指標，漸著重於是否擁有良好的網路及數 位環境、豐富的數位資源、良好的支持系統、高素質的 圖書資訊人才，以及能否利用網路(含數位)資源提供優 質的各項服務。 對於數位圖書館的經營，宜從整體的角度來思考本身的 定位與能力，結合可用有形與無形資源，找尋本身的競 爭優勢，以決定數位圖書館在經營上所追求的目標和方 向，透過可行的策略規劃加以具體實踐。 圖書館的因應策略 C. 圖書館經營的重新檢視
  12. 12. 圖書館的因應策略 D. 圖書館經營服務的未來趨勢（一） 面對資訊時代的潮流，圖書館應利用電腦與 網路科技加速圖書館事業的進行。 虛擬圖書館是未來趨勢，然而需有健全的 「實體圖書館」做為前導。 整合多元化的資源於一體。網路圖書館無圖 書館員可隨時諮詢，資料的完整性，尤其是 各項資源的主題分析、關鍵字、摘要、檢索 點的設置更應重視。
  13. 13. 整合圖書館內電腦與網路系統，應儘可能簡易上 手，減低讀者面對電腦與網路系統時的焦慮感。 加強館藏資源指引之功能並與虛擬圖書館結合。 注重圖書館教育的活動，訓練讀者如何擷取、判 斷與利用精確的資訊。 了解與吸收現代科技新觀念與其發展趨勢，以作 為業務規劃的參考。 圖書館的因應策略 D. 圖書館經營服務的未來趨勢（二）
  14. 14. 網際網路資訊資源對數位圖書館服務之經營 思考，應有三項重要的考量： 透過蒐集資訊資源的多面向方式，提供並滿足學校師 生教學研究的需求。 透過圖書資訊科學的專業知能，將資訊轉化為 具體可呈現的知識，並加以累積。 符合國際圖書資訊(建置與傳遞)之標準格式， 強化與世界各地圖書館之合作關係，以豐富數 位圖書館中的數位內容（e-contents）。 圖書館的因應策略 D. 圖書館經營服務的未來趨勢（三）
  15. 15. 圖書館為社會機構的一種，「動(dynamic) 」與「變(change)」呈現出它開放有機體 (open organism)的本質。 圖書館管理的發展趨勢 追求卓越的經營熱潮 。 知己知彼的創意革命 。 突破瓶頸的管理策略 。 轉敗為勝的豐碩境界 。 15 圖書館經營的「變」與「常」 管窺圖書館經營的「變」與「常」/ 廖又生 臺北市立圖書館館訊 13:1 民84.09 頁29-37
  16. 16. 不變的是人們需要圖書館？ 變的是數位資訊取用多元化、資料的開放、鏈 結與應用、新科技產品/服務、空間改造、與 社區的關係、服務對象及館員要具備的才能。 需要新的技能： 募款、取得外部資源、創意行銷、新科技的了 解、 應用及管理、策展。 新角色及服務-跳脫舊有巣臼、創新、品牌。 16 變與不變
  17. 17. 圖書館行銷
  18. 18. 你在行銷什麼？ 行銷是一種商業行為 從挖掘未被滿足的需求與渴望開始 接著定義並且量測這些需求與渴望的強度 決定哪個目標市場我們可以服務的最好，發 展適合的產品、價格、推廣策略與通路策略 ，來服務這個市場並且取得成功。 資料出處：MR JAMIE : 你在行銷什麼？ http://mrjamie.cc/2012/10/05/marketing- what/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed% 3A+MrJamie+%28MR+JAMIE%29 18
  19. 19. 「行銷」與「推銷」 行銷工作的核心，也就是「挖掘需求與渴 望」、「量測強度」、「決定目標市場」 、「發展產品」、「決定價格與通路」 誤以為「行銷」就是我們看到的「廣告」 、「參展」、「正妹」、「活動」等等這 些「推廣工具」。 有些人甚至誤以為任何商品只要運用了好 的推廣策略，都可以在市場上取得很棒的 成績。 19
  20. 20. 行銷（marketing） VS. 業務（sales） 行銷是幫助消費者做選擇；業務是暗示或者迫使 消費者做選擇。 行銷做的是拓展市場的工作，業務做的是創造當 下營收的工作。 做行銷就是要做出消費者要的東西；做業務則是 賣自己有的東西。 行銷是為了讓產品「好賣」；業務是為了讓產品 「賣好」。 做行銷就是用心、用情、用時間去長久愛一個人 ；做業務就是馬上鮮花獻殷勤獲得對方的芳心。 20 資料出處：行銷與業務有何不同？這45件事讓你搞清楚 中華品牌管理網 http://www.smartlinkin.com.tw/article/1042
  21. 21. 圖書館行銷-定義(1/2) 圖書館為了在最適當的時機提供讀者最需要的資訊服 務，希望借重行銷的觀念，以增進圖書館與讀者間的 溝通與彼此的瞭解。 圖書館行銷不僅使讀者的需求得以滿足，亦可提升圖 書館的形象。 圖書館將服務傳遞給讀者所需從事的各項活動。 瞭解讀者、進而滿足讀者資訊需求的過程。
  22. 22. 圖書館行銷-定義(2/2) 圖書館行銷在採借企業行銷觀念，確立「絕 對顧客導向」之經營原則與政策。 密切配合讀者的需求與期望。 善用行銷企畫與實務技巧。 發展館藏，辦理活動。 以型塑圖書館成為知識與資訊傳播者的形象 建立圖書館與讀者間之良好關係，發揮圖書 館服務讀者的功能。
  23. 23. 圖書館為何要行銷(1/2) 外界壓力 商業資訊機構的競爭。 多元資訊暢通，圖書館重要性式微。 各種氾濫、供過於求的資訊環境，圖書館 的館藏不一定會被充分使用。 消費權益高漲，服務要求更高的品質。 在資源日漸稀少的時代，圖書館需證明能 對本身資源有效管理運用。 爭取資源。
  24. 24. 圖書館為何要行銷(2/2) 內部問題 組織經費裁減，造成圖書館預算短缺、人力不足 趨向官僚及科層化的僵硬管理模式 推廣服務不完善，使圖書館未被充分利用 圖書館主動提供相關資訊服務 避免被淘汰 爭取讀者 組織及經費裁減，圖書館應主動向外爭取經 費支持
  25. 25. 圖書館行銷的要領 創造環境，圖書館要不斷增進產品價 值，提高館員素質，以奠定經營基礎 ，創造有利之行銷環境。 充實館藏設備，以有形的設施，加強 讀者對無形服務的信心。 善用網路資源，加強館際合作，彌補 館藏之不足，滿足讀者之需求。 開發推廣服務，以活潑新穎之活動項 目吸引讀者，增加其利用率。
  26. 26. 何謂【策展】(1/2) 策展，即展示的「策劃」與「辦理」，包括 書面規劃與實際執行兩種性質的工作。 策展意指：由策展人就展示的需求與限制， 提出展示主題與詮釋概念，並企劃、推動使 展示得以具體完成與呈現。 策展人就似交響樂團的指揮，他以個人對樂 曲的詮釋，來指揮、統整各司其職的眾多樂 手，以演奏出和諧優美的樂章。 26
  27. 27. 何謂【策展】(2/2) 策展需整合來自於展示工作中複雜的「人」與 「事」。 大部分的展示（除非性質特殊）皆非一人可以 獨力完成，而是必須匯聚許多不同專長人員的 參與，同時匯聚許多不同性質的作業。 策展人必須扮演穿針引線丶匯聚整合的角色， 將人與事和諧的統整起來，同時排除其間所產 生的差異與紛爭，朝向同一個目標邁進。 27 資料來源:策展的50個關鍵/李如菁
  28. 28. 圖書館推廣策展活動 將館藏與讀者學習緊密結合」是圖書館重 要的任務，各館多會策劃各種形式主題展 來推廣館藏。 從選擇主題、挑館藏、佈置展品與展場、 到推廣行銷吸引讀者，應用館內外資源營 造學習場域，提供讀者更多學習機會。 創造圖書館多元價值，策展館員通常負有 最關鍵的任務。 28
  29. 29. 圖書館推廣策展活動 電子資源這麼多？但使用率這麼低！！ 推廣行銷，無所不用其極。 資料庫研習 Email電子報 Facebook Line @ LibGuides 29
  30. 30. 30 可以變得更有趣
  31. 31. 圖書館可以變得更有趣 圖書館不只是借還書、講習、諮詢的 地方。 而是要讓圖書館所提供的產品/服務 能 和讀者之間能產生良好的互動，並讓 讀者對圖書館建立真正的情感，如此 才能真正吸引讀者前來圖書館或利用 圖書館資源 。
  32. 32. 為一則訊息、一件作品或一個商品， 篩選資訊、賦予脈絡、創造情境，並 且提出看法、重組價值、分享串聯， 就是二十一世紀的策展（curation）。 32 策展的時代CURATION CURATION策展的時代：「串聯」的資訊革命 已經開始！ 作者： 佐佐木俊尚 Toshinao SASAKI 譯者：郭菀琪 出版社：經濟新潮社 出版日期：2012/11/17
  33. 33. 事不過三，歹戲拖棚。 見好就收，「放沖天炮」。 推陳出新，向量販店（全聯先生）學習。 各種節日、社會事件都是策展素材 金鼎獎、金馬獎、諾貝爾獎。。。 33 活動策展小撇步
  34. 34. 34 點子都是偷來的:10個沒人告訴過你的創意撇步 http://webpac.lib.pu.edu.tw/webpac/bookDetail.do?id=883791 https://www.books.com.tw/products/0010580581
  35. 35. 圖書館策展，如何吸引、引導、培養閱讀 ，使觀眾得到有關的知識與訊息，達到資 料的使用與分享。 圖書館策展推廣服務，如何在有限的人力 、經費、空間、展示內容，達到成效？ 藉展覽活動以提升閱讀與研究，增加師生 對圖書館館藏及服務的瞭解。 35 圖書館策展與行銷
  36. 36. 行銷館藏資源 行銷圖書館服務 36 圖書館策展行銷主軸
  37. 37. 人 長官支持 創意團隊 美編人才 橫向聯結 37 圖書館策展行銷要素 資源 經費 器材
  38. 38. 策展人需要熟悉本館館藏、可用資源。 最重要是對圖書館的熱誠，純粹是做功德，自 我的成就感（薪水沒有增加，有時還要自掏腰 包）。 策展需要團隊合作、集思廣議，集合每個人的 人脈與資源。 策展所需的道具，可以館際合作，互通有無。 （如扭蛋機、旅蛙屋、多啦A夢）但不是全盤 移植展覽。 38 圖書館策展的建議
  39. 39. 最重要的是。。。 要有熱忱，才會投入。 39
  40. 40. 跨連結 新活力 – 靜宜大學蓋夏圖書館 推廣活動
  41. 41. 關於蓋夏圖書館
  42. 42. 靜宜大學校名的由來 靜宜大學是由美籍修女Sister Marie Gratia Luking（ 1885~1964）所創辦，中文姓名「陸靜宜」，同 仁中常稱她為蓋夏姆姆(Gratia) 。 中文校名「靜宜」二字取自創辦人的中文名。 英文校名「Providence」（有「上主看顧」或「 天主保佑」之意）則來自於主顧修女會的英文原 名「Sisters of Providence」，以感念主顧修女會修 女們的付出。
  43. 43. 臺灣十大非去不可的大學圖書館 書城區：圖書隨看隨借 三樓閱讀沙龍 一樓小書房唯一輕食區 三樓漫畫專區
  44. 44. 知識之塔
  45. 45. 服務櫃台-參考諮詢台
  46. 46. 48 一樓書城主題展示區
  47. 47. 一樓書城主題展示區
  48. 48. 三樓閱讀沙龍
  49. 49. 地下一樓期刊室
  50. 50. 創新服務及轉變契機 2013年9月開始，透過館員對館內空間、服 務的想像及腦力激盪，經過多次會議的討 論、確認定案後，決定許多有別以往的創 新服務。 本館有兩個「總監」 創意行銷總監 館藏行銷策劃總監 52
  51. 51. 改變 轉型 跨連結 新活力 – 推廣活動 活動 是圖書館連結讀者的Master Key。 將圖書館的空間翻轉為思維成型基地，讓思維轉化為活動，讓活動創造記憶，使 圖書館空間延伸到讀者的生活領域中。
  52. 52. 改變 轉型 BOOK思異 「Book思異」系列定期安排素人歌手、作家、部落客、舞蹈家、插畫家及手作課 程，與學生面對面，充實人文素養及多元學習管道。
  53. 53. ㄇㄚˊ幾插畫經驗談 2015.05.07 創造一個讓校友展示作品的平台 圖書館受益：授權畢業季立牌、圖書館資料夾
  54. 54. ㄇㄚˊ幾插畫經驗談
  55. 55. ㄇㄚˊ幾插畫經驗談
  56. 56. 皂動 2014.11.20 透過互動教學，體驗親手製皂的樂趣 圖書館受益：館員親手製皂做為日後活動贈品
  57. 57. 皂動：學生親手做
  58. 58. 棒棒糖手工皂
  59. 59. 61
  60. 60. 改變 轉型 新生活美學運動 校園美與善的環境經營。 師生間良善、正向、友愛、和樂關係的經營。
  61. 61. 觀茶 ： 2014.04.17 講茶 ： 2014.05.08-2014.06.12 奉茶 ： 2014.10.02 欒樹茶會
  62. 62. 新生活美學運動─奉茶
  63. 63. 欒樹茶會
  64. 64. 66
  65. 65. 休閒閱讀區一茶席
  66. 66. 改變 轉型 主題活動 配合節期推出主題活動與書展，吸引學生入館使用館藏資源。
  67. 67. Memo成真 2013.05.29-06.27 藉由一張張的便利貼，貼出同學 內心的言語，記錄在校的回憶與 感觸，期許未來MEMO（美夢） 成真。 畢業季活動
  68. 68. 記憶未來 2013.09.09-09.27 迎新活動
  69. 69. 記憶未來
  70. 70. 記憶未來 藉由時空膠囊的概念，圖書館提 供印製的明信片讓同學們寫下對 未來的期盼。 圖書館保留一年半後寄出後，收 到許多同學的感動回饋。
  71. 71. 發現BOOK能 2014.12.01-12.05 藉由圖書館的節日推廣閱讀，透過 閱讀來探索自我，發現Book能。 圖書館週活動
  72. 72. 用文字觸動你的心靈 用探索尋找你的能量 用視覺深入你的想像 用閱讀啟發你的樂章 讓我帶領你深入書海，在書海中發現你的BOOK能！
  73. 73. 改變 轉型 作家書房 邀請知名作家進駐，以豐富的創作經驗與同學分享，提升學生文學創作技巧與深 度，增加校園寫手能見度，並帶動校園創作氛圍。
  74. 74. 夏夜之夢-鐘文音書房 104年5月14日 春日-向陽書房 2015.03.31
  75. 75. 春日-向陽書房
  76. 76. 改變 轉型 【圖書館夜未央】電影欣賞 顛覆大家對圖書館的刻板印象，突破開館時間與飲食規定，規劃圖書館夜未央活 動，選擇於閉館時間後，邀請大家到圖書館內觀賞電影。
  77. 77. 第一夜 冰雪奇緣 2014.04.23 提供限量爆米花、可樂，造成排 隊人潮 第二夜 白日夢冒險王 2014.06.15 第三夜 黑魔女 2014.12.03 提供限量棒棒糖
  78. 78. 夜未央-排隊人潮
  79. 79. 圖書館夜未央
  80. 80. 圖書館夜未央
  81. 81. 改變 轉型 暑期創意閱讀營 2015.07.07-07.09 與南投縣文化局、18度C文化基金會及本校閱讀書寫創意研發中心合作。 南投地區偏鄉國小之中高年級學生58人參與。 以閱讀與書寫課程為根基，透過團隊合作、校園定向、數位資源分享等活動，在 隊輔的陪伴下夜宿圖書館二晚。
  82. 82. 素面相見談日本茶道及禪茶一味 暑期創意閱讀營
  83. 83. 暑期創意閱讀營-星空音樂會
  84. 84. 暑期創意閱讀營-夜宿圖書館
  85. 85. 88 https://udn.com/news/ story/7325/3943398
  86. 86. 春日旅蛙閱讀趣 90
  87. 87. 從5本書開始發想，博客來與靜宜大 學蓋夏圖書館的跨界合作 91
  88. 88. 策展方向 92 旅行青蛙 跟著蛙蛙去旅行 / 一個人的旅行 與自己對話 跟著蛙蛙一起交朋友 為蛙蛙手做弁當 蛙是小畫家 / 蛙是網紅 1 2 3 4 5 6
  89. 89. 情境佈置 93 三葉草 帳蓬 蛙蛙屋
  90. 90. 書展分為六區-書展主提的發散 94
  91. 91. 95
  92. 92. 96 展示書（不可外借圖書）觸及器書架
  93. 93. 97
  94. 94. 大師來靜宜系列講座 張大春分享「字裡平生知見多」 98
  95. 95. 99
  96. 96. 100
  97. 97. 101
  98. 98. 102
  99. 99. 靜宜大學蓋夏圖書館這次以「鋼彈基地」的概念 ，為⼤學⽣們準備⼀場視覺系的書展和闖關活動 ，在「機動彈⼠_薩克」的帶領下，讀者在圖書 館可以體會到不同的互動與想像。 『圖書館不只是圖書館』，圖書館不僅僅是安靜 的閱讀，也可以有熱⾎、活躍的⼀⾯，蓋夏圖書 館此次籌辦發想的書展主軸，分別為: Gundam @ 蓋夏樂遊館、萌萌噠劇場、⼿創競技館、嗨森⾳ 樂館、陽光樂活館，五個不同的主軸線。藉由在 大廳「Gundam @ 蓋夏樂遊館」中鋼彈的吸睛展 出，導引出⼀時之選的書籍展示。 103 鋼彈不只是鋼彈－－開學特展
  100. 100. 「萌萌噠劇場」 以時下年輕人感趣的動漫和宅文化為主。 「手創競技館」 為對模型製作感興趣的讀者提供入門書籍。 「嗨森音樂館」 展出音樂的多樣性，及具有代表性音樂的介紹。 「陽光樂活館」 內含推薦給男孩女孩建立興趣的書籍，例如：運動、塔羅牌 等等。展場中並穿插放置多年不敗的動漫巨星公仔，如：「 哆啦A夢」、「海賊王」及「櫻木花道」與讀者同樂。 104 鋼彈不只是鋼彈－開學特展
  101. 101. 105
  102. 102. 106 武俠小說泰斗金庸紀念書展 2018.10.30
  103. 103. 107 九合 一選 舉主 題書 展 2018 .11.2 4
  104. 104. 2018一年的尾聲， 台中靜宜「蓋夏」X 嘉義梅山「空氣」兩個風格 圖書館， 攜手溫馨策劃， 首度將「轉殖溫室」植入圖書館空間， 想像一座「移動的植物森林」為設計概念， 以白色木構線條，穿插植物蔓生的自然美感， 投射自然光影的痕跡， 希望創造置身室內、亦猶如在森林般的閱讀場境 108 2018圖書館週－植說
  105. 105. 「植說」主題書展共展出五大主題圖書， 分為「心理療癒」、「園藝植物」、「生 活佈置」、「休閒旅遊」、「健康飲食」 ，讓師生進入圖書館調養身心靈！並於展 覽期間推出木作花器組裝DIY、看E書，護森 林等活動 109 2018圖書館週－植說
  106. 106. 110
  107. 107. 111
  108. 108. 112
  109. 109. 113
  110. 110. 情人節 114
  111. 111. 2018Openbook年度好書獎 圖書館聯展 115
  112. 112. 日本新天皇「令和」元年 暨《萬葉集》主題書展 116
  113. 113. 森之時光-黑膠唱片+多肉植物主題展 117
  114. 114. 中元節善書轉贈+結緣品免費送 善書，意為「勸善書」，是流傳於中國民 間以勸人為善為宗旨的書籍。 搭配農曆七月 消化讀者贈書及購書附贈之小物 118
  115. 115. 2019年10月-告別制服(開學展) 120
  116. 116. 2019年12月-尋找達文西 發現新 東西 (圖書館週活動) 121
  117. 117. 2020年5月-大好晴空(畢業展) 122
  118. 118. 2020年9月-【新鮮人特展】種籽{學} 123
  119. 119. 124
  120. 120. 跨域合作，聯合策展 單一圖書館的人力、資源有限。 校內、校外，跨域合作，聯合策展。 125
  121. 121. 鋼彈進駐圖書館- 鋼彈不只是鋼彈教育展 126
  122. 122. 慶祝主顧修女會來華100週年系列活動 127
  123. 123. 繪自然－博物畫裡的臺灣特展 國立臺灣博物館．行政院農業委員會 林務局、國立公共資訊圖書館、靜宜 大學蓋夏圖書館，跨域合作，聯合策 展。 128
  124. 124. 圖書館未來會發現自己逐漸進入一個以 使用者為中心的世界，而不是以館藏為 中心，圖書館員會發現自己的任務是為 使用者的個別需求提供資訊，而不是採 購館藏資料。 不論資源的取得是為了成為館藏的一部 分或滿足使用者的需要，圖書館的責任 就是透過各種努力整合各種資訊資源， 提供各種工具，形成一個超大、豐富、 無形的館藏。 結語

