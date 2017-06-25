Microsoft MVP
Yhorby Matias
¿Qué es Xamarin? Extensión de Visual Studio • iOS, Android apps dentro de Visual Studio • Compila código de C# en aplicaci...
Que son patrones de diseño ?
Por qué usarlos ?
Origen de MVVM
Elementos del patrón MVVM
El Modelo
La Vista
Modelo de vista (ViewModel)
MVVM en Xamarin Forms Un caso practico
Explicaciones Generales
Bindings
OneWay Binding
TwoWay Binding
Frameworks existentes MVVM • FreshMvvm • MvvmCross • Prism
Relacion entre View y ViewModel
Preguntas, Dudas ?
Esta charla trata sobre MVVM en Xamarin

No notes for slide
    Xamarin mvvm( introduccion)

    3. 3. ¿Qué es Xamarin? Extensión de Visual Studio • iOS, Android apps dentro de Visual Studio • Compila código de C# en aplicaciones nativas • Todas las capacidades de Visual Studio disponibles Crea aplicaciones más rápido • Mismas prácticas • Reutiliza código y binarios de manera flexible • Interfaces completamente nativas
    4. 4. Que son patrones de diseño ?
    5. 5. Por qué usarlos ?
    6. 6. Origen de MVVM
    7. 7. Elementos del patrón MVVM
    8. 8. El Modelo
    9. 9. La Vista
    10. 10. Modelo de vista (ViewModel)
    11. 11. MVVM en Xamarin Forms Un caso practico
    12. 12. Explicaciones Generales
    13. 13. Bindings
    14. 14. OneWay Binding
    15. 15. TwoWay Binding
    16. 16. Frameworks existentes MVVM • FreshMvvm • MvvmCross • Prism
    17. 17. Relacion entre View y ViewModel
    18. 18. Preguntas, Dudas ?

