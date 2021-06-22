Estructura Metodológica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROFA. YHOANA PAREDES ESTRUCTURA EPISTEMOLÓGICA- METODOLÓGICA DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN
  1. 1. PROFA. YHOANA PAREDES ESTRUCTURA EPISTEMOLÓGICA- METODOLÓGICA DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN
  2. 2. Universidad Bolivariana de Venezuela Profa. Yhoana Paredes Epistemología y metodologías alternativas en la investigación socio médica El método en la investigación Método: Conjunto de procedimientos que se sigue en las ciencias para llegar a los resultados. La técnica: Es el conjunto de reglas y procedimientos que permite que el investigador establezca la relación con el objeto/sujeto de estudio Instrumento: Herramienta o recurso que permite la recolección y registro de datos ¿Cómo elegir la metodología? Metodología Métodos Técnicas Instrumentos Cuantitativa - Cualitativa Datos
  3. 3. Universidad Bolivariana de Venezuela Profa. Yhoana Paredes Epistemología y metodologías alternativas en la investigación socio médica Experimental Experimentales Cuasiexperimentales Cuantitativa Descriptivas No Experimental Correlacionales Correlacionales causales Fenomenología Etnografía Teoría Fundamentada Cualitativa Interaccionismo simbólico Etnometodología Investigación Acción Método biográfico- Historias de vida Investigaciones Empíricas (campo) Primarias Documentales (Teóricas) Secundarias
  4. 4. Universidad Bolivariana de Venezuela Profa. Yhoana Paredes Epistemología y metodologías alternativas en la investigación socio médica Hernández y otros (2012, p. 129) Palella y Martins (2006, p. 86) Diseño de Investigaciones Cuantitativas
  5. 5. Universidad Bolivariana de Venezuela Profa. Yhoana Paredes Epistemología y metodologías alternativas en la investigación socio médica Diseño de Investigaciones Cualitativas
  6. 6. Universidad Bolivariana de Venezuela Profa. Yhoana Paredes Epistemología y metodologías alternativas en la investigación socio médica Arias (2012) Técnicas e Instrumentos para la recolección de información
  7. 7. Universidad Bolivariana de Venezuela Profa. Yhoana Paredes Epistemología y metodologías alternativas en la investigación socio médica Martínez (2013, p. 6)

