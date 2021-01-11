Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
 ay ginagamit na panghalili sa ngalan ng tao at bagay na ginagamit sa pagtatanong.  Halimbawa: Si Mang Ver ay isang mah...
Isahan Halimbawa: Nagtungo ang mag- anak sa Palawan noon isang lingo.  Saan nagtungo ang mag-anak noong isang lingo? Mar...
Panghalip na pananong
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Panghalip na pananong

7 views

Published on

Mother Tongue

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Panghalip na pananong

  1. 1.  ay ginagamit na panghalili sa ngalan ng tao at bagay na ginagamit sa pagtatanong.  Halimbawa: Si Mang Ver ay isang mahusay na hardinero. Sino ang mahusay na hardinero? Ang manggang hinog ay masarap na panghimagas. Alin ang masarap na panghimagas?  Maaari itong isahan o maramihan.
  2. 2. Isahan Halimbawa: Nagtungo ang mag- anak sa Palawan noon isang lingo.  Saan nagtungo ang mag-anak noong isang lingo? Maramihan Halimbawa: Pinuntahan nila ang mga isla at beach tulad ng Starfish at Cowrie.  Alin-aling isla ang pinuntahan nila?

×