High performance chromatography

Jan. 04, 2023
High performance chromatography

Jan. 04, 2023
The parameters are largely derived from two sets of chromatographic theory: plate theory (as part of Partition chromatography), and the rate theory of chromatography / Van Deemter equation. Of course, they can be put in practice through analysis of HPLC chromatograms, although rate theory is considered the more accurate theory.

The parameters are largely derived from two sets of chromatographic theory: plate theory (as part of Partition chromatography), and the rate theory of chromatography / Van Deemter equation. Of course, they can be put in practice through analysis of HPLC chromatograms, although rate theory is considered the more accurate theory.

High performance chromatography

  1. 1. By Yesuneh Tefera (BVPharm, MSc) Email: yetefera29@gmail.com Office No: (Ground 12) University of Gondar, Ethiopia 1
  2. 2. Learning objectives ►Provide students with a basic understanding of terms of chromatography, modes of chromatography, instrumentation, and working principle, factors affecting its function . ► Evaluation of column performance parameters ►Pharmaceutical applications, and beyond ►Provide information about advantages & disadvantages of HPLC for enrolling students. 2
  3. 3. HIGH PERFORMANCE LIQUID CHROMATOGRAPHY Introduction and Theory: ►Although modern high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) became popular in 1969,  it was not widely accepted by pharmaceutical analysts until several years later. ►The acceptance of HPLC over gas chromatography in pharmaceutical analysis is mainly due to; ◘ its improved selectivity and ◘ efficiency in separating nonvolatile organic drug molecules 3
  4. 4. ►HPLC stands for “High-performance liquid chromatography a ►It is also sometimes referred to as high-pressure liquid chromatography. ►High performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) is a very efficient separation technique, that yields excellent separation in a very short period of time. ► It is called as high performance liquid chromatography due to its high performance 4
  5. 5. Cont.., ► It is also high pressure liquid chromatography as high pressure is used ►The development of HPLC attributed to the development of smaller particle size. ►Smaller particle size is important since;  They offer more surface area 5
  6. 6. ♪ Popularity of HPLC is related to the following benefits: – Its improved selectivity – Its improved sensitivity – Its high speed – Its improved resolution – Its precision and accuracy – Automation, integrating HPLC with powerful data acquisition and reduction systems and laboratory robotics 6
  7. 7. ♪ Recognizing the reliability of the techniques, – both the pharmaceutical industry and regulatory agencies (such as the food and drug administration) have endorsed HPLC as the preferred methodology for testing drug sample. ♪ The technique of HPLC utilizes a liquid mobile phase to separate the components of a mixture ♪ A liquid mobile phase is pumped under pressure through a stainless steel containing particles of stationary phase with a diameter of 3-10m. 7
  8. 8. ♪ Very difficult separations are often achieved by HPLC; reasons include: ◊ separation is the result of interaction between sample molecules, stationary phases and mobile phases. ◊ Greater variety of stationary phases possible for HPLC ◊ Chromatographic separation is generally enhanced at lowered temperature because lower temperature makes intermolecular interactions more effective ◊ It is not limited to sample volatility and thermal stability. 8
  9. 9. Terminologies involved in chromatography. ♣ Chromatograph = A method in which separation of components takes place between two phases-a stationary phase and a mobile phase ♣ Stationary phase - Immobilized phase, The substance on which adsorption of the analyte takes place ♣ Mobile phase : solvent which carries the analyte (a liquid or a gas). 9
  10. 10. Cont.., ♣ Retention time: Time takes for a particular analyte to pass through the system (from the column inlet to the detector) under a set of conditions. ♣ Sample (Analyte): Substance analyzed in chromatography. ♣ Solvent: Any substance capable of solubilizing another substance. ♣ Chromatogram: Visual output of the chromatograph. ♣ Adsorption: describes the process of a solute molecule adhering to a solid surface ♣ Partition: Describes the process of a solute molecule dissolving into a liquid stationary phase 10
  11. 11. Principle of HPLC ► The principle of HPLC is to force the sample through the column of the stationary phase by pumping the mobile phase at high pressure. ► The sample to be analyzed is introduced in small volume to the stream of mobile phase, ► The sample molecules are retained by the stationary phase as it travels through the length of the column. ► The amount of retention depends on- ◘ the nature of the sample, ◘ the nature of the composition of the stationary phase and ◘ the nature of the composition of the mobile phase. 11
  12. 12. ► When a mixture of components are introduced into the column various chemical and physical interactions take place between the sample molecules and the particles of the column packing. ► They travel according to their relative affinities towards the stationary phase. ► The component which has more affinity towards the adsorbent, travels slower. ► The component which has less affinity towards the stationary phase travels faster. ► Since no two components have the same affinity towards the stationary phase, the components are separated. 12
  13. 13. ► The time taken by the sample to travel from the point of injection to the end of the column is called the retention time. o It is identifying characteristic of a given sample because no two compounds will have the same retention time. ► The use of pressure increases the linear speed giving the components less time to diffuse within the column, leading to improved resolution in the resulting chromatogram. ► In HPLC separation, the compound that have higher affinity for the mobile phase, move more quickly than those that have strong affinity for the stationary phase. K =Cstat/Cmob K = Partition coefficient What do you conclude from this simple equation? 13
  14. 14. Based on the relative polarities of the MP and SP A. Normal phase HPLC ► stationary phase is highly polar(hydrophilic) and mobile phase is non-polar solvent (hydrophobic). ► The polar samples dissolves in polar stationary phase and is retained by the polar stationary phase. ► Adsorption strength increases with increase in samples polarity& the interaction between the polar samples and the polar stationary phase (relative to the mobile phase) increases the elution time. ► Polar compounds travels slower & eluted slowly due to higher affinity to stationary phase 14
  15. 15. Cont.., ► The column is filled with tiny silica particles, and the solvent is non- polar - hexane, for example. ► A typical column has an internal diameter of 4.6 mm (and may be less than that), and a length of 150 to 250 mm ► Polar compounds in the mixture being passed through the column will stick longer to the polar silica than non-polar compounds will. ► Non-polar compounds travels faster & eluted first due to lower affinity to stationary phase 15
  16. 16. ▼ Rule of thumb (Normal state of things): Polar compounds are eluted later than non-polar compounds. ► Silica or alumina possess polar sites that interact with polar molecules 16
  17. 17. Stationary Phase (POLAR) NONPOLAR 17
  18. 18. Reversed phase HPLC (RP-HPLC) ►The stationary phase is very non-polar ►The mobile phase is relatively polar solvent:- Eg: methanol- water or acetonitrile- water ►Polar compounds travels faster & eluted 1st due to lesser affinity to stationary phase ► Non-Polar compounds travels slower & eluted slowly due to higher affinity to stationary phase 18
  19. 19. ►In Rp, the column size is the same, but the silica is modified to make it non-polar by attaching long hydrocarbon chains to its surface - typically with either 8 or 18 carbon atoms. ►The stationary phase is usually Octyl- or Octyl Decyl Siloxane packing (ODS) (C18, C8, etc) 19
  20. 20. ►In RP, there will be a strong attraction between the polar solvent and the polar molecules in the mixture being passed through the column. ►There won't be as much attraction between the hydrocarbon chains attached to the silica (the stationary phase) and the polar molecules in the solution. ►Polar molecules in the mixture will therefore spend most of their time moving with the solvent. this will slow them down on their way through the column. ► That means that now it is the polar molecules that will travel through the column more quickly. 20
  21. 21. ▼If the polar sites on silica or alumina are capped with non- polar groups, they interact strongly with non-polar molecules 21
  22. 22. ◊ Structural factors which govern rate of elution of compounds from HPLC columns * In a reverse-phase column, the more lipophilic a compound is the more it will be retained * For a polar column such as a silica gel column (NP) , the more polar a compound is the more it will be retained 22
  23. 23. General Overview NP, and RP HPLC 23
  24. 24. BASED ON ELUTION TECHNIQUE Isocratic elution ► A separation in which the mobile phase composition remains constant throughout the procedure is termed isocratic elution. ► In isocratic elution, peak width increases with retention time linearly with the number of theoretical plates. ► This leads to the disadvantage that late-eluting peaks get very flat and broad. ► Best for simple separations. 24
  25. 25. Gradient elution ►A separation in which the mobile phase composition is changed during the separation ►process is described as a gradient elution. ►Gradient elution decreases the retention of the later-eluting components so that they elute faster, giving narrower peaks . ► This also improves the peak shape and the peak height & best for the analysis of complex samples 25
  26. 26. Instrumentation of HPLC 26
  27. 27. INSTRUMENTATION  The essential parts of the high performance liquid chromatography are the;  solvent reservoir(mobile phase)  Pumps-These are used as the solvent delivery system  Injector- manual or auto injector type are used  Guard column  Analytical column  Detectors  Recorders.  data processing 27
  28. 28. The mobile phase (Solvent delivery system) ►During column chromatography process, mobile phase carries the sample through the column containing stationary phase . ►As the mobile phase flows through the stationary phase the solutes may; ♥ Reside only on stationary phase ( no migration ) , ♥ Reside only in the mobile phase ( migration with mobile phase) ♥ Distribute between two phases ( differential migration ) . 28
  29. 29. ►Selecting the correct composition and type of mobile phase is important because it is a variable that governs separation ►However, choice is restricted because of the column used, i.e., the type of stationary phase employed ►Normal phase(NP) chromatography: non-polar solvents such as hexane or iso-octane are used ►Reverse Phase(RP) chromatography: polar solvents such as water, acetonitrile, THF or methanol are used 29
  30. 30. ►Factors to consider in the selection of mobile solvents are  polarity,  miscibility with other solvents,  chemical inertness,  UV cutoff wavelength and  Toxicity. ►Use only HPLC grade solvent; impurities give rise to noisy baselines  Hence Mobile phase and sample pre-treatment is important 30
  31. 31. Mobile phase and sample pre-treatment ►Filtration ◊ Both the mobile phase and sample must be filtered, using filter paper of suitable pore size, before they are injected to the system * Because solid particles ( dust) can mask the stationary phase in the column preventing the sample to interact with it and thus causing poor resolution 31
  32. 32. ►Degassing ♣ To eliminate dissolved gases which may react with the; ≠ mobile phase ≠ stationary phase ≠ The sample and affect the analysis. ♣ Solvent degassing: Many types of gases are soluble in  in organic solvents which should be removed or else they may interfere with the Separation, steady base line or shape of the peak 32
  33. 33. pump ◘ A device designed to deliver the mobile phase at a controlled flow rate to the separation system ◘ The main purpose of the pump in HPLC is to pass a constant flow of mobile phase through the chromatographic column ◘ It must be special pump that is capable of a very high pressure in order to pump the mobile phase through the tightly packed stationary phase at a reasonable flow rate,  usually between 0.5 and 4.0ml/min. 33
  34. 34. ◘ There are several types of pumps used for HPLC analysis, most commonly used is reciprocating piston pump ◘ Before delivering the mobile phase to the system, the pump mixes the solvents either in a constant proportion (isocratic) in varying proportion ( gradient) ◘ The pump must mix solvents with high accuracy and precisions 34
  35. 35. Injection system… ►Provide an injection of the liquid sample into the hplc column ♣ Stop flow/online: This is done by stopping the flow of the mobile phase for a while and the sample is injected through valve device.  Typical sample volumes for manual injector are 5-to 20µL  The injector must also be able to withstand the high pressures of the liquid system.  An auto-sampler is the automatic version for when the user has many samples to analyze or when manual injection is not practical.  It can continuously Inject variable volume a of 1 µL – 1 mL  A fixed-volume 20 l is often used as standard 35
  36. 36. Column Chromatography ►Is a tube through which the mobile phase passes ►Considered the “heart of the chromatograph ►An HPLC typically includes two columns: an analytical column ( column length; 10-30 cm)responsible for the separation and a guard column.  The guard column is placed before the analytical column, protecting it from contamination. Placed b/n the injector and the analytical column It is shorter in length (2-10cm) 36
  37. 37.  Contain the same stationary phase as the analytical column  Remove particulate matters from the solvent there by extending the life of the analytical column  The test parameters for Column that affects the results are; ►Pore size, particle size, and particle shape ►Surface area ►Column dimension ►pH range ►Carbon load ►Bonding type ►Particle nature: Spherical, uniform and porous. 37
  38. 38. ♣ Particle size ▼ Smaller particle size offer higher efficiency but cause higher backpressure. ▼ Ideal particle size about 5 micro meter for most analytical application. ▼ If not, use 3micrometr-10micro meter ▼ Column length and particle size of stationary phase play a crucial role in separation efficiency and the column back pressure of HPLC columns. ▼ Longer columns and smaller particle size contribute to improved separation efficiency but at cost of increased column backpressure 38
  39. 39. ♣ Pore size ▼ The choice of pore size depends on the MWt of the components which is analyzed. ▼ Well controlled pore size and surface area are a key to ensuring consistent carbon load. ▼ The greater surface area provide a good retention time, and higher sample loading. ▼ Larger pores allow larger solute molecules to be retained longer through maximum exposure to the surface area. ▼ Choose a pore size of 150Å or less for sample MW <=2000. ▼ Choose a pore size of 300Å or greater for sample MW > 2000 39
  40. 40. pH range ▼ Do not use highly acidic/basic solvents unless your HPLC system and column have been engineered to accommodate them ▼ Working with extreme pH may shorten column life ▼ Most separation will be done in the pH range of 2-8pH. ▼ Effect of pH on HPLC; impact selectivity, peak shape, and retention time 40
  41. 41. Column dimensions ⁕ Effect on chromatography Column Length ►Short column length; ◘ Short run times, low backpressure ►Long column length; ◘ Higher resolution, long run times Column Diameter ►Narrow column diameter ◘ Higher detector sensitivity ►Wide column diameter ◘ High sample loading 41
  42. 42. Particle Shape  Effect on chromatography ►Spherical particles offer reduced back pressures and longer column life when using viscous mobile phases like 50:50 MeOH:H2O 42
  43. 43. Surface Area  Effect on chromatography;  High surface area generally provides greater retention, capacity and resolution for separating complex, multi- component samples.  Low surface area packings generally equilibrate quickly, especially important in gradient analyses. 43
  44. 44. Bonding Type  Effect on chromatography ►Monomeric bonding offers increased mass transfer rates, higher column efficiency, and faster column equilibration ►Polymeric bonding offers increased column stability, particularly when highly aqueous mobile phases are used.  Polymeric bonding also enables the column to accept higher sample loading. 44
  45. 45. Carbon Load Effect on chromatography ► Higher carbon loads generally offer greater resolution and longer run times. ►Low carbon loads shorten run times and 45
  46. 46. Detectors ► An integral part of any HPLC system is the detector at the end of the column. ► The detector type differ in terms of selectivity, sensitivity, and linear range ► An ideal detector should have the following properties ▼ It should either be equally sensitive to all eluted peaks or record only those of interest ▼ It should not be affected by changes in temperature or in mobile phase composition. ▼ It should be able to monitor small amounts of compounds (trace analysis) ▼ It should not contribute to band broadening, hence cell volume should be small and it should be easy to manipulate 46
  47. 47. Types of detectors available ►UV detector: There are two types of detectors available in this model they are ◘ Fixed wavelength detector: This is operated at 254nm which is absorbed by the most of the drugs . ◘ Variable wavelength detector: This is operated at 190nm to 600nm. ◊ Both these detectors are based upon the light absorption characteristics of sample compound. 47
  48. 48. ◘ The UV detector is mainly to separate and identify the principal active components of a mixture. ◘ Important for unsaturated and aromatic compounds ◘ UV detectors are the most versatile, having the best sensitivity(Sensitivity: 100 pg to 1 ng) and linearity. ◘ UV detectors cannot be used for testing substances that are low in chromophores (colorless or virtually colorless) as they cannot absorb light at low range. ◘ They are cost-effective and popular and are widely used in industry. 48
  49. 49. ►Fluorescence detector ≠ This detector is based on the fluorescent radiation emitted by some class of compounds. ≠ Compared to UV-Vis detectors , fluorescence detectors offer a higher sensitivity (1-10 pg) and selectivity (trace level analysis). ≠ Non fluorescent compounds cannot be used. 49
  50. 50. ►Mass Spectrometry ◊ The mass spectrometry detector coupled with HPLC is called HPLCMS. ◊ The principal benefit of HPLC-MS is that it is capable of analyzing and providing molecular identity of a wide range of components 50
  51. 51. ►Photodiode array detector ◊ This is similar to UV detector. ◊ It is a recent detector operating from190nm- 600nm. ◊ Radiations of all the wavelengths fall on the detector simultaneously. ◊ Merits: The wavelength need not be selected, but the detector detects the response of all the compounds. 51
  52. 52. Recorders  used to record the responses obtained from detectors after amplification.  They record the base line and all the peaks if necessary with respect to time. Retention time of all peaks can be found out. Integrators  These are improved version of recorders with advanced data processing capabilities.  They can record the individual peaks with retention time, height and width of the peaks, peak area, percentage of peak area etc.  Integrators provide more information on peaks than the recorders.  In the current trend computers, printers are used for recording and processing the obtained data. 52
  53. 53. Structural factors governing the rate of elution of the compounds: ♠ The rate of elution of a compound depends on the column efficiency. ♠ The factors affecting the column efficiency are given as’ ►Dimensions of the column ◘ The ratio of length and diameter for a column should be monitored for the best results. ◘ The ratio is given as length: diameter is 20:1 or 30:1 are ideal 100:1 is satisfactory 53
  54. 54. ►Nature of solvent ♠ The flow rate of solvent is affected by its viscosity. ♠ Less viscous solvents are efficient than more viscous solvents. ♠ Hence, flow rate is inversely proportional to viscosity. 54
  55. 55. ►Particle size of the adsorbent ♠ Adsorbent activity is based on the surface area of the adsorbent. ♠ For increasing the surface area, particle size can be reduced and hence the adsorbent activity increases. ►Temperature of the column ♠ The elution speed increases at higher temperature. ♠ But, the adsorption decreases. ♠ Normally room temperature is used for all the samples only complex samples are separated at higher temperature. 55
  56. 56. Evaluation of column performance ▼ It is done by different parameters like; ♣ Retention time &Retention volume ♣ Separation factor, & Capacity factor ♣ Resolution ♣ Theoretical plates count (Column efficiency) ♣ HETP-Height equivalent to theoretical plates. ♣ Tailing factor ♣ The above parameters were used in the system suitability tests (SST) of hplc 56
  57. 57. ▼Retention time ◊ It is the difference of time between the point of injection and to appearance of peak maximum ◊ It is calculated as the time from injection to detection. ◊ The retention time depends on many factors; ►analysis conditions, ►type of column, ►column dimension, ►degradation of column, ►flow rates,& existence of active points such as contamination 57
  58. 58. ▼ Dead time/volume; ◘ The time/volume of the mobile phase required to elute a non- retained components needs from the chromatographic column. ◘ The dead time is also known as void time or holdup time 58
  59. 59. What is in your peak ►Anatomy of the peak 59
  60. 60. ▼If a detector, that responds to solute concentration, is placed at the end of the column and its signal is plotted as function of time (or of volume of the added mobile phase), a series of peaks is obtained. Such a plot, called a chromatogram, is useful for both qualitative and quantitative analysis. ▼The positions of peaks on the time axis may serve to identify the components of the sample(qualitatively) ▼the areas under the peaks provide a quantitative measure of the amount of each component 60
  61. 61. ► The area under a peak [peak area) ♠ is a measure of the concentration of the compound it represents. ♠ This often correlated with the amount of sample present in the practical approach ► Peak retention time: The time takes for a peak to come off your column. ► Retention volume (VR): the volume of mobile phase needed to carry the solute through the column to elute the peak from the column. VR= Rtx flow rate ► Peak height: the distance from the bottom or base line of the peak to its apex. 61
  62. 62. Capacity factor/Retention factor ◘ Formerly referred to as capacity factor or k´ (k prime) ◘ It measures the period of time that the sample component resides in a stationary phase relative to the time it resides in the mobile phase. ◘ It is calculated from the retention time divided by the time for an unretained peak (t0) 62
  63. 63. ◘ K’= (Rt-to)/to ♣ Rt = Retention time of your desired analyte ♣ to= column void volume/void time it is measured by injecting a compound that will be unretained by the column packing ►Capacity factor affecting by changing; ♠ In mobile phase, ♠ operating temperature, ♠ analyte retention characteristics and changes the surface chemistry of the column. 63
  64. 64. ◘ So, if tR = tM, then capacity factor will be zero (0), indicates co-elution (no interaction with the stationary phase). This will surely generate inaccurate result. ▼But if capacity factor is more than 1, it indicates a certain level of interaction. ▼To analyze an ingredient, we want this type of interaction. ▼High capacity factors (greater than 20) mean that elution takes a very long time. ▼ Ideally, the capacity factor for an analyte is between 1 to 5 64
  65. 65. ▼ If the k value is <1, the components quickly elutes from the column ( for less stable separation) ▼ If the k value is > 1 to separate complex mixtures. ▼ Capacity factor is an indication of how long a compound can be retained by the stationary phase ▼ If Tr = To, then the sample is not retained by the stationary phase. Higher the value for k, longer the retention. 65
  66. 66. Example 1. In HPLC analysis of albendazole 2500 mg per bolus elute from Rp hplc column with a retention time of 7.5 min, and the column void time is 0.32min. ♣ Calculate the value of capacity factor, and what is the elution process of the bolus? 66
  67. 67. Separation factor (selectivity) ▼Is a measure of the relative retention of two adjacent peaks in a chromatogram ▼It can be calculated using capacity factor/retention volumes/retention time ▼ it proves a measure of how well a column separates the two analytes 67
  68. 68. ▼𝛼 = 𝑘2/𝑘1…Rt2-tm/Rt1-tm  Where as;  K1……………..capacity factor for sample 1  K2……………capacity factor for sample 2  tm…………….void volume/void time  tR1………….peak 1 retention time  tR2……… peak 2 retention time ►Hint; k1<k2 ♣ séparation occurs only if a > 1.1 ). ♣ A value of a> 1.1., indicative for good séparation. 68
  69. 69. ▼ Accordingly, the selectivity factor is equal to 1 when the solutes elute with identical retention times, and is greater than 1 when tR2 is greater than tR1. ۞ Example 1: ▼ In the same chromatographic analysis of butyric acid take the retention time 7.63 min to elute from the column. The column void time is 0.31 min, and the retention time for isobutyric acid is 5.98 min, and the column void time is the same as butyric acid.  What is the selectivity factor, and capacity factor of butyric and isobutyric acid?. What is your conclusion about the separation capacity of hplc column efficiency 69
  70. 70. 70
  71. 71. Factor affecting separation factor ▼Changes in the selectivity that occur both with standard and sample mixes are most likely to due to,  changes in the column,  temperature, and  mobile phase composition ▼Changes in selectivity that occur only in the sample mix, and not the standard mix are most likely to be due  to the composition of the sample 71
  72. 72. Theoretical plates count (Column efficiency)  The number of theoretical plate a measure of the goodness of the column  Column efficiency is used to compare the performance of different columns or a measure of peak band spread  The lower the level of band spreading, the higher is the column efficiency  Important for supplying certificate of analysis for the column, and HPLC system.  In a specified column, efficiency is defined as the measurement of the degree of peak dispersion and it should have the column characteristics  The efficiency is conveyed in terms of number of theoretical plates 72
  73. 73.  Common formula for calculation of N;  Half height method relating to determination of N; N=16(tR/Wb1/2)2  Columns with high plate numbers are more efficient.  A column with a high N will have a narrower peak at a given retention time than a column with a lower N number. 73
  74. 74.  The plate number depends on column length. Theoretical plate number is the measure of column efficiency.  As stated by plate theory, the analyte will be in instant equilibrium with stationary phase and column has to be divided into number of hypothetical plates and each plate consists of a fixed height and analyte spends finite time in the plate.  Height equivalent to theoretical plate (HETP) is given by following formula;  HETP = L/N, Where;  L = length of column.  N = plate number 74
  75. 75. Resolution (RS) ▼Resolution describes the ability of a column to separate the peaks of interest, and so the higher the resolution, the easier it is to achieve baseline separation between two peaks ▼It is the degree of separation of compounds of similar characteristics/the ability of to separate the two signals . ▼It is expressed in terms of retention time (Rt), and peak width ▼ or it is defined as the distance between two adjacent peak apexes divided by the average base width of both peaks. 75
  76. 76. ▼it is improved by; ► enhancing column length, ►reduction of particle size and ► rising temperature, altering the eluent or stationary phase 76
  77. 77. Resolution ▼If two peaks have peak width tW1, and tW2 the respective retention times are tR1, and tR2, then the resolution of two peaks are give; ▼Rs= 𝒕𝑹𝟐−𝒕𝑹𝟏 𝟎.𝟓 𝑾𝒃𝟏+𝑾𝒃𝟐 𝒐𝒓 𝟐(𝒕𝑹𝟐 − 𝒕𝑹𝟏)/(𝑾𝒃𝟏 + 𝑾𝒃𝟐) ►tR1, and tR2, is the retention time of each peak( tR1<tR2) ►Wb1, and wb2 is base line width of each peak ▼When two components in a sample poorly resolved the peaks overlap to an extent that makes the identification and determination of the components impossible 77
  78. 78. 78
  79. 79. Example  one peak exhibits a retention time of 16.8 seconds and a width of 3.4 seconds. If the second peak exhibited a retention time of 21.4 seconds with a width of 3.6 seconds, then the resolution would be?  What is your decision regarding the degree of separation? 79
  80. 80. factors affecting Resolution  A resolution value of 1.5 or greater between two peaks will ensure that the sample components are well ( baseline) separated to a degree at which the area or the height of each peak may be accurately measured  Resolution is dependent on three other variables, column efficiency (theoretical plate count; N), capacity factor (retention factor), K), and selectivity.  This parameters were a pivotal properties of Good resolution  Decreasing N decreases resolution b/c peak width increases  Decreasing K”, sharpen the peaks but decrease the resolution  Increasing the K”, broaden the peaks but improve the Rs  Increasing selectivity, increases Rs. 80
  81. 81. Cont.., Not:  When Rs = 1.5 the separation of the two peaks is 99.7 % complete .  In most practical cases Rs value of 1.0 corresponds to 98 % of separation , are adequate for quantitative analysis  If the peaks are correctly symmetric, provided the valley between the two peaks should touch the baseline Rs is 1.5. Generally good value of resolution is Rs ≥2 should be adequate and preferred normally. 81
  82. 82. Optimization of chromatographic séparation  Resolution factor (R) should considered to optimize the separation of two peaks of the given samples;  Resolution is a function of capacity factor, function of selectivity and a function of efficiency (or) number of theoretical plates (N).  In order to separate any two peaks you must have right capacity factor ideally between 2 and 10  appropriate selectivity is required i.e., ideally 1.2 and  Enough efficiency i.e., number of theoretical plates (more than 2000 theoretical plates).  Resolution should be ≥ 1.5 (defines baseline resolution). 82
  83. 83. To obtain the desired resolution, we can control:  Number of plates (or plate height H): use smaller particles, lengthen column, change viscosity of mobile phase (diffusion), a (selectivity factor): vary temperature, composition of column/mobile phase  k (capacity factor): vary temperature, composition of column/mobile phase  k and α will be the same, so increased resolution must come from increased N 83
  84. 84. Factors affecting column efficiency in HPLC  The column or stationary phase selection is the most significant advance in analytical method development.  Without a column, which is stable and high performance, the development of a reproducible and rugged method is not possible.  The selection of the column is done based on information about the nature and analysis of solutes  usually, a lengthy column gives improved separation because of higher theoretical plate numbers.  A column with a 5-µm particle size provides good reproducibility, efficiency, and reliability.  The column efficiency is reported as the number of theoretical plates. 84
  85. 85. Cont.., ▼The efficiency of the column in HPLC is dependent on various factors; some factors that affect column efficiency in HPLC are given below. ◊ The activity of the adsorbent ◊ Column length ◊ The dimension of the column ◊ The flow rate of the system ◊ Packing of the column ◊ Particle diameter ◊ Particle size distribution ◊ Quality of solvents. Having low viscosity of better results ◊ The temperature of the column 85
  86. 86. calculation 1. In hplc analysis of Triclabendazole 750 mg/bolus elutes from the column which gives a peak with a Rt of 10.23 minute and with baseline width of 0.34 min with the column dimension of 4.6mm-25 cm. a. Calculate the theoretical plate count b. Calculate the Height equivalent to theoretical plate c. What is your decision based a and b results Note: Columns with high plate numbers are more efficient. A column with a high N will have a narrower peak at a given retention time than a column with a lower N number 86
  87. 87. Tailing factor  Tailing factor a measure of the symmetry of peak  Ideally peak should Gaussian in shape ( totally symmetrical)  Useful to limit maximum asymmetry of the peak , and is defined as peak width at 5% peak height divided by twice the distance from the peak maximum to the peak front( f). Tf = W 0.05 peak height 2f  Where W0.05=peak width at 5% height  f= distance peak front to apex point at baseline 87
  88. 88. Cont..,  Chromatographic peak assumed to have a Gaussian shape under ideal conditions.  However in practical conditions, there is always a deviation from normal distribution which indicates non-uniform migration and non-uniform distribution process.  Hence the regulatory organizations like USP and EP have recommended this as one of the system suitability parameter. 88
  89. 89.  For symmetrical peak tailing factor is one (1).  A tailing factor greater than 1 indicates a tailing peak  A tailing less than one indicates a fronting peak  Practically Tailing factor NMT 2.0 is acceptable for system suitability parameters.  Values with in the range of 0.8 to 1.2 can be tolerated without great loss in separation efficiency and quantitative accuracy in measuring peak area or retention time. 89
  90. 90. 90
  91. 91. 91
  92. 92.  The green chromatogram is the asymmetric peak and the red dashed chromatogram shows the ideal, Gaussian peak shape 92
  93. 93. What is Good Peak Shape and Why is it Important  Good peak shape can be defined as a symmetrical or gaussian peak and poor peak shape can include both peak fronting and tailing.  Good peak shape can be defined by;  Tailing factor of 1.0  High efficiency  Narrow peak width  Good peak shape is important for;  Improved resolution (Rs)  More accurate quantitation  Longer usable column lifetime (based on system suitability criteria) 93
  94. 94. Van Deemter equation  The Van Deemter equation evaluates efficiency (expressed as H) as a function of linear velocity (u) or flow rate.  The extent of band broadening in chromatography is determined by the Van Deemter equation.  The goal is to get a small plate height. We can do this most effectively with smaller particle columns, optimum linear velocities and low viscosity mobile phase.  As particle size decreases, the optimum linear velocity increases 94
  95. 95. Cont.., H ( plate height) = A + B/u + C u H = L / N  The smaller the plate height, the higher the plate number , the greater the chromatographic resolution 95
  96. 96. Eddy diffusion  a process that leads to peak (band) broadening due to the presence of multiple flow paths through a packed column.  As solute molecules travel through the column, some arrive at the end sooner then others simply due to the different path traveled around the support particles in the column that result in different travel distances. 96
  97. 97. Longitudinal diffusion  band-broadening due to the diffusion of the solute along the length of the column in the flowing mobile phase.  The degree of band-broadening due to longitudinal diffusion depends on: the diffusion of the solute  the flow-rate of the solute through  The column 97
  98. 98.  The longitudinal diffusion term is directly proportional to the mobile phase diffusion coefficient DM.  The contribution of longitudinal diffusion is seen to be inversely proportional to the mobile phase velocity.  High flow, less time for diffusion.  Longitudinal diffusion is a common source of band broadening in GC because gaseous molecules diffuse at relatively high rates.  The phenomenon is of little significance in LC where diffusion rates are much smaller. 98
  99. 99. Stationary phase mass transfer  band-broadening due to the movement of solute between the stagnant phase and the stationary phase.  Since different solute molecules spend different lengths of time in the stationary phase, they also spend different amounts of time on the column, giving rise to band-broadening.  The degree of band-broadening due to stationary phase mass transfer depends on: the retention and diffusion of the solute the flow-rate of the solute through the column the motion of interaction between the solute and the stationary phase 99
  100. 100. Comparison of HPLC and GLC HPLC ▼ Can accommodate non-volatile and thermally unstable samples ▼ Applicable to inorganic ions ▼ Complicated and expensive equipment ▼ Overall analysis is not that fast ▼ No universal detector available GLC ▼Not applicable ▼Not applicable ▼Simple and inexpensive equipment. ▼Quite rapid ▼FID Universal detector 100
  101. 101. Trouble shooting Baseline Noise ‽ During the injection, there is a slight interruption in mobile phase flow (A) ‽ Air bubbles in the system may cause irregular flow, in which case the size of the noise will be proportional to the flow rate (B) ‽ If electronic noise in the detector is the cause, then the noise level will be independent of the flow rate (B) 101
  102. 102. Example of an Air Bubble Problem Air bubbles in system. Good, stable baseline 102
  103. 103.  Periodic baseline fluctuations, especially if accompanied by pressure fluctuations, may be caused by an air bubble in the pump or some other pump malfunction.  If the pump speed is changed does the fluctuation frequency change?  Prime the pump again  Degas the mobile phase  Perform routine pump maintenance  Does the problem persist even if there is no flow?  Check detector  Is the column temperature uniform? 103
  104. 104. Peak Fronting • Overloaded column. • Channels in the solid phase. 104
  105. 105. Peak Tailing  silanol interactions  degradation of stationary phase  Un-swept void volume, or void formation at head of column,  co-eluting material  poor match between analyte, mobile phase, and column polarities 105
  106. 106. Overloading the Column  Loss of resolution  Tailing  Broadening  Retention time decreases  Injection volume less than 15% of peak volume.  0.5 min X 0.3 ml/min = 0.15 ml  0.5 min X 3 ml/min = 15 ml 106
  107. 107. Matrix Overload  In this situation, impurities in the sample matrix coat the column packing and reduce the resolution and the retention times.  This can occur when samples are extracted from biological fluids. 107
  108. 108. Ghost Peaks  Column Contamination  Elution of analytes from a previous run  Reverse and flush column  Use a longer run time, a different clean up, or a strong solvent at the end of the run 108
  109. 109. Ghost peak caused by contamination of gloves 109
  110. 110. Strategy for Reducing HPLC Analysis Time and Maintaining High Resolution  Reduce column length.  Select a shorter column that has a smaller particle size.  Increase mobile phase temperature  Increase flow rate. 110
  111. 111. Application Of HPLC ►Therapeutic & diagnostic uses ◊ In clinical diagnosis, detection and estimation of; ♣ amino acids, ♣metabolites, sugars in physiological samples, ♣Aminoaciduria, hemoglobinopathies, ♣mucopolysaccharidoses, etc. ◊ Separation & identification of lipids, carbohydrates & proteins 111
  112. 112. ► Isolation of natural compounds which are pharmaceutically active ◘ Some plant alkaloids and glycosides can be isolated as stated below; 112
  113. 113. ►Pharmaceutical Industry 113
  114. 114. ►Forensic analysis • Forensic analysis of blood and urine alcohol levels • Used for toxicological analysis of biological fluid – op poisoning 114
  115. 115. ►Qualitative application  Identification of compound identity  Identified by comparing retention time of the standard with the respective samples.  Example Identification test of 2500mg /bolus ( peak of standards) 115
  116. 116. Peak of sample 116
  117. 117.  Both Figures shows the chromatogram of the standard and sample at nearly the same retention time.  This showed that, albendazole sample passed the identity test, verifying that all samples had albendazole as an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in their formulations. 117
  118. 118. ► Quantitative Analysis  The majority of applications of HPLC in pharmaceutical analysis are to the quantitative determinations of drugs in formulations  Require a standard with known amount of concentrations  Identified by interpolating the peak area of unknown into a set of standards with known concentration 118
  119. 119.  Exercise  Assay of albendazole 2500 mg/bolus was done by HPLC and Calculate the weight of powder of albendazole bolus dissolved in 50 ml of volumetric flask, the percentage of the stated quantity of API, and the actual mass of API contained in albendazole bolus using the calibration curve given and the following data:  Assume the of average Weight of 10 bolus (powder)=4.236mg  supposed amount of API used for analysis =50 mg  Stated content per bolus=2500 mg/bolus  Volume of samples required for preparation= 50 ml  Calibration curve for albendazole bolus: Y= 1135x+425 where X is in mg/ml  Peak area of bolus obtained by dissolving in 50 ml=3485 119

