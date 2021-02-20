Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Riesgos laborales en Conalvías construcciones I Yessica Paola Romero Vásquez 2021-1 Higiene y seguridad
II Conalvías Construcciones S.A.S. es una empresa constructora colombiana dedicada al desarrollo de obras civiles. A nivel...
III Peligros laborales donde se ocasionan lesiones CAIDAS Debido a que los trabajadores de construcciones normalmente trab...
Peligros laborales que ocasionan enfermedades IV SILICOSIS Enfermedad respiratoria, causada en este caso por la inhalación...
V Los trabajadores de la construcción de la obra, en este caso se dividen en tres categorias: calificados, semi- calificad...
Actividades para controlar los peligros laborales VI Según la Resolución 1016 de 1989 En aquellos casos donde no es posibl...
VII ¿Cómo ha participado el COPASST en la identificación de los peligros laborales en Conalvías construcciones? Examen de ...
VIII CONCLUSIÓN Se puede concluir que en el área de construcción se evidencian muchos peligros laborales debido a las cara...
IX REFERENCIAS (s.f.). Obtenido de Tipos de Riesgos Laborales en la Construcción : http://ingenieriacivil.tutorialesaldia....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Conalvias construcciones

18 views

Published on

Riesgos laborales en Conalvías construcciones.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Conalvias construcciones

  1. 1. Riesgos laborales en Conalvías construcciones I Yessica Paola Romero Vásquez 2021-1 Higiene y seguridad
  2. 2. II Conalvías Construcciones S.A.S. es una empresa constructora colombiana dedicada al desarrollo de obras civiles. A nivel internacional, ha participado en proyectos de infraestructura en Perú, Panamá y Estados Unidos, países en los que cuenta con oficinas locales. A continuación observaremos los peligros laborales que pueden ocurrir en esta empresa constructora, La construcción es un sector con un elevado riesgo de siniestralidad debido a varios factores entre los que destacan la complejidad de las actividades que se realizan. Introducción
  3. 3. III Peligros laborales donde se ocasionan lesiones CAIDAS Debido a que los trabajadores de construcciones normalmente trabajan en pasarelas, techos, escaleras y andamios, el riesgo de caer es mayor que otros tipos de trabajo. Una caída puede provocar lesiones serias cerebrales y de columna, huesos rotos u otros daños. En algunos casos, la caída puede resultar en la muerte. INCENDIO U EXPLOSIÓN Los cables eléctricos que se encuentren expuestos, las líneas de alto voltaje y sistemas eléctricos sin terminar pueden provocar electrocución o incendios.
  4. 4. Peligros laborales que ocasionan enfermedades IV SILICOSIS Enfermedad respiratoria, causada en este caso por la inhalación del polvo de sílice que esta presente en los agregados para el concreto u hormigón. TENDINITIS Debido a la realización de grandes y violentos esfuerzos, movimientos repetitivos y posturas inadecuadas.
  5. 5. V Los trabajadores de la construcción de la obra, en este caso se dividen en tres categorias: calificados, semi- calificados y no calificados. Lo que más pueden estar expuestos a estas lesiones o enfermedades son los trabajadores calificados ya que estos se capacitan en áreas como plomeria, electricidad, albañileria y carpintería. Por otro lado, los trabajadores semi-calificados trabajan junto a los trabajadores calificados como aprendices por lo que también estan propensos a tener este tipo de accidentes o lesiones laborales. Los trabajadores no calificados realizan tareas como mantener el lugar limpio y mover algunos equipos o suministros a donde los trabajadores calificados, en este caso también se podria sufrir algún tipo de lesión. A continuación expondré los puestos de trabajo donde se encuentran los riesgos laborales presentados anteriormente: El coordinador del proyecto supervisa la ejecución diaria del proyecto, por lo que debe estar en el area donde se encuentran los trabajadores mencionados anteriormente, así que ellos de alguna u otra manera estaría expuesto a lesiones laborales. El gerente de ingeniería ya que es aquel que brinda apoyo para los problemas técnicos que puedan surgir durante el proyecto por lo que al encontrarse en el área de construcción también tiene un riesgo de sufrir alguno de los accidentes mostrados anteriormente.
  6. 6. Actividades para controlar los peligros laborales VI Según la Resolución 1016 de 1989 En aquellos casos donde no es posible instalar una protección colectiva, se deben instalar adecuadas lineas de vidas a las que se permanecera ancladas. Este equipo de trabajo debe estar certificado para el área en el que será utilizado. 1. 2. Para el transporte manual de máquinaria o elementos es obligatorio adjuntar un Estudio de Seguridad y Salud, de esta manera el trabajador sabrá como es el levantamiento manual de las cargas, entre otras cosas. Con este estudio es probable que no se desencadenen accidentes o enfermedades laborales.
  7. 7. VII ¿Cómo ha participado el COPASST en la identificación de los peligros laborales en Conalvías construcciones? Examen de ingreso: Busca relacionar el perfil biométrico del nuevo trabajador con las especificaciones y necesidades del cargo, este debe hacerse a todos los empleados cuando ingresen a laborar con la institución, se debe consignar atentamente datos sobre antecedentes personales, familiares, laborales y examen físico. Examen médico anual de control: su objetivo es hacer seguimiento al trabajador para relacionar signos y síntomas clínicos con los factores de riesgos a los que ha estado expuestos. Examen de retiro: su objetivo es buscar posibles efectos dejado por el trabajo que desempeñaba, debe ser comparado con su examen de ingreso. Como el sector de la construcción es uno de los que más hay riesgos de padecer alguna lesión o enfermedad laboral, cada empleado tiene que cumplir con, según el COPASST: Por otro lado, si llega a pasar algún accidente, lesión o una emergencia donde este involucrado el empleado y la empresa habrá una brigada de emergencias y un protocolo de emergencias. Este esta encargado de hacer el protocolo para que el empleado vuelva sano y salvo a su cargo, además cubre todos los gastos que esto genere, por eso cada empleado debe tener su seguro médico apenas entra a la empresa.
  8. 8. VIII CONCLUSIÓN Se puede concluir que en el área de construcción se evidencian muchos peligros laborales debido a las características del sector, por lo que tenemos que saber cuáles lesiones existen, de que tipo son (si son solo lesiones o en un caso extremo una enfermedad) y como evitarlas. Algunos riesgos son las caídas, derrumbes, los riesgos eléctricos, mal levantamiento de la maquinaria, entre otros. Pero, gracias a la normatividad de la Higiene y Seguridad en el trabajo la mayoría de estos riesgos se pueden evitar, se pueden tratar, los gastos los cubren las empresas y lo más importante es que velan por la salud del empleado. De esta manera, las empresas de cualquier sector deben cumplir la Resolución 1016 de 1989, donde cumplen con la seguridad de todos los empleados y si ocurre algun accidente deben tener el protocolo adecuado para tratarlo.
  9. 9. IX REFERENCIAS (s.f.). Obtenido de Tipos de Riesgos Laborales en la Construcción : http://ingenieriacivil.tutorialesaldia.com/tipos-de-riesgos-laborales-en-la - construccion/#:~:text=Torceduras%2C%20fracturas%20y%20esguinces%2C%20causados,Fatiga%2C%20Insolaci %C3%B3n%20o%20Hipotermia. Corvo, H. S. (s.f.). Lifeder.com.Obtenido de Organigrama de empresa constructora: estructura y funciones: https://www.lifeder.com/organigrama-empresa-constructora/ Florez, E. A. (s.f.). Seguridad industrial en la construcción de edificaciones. Obtenido de https://repositorio.unisucre.edu.co/bitstream/001/288/2/363.117A696.pdf Manual normas básicas de seguridad y salud en el sector de la construcción. (s.f.). Obtenido de https://www.maz.es/Publicaciones/Publicaciones/manual-normas-basicas-de-seguridad-y-salud-en-el-sector-de-la- construccion.pdf Warren and kallianos. (s.f.). Obtenido de Tipos de accidentes en Construcciones: https://www.warren-kallianos.com/es/tipos-de-accidentes-en-construcciones/

×