Taller Remoto PRESENTADO POR: YESSICA CÉSPEDES
SlideShare  Es un sitio web que ofrece a los usuarios la posibilidad de subir y compartir en público o en privado present...
Scribd  Scribd (pronunciado ˈskrɪbd) es un sitio web para compartir documentos que permite a los usuarios publicar archiv...
Calameo.  Es un programa que nos permite crear publicaciones web interactivas. Quienes deseen publicar revistas, folletos...
GRACIAS Tomado de:  https://leerenpantalla.com/scribd-originals-nuevo-programa-de-contenido-original- de-scribd/  https:...
Taller remoto

