Guided notes

  1. 1. Name: ____________________ Date:___/___/___ Guided Notes: Functions Lesson Warm-up Activity: What pattern do you notice in this image? Image from Illustrative Mathematics Attempt: Solution: Learning Objectives: ● Domain and Range relations. ● Creating functions. ● Representing functions in tables and graphs. ● Identifying functions through vertical line tests.
  2. 2. ● Evaluating functions. ● Add/subtract functions ● Inverse functions Sets: Example: :
  3. 3. What are functions? A more mathematical definition:
  4. 4. Domain: Example: Range: Example:
  5. 5. Your turn! Find domain and range..
  6. 6. Representing Functions Creating Functions Watch the video and take 5 key points: 1. 2. 3. 4. 5.
  7. 7. Identifying Functions: Quadratic: Linear: Exponential: Label these graphs either Q for quadratic, E for exponential, L for linear, or N for neither. Explain your deduction. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7.
  8. 8. 8. Brain Break Adding and Subtracting Functions: ● ● ● ● Your turn! Add and subtract the functions! 1) y = 2x^2 + 5x +12 2) y = 9x^2 + 3x + 3
  9. 9. Inverting Functions ● ● ● Example: Y = 3x + 15 Time to switch X = 3y + 15 Time to solve for Y X-15 = 3y Divide everything by 3 (⅓)x -5= Y Y = (⅓)x - 5 Your turn! Invert the function Y = 2(x-7) + 6 T.O.T.D Question: Do you think this pattern could be written as a function? If so, what function?
  10. 10. Image from Illustrative Mathematics ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

