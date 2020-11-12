Functions lesson

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Functions Lobomath
Here’s a warm up activity to introduce our lesson!
What pattern do you notice in this image? Image from Illustrative Mathematics
Do you think this pattern could be written as a function? The answer is YES ! Specifically a trinomial and a quadratic! Qu...
Stay tuned to find out… By the end of this lesson you will be able to solve this pattern problem on your own, as well as o...
Here are the Content Standards: 1. Make sense of problems and persevere in solving them. 2. Reason abstractly and quantita...
But… What will we be learning in this lesson?
Learning objectives: ● Domain and Range relations. ● Creating functions. ● Representing functions in tables and graphs. ● ...
Before beginning let’s learn about sets... ● A set is a collection of things. ● Each thing in the set is an element. ● Set...
● We will be dealing with the set of real numbers in this class. ● Real numbers ……-5,-4,-3,-2,-1,0,1,2,3,4,5 …….. ● On a n...
What are functions ?! ● We can think of functions in terms of a machine. ● This machine is given an input and then some se...
Domain and Range Domain: Set of all possible inputs. In other words all possible x-values (independent variable) Take a lo...
Here we have a line on the cartesian plane. Domain: x>-2 Range: y>0 Green area = area that is not being included
Your turn! ******Green area = area that is not being included***** Find domain and range.
Representing Functions ● As we saw in the previous slide we can represent functions on the Cartesian plane. ● We can also ...
Creating Functions ● There are many different types of functions. The one you will become most familiar with is a linear e...
Watch this video to learn about the difference between monomials,binomials,trinomials and polynomials
Identifying Functions We will be working with primarily 3 functions. 1. Quadratics 2. Linear 3. Exponential 1 2 3
Quadratic Components: Directly from Math Libre Texts
Exponential Components Directly from Xactly
Your turn! Label these graphs either Q for quadratic, E for exponential, L for linear, or N for neither.
Label these graphs either Q for quadratic, E for exponential, L for linear, or N for neither.
Brain Break On a blank sheet of paper attempt to draw an image containing all of these shapes: -square -triangle -circle E...
Adding and Subtracting Functions: Now that we have the basics down, we can learn how to add and subtract functions. Steps:...
Your turn! Add and subtract the functions! 1)y = 2x^2 + 5x +12 2)y = 9x^2 + 3x + 3
Inverting Functions Process T2SS (Time to switch and solve) ● When you invert functions you will need to keep in mind the ...
Example: Y = 3x + 15 Time to switch X = 3y + 15 Time to solve for Y X-15 = 3y Divide everything by 3 (⅓)x -5= Y Y = (⅓)x -...
Your turn! Invert the function Y = 2(x-7) + 6
Image from Illustrative Mathematics Do you think this pattern could be written as a function? If so, what function?
Solution: Observations: ● Image 1—> 16 squares —> 4x4 =16 or 4^2 ● Image 2 —> 25 squares —> 5x5 =25 or 5^2 ● Image 3 —> 36...
Solution: Where n is a symbol for image number and y is the total squares. The equation Y = n^2 —> why does this not work?...
T.O.T.D Question: Do you think this pattern could be written as a function? If so, what function? Image from Illustrative ...
