What is the difference between a wedding ring and a engagement ring | designer jewellery online (1)

Jan. 29, 2022
Sales

Wedding rings and engagement rings are two distinguishing significant pieces of Jewelry online Dubai that people love for each other. Both of the rings are symbol of love and affection, but they can differ for a number of reasons.

Visit: https://www.yessayan.com
Email: ShopOnline@yessayan.com
Call: +971509920986

  1. 1. What are the main points to consider when shopping for a diamond Jewelry? Generally diamonds are precious and adored by everyone. This mini piece of jewellery is costly and will symbolize your eternal love, hence a few points to be considered for getting the best quality diamond ring. Understand the 4C's of Diamonds: You must be know about the 4 C's of Diamond. That is Color, Cut, Clarity and Carat. 1. Color: Diamond colors are categorized from D to Z rates a diamond's lack of color, the more faded (colorless) a diamond, the more pure it will be. 2. Cut: Quality of the diamond cut is decided by how well the diamond spread its light. 3. Clarity: Diamond clarity indicates the absence of inclusions and imperfection. 4. Carat Weight: Diamond carat weight is figure outed by a diamond’s apparent size.
  2. 2. ENGAGEMENT RING VS. WEDDING RING The differentiation between an engagement ring and a wedding ring is that the engagement ring is offered on the proposal or when the couple chooses to get married. The wedding ring is exchanged at the wedding function and denotes the valid marriage bond. Both rings are usually worn together as tokens of affection and commitment. A wedding ring is normally a simple ring, such as a classic ring like a diamond ring with small diamonds. In many instances, wedding rings do not include big diamonds and gemstones. What Is The Difference Between A Wedding Ring And A Engagement Ring?
  3. 3. Can any ring that could be used as an engagement ring? Yes, every ring can be an engagement ring. It does not have to be a diamond ring or a high-priced ring. But now diamond engagement ring set are the trending ones. The most significant factor is picking the style your spouse will like wearing. Engagement rings are range from simplistic designs like this solitaire engagement ring to classic vintage rings.
  4. 4. Can an engagement ring used as a wedding ring? An engagement ring can also use as a wedding ring if you want it to be, few people do not buy a different wedding ring. It depends on your own choices and if you desire to use your engagement ring as a wedding band. Some people like a separate ring to symbolize their wedding, but not everyone. You can surely wear an engagement ring without a wedding band. Some brides prefer a plain band, pave, or channel set to match their engagement ring. Similar engagement rings and wedding rings, also known as bridal sets. The sets come together with seamlessly and normally resemble metallic colours.
  5. 5. Can we buy an engagement ring and a wedding band together? You can purchase an engagement ring and a wedding band collectively, especially if you desire to make sure the two are suiting and complementing each other. Most people buy rings distinctly, yet, follow guidelines such as the Blue Nile tool for getting matching rings. For example, it is essential to meet the colour of the valuable metal and make sure the rings fit close to each other on the finger.
  6. 6. Should a wedding band have to match the engagement ring? How great the rings match depends on your decisions, as your wedding band does not need to be matched with the engagement ring. You can wear two distinct forms of design or two separate colours if you desire. Also, your spouse's wedding band should not be the same as yours. The bride may have a white gold diamond engagement ring and a wedding ring, while the groom will wear a yellow gold diamond wedding ring.
  7. 7. Engagement ring finger vs Wedding ring finger Your engagement ring finger is next to your pinky finger on your left hand. Your wedding ring finger is the likewise same. Most people wear their engagement ring and wedding band close to each other on the same finger. The wedding ring is ordered very close to the hand as it is quite close to the soul.
  8. 8. If you are looking for the perfect Diamond Engagement Ring and Diamond Wedding Ring, take a look at www.yessayan.com. Yessayan offers the top and latest collections of diamond jewellery online.
  9. 9. Our Story Our beginning was different... We used to design, create and sell to jewelers all over the world, up until 17 years ago, we opened our first boutique in Beirut and expanded to 8 more across the region distributed across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. From the Gulf region to the Middle East, Asia, Europe and the United States, the popularity of Yessayan Jewelry is a story to behold. YESSAYAN earned a reputation for its intricate and stellar gemstone selection. Every diamond is hand selected for clarity, color, carat, and cut. Yessayan specializes in fancy yellow and white diamonds. We also have an extensive range of South Sea Pearls and fresh water pearl creations. Our jewelry is often focused on a central precious stone, surrounded and embellished by a sea of smaller diamonds and gemstones.
  10. 10. Visit Our Website To buy Diamond Jewellery Online Visit: www.yessayan.com Email: ShopOnline@yessayan.com WhatsApp or SMS Message: +971509920986
  11. 11. THANK YOU

