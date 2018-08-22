Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
2018 11a YESICA SABOYA, LILIANA SIERRA, CristianGaitan 15/08/2018 Tutorial de la pagina wix
Wix.com es una plataforma para el desarrollo web basada en la nube que fue desarrollada y popularizada por la compa��a Wix...
NOMBRE DEL PLAN CARACTERISTICAS PRECIOS DE PAGO Plan connect domain de wix -planbasico-500MB de ALM -econ�mico-disponede 1...
1.Logo y presencia de Marco. El logo de tu p�gina tiene que ser llamativo y estar en todos los sitios. 2.Registrarse o ing...
3.Escribir bien Para que sea un documento muy interesante debe de contar con una buena escritura y ortograf�a. 4.Iconos Lo...
ComoWix es una plataformaonline permiteque creespaginasinteresantestienevariasplantillasparaingresar a tu cuentasolotienes...
Perosi lo que quieresescrearuna nuevap�ginaenla parte superiorhayunm�s le das clipderechoyah� se abrir� tu nuevap�ginalacu...
Cuandole das editarsitio, puedesempezarconlapersonalizaci�nde tup�gina. En la parte superiorencuentrasunlugardonde dice si...
DERECHA En el primer boton dice Menu y paginas es un boton en el cual se pueden crear el numero de paginas que quieres que...
En el tercer bot�nencontrarasuna barra con m�ltiplesfuncioneslacual se llamaagregareneste bonpuede agregar videos, fotos,t...
IZQUIERDA Estos botonessirven paraarreglarloselementoscolocadosenlapresentaci�n,paginas. SUPERIOR El primeroespara minimiz...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tutorial de la pagina wix (1)

36 views

Published on

En este trabajo podran encontara todo acerca de Wix sus ventajas para poder hacer una buena presentacion

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tutorial de la pagina wix (1)

  1. 1. 2018 11a YESICA SABOYA, LILIANA SIERRA, CristianGaitan 15/08/2018 Tutorial de la pagina wix
  2. 2. Wix.com es una plataforma para el desarrollo web basada en la nube que fue desarrollada y popularizada por la compa��a Wix. Permite a los usuarios crear sitios web HTML5 y sitios m�viles a trav�s del uso de herramientas de arrastrar y soltar en l�nea.1 Los usuarios pueden agregar funcionalidades como plug-ins, e-commerce, formularios de contacto, marketing por correo electr�nico, y foros comunitarios con sus sitios web utilizando una variedad de aplicaciones desarrolladas por Wix y de terceros.
  3. 3. NOMBRE DEL PLAN CARACTERISTICAS PRECIOS DE PAGO Plan connect domain de wix -planbasico-500MB de ALM -econ�mico-disponede 16GB -permite undominio personalizado $13,705/mes Plan combo de wix -permite utilizarun dominio personalizado -no permite a�adir un formulariode contacto -eliminopublicidadde wix $27,713.77/MES Plan unlimited de wix -esun plan profesional -permite undominioo personalizado -eliminolapublicidadde wix 12,41/MES $41,688.22/MES Plan VIP de wix -esel plan m�s completoy m�s caro de wix -esmuy similar al plan ecommerce -esespecificopara tienda online 24,50 /MES $82,301/MES Planecommercede wix -esun plan especificode wix ancho de banda ilimitado2068 de almacenamientoconectatu dominio -eliminaanunciosde wix 16,16 /MES $54,285,39/MES
  4. 4. 1.Logo y presencia de Marco. El logo de tu p�gina tiene que ser llamativo y estar en todos los sitios. 2.Registrarse o ingresar con una cuenta en google
  5. 5. 3.Escribir bien Para que sea un documento muy interesante debe de contar con una buena escritura y ortograf�a. 4.Iconos Los iconos o el icono deben de estar en armon�a y versebien con la p�gina. 5.Anclaje El anclajete permite navegar con mayor facilidad y seguridad teniendo una experiencia agradable. 6. Seo Este permite que los visitantes te encuentren en los motores de b�squeda.
  6. 6. ComoWix es una plataformaonline permiteque creespaginasinteresantestienevariasplantillasparaingresar a tu cuentasolotienesque seguirlossiguientespasos . Hay puedesescogersi quierescrearunanuevap�ginao seguirtrabajandolaque ya hab�as creado. Si quieresseguirtrabandoen lap�ginaya creada le das donde dice mi sitioyah� se abre una nuevaventanaen la cual puedeselegircu�l de laspaginascreadasquieresseguirtrabajando. Donde dice accionesle dasclipderechoyaparece una especie de barraenla cual dice editarsitioah�le das y puedesempezaraeditar,perosi loque quieresesrenombrar,vercomollevasel trabajo,duplicar,trasferiro eliminarhaylopodr�shacer.
  7. 7. Perosi lo que quieresescrearuna nuevap�ginaenla parte superiorhayunm�s le das clipderechoyah� se abrir� tu nuevap�ginalacual podr�seditaras�: Despu�s de darle clipenel m�s,se abre una nuevap�ginaenlacual podr�s escogerlaplantillaque quieras. Luegose actualizala p�ginacon la plantillaque hayasescogidoy podr�scomenzara trabajar. Hay puedesescogercual eslam�s te gustay empiezasatrabajar,le das editarsitio.
  8. 8. Cuandole das editarsitio, puedesempezarconlapersonalizaci�nde tup�gina. En la parte superiorencuentrasunlugardonde dice sitio,eneste lugarhayunabarra que sirvapara publicar, guardar, obtenerloscomentarios,historia,duplicar, transferir ysalirdel editorsi quiereshaceralgunade estasaccionessolotienesque darclipderechoyya. Tambi�nhayuna un bot�n que dice opci�nenel cual encuentrasunaserie de ayudas para escogeralgunade lasaccionestiene que darclipderecho . A la izquierdade estosbotonesencuentrasm�sque tienensimilitudyparaseleccionarsoloesclipderecho.
  9. 9. DERECHA En el primer boton dice Menu y paginas es un boton en el cual se pueden crear el numero de paginas que quieres que tenga presentacion, en este boton tambien podras encontrar transicion y la forma en la cual quieresque aparescanlainformacion,im�genesy demascosasaplicadas. En el segundobotonse puedenarreglarel fondodel presentacion,enel cual puedesusarim�genesde wix, subiro del mismointernetexportar.
  10. 10. En el tercer bot�nencontrarasuna barra con m�ltiplesfuncioneslacual se llamaagregareneste bonpuede agregar videos, fotos,textos, arte vectorial,formas,botones,cajas,franjas,listas,cuadriculasydem�scosas, que te ayudarana que hagas una excelente presentaci�n En el cuarto encontrarasun bot�nenel cual sirve para agregaraplicacionesalapresentaci�n. El ultimobot�nsirve parasubirarchivosa la presentaci�ncomovideos,fotos,arte vectorial ydem�s.
  11. 11. IZQUIERDA Estos botonessirven paraarreglarloselementoscolocadosenlapresentaci�n,paginas. SUPERIOR El primeroespara minimizarel contenidode lapresentaci�n. El segundo espara deshacerel contenidode lapresentaci�n. El terceroespara repetirel contenidode lapresentaci�n. La cuarta esuna versi�nm�vil de lapresentaci�n. La quintaespara guardar lapresentaci�n. La sextaespara verc�mo est�quedandolapresentaci�n. La �ltimaespara publicarel trabajohecho. �GRACIAS POR SU ATENCION, ESPERAMOS LE SIRVA LA INFORMACION PRESENTADA!

×