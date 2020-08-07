Electrorefinaciondecobrer

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CURSO DE REFINACIÓN ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL SAN ANTONIO ABAD DEL CUSCO R BELTRAN 1
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE R BELTRAN 2
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE • INTRODUCCION • PROCESO DE PRODUCCION DE CATODOS • PROCESO DE LAMINAS DE ARRANQUE...
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE INTRODUCCION R BELTRAN 4
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE R BELTRAN 5
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE La electro refinación de cobre consiste en la disolución anódica del cobre impuro ...
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE De manera didáctica lo que sucede en una celda electrolítica es lo siguiente: El á...
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE Anodo ( + ) Cátodo ( - ) Flujo de Electrones Cu99.7 99.99 Cu2+ + 2e- = Cuo Cuo = C...
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE Reacción de disolución de Cobre del Ánodo: R BELTRAN 10
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE Variables del Proceso: R BELTRAN 11
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE R BELTRAN 12
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE CAPACIDAD DE LA REFINERIA: 285000 TM DE CATODOS DE 99.99% CELDAS DE CONCRETO POLIM...
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE OPERACIÓN DE CELDAS COMERCIALES R BELTRAN 14
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE RECEPCION Y DESCARGA DE ÁNODOS R BELTRAN 15
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE RECEPCION Y DESCARGA DE ÁNODOS LOS ANODOS PRODUCIDOS EN PLANTA DE ÁNODOS FUNDICIÓN...
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE PRENSADO DE ÁNODOS R BELTRAN 17
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE PRENSADO DE ÁNODOS LOS ANODOS ANTES DE SER CARGADOS A LAS CELDAS ELECTROLITICAS SO...
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE R BELTRAN 19
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE R BELTRAN 20
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE CARGUIO DE ÁNODOS POR LA MAQUINA ESPACIADORA R BELTRAN 21
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE CARGUIO DE ÁNODOS POR LA MAQUINA ESPACIADORA LOS ANODOS PRENSADOS PASAN EN FORMA A...
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE CARGUIO DE ÁNODOS A CELDAS COMERCIALES R BELTRAN 23
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE CARGUIO DE ÁNODOS A CELDAS COMERCIALES LOS ÁNODOS SON CARGADOS A CELDAS CON LAS GR...
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE CARGUIO DE LÁMINAS A CELDAS COMERCIALES R BELTRAN 25
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE CARGUIO DE LÁMINAS A CELDAS COMERCIALES LAS 53 LÁMINAS SON CARGADAS A LAS CELDAS C...
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE R BELTRAN 27
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE ACONDICIONADO DE ÁNODOS Y LAMINAS EN CELDAS COMERCIALES R BELTRAN 28
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE ACONDICIONADO DE ÁNODOS Y LAMINAS EN CELDAS COMERCIALES PARA REALIZAR EL ACONDICIO...
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE OPERACIÓN DE CAMBIO DE ELECTRODOS VIDA DEL ANODO: 24 DIAS, COSECHA CADA DOCE DIAS ...
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE CIRCULACION DE ELECTROLITO R BELTRAN 31
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE R BELTRAN 32
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE TANQUES DE PREPARACIÓN DE COLA Y THIOUREA TANQUES DE RETENCION Y ADICION DE COLA Y...
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE TANQUE DE RECEPCION DE ACIDO CONCENTRADO EN NAVE CENTRAL TANQUES MEZCLADORES DE AC...
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE INTERCAMBIADORES DE CALOR, SU FUNCION ES CALENTAR ELECTROLITO, UTILIZANDO VAPOR R ...
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE CONTROL DE ELECTROLITO COMERCIAL R BELTRAN 36
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE CONTROL DE ELECTROLITO COMERCIAL R BELTRAN 37
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE R BELTRAN 38
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE R BELTRAN 39
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE R BELTRAN 40
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE R BELTRAN 41
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE R BELTRAN 42
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE R BELTRAN 43
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE R BELTRAN 44
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE REVISIÓN DE CELDAS R BELTRAN 45
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE REVISIÓN DE CELDAS R BELTRAN 46
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE REVISIÓN DE CELDAS DETECCIÓN DE CORTOS CIRCUITOS Y ELIMINARLOS METODO •AMPERIMETRO...
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE REVISIÓN DE CELDAS La inspección de celdas es decisiva en la obtención de un cátod...
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE • Un voltaje menor que el límite inferior del rango normal, señala la presencia de...
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE OPERACIÓN DE REVISION VIDA DEL ANODO: 24 DIAS, COSECHA DE CATODOS CADA DOCE DIAS L...
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE COSECHA Y LAVADO DE CATODOS LA INSPECCION DE LOS CATODOS SE REALIZA AL 100 % LAVAD...
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE RETIRO DE ÁNODOS CORROIDOS R BELTRAN 52
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE PESADO DE ANODOS CORROIDOS R BELTRAN 53
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE CARGUIO DE ÁNODOS CORROIDOS A PLATAFORMAS R BELTRAN 54
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE PESADO ETIQUETADO Y ENFLEJADO DE PAQUETES DE CATODOS R BELTRAN 55
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE ALMACENAMIENTO Y LAVADO DE PAQUETES DE CATODOS R BELTRAN 56
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE CARGUIO DE PAQUETES DE CATODOS A PLATAFORMAS R BELTRAN 57
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE LIBERACION DE PAQUETES DE CATODOS CALIDAD QUIMICA DE LOS CATODOS Cu > 99.99% S < 1...
R BELTRAN 59 CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE OPERACIÓN DE LAMINAS DE ARRANQUE R BELTRAN 60
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE R BELTRAN 61
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE Deslaminado y selección de hojas Deslaminado y selección de hojas en forma manual ...
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE Deslaminado y selección de hojas Deslaminado y selección de hojas en forma manual ...
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE Preparación de laminas de arranque R BELTRAN 65
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE Maquina cortadora de orejas R BELTRAN 66
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE Pesado y enflejado de paquetes de láminas para venta CALIDAD QUIMICA Cu > 99.99% S...
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE Electrolito: preparación y adición de aditivos Control electrolito Circulación ele...
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE INTERCAMBIADOR DE CALOR R BELTRAN 69
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE ADITIVOS COLA Y THIOUREA TANQUES DE PREPARACIÓN Y DOSIFICACION DE ADITIVOS R BELTR...
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE TENEMOS LAS MISMAS OPERACIONES QUE COMERCIAL: RECEPCION Y DESCARGA DE ÁNODOS STRIP...
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE OPERACIÓN DE PLANTA PURIFICACION R BELTRAN 72
Nave ABLáminas de arranque 1ra Liberadora 2da Liberadora Nave CD Purificación de Electrolito Electrolito purificado Electr...
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE CELDAS DE SEGUNDA LIBERADORA REALIZAN LA EXTRACCION DE IMPUREZAS DEL ELECTROLITO, ...
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE TANQUES DE SEDIMENTACIÓN Y OXIDACION EN LOS TANQUES DE SEDIMENTACION SE RECIBE EL ...
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE CENTRIFUGAS HIDRAULICAS PRODUCCION DE LODO ANODICO R BELTRAN 77
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE R BELTRAN 78
PRODUCCIÓN vs CAPACIDAD 2 anodos más por celda Aumento densidad corriente 128 celdas más Ciclo de 12 días Alta densidad de...
DENSIDAD vs EFICIENCIA DE CORRIENTE CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE
•ISO 9001- 2000 •OHSA 18001 – 2007 •ISO 14001 – 2004 CERTIFICACIONES SIG CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE
R BELTRAN 82
CURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRECURSO REFINACION ELECTROLITICA DE COBRE R BELTRAN 83
JBeltran@Southernperu.com.pe jrafaelbeltranp@Gmail.com
