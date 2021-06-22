Successfully reported this slideshow.
Romeo & Juliet : Types of Love Star-Crossed Romances Unit English Grade 9 Yesenia Morales
Speaking and Listening CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.9-10.1.A Come to discussions prepared, having read and researched material und...
What is Love? What does love mean to you?
● Unrequited Love ● Romantic Love ● Parental Love ● Friendship ● Love of Family Honor Types of Love Present in Romeo and J...
Unrequited Love Deﬁnition: A love that is one-sided and not reciprocated, in other words, not returned. The person who doe...
Unrequited Love in R&J Quotes Act 1, Scene 1 Romeo: “Well, in that hit you miss, she’ll not be hit with Cupid’s arrow.” Ac...
Romantic Love Deﬁnition: An intense feeling of romantic attachment based on an attraction felt by one person for another; ...
Romantic Love in R&J Quotes Act 1, Scene 1 Romeo: “Then move not, while my prayer’s eﬀect I take. Thus from my lips, by yo...
Parental Love Deﬁnition: The love that parents feel for their children. Characteristics ● Caring ● Unconditional ● Encoura...
Parental Love in R&J Quotes Act 1, Scene 1 Lady Montague: “O, where is Romeo? Saw you him to-day? / Right glad I am he was...
Checking for Understanding Evaluate Now that we have evaluated Romeo and Juliet’s parents, Take 5 minutes to answer the fo...
Friendship Deﬁnition: An emotion of mutual aﬀection, support, and care between people. Characteristics ● Trust ● Respect ●...
Friendship Love in R&J Quotes Act 3, Scene 1 Romeo: “Alive in triumph, and Mercutio slain? Away to heaven respective lenit...
Love of Family Honor Deﬁnition: Consists of upholding the quality of worthiness, integrity, and respect for a group of rel...
Love of Family Honor in R&J Quotes Act 3, Scene 1 Mercutio: No, 'tis not so deep as a well, nor so wide as a church-door; ...
Find a quote within the play that demonstrates one of the types of love we discussed today. By analyzing the quote, you wi...
Jun. 22, 2021

Interactive Lecture

Presentation for EDSC 304

Interactive Lecture

×