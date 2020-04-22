Successfully reported this slideshow.
Retardo Distribuido en un Modelo Depredador Presa YERYLY MILDRED BLANCO GARCÍA TRABAJO DE GRADO PRESENTADO COMO REQUISITO ...
Estructura  Capítulo I: Preliminares  Capítulo II: Modelo Depredador-Presa sin Retardo Se realiza un análisis cualitativ...
Resumen En este trabajo se analiza, en principio, el modelo clásico de depredación concebido por V. Volterra y A. Lotka. S...
Capítulo I: Preliminares Principio de Comparación: Lema 1.1 (Principio de Comparación) :Considere la ecuación diferencial ...
Sistema Lineal con Coeficientes Constantes: Considere el sistema: donde . Este es un sistema equivalente al sistema (1.2) ...
Sistemas Autónomos: GyF t GyF (1.3)  00 , yx     0,0, 0000  yxGyyxF Un sistema Autónomo es de la forma: donde son ...
Linealización de Sistemas no Lineales: Considere el sistema autónomo (1.3) con un punto de equilibrio aislado en , entonce...
Caracterización de los Puntos de Equilibrio: Sean las raíces de (1.2). La naturaleza del punto de equilibrio está determin...
Criterio de Estabilidad de Routh-Hurwitz: Teorema 1.2: Considere el polinomio con es un polinomio de Hurwitz si todas sus ...
Bifurcaciones Locales en Flujos: Definición 1.5: 1) Si para pequeñas variaciones del parámetro digamos la solución de la e...
Bifurcación de Hopf    0Re 0  d d d   (ii) Si además entonces existen soluciones periódicas del sistema (1.7) ...
Ecuaciones Diferenciales con Retardo. Funciones de Memoria: TIPOS DE RETARDO:  : Se obtiene una Ecuación Diferencial con ...
Capitulo II: Modelo Depredador-Presa sin Retardo )()()( )( )()()( )( tPtNtP dt tdP tPtNtN dt tdN     El modelo pr...
Análisis del Sistema: Se puede verificar que el sistema (2.1) posee las siguientes propiedades: Lema 2.1. El cono positivo...
Lema 2.2. Todas las soluciones del sistema (2.1), con condiciones iniciales positivas, son acotadas para .. Comportamiento...
).( )( tP dt tdP  P0 DEPREDADOR Lema 2.3: i) En ausencia de depredación, la población presa crece de manera exponencial...
Puntos de Equilibrio y Estabilidad: La matriz jacobiana del sistema (2.1) está dada por: y los autovalores correspondient...
Silla Inestable Centro Localmente Asintóticamente Estable )0,0(0 E            ,E .21   y i 2,1 ...
Capítulo III: Modelo Depredador-Presa con Retardo Distribuido Este capítulo se centra en el análisis cualitativo de un mod...
Sistema Tridimensional Equivalente: Luego, se introduce la notación:  dNaetQ t ta )()( 0 )(    (3.3) Varios autores...
)()( )( )()()( )( )()( )( 1)( )( taQtaN dt tdQ tQtPtP dt tdP tPtN K tN tN dt tdN            se obtiene: ...
Análisis del Sistema: Lema 3.1. El sistema (3.1)-(3.3) es equivalente al sistema de ecuaciones diferenciales ordinarias tr...
Lema 3.3. Todas las soluciones del sistema (3.4) son acotadas para  Por la primera ecuación de (3.4) entonces, por Princi...
Extinción y Crecimiento de las Poblaciones: Lema 3.5. En ausencia de depredación, la población presa crece de manera logís...
N P     K  ( , )N P 0 Isoclina de la presa Isoclina del depredador En particular, si “t” toma el valor de la capacida...
Puntos de Equilibrio: Con el objeto de analizar el sistema (3.1)-(3.3), es conveniente pasar a un sistema sin dimensiones ...
Resolviendo el sistema de ecuaciones: se obtienen los tres puntos de equilibrio del sistema. Estos son:     .,1, 1,0,1...
Para chequear la estabilidad local de los puntos de equilibrio el sistema (3.9) se determina la matriz Jacobiana de dicho ...
Silla Inestable Localmente Asintóticamente Estable No se puede predecir acerca de la estabilidad del punto E1 Silla Inesta...
Estabilidad y Bifurcación del punto de equilibrio E+ Entonces, se asume que la condición (3.8) se cumple, lo cual da lugar...
Teorema 3.1. Sea entonces: i) Si se cumple (3.8), para cualquier valor el punto de equilibrio es localmente asintóticament...
Simulaciones Gráficas Ejemplo 3.1. Note que si se escoge : entonces: y el punto de equilibrio es inestable y en consecuenc...
Ejemplo 3.2. Ahora, considere los mismos parámetros que para el ejemplo anterior. Aquí son representadas las órbitas perió...
Referencias Bibliográficas [1] Farkas, A. y Szabó, G.1987. Multiparameter bifurcation diagrams in predator- prey models wi...
Referencias Bibliográficas [8] Cushing, J. 1977. Integro - differential equations and delay models in populations dynamics...
  1. 1. Retardo Distribuido en un Modelo Depredador Presa YERYLY MILDRED BLANCO GARCÍA TRABAJO DE GRADO PRESENTADO COMO REQUISITO PARCIAL PARA OPTAR AL TÍTULO DE LICENCIADO EN MATEMÁTICA CUMANÁ, FEBRERO 2011 UNIVERSIDAD DE ORIENTE NÚCLEO DE SUCRE ESCUELA DE CIENCIAS DEPARTAMENTO DE MATEMÁTICA
  2. 2. Estructura  Capítulo I: Preliminares  Capítulo II: Modelo Depredador-Presa sin Retardo Se realiza un análisis cualitativo al modelo clásico de depredación concebido por Alfred Lotka y Vito Volterra, de manera separada, en la década de 1920.  Capítulo III: Modelo Depredador- Presa con Retardo Distribuido Se estudian las propiedades cualitativas de un modelo más “realista”, el cual involucra competencia inter-específica en la población presa y un efecto de retardo en la ecuación diferencial que modela el crecimiento de la población depredadora.  Simulaciones Gráficas: Se muestran diversas gráficas que permiten visualizar el comportamiento de cada modelo.
  3. 3. Resumen En este trabajo se analiza, en principio, el modelo clásico de depredación concebido por V. Volterra y A. Lotka. Se obtienen condiciones suficientes para la estabilidad asintótica local y global del equilibrio positivo. En segundo lugar, se redefine el modelo anterior introduciendo un retardo distribuido en el crecimiento de la especie depredadora. Se verifica que el sistema es equivalente a un sistema de ecuaciones diferenciales ordinarias en dimensión tres cuyas soluciones tienden a su atractor global. Además, por medio de una aplicación del teorema de Bifurcación de Hopf, se muestra que el punto de equilibrio de coordenadas positivas puede perder estabilidad originando la aparición de oscilaciones periódicas de amplitud pequeña en el sistema, se observa si la bifurcación es subcrítica o supercrítica. Para este trabajo completan los detalles del estudio realizado por Farkas y Szabó en su artículo: “Multiparameter Bifurcation Diagrams in Predator-Prey Models with Time Lag” [1].
  4. 4. Capítulo I: Preliminares Principio de Comparación: Lema 1.1 (Principio de Comparación) :Considere la ecuación diferencial escalar donde es continua en t y localmente Lipschitz en , para todo y todo Sea (T puede ser infinito) el máximo intérvalo de existencia de la solución y suponga que para todo . Sea una función diferenciable que satisface la desigualdad diferencial con para todo . Entonces: para todo . Demostración: Ver [2].    00 )( ,,' utu tutFu     00 )(,)(, utututF  u 0t .IRJu   Tt ,0 )(tu Jtu )(  Ttt ,0 )(tv    00 )(,,' utvtvtFu  Jtv )(  Ttt ,0 ),()( tvtu   Ttt ,0
  5. 5. Sistema Lineal con Coeficientes Constantes: Considere el sistema: donde . Este es un sistema equivalente al sistema (1.2) en el cual la matriz no depende de la variable y recibe el nombre de Sistema Lineal con Coeficientes Constantes. Definición 1.1: La función cuadrática se llama Polinomio Característico del sistema (1.3). Teorema 1.1: Si las raíces características de la matriz , satisfacen las relaciones , entonces todas las soluciones de (1.1) tienden a cero con . Si para alguna , entonces existen soluciones que crecen indefinidamente con Si alguna satisface en general no se puede decir nada, pero esta condición es necesaria para que (1.1) tenga soluciones periódicas. Demostración : Ver [4] pág. 71. (1.1) ybxay ybxax 22 11 ' '   IRbbaa 2121 ,,, A      212121 2 det)( abbabaIAP   (1.2) t n ,...,, 21 A   nii ,...,2,1,0Re  t i   ,0Re i   0Re i.t
  6. 6. Sistemas Autónomos: GyF t GyF (1.3)  00 , yx     0,0, 0000  yxGyyxF Un sistema Autónomo es de la forma: donde son funciones cntinuas, tienen primeras derivadas parciales continuas en todo el plano y la variable independiente no aparece en Definición 1.2: Al punto que satisfece que se le llama punto de equilibrio del sistema (1.3). Los puntos de equilibrio son soluciones particulares de la ecuación diferencial y tambien son llamados soluciones estacionarias o soliciones distiguidas. Definición 1.3: La matriz se llama matriz Jacobiana del sistema (1.3) evaluada en el punto .   ),(' ,' yxGy yxFx                                    0000 0000 ,, ,, ,,, yx y G yx x G yx y F yx x F yxGyxFJ  00, yx
  7. 7. Linealización de Sistemas no Lineales: Considere el sistema autónomo (1.3) con un punto de equilibrio aislado en , entonces utilizando un desarrollo de Taylor alrededor del punto , el sistema se hace equivalente al sistema lineal:  00, yx  00, yx                                         v u yx y G yx x G yx y F yx x F v u 0000 0000 ,, ,, ' ' (1.4) Si (0,0) es un punto crítico simple de un sistema no lineal (cuasi lineal) y consideramos el sistema lineal asociado, se presentan los siguientes casos: Lineal Asociado No Lineal Asintóticamente estable Ídem Inestable Ídem Estable, pero no Asintóticamente Estable Estable, Asintóticamente Estable o Inestable
  8. 8. Caracterización de los Puntos de Equilibrio: Sean las raíces de (1.2). La naturaleza del punto de equilibrio está determinada por estas raíces: 21  y Raíces Reales Raíces Complejas CASOS PRINCIPALES:  Si las raíces son reales, distintas y del mismo signo, entonces es un Nodo. Si las raíces son reales, distintas y de signos opuestos, entonces es un Punto de Silla.  Si las raíces son complejas conjugadas pero no imaginarias puras, entonces es un Foco. CASOS FRONTERA: Si las raíces son reales e iguales, entonces es un Nodo. Si las raíces son imaginarias puras, entonces es un Centro.
  9. 9. Criterio de Estabilidad de Routh-Hurwitz: Teorema 1.2: Considere el polinomio con es un polinomio de Hurwitz si todas sus raíces tienen parte real negativa. Suponga que los para todo Forme la matriz y sean los sucesivos menores de la matriz H. nnnnn azazazzP   111 ...)( ,IRai  ,0ia .,...,2,1 ni                       n n a aaaa aaa a H .0000 ...... ...... 0. 0.1 0.001 2345 123 1 (1.6) 1 23 1 211 ,..., 1 ,  nnn a aa a a Entonces, las raíces de (1.5) poseen parte real negativa si y sólo si: Demostración : Ver [3] pág. 66-68. .,...,2,1,0 nii  (1.5)
  10. 10. Bifurcaciones Locales en Flujos: Definición 1.5: 1) Si para pequeñas variaciones del parámetro digamos la solución de la ecuación diferencial varía solamente de forma cuantitativa, este valor se denomina valor ordinario del parámetro 2) Si, por el contrario, esta variación entraña un cambio cualitativo de la solución, este valor se denomina valor de equilibrio o de bifurcación. Definición 1.6: Considere el sistema de ecuaciones diferenciales, que depende del parámetro : donde, . Entonces, la parte real de uno de los autovalores de la matriz jacobiana evaluada en alguno de los puntos de equilibrio, podría anularse, para un valor del parámetro. El cambio dinámico que produce este fenómeno se llama bifurcación de codimensión 1. ,0   0 0  n IRxxfx  ),,('  ,: 1 nn IRIRf  r Cf  (1.7)
  11. 11. Bifurcación de Hopf    0Re 0  d d d   (ii) Si además entonces existen soluciones periódicas del sistema (1.7) que se bifurcan a partir del punto de equilibrio cuando y el periodo de dichas soluciones es aproximadamente igual a (con ).  00, yx 02   i/00    00, yx  Teorema 1.15. (Hopf (1942)). Suponga que el sistema (1.7) posee un único punto de equilibrio, con las siguientes propiedades: (i) La matriz jacobiana tiene un par simple de autovalores imaginarios puros y ningún otro autovalor con parte real cero. Entonces (i) implica que existe una curva uniforme de puntos de equilibrio con . Además, los autovalores de , varían uniformemente con .  ,, 00 ' yxfx    ,x   00 xx      y  00 ' , yxfx
  12. 12. Ecuaciones Diferenciales con Retardo. Funciones de Memoria: TIPOS DE RETARDO:  : Se obtiene una Ecuación Diferencial con Retardo Discreto.  : Se introduce un Retardo Distribuido y la ecuación (1.45) se transforma en una ecuación integro-diferencial. )(  tNZ  dtGNZ t   )()( Las funciones que más frecuentemente se emplean en la definición de un retardo distribuido son:  FUNCIÓN DE MEMORIA CON DECAIMIENTO EXPONENCIAL G   0,exp)(  aasasG G  t-1/at-2/a t a/e FUNCIÓN DE MEMORIA CON JOROBA   0,exp)( 2  aasasG  ZNNfN ,'
  13. 13. Capitulo II: Modelo Depredador-Presa sin Retardo )()()( )( )()()( )( tPtNtP dt tdP tPtNtN dt tdN     El modelo propuesto por A. Lotka y V. Volterra está caracterizado por el sistema de ecuaciones diferenciales: donde N(t) y P(t) representan las densidades de las poblaciones presa y depredadora en un tiempo t, respectivamente. Además, son constantes reales positivas que representan la tasa intrínseca de crecimiento de la presa, la razón de consumo, la tasa de mortalidad de la población depredadora en ausencia de presa y la tasa de depredadores nacidos por unidad de presa consumida, respectivamente. (2.1)  y,,
  14. 14. Análisis del Sistema: Se puede verificar que el sistema (2.1) posee las siguientes propiedades: Lema 2.1. El cono positivo, , es positivamente invariante con respecto a las soluciones del sistema (2.1). Es decir, toda solución con condiciones iniciales en , permanece en . 2 IR 2 IR 2 IR Lema 2.4: Si se cumple (*), para todo t>0 la población depredadora se extingue. 1 t 
  15. 15. Lema 2.2. Todas las soluciones del sistema (2.1), con condiciones iniciales positivas, son acotadas para .. Comportamiento de las Soluciones. Modelo sin Retardo 0 50 100 150 200 250 1 11 21 31 41 51 61 71 81 91 N(t),P(t) t Figura 2.1: Modelo Depredador-Presa sin Retardo (2.1) para los valores de los parámetros: y valores iniciales1.0,001.0,002.0,2.0   .50)0(,100)0(  PN
  16. 16. ).( )( tP dt tdP  P0 DEPREDADOR Lema 2.3: i) En ausencia de depredación, la población presa crece de manera exponencial. ii) En ausencia de presa, la población depredadora se extingue exponencialmente )( )( tN dt tdN  No  Se resuelven las ecuaciones: y PRESA Extinción y Crecimiento de las Poblaciones:
  17. 17. Puntos de Equilibrio y Estabilidad: La matriz jacobiana del sistema (2.1) está dada por: y los autovalores correspondientes a las matrices permiten establecer las propiedades de estabilidad de los puntos de equilibrio , respectivamente. Los puntos de equilibrios para el sistema (2.1) son: )()( 0 EJyEJ EyE0 La condición necesaria para la sobrevivencia de las especies es: la cual se supone cierta para darle mayor interés desde el punto de vista biológico al sistema. 01  ttodopara t  (2.2) .,)0,0(0             EyE          NP NP PNJ   ),(
  18. 18. Silla Inestable Centro Localmente Asintóticamente Estable )0,0(0 E            ,E .21   y i 2,1 Figura 2.2: Simulación de (2.1) para los valores de los parámetros: .5.0218.0,1.0,9.0   y  9,36.4E Condiciones de Estabilidad del Sistema (2.1):  0,00 E
  19. 19. Capítulo III: Modelo Depredador-Presa con Retardo Distribuido Este capítulo se centra en el análisis cualitativo de un modelo de depredación el cual se caracteriza por el sistema de ecuaciones integro-diferenciales:     dNtGtPtP dt tdP tPtN K tN tN dt tdN t )()()( )( )()( )( 1)( )(        donde los parámetros: conservan la misma definición que para el modelo sin retardo; es la capacidad de carga del sistema y es una función de retardo normalizada. Es decir:  y,, K )(tG 1)( 0   dttG (3.1) (3.2)
  20. 20. Sistema Tridimensional Equivalente: Luego, se introduce la notación:  dNaetQ t ta )()( 0 )(    (3.3) Varios autores han estudiado el sistema principalmente bajo las suposiciones que la función de densidad (o función de peso) decae exponencialmente, y han establecido condiciones para la existencia de soluciones periódicas (Ver: [8], [9], [10]) y, aplicando el “Truco de la Cadena Lineal”, (3.4) 0,)(   aaesG as     )( )( )( )( ),(),()('),()('),( dt d tb ta tb ta dtfttftattftbdtf   
  21. 21. )()( )( )()()( )( )()( )( 1)( )( taQtaN dt tdQ tQtPtP dt tdP tPtN K tN tN dt tdN            se obtiene: Así, por las ecuaciones (3.1), (3.3) y (3.5) se obtiene un sistema tri-dimensional lineal y equivalente al sistema integro-diferencial (3.1): Luego, todo el estudio del sistema inicial se puede “trasladar” al sistema (3.6). (3.6) ).()( )( taQtaN dt tdQ  (3.5)
  22. 22. Análisis del Sistema: Lema 3.1. El sistema (3.1)-(3.3) es equivalente al sistema de ecuaciones diferenciales ordinarias tri-dimensional (3.6). Lema 3.2. Para cualquier condición inicial 3  IR   ,)(0 0    t a deNaQQ     ,00 ~ N   00 ~ P la solución (N(t),P(t),Q(t)) del sistema (3.6) permanece positiva para todo t > 0.  Considere las ecuaciones del sistema (3.6). Entonces, procediendo de manera similar que en el Lema 2.1, se obtiene el siguiente sistema de ecuaciones integrales: con, y        .)(exp)exp( )(exp)( )( )( 1exp)( 0 0 0 0 0 0                   t t t dNtsaaatQtQ dssQPtP dssP K sN NtN   
  23. 23. Lema 3.3. Todas las soluciones del sistema (3.4) son acotadas para  Por la primera ecuación de (3.4) entonces, por Principio de Comparación () se sigue que: Por otro lado, mediante separación de variable de las ecuaciones del sistema (3.4) se tiene que: .0t        K tN tN dt tdN )( 1)( )(    0 0 0 0 , exp1 )( N NK ccon tc K tN                t t dssQPtP dssNtsaaat 0 0 0 0 )(exp)( )(exp)exp(QQ(t) 
  24. 24. Extinción y Crecimiento de las Poblaciones: Lema 3.5. En ausencia de depredación, la población presa crece de manera logística. Además, es decir, la población presa alcanza la capacidad de carga del sistema.  De la primera ecuación de (3.6) y haciendo se tiene que : Las condiciones de crecimiento y extinción de la población depredadora, , son las mismas del sistema (2.1) de la sección anterior. Entonces, la condición necesaria para la sobrevivencia de la población depredadora está dada por la desigualdad: KtN t   )(lim 0)( tP   . exp1 lim)(lim 0 K tc K tN tt      )(tP .0,1  ttodopara t 
  25. 25. N P     K  ( , )N P 0 Isoclina de la presa Isoclina del depredador En particular, si “t” toma el valor de la capacidad de carga, i.e: , entonces: es la desigualdad necesaria para la coexistencia de las especies. Kt  10  K  (3.8)
  26. 26. Puntos de Equilibrio: Con el objeto de analizar el sistema (3.1)-(3.3), es conveniente pasar a un sistema sin dimensiones lo cual se realiza por medio de un escalamiento en las variables del sistema (3.6). El sistema (3.6) se transforma en: el cual es un sistema sin dimensiones equivalente al sistema (3.6) y que se obtiene al definir las variables:            a qnq pqKp p Knpnnn    ' ' 1' tsy K Q q K P p K N n  ,, (3.9)
  27. 27. Resolviendo el sistema de ecuaciones: se obtienen los tres puntos de equilibrio del sistema. Estos son:     .,1, 1,0,1 ,0,0,0 1 0                           KKKK E yE E     0 0 01           a qn pqKp Knpnn
  28. 28. Para chequear la estabilidad local de los puntos de equilibrio el sistema (3.9) se determina la matriz Jacobiana de dicho sistema: y su polinomio característico asociado es:                                  aa KK q K n K pn qpnJ 0 0 021 ,,   3 2 21             aK n aK q K pnP                               
  29. 29. Silla Inestable Localmente Asintóticamente Estable No se puede predecir acerca de la estabilidad del punto E1 Silla Inestable  1,0,11 E  0,0,00 E        Ka 231 ,,1      a  321 ,,1 1 K  1 K  1 K  Estabilidad de los Puntos de Equilibrio E0 y E1 : (*)
  30. 30. Estabilidad y Bifurcación del punto de equilibrio E+ Entonces, se asume que la condición (3.8) se cumple, lo cual da lugar a la aparición del equilibrio de coordenadas positivas, El siguiente teorema, que se da sin demostración, es de gran utilidad a lo hora de determinar algunas propiedades de estabilidad del punto de equilibrio : Teorema de la Función Implícita. Si es tal que y entonces existe una función de dos variables definida en un entorno de tal que para todo punto de ese entorno. O sea, la ecuación define implícitamente a como función de o, en otras palabras, se puede ≪despejar≫, al menos teóricamente, en función de y . .,1,                        KKKK E  ' 000 ,, yyx   0),(,, yxfyxF   ,0,,' ' 000  yyxyF f  00 , yx   0',, yyxF 'y  yx, 'y x y   0,, ' 000 yytF
  31. 31. Teorema 3.1. Sea entonces: i) Si se cumple (3.8), para cualquier valor el punto de equilibrio es localmente asintóticamente estable. ii) Cuando el equilibrio pierde estabilidad y se hace inestable para Además, en el equilibrio presenta una bifurcación de Hopf lo que da origen a oscilaciones pequeñas en las soluciones. ,)(0  KKa  .0aa  0a E 0aa  .0aa  E E 0aa 
  32. 32. Simulaciones Gráficas Ejemplo 3.1. Note que si se escoge : entonces: y el punto de equilibrio es inestable y en consecuencia, existe el punto de equilibrio de coordenadas positivas, el cual está representado por el punto del espacio Además, pierde su estabilidad en el parámetro de bifurcación : .87504.00 a  .1744.0,297216.0,1744.0E )1,0,1(1 E11744.0  K ,25,05.0,218.0,1.0,9.0  K n,p,q t Figura 3.1: Simulación de las soluciones del modelo (3.6) Comportamiento del Modelo con Retardo
  33. 33. Ejemplo 3.2. Ahora, considere los mismos parámetros que para el ejemplo anterior. Aquí son representadas las órbitas periódicas del sistema, las cuales son estables ya que, bajo las condiciones dadas, el punto de coordenadas positivas es inestable. Modelo Depredador-Presa con Retardo en tres dimensiones Figura 3.2: Simulación del modelo (3.6) para los valores de los parámetros: y para valores iniciales :,25,05.0,218.0,1.0,9.0  K .8.0)0(,7.0)0(,1.0)0(  QPN
  34. 34. Referencias Bibliográficas [1] Farkas, A. y Szabó, G.1987. Multiparameter bifurcation diagrams in predator- prey models with time lag. J. Math, Biol. 26:93-103. [2] Seron, M. y Brasslavsky, J. 2001. Sistemas no Lineales, notas de clases. Universidad Nacional de Rosario. Argentina. [3] Lizana, M.2000. Ecuaciones Diferenciales Ordinarias. Departamento de Matemática. Facultad de Ciencias. Universidad de los Andes. [4] Imaz, C. y Vorel, Z. 1968. Ecuaciones Diferenciales Ordinarias. Limusa-Wiley, S.A. México. [5] Hopf, E. Abzeigung Einer Periodischen Losung Von Einer Statinares Losung Eines Differential-Systems. Berichte der Mathematisc-Physikalischen Konoglich- Sachsischen Academie der Wissenschaften Leipzig 94, pp. 1-22. [6] Guckenheimer, J. y Holmes, P.1986. Nonlinear Oscillations, Dynamical Systems and Bifurcations of Vector Fields. Springer-Verlag, New York, Heidelberg, Berlin. [7] Lorenz, H. W. 1989. Nonlinear Dynamical Economics and Chaotic Motion. Springer-Verlag.New York, Heidelberg, Berlin.
  35. 35. Referencias Bibliográficas [8] Cushing, J. 1977. Integro - differential equations and delay models in populations dynamics. Lecture Notes in Biomathematics, 20. [9] MacDonald, N. 1977. Time delay in predator-prey models. II Mathematical Biosciences, 33: 227–234. [10] MacDonald, N. 1978. Time lag in Biological Models, Lectures notes in Biomathematcs. Vol. 27. Springer-Verlag. New York.

