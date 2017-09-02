REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JURÍDICAS Y POLÍTICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO L...
ACTIVIDAD FINANCIERA Se traduce en la gestión de un conjunto de gastos y diferentes ingresos obtenidos, destinados estos p...
PRESUPUESTO PUBLICO Es un plan operativo anual, donde se establece los gastos y los ingresos a obtener por el estado en de...
Principios del Presupuesto Público Equilibrio: tanto los ingresos como los gastos deben tener un balance. Universalidad: e...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA a) Ley Orgánica de la Administración Financiera del Sector Publico. Gaceta Oficial Nº 6.154. documento en lin...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

mapa mental

19 views

Published on

la actividad financiera del estado

Published in: Law
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
19
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

mapa mental

  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JURÍDICAS Y POLÍTICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO LAACTIVIDAD FINANCIERA DEL ESTADO VENEZOLANO REALIZADO POR: YERIKA LOMBANO C.I: 24.719.260 SAIA-A
  2. 2. ACTIVIDAD FINANCIERA Se traduce en la gestión de un conjunto de gastos y diferentes ingresos obtenidos, destinados estos para satisfacer los primeros. LUIS TAMAYO, la define como la acción que desarrolla el Estado para procurarse los recursos necesarios e invertirlos en la satisfacción de las necesidades públicas La actividad financiera cuenta con dos fases. Gastos público Ingresos público Son aquellos recursos destinado a cubrir las necesidades de la colectividad. Es la cantidad de dinero recaudada por la administración financiera para satisfacer sus necesidades.
  3. 3. PRESUPUESTO PUBLICO Es un plan operativo anual, donde se establece los gastos y los ingresos a obtener por el estado en determinado periodo. Según duverger, Es un acto mediante el cual se prevén los ingresos y gastos estatales y se autoriza estos últimos para un periodo futuro determinado, que generalmente es de un año Principios mas importantes que rigen el presupuesto publico 1. Equilibrio. 2. universalidad. 3. Anualidad . 4. Continuidad. 5. Especialización cualitativa/ cuantitativa.
  4. 4. Principios del Presupuesto Público Equilibrio: tanto los ingresos como los gastos deben tener un balance. Universalidad: el articulo 11 de la LOAFSP establece que el presupuesto deberá contemplar tanto los ingresos como los egresos y las operaciones sin financiamiento entre si. anualidad: es el periodo de validez que tendrá el presupuesto Continuidad: se refiere a que cada presupuesto se deberá realizar con el presupuesto que le procede Especialización: a) cualitativa, este principio establece que los recursos destinados para cierto fin debe ser utilizado para ese y no para otro fin. b) cuantitativa, se refiere a que los gastos se realizaran de acuerdo a lo establecido en el presupuesto
  5. 5. BIBLIOGRAFÍA a) Ley Orgánica de la Administración Financiera del Sector Publico. Gaceta Oficial Nº 6.154. documento en linea. Disponible en: http://dctos.finanzasdigital.com/GacetaExtraordinaria6154- LeyOrganicaAdministracionFinancieraSectorPublico.pdf b) La actividad financiera del estado venezolano. Documento en línea. Disponible en: http://saia.uft.edu.ve/moodle/pluginfile.php/3118/mod_resource/c ontent/2/Actividad.pdf c) La actividad financiera del estado. Documento en linea. Disponible en: http://cursos.aiu.edu/Derecho%20Fiscal/PDF/Tema%201.pdf d) Documento en linea: http://www.mafius.com/2011/concepto-de- actividad-financiera

×