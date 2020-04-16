Successfully reported this slideshow.
Importancia del CAD en la Ingeniería

  1. 1. Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universitaria Universidad Politecnica Territorial “Andres Eloy Blanco” Barquisimero-Edo Lara Estudiante: Colmenarez V. Yeraldine del V. Sección: HSL 4101 Unidad Curricular: LibreCAD Abril, 2020
  2. 2. Importancia de los Programas para el dibujo asistido por computadora en la ingeniería. El Diseño asistido por computadora (CAD) son herramientas digitales que se usas en un ordenador para la creación, modificación, análisis u optimización de algún diseño. La aplicación del software CAD en la ingeniería abarca la elaboración de cuadros sinópticos, diagramas de diversos tipos, gráficos estadísticos, representación normalizada de piezas para su diseño y fabricación, representación tridimensional de modelos dinámicos en multimedia, análisis con elementos finitos, aplicaciones en realidad virtual, robótica, entre otros. La importancia de estos programas o herramientas en la ingeniería permite que los ingenieros desarrollen sus dibujos y diseños (planos, mapas, edificios, circuitos electrónicos, entre otros) permitiéndole tener más exactitud, fiabilidad, comodidad y mejor acabado en sus proyectos o presentaciones. Es importante señalar que estos programas han evolucionado de manera que, permite se desarrollen diseños de un producto simple hasta proyectos muy elaborados. Anteriormente estos eran presentados por los ingenieros con ilustraciones elaborados a mano el cual las revisiones y reproducciones de estos diseños consumían tiempo y a veces una buena cantidad de dinero, gracias a estos programas de Dibujo asistidos por computadora permite crear imágenes de productos que aún no existen con todas y cada una de sus características teniendo la ventaja de evaluar su apariencia, dimensiones y detalles esto se puede ver también en dibujos bidimensionales o tridimensionales y no solo eso, el ordenador permite producir, modificar, almacenar, enviar y transmitir dibujos originales. La elaboración de planos y representaciones graficas de gran nivel implica de trabajos laboriosos, los cuales gracias a esta gran variedad de herramientas que ofrece CAD se ve disminuida. En la ingeniería esta herramienta permite la elaboración de objetos como: maquinarias, herramientas, entre otros, o como en el caso de la Ingeniera en Higiene y Seguridad Laboral nos permite realizar un Plano de Sistema contra incendio en una empresa de manera más rápida y detallada,
  3. 3. también complementa la capacidad del profesional de ingeniería en la identificación y mejoramiento de los procesos de producción y de mantenimiento, con los cuales se puede mejorar los indicadores de calidad, seguridad y medio ambiente. Ayuda a integrar sistemas productivos, es una herramienta que apoya la innovación y diseño. El sistema CAD se viene desarrollando en forma acelerada y debido al desarrollo del software y hardware su aplicación se está generalizando tanto en el ámbito académico como empresarial. En el diseño y análisis de componentes es viable una solución analítica o experimental computarizada a un bajo costo y con alto nivel de confiabilidad Además, un ingeniero debe tener la habilidad de trabajar en equipo así como diseñar, analizar y comunicarse mediante sistemas CAD. Las gráficas por computadora reúnen a muchos individuos con diferentes necesidades y habilidades visuales; con lo cual se permite que grupos diversos se comuniquen con mayor rapidez y eficiencia

