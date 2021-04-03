Actividad 7 los pares craneales yenny severiche2021 copia (2)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A: C: D: B 250 Million 11 150,000.000 10 100,000.000 09 50,000.000 08 10,000.000 07 7,000.000 06 5,000.000 05 3,000.000 04...
Bibliografia y Webgrafia Inicia Ahora - Mendoza, M.(2009,12 de octubre). Video Explicativo del Trayecto de los 12 Pares Cr...
Felicitaciones Tu Has Ganado 250.000.000$!! Volver Al Inicio
  1. 1. Actividad 7 - Función y Localización Anatómica de los Pares Craneales Corporacion Universitaria Iberoamericana Inicia Ahora Yenny Yojana Severiche Medrano Morfofisiologia 24/03/2021
  2. 2. ¿Quien quiere ser millonario? Bienvenido a Inicia Ahora Nadie puede hablar, el concursante debe estar concentrado leyendo las preguntas y debe responder adecuadamente en el tiempo estipulado. El participante contara con 3 ayudas que son : 1. Ayuda del 50/50 2. Ayuda de llamada a un Amigo 3. Ayuda del Publico Modo del juego
  3. 3. A: C: D: B 250 Million 11 150,000.000 10 100,000.000 09 50,000.000 08 10,000.000 07 7,000.000 06 5,000.000 05 3,000.000 04 1,000.000 03 500.000 02 250.000 01 100.000 .Creado Y Modificado Por Educastk Pregunta 1 por $100.000 ? Ayuda Amigo. Cerrar ayuda x ? x ¿ Los pares craneales son? son un grupo de nervios del SNP que se derivan de la cavidad craneal del cerebro, Son conductos que se encuentran en el cerebelo Todas las anteriores 50 / 50 1 El Romboencefalo y el telencefalo
  4. 4. A: C: D: B 250 Million 11 150,000.000 10 100,000.000 09 50,000.000 08 10,000.000 07 7,000.000 06 5,000.000 05 3,000.000 04 1,000.000 03 500.000 02 250.000 01 100.000 .Creado Y Modificado Por Educastk Por 250.000$ ? Ayuda Amigo. . Cerrar ayuda x ? x ¿los pares craneales que se dividen de acuerdo a la función que tienen son? Sensorial y espinal Cranealy vestibular Ninguna de las anteriores 50/50 1 Pregunta 2 por $250.000 motores, sensitivos o mixtos
  5. 5. A: C: D: B 250 Million 11 150,000.000 10 100,000.000 09 50,000.000 08 10,000.000 07 7,000.000 06 5,000.000 05 3,000.000 04 1,000.000 03 500.000 02 250.000 01 100.000 .Creado Y Modificado Por Educastk Por 500.000 $ ? Ayuda Amigo. Cerrar ayuda x ? x ¿Cuántos pares craneales tenemos los seres humanos? 10 pares 12 pares Ninguna de las anteriores 21 pares LLamada 2 Pregunta 3 por $500.000
  6. 6. A: C: D: B 250 Million 11 150,000.000 10 100,000.000 09 50,000.000 08 10,000.000 07 7,000.000 06 5,000.000 05 3,000.000 04 1,000.000 03 500.000 02 250.000 01 100.000 .Creado Y Modificado Por Educastk Por 1.000.000 ? Ayuda del publico. Cerrar x ? x ¿De dónde salen los pares craneales? Salen del encefalo salen desde el cráneo cada uno con un recorrido diferente, según la anatomía del cerebro A y B son correctas Salen del talamo Amigo 2 Pregunta 4 por $1.000.000
  7. 7. A: C: D: B 250 Million 11 150,000.000 10 100,000.000 09 50,000.000 08 10,000.000 07 7,000.000 06 5,000.000 05 3,000.000 04 1,000.000 03 500.000 02 250.000 01 100.000 .Creado Y Modificado Por Educastk Por 3.000.000 Estas En Seguro! Tu ya no ganaras menos a 1.000.000 ? Ayuda 50/50. Cerrar x ? x ¿Cómo se llama el X par craneal.? Nervio vago B y C son correctas Nervio neumogástrico Par occipital craneal Publico 3 Pregunta 5 por $3.000.000
  8. 8. A: C: D: B 250 Million 11 150,000.000 10 100,000.000 09 50,000.000 08 10,000.000 07 7,000.000 06 5,000.000 05 3,000.000 04 1,000.000 03 500.000 02 250.000 01 100.000 .Creado Y Modificado Por Educastk Por 5.000.000 ? Ayuda Amigo. Cerrar x ? x ¿Como se llaman los pares craneales I, II y III ? Nervios vago, facial y optico Nervios olfatorio, Óptico y motor ocular común Nervios espinal, vago y olfativo Nervios dorsal, parietal y vago 50/50 2 Pregunta 6 por $5.000.000
  9. 9. A: C: D: B 250 Million 11 150,000.000 10 100,000.000 09 50,000.000 08 10,000.000 07 7,000.000 06 5,000.000 05 3,000.000 04 1,000.000 03 500.000 02 250.000 01 100.000 .Creado Y Modificado Por Educastk Por 10.000.000 x ? x ¿El Nervio motor ocular externo o abducens es el mismo? X par craneal VI par craneal IV par craneal XII par craneal Publico 3 Pregunta 7 por $10.000.000 Seguro por $10.000.000 ¿Se retira con 5.000.000 o continua?
  10. 10. A: C: D: B 250 Million 11 150,000.000 10 100,000.000 09 50,000.000 08 10,000.000 07 7,000.000 06 5,000.000 05 3,000.000 04 1,000.000 03 500.000 02 250.000 01 100.000 .Creado Y Modificado Por Educastk Por 50.000.000 x ? x ¿Los nervios Nervios espinal o accesorio y el hipogloso corresponden a los pares? X y XI par craneal XI y XII par craneal III y IV par craneal IV y V par craneal Publico 3 Pregunta 8 por $50.000.000 Ya no puedes ganar menos de 10.000.000….¿se retira a tiempo o continua en el juego?
  11. 11. A: C: D: B 250 Million 11 150,000.000 10 100,000.000 09 50,000.000 08 10,000.000 07 7,000.000 06 5,000.000 05 3,000.000 04 1,000.000 03 500.000 02 250.000 01 100.000 .Creado Y Modificado Por Educastk Por 250.000.000 x ? x ¿Que consecuencias trae la lesion del III par craneal? Paralisis facial Afectación de los movimientos oculares Paralisis del hipogloso A y C son correctas Publico 3 Pregunta 7 por $10.000.000 Si responde correctamente , puede llegar a la meta o se retira con 100.000.000, ¿ Que escoje?...
  12. 12. Bibliografia y Webgrafia Inicia Ahora - Mendoza, M.(2009,12 de octubre). Video Explicativo del Trayecto de los 12 Pares Craneales. [Archivo de video]. Recuperado de: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g8FByDeLITM - Pinel J. (2007).Biopsicología. 6ta Edición. Pearson. Recuperado de: https://es.scribd.com/doc/234927684/Bio-Psicologia - quien quiere ser millonario - Bing images
  13. 13. Felicitaciones Tu Has Ganado 250.000.000$!! Volver Al Inicio

