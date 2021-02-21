UANCV - MEDICINA HUMANA -VIRUS RESPIRATORIO SINCICIAL

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
U N I V E R S I D A D A N D I N A N É S T O R C Á C E R E S V E L Á S Q U E Z F A C U LT A D D E M E D I C I N A H U M A N...
 Clasificado como un neumovirus dentro de la familia de los paramixovirus.  Su nombre se deriva de su capacidad para pro...
 BRONQUIOLITIS: “Bronquitis catarral aguda”, “bronconeumonía intersticial”, “bronconeumonía espástica”, “bronquitis capil...
 Bajo peso al nacer  Tener alguna enfermedad crónica  Tener Cardiopatía congénita  Tener unos padres fumadores  Un he...
Una persona con virus ESTORNUDA, TOSE o se SUENA cerca. Una persona con virus TOCA, BESA o ESTRECHA LA MANO del niño El ni...
 Familia: Paramixoviridae  Género: Pneumovirus  Tamaño: 150-300nm
 El genoma de RNA es lineal, en sentido negativo y de cadena única, y codifica cuando menos 10 proteínas diferentes. Entr...
PROTEÍNAS:  Nucleoproteína (N)  Fosfoproteína (F)  Proteína L  Proteina Matriz (M)  Proteína M2  Proteína SH  Prote...
 Los brotes de infección por VSR en la comunidad ocurren en cualquier momento a finales de otoño hasta principios de la p...
MOQUEO NASAL DIFICULTAD PARA RESPIRAR (DISNEA) TOS aveces perruna, seca. FIEBRE ALETEO NASAL RESPIRACIÓN RÁPIDA (TAQUIPNEA...
PATOGE NIA Respuesta inmune innata al VRS VRS  2 proteínas NS1 y NS2  inhibir las vías de señalización de producción de ...
Relación de la respuesta inmune innata con la respuesta inmune tardía o adaptativa investigación  lograr un mejor conocim...
RESPUESTA INMUNE A INFECCIÓN POR VRS
 países de clima continental  sospecharse infección-VRS estaciones frías.  Patrones radiológicos y hematológicos  no ...
TRATAMIENTO carencia de síntomas patognomónicos  utilizar exámenes de laboratorio microbiológico molecular  plantear la ...
GRACIAS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

UANCV - MEDICINA HUMANA -VIRUS RESPIRATORIO SINCICIAL

13 views

Published on

UANCV - MEDICINA HUMANA -VIRUS RESPIRATORIO SINCICIAL

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

UANCV - MEDICINA HUMANA -VIRUS RESPIRATORIO SINCICIAL

  1. 1. U N I V E R S I D A D A N D I N A N É S T O R C Á C E R E S V E L Á S Q U E Z F A C U LT A D D E M E D I C I N A H U M A N A D O C T O R :  Y U L C R U Z C U S I H U A L P A P R E S E N TA D O :  P I L C O C O N D O R I Y E N I F E R M I R I A N  Q U I S P E V I L C A P A P Z A K E Y S I A R A C E L I NEUMOLOGIA VIRUS RESPIRATORIO SINCITIAL JULIACA – PERU 2021
  2. 2.  Clasificado como un neumovirus dentro de la familia de los paramixovirus.  Su nombre se deriva de su capacidad para producir fsión celular en cultivos de tejidos (formación de sincito)  Causa más habitual de infecciones resiratorias bajas en lactantes y niños pequeños.  Es eñ principa agente etiológico de infecciones de tracto respiratorio en niños menores de 2 años, en los que produce bronquiolitis, neumonías, traqueobronquitis, dando lugar a importantes brotes epidémicos en
  3. 3.  BRONQUIOLITIS: “Bronquitis catarral aguda”, “bronconeumonía intersticial”, “bronconeumonía espástica”, “bronquitis capilar u obstructiva” y más frecuentemente, “bronquitis sibilante” y “bronquiolitis asmática”.  Actualmente se sabe que los virus son la causa principal del síndrome y de la antomía patológica característica asociada de las vías respiratorias
  4. 4.  Bajo peso al nacer  Tener alguna enfermedad crónica  Tener Cardiopatía congénita  Tener unos padres fumadores  Un hermano escolar  El niño naciera en la época epidémica del virus.  Menores de 2 años.  Prematuros
  5. 5. Una persona con virus ESTORNUDA, TOSE o se SUENA cerca. Una persona con virus TOCA, BESA o ESTRECHA LA MANO del niño El niño SE TOCA LA NARIZ, LOS OJOS o LA BOCA después de tocar ago contaminado.
  6. 6.  Familia: Paramixoviridae  Género: Pneumovirus  Tamaño: 150-300nm
  7. 7.  El genoma de RNA es lineal, en sentido negativo y de cadena única, y codifica cuando menos 10 proteínas diferentes. Entre éstas se encuentran dos proteínas matriz (M) en la envoltura viral.  Se replica en el citoplasma  No posee hemaglutinina ni neuroaminidasa.  Los antígenos en las espinas de la superficie de la nevotura viral inclyen la glucoproteína G, y la glucoproteína de fusión (F).  Se sabe de la existencia de dos grupos de antígenos (A y B). Este dimorfismo se debe principalmente a diferencias en la glucoproteína G.  Los estudios epidemiológicos han sugerido que las infecciones del grupo A tienden a ser más graves.
  8. 8. PROTEÍNAS:  Nucleoproteína (N)  Fosfoproteína (F)  Proteína L  Proteina Matriz (M)  Proteína M2  Proteína SH  Proteína de fusión (F)  Glicoprteína (G)  Proteínas no estructurales (NS1Y NS2)
  9. 9.  Los brotes de infección por VSR en la comunidad ocurren en cualquier momento a finales de otoño hasta principios de la primavera.  Las tasas globales de infección anual alcanzan los 64 millones y la mortalidad es de 160.000  Causa más frecuente de ingreso en niños menores de 1 año.  El brote común tiene una duración de 8 a 12 semanas y puede involucrar 50% de todas las familias con hijos pequeños.  Una proporción de hasta un 25% a un 33% es estos casos presentan afección de las vías respiratorias inferiores, y el 1% es lo suficientemente grave como para requerir hospitalización del paciente. “SOCIEDAD ESPAÑOLA DE NEONATOLOGÍA” • 25 mil consultas de urgencias • 15 mil hospitalizaciones
  10. 10. MOQUEO NASAL DIFICULTAD PARA RESPIRAR (DISNEA) TOS aveces perruna, seca. FIEBRE ALETEO NASAL RESPIRACIÓN RÁPIDA (TAQUIPNEA) PITOS AL RESPIRAR (SIBILANCIAS) COLORACIÓN AZULADA DE LA PIEL Y MUCOSAS (CIANOSIS) Los síntomas pueden variar y diferir con la edad:  Generalmente aparecen de 2 a 8 días después de tener contacto con el virus.  Los niños mayores casi siempre sólo presentan síntomas moderados y seudogripales, como tos perruna, congestión nasal o fiebre baja. Los bebés menores de 1 año pueden tener síntomas más graves y con frecuencia son los que tienen la mayor dificultad para respirar.
  11. 11. PATOGE NIA Respuesta inmune innata al VRS VRS  2 proteínas NS1 y NS2  inhibir las vías de señalización de producción de los IFN  favorecer la replicación viral Otra fuente de IFNs  células NK VRS penetra  vía aérea  reconocido : receptores TLR4 y CX3CR1  células epiteliales  sufren cambios fusionándose y activándose. La fase inicial  citosol  activación o translocación al núcleo de factores de transcripción  cambios génica nuevas funciones  entre ellas:  citoquinas como IFN tipo1  factores de transcripción STAT1, STAT2 e IRF9,  factores de transcripción NFkB  producción de interleuquinas proinflamatorias respuesta de inmunidad innata  dura 3 días  respt: inflamación  neutrófilos a la vía aérea  muy exagerada  daño células dendríticas  transportan antígenos del VRS  estimula la respuesta efectora adaptativa  primer contacto del virus y sistema inmune receptores  células epiteliales, dendríticas, macrófagos  reconocen patrones moleculares  adsorción y en respuesta  VRS son: TLR4, TLR3, TLR2/6, TLR7/8. Los interferones I actúan  receptores de IFN  confiere un estado antiviral  inhibe la replicación del virus y estimula la apoptosis de la célula infectada.  Los procesos patogénicos de gravedad no están bien determinados.  En cuanto a factores virales  carga viral  desarrollo de enfermedad, Estudios  replicación viral prolongada y rebote de la carga viral   de 70 días de vida.  Respuesta inmune  estudios  factor fundamental  aumento de citoquinas pro-inflamatorias y una disminución de la respuesta inmune innata celular pacientes con polimorfismo genético de la región promotora de IL-8  quemoquina neutrófilos  receptores esteroidales tipo β a diferencia de esteroidales tipo α no tienen respuesta anti-inflamatoria  tratamiento con corticoides es inefectivo en pacientes con bronquiolitis  TLR4  primer PRR  respuesta al VRS  proteína F al unirse al receptor TLR4/CD14 de MP en mononucleares de sangre periférica  Relacion  interleuquinas proinflamatorias y la gravedad de la infección  días de requerimiento de oxígeno durante la hospitalización interleuquinas  quemoquina en vía aérea como la IL-8  atrae neutrófilos  produciendo bronquiolitis  neutrófilos  vía aérea alta y baja  función eliminar las células infectadas  enzimas que libera y destruyen tejido. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11
  12. 12. Relación de la respuesta inmune innata con la respuesta inmune tardía o adaptativa investigación  lograr un mejor conocimiento sobre el virus y su patogenia  aun no logra la o las vacunas  déficit inherente de respuesta inmune del individuo La inmunidad innata  activación  respuesta específica linfocitos T y B virus. dos señales antígeno y de moléculas co- estimuladoras  respuesta innata células dendríticas plamacitoides  productores de IFNα/β  células dendríticas mieloides  movilizan- mucosa respiratoria  la infección por VRS. adulto  patogenia del VRS  menos conocido  los anticuerpos neutralizantes-IgG contra proteína F  confieren protección-infección  participación de linfocitos T CD8+ de memoria específicos-VRS  protección y disminución de la carga viral. Palivizumab  anticuerpo monoclonal humanizado  protector y actúa como anticuerpo neutralizante anti proteína F del VRS. anticuerpo tipo IgG  atraviesan la placenta  protección transitoria al recién nacido y lactante menor  títulos altos de anticuerpos maternos  enfermedad más benigna. anticuerpos  6 meses y tercer mes están 50% de su nivel inicial Infección VRS  más grave   de mecanismo inmunológicos de respuesta frente a las infecciones. adulto mayor  respuesta inmune innata e inmunidad adaptativa  deficitaria en su actividad. Células  respuesta inmune  alteradas en su función  respuesta a vacunas es ineficiente que en los jóvenes. tercera edad  neumonía por VRS - muy grave mecanismo de daño del VRS  individuos que edad o por otra condición  respuesta inmune  alterada acentuando la acción del virus. 1 2 3 5 Neonatos  inmunosenescencia  inmadurez de pDC. proteínas NS  inhibe la maduración de las DC  neonato-VRS  obstaculice CPA y el priming de células T específicas  no hay respuesta de memoria adecuada  re-infección 6 7 8 9 10 13 4 12 11
  13. 13. RESPUESTA INMUNE A INFECCIÓN POR VRS
  14. 14.  países de clima continental  sospecharse infección-VRS estaciones frías.  Patrones radiológicos y hematológicos  no permiten diferenciar infecciones virales o bacterianas  definir la etiología  técnicas de inmunodiagnóstico  que tienen alta sensibilidad  La simple repetición del examen  clínicas sobre diagnóstico, evolución inesperada, contagios intrahospitalarios  técnicas moleculares basadas en amplificación de ácidos nucleicos  PCR, RT PCR, Arrays, LUMINEX de alta sensibilidad DIAGNÓSTICO LACTANTE  Primoinfección  infección autolimitada  primer semestre de la vida,  Caracterizada  fiebre, tos, disnea-retracción costal y presencia de sibilancias  cuadro llega a su máximo a los 5 a 7 días.  Demora  dos semanas en normalizarse  pero por seis meses el lactante puede manifestar signos menores de obstrucción bronquial. NIÑOS  laboratorio  sospecha etiológica  eliminan gran cantidad de partículas virales en sus secreciones respiratorias. ADULTOS  El diagnóstico es más difícil.  factores de riesgo: inmunocomprometidos, portadores de insuficiencia cardíaca crónica o EPOC o de tercera edad  cuadros respiratorios bajos, con signos obstructivos moderados.
  15. 15. TRATAMIENTO carencia de síntomas patognomónicos  utilizar exámenes de laboratorio microbiológico molecular  plantear la mejor terapéutica posible  terapia de mantención, oxigenoterapia y en un manejo patologías asociadas  No existen antivirales específicos  ribavirina  cuadros muy graves en niños  efectos secundarios :tos, malestar estomacal, estreñimiento, acides estomacal, perdida de apetito y de peso.  medicamentos  antivirales, broncodilatadores, corticoides  discutible utilidad. TRATAMIENTO BÁSICO  mantener la vía aérea superior permeable con aseo nasal y de secreciones faríngeas  facilitar hidratación y alimentación  primeros días de enfermedad  monitorear la saturación de oxígeno  dificultad respiratoria;  administrar oxígeno si se requiere. ADULTOS VACUNAS  glicoproteína F  inducir anticuerpos neutralizantes  anticuerpos anti F monoclonales humanizados  proteger de la infección a individuos de alto riesgo  nuevos candidatos de vacunas tanto inactivadas como atenuadas.  La primera vacuna contra VRS  60 inactivando el virus  no ineficaz, deletérea  reacciones graves y fallecimientos en los niños  Problemas para desarrollo de una vacuna  infección  antes de los 3 meses  presencia de anticuerpos maternos  inhibir la respuesta de anticuerpos a vacuna atenuada  estrategias  vacunar a la embarazada obtener anticuerpos que protejan  primer semestre de vida.  Se estima que no habrá alguna vacuna disponible en el mercado para prevenir la infección por VRS antes de cinco años.  PALIVIZUMAB
  16. 16. GRACIAS

×