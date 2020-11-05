Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 1 Actividad: Empleamos la división para resolver problemas cotidianos? ¿Qué situación concreta corresponde a la división...
2 1660 : 2 = …….. gramos Comprobar En cada frasco se coloca …………… de miel. Se necesitan ……………… frascos. El monto que le co...
3 REFLEXIONO SOBRE MIS APRENDIZAJES Pregunta Responde 1. ¿Qué aprendiste el día de hoy? 2. ¿Qué es la división? 3. ¿Cómo s...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Divisiones de una cifra

42 views

Published on

Actividad diriga a estudiantes de 4to grado de primaria.

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Divisiones de una cifra

  1. 1. 1 1 Actividad: Empleamos la división para resolver problemas cotidianos? ¿Qué situación concreta corresponde a la división? Propósito: Resolver problemas que implican acciones de repartir o quitar reiteradamente a partir de una cantidad, y explicar los procedimientos asociándolos con las operaciones de división. 1
  2. 2. 2 1660 : 2 = …….. gramos Comprobar En cada frasco se coloca …………… de miel. Se necesitan ……………… frascos. El monto que le corresponde a cada uno fue…………………. Ejercicio 1) Un apicultor quiere envasar la cantidad de 1660 gramos de miel en 2 frascos. ¿Cuántos gramos de miel se coloca en cada frasco? Ejercicio 2) En un laboratorio se quiere envasar 350 ml de perfume en frascos de 7 ml. ¿Cuántos frascos se necesitan? Ejercicio 3) Un grupo de 4 compañeros de trabajo ganaron un premio consistente en dinero valorizado en s/ 4804 ¿Cuál fue el monto del premio que le corresponde a cada uno? 2
  3. 3. 3 REFLEXIONO SOBRE MIS APRENDIZAJES Pregunta Responde 1. ¿Qué aprendiste el día de hoy? 2. ¿Qué es la división? 3. ¿Cómo sabes que tu división resuelta está bien? 4. ¿Para qué te servirá lo aprendido? 3

×