“Garantía de acceso, cobertura y permanencia en la educación a la población del municipio de Soacha, en edad escolar”
La Educación. Un Derecho en Colombia. La educación está consagrada como un derecho fundamental en Colombia. El artículo 67...
Contexto El municipio de Soacha hace parte del departamento de Cundinamarca y se encuentra ubicado en cercanías a la ciuda...
Hay cerca de 1´000,000 de habitantes en el Municipio Cifras reales Soacha es el município más poblado con un área de 184 K...
Índices alarmantes de Analfabetismo 21 40Colegios oficiales Colegios faltantes 13% De la población de Analfabeta 40% De la...
Problemática en aumento. El crecimiento acelerado y no controlado ha causado una mala planificación por parte de las entid...
Problemática en aumento. Al problema de la falta de cobertura se suma la deserción escolar cuyo origen se remonta a distin...
En búsqueda de la solución Ante este desalentador panorama, no basta con mejorar el acceso y aumentar la cobertura de la e...
Justificación La problemática educativa de Soacha, se ha convertido en bandera de campaña política y tema demagógico, sin ...
Justificación Todo ello, debe ir acompañado con una estrategia de Cultura Ciudadana, que genere conciencia de la población...
Construcción de una idea de proyecto y planteamiento de problema pertinente desde la investigación educativa y la pedagogía

Published in: Education
  1. 1. “Garantía de acceso, cobertura y permanencia en la educación a la población del municipio de Soacha, en edad escolar” Yeni Marcela Cárdenas Mahecha Miguel Fernando Jiménez Olmos Diego Alberto Nieves Arévalo Camila Vásquez Ramón Paso 5: Planteamiento del problema o idea de proyecto Bogotá, julio 2020 Tutora: Gloria Marcela Suárez Pérez
  2. 2. “Garantía de acceso, cobertura y permanencia en la educación a la población del municipio de Soacha, en edad escolar”
  3. 3. La Educación. Un Derecho en Colombia. La educación está consagrada como un derecho fundamental en Colombia. El artículo 67 de la Constitución Política la define como: “(…)… un derecho de la persona y un servicio público que tiene una función social; con ella se busca el acceso al conocimiento, a la ciencia, a la técnica, y a los demás bienes y valores de la cultura. … El Estado, la sociedad y la familia son responsables de la educación. … será gratuita en las instituciones del Estado,… Corresponde al Estado… garantizar el adecuado cubrimiento del servicio y asegurar a los menores las condiciones necesarias para su acceso y permanencia en el sistema educativo… (…)”
  4. 4. Contexto El municipio de Soacha hace parte del departamento de Cundinamarca y se encuentra ubicado en cercanías a la ciudad de Bogotá más exactamente en el suroccidente. Soacha se ha caracterizado por ser uno de los municipios que concentra la mayor cantidad de población desplazada, interna y ahora de manera externa, incrementado la desigualdad social y económica que existe en el municipio, llevando consigo otros factores como la delincuencia común, reclutamiento forzado el desempleo y la deserción escolar. Figura 1. Municipio de Soacha. Recuperado de Google Earth
  5. 5. Hay cerca de 1´000,000 de habitantes en el Municipio Cifras reales Soacha es el município más poblado con un área de 184 Km2 Área Aproximadamente 569,265 habitantes Población DANE 2020 La parte Urbana de Soacha s divide en 6 comunas . Comunas Se divide cerca de 400 barrios. Barrios 44% Estrato 1 33% Estrato 2 23% Estrato 3 Estrato socioeconómico Soacha. El município más poblado de Cundinamarca 184 km² 6 400 $
  6. 6. Índices alarmantes de Analfabetismo 21 40Colegios oficiales Colegios faltantes 13% De la población de Analfabeta 40% De la población ha tenido acceso a la básica primaria 75% Cobertura en el Sistema Educativo De acuerdo al Informe de Gestión de la Vigencia del 2017 del municipio, entre 2008 y 2017, la matrícula en instituciones de carácter público aumentó un 13%, pasando de 100.642 a 113.477 estudiantes mientras que la cantidad de estudiantes matriculados en la zona rural disminuyó pasando 863 a 750 en un periodo de 10 años
  7. 7. Problemática en aumento. El crecimiento acelerado y no controlado ha causado una mala planificación por parte de las entidades municipales, generando así una discrepancia entre la cantidad de cupos que debería hacer asignarse y la cantidad de población en edades aptas para iniciar procesos educativos. Este problema de cobertura aumenta significativamente cada año pese a los intentos de la construcción de nuevas instituciones en sectores formados recientemente. Otra de las situaciones que se evidencia y pone freno a la capacidad de cobertura educativa, es la migración venezolana, esta también ha permitido que suba notablemente la insuficiencia en los recursos educativos y cada vez sea más notorio el déficit de cupos escolares, adicional a esto, el crecimiento poblacional a partir de los proyectos de interés social (viviendas) genera un alto aumento en la población y en las necesidades básicas como es la educación, sin contar con el insuficiente presupuesto que se recibe para la educación de los habitantes de Soacha donde es notoria la desigualdad, dado que en la capital, la inversión educativa aumenta Figura 2. Municipio de Soacha. Colegios. Recuperado de: https://p.calameoassets.com/170526195155- baa0ba16edd6e0fdcf6cdaf51f0583be/p1.jpg
  8. 8. Problemática en aumento. Al problema de la falta de cobertura se suma la deserción escolar cuyo origen se remonta a distintas fuentes: Factores como el conflicto armado, el embarazo adolescente o el trabajo infantil son los que inciden en los jóvenes a la hora de desertar. El conflicto armado que ha sufrido Colombia ha permeado este municipio y acciones como el reclutamiento forzado y la creación de grupos ilícitos promotores del microtráfico son una constante en la vida de cientos de adolescentes que dejan los estudios con el objetivo de buscar un camino fácil que les permita, aparentemente, una mejor calidad de vida. El trabajo infantil también contribuyó a aumentar los índices de deserción escolar y la falta de oportunidades laborales implica que todos los miembros de la familia deben contribuir económicamente en el sostenimiento. Soacha presenta uno de los índices alarmantes del país, teniendo sectores como Ciudadela Sucre o Altos de Cazucá con gran cantidad de habitantes en situación de pobreza extrema. Figura 3. Problemáticas. Municipio de Soacha.
  9. 9. En búsqueda de la solución Ante este desalentador panorama, no basta con mejorar el acceso y aumentar la cobertura de la educación en el municipio, es necesario propiciar su permanencia, atacando las causas que generan deserción en los establecimientos educativos públicos y privados, tales como, el desarraigo familiar, la pobreza, las dificultades en el modelo pedagógico, los constantes cambios de lugar de residencia y la falta de motivación por el estudio, entre otras. Por ello, el gran desafío es ¿Cómo garantizar el acceso, cobertura y permanencia en la educación a la población del municipio de Soacha en edad escolar?, con el fin de cumplir el ideal que la educación es un derecho de todos con una función social que garantice la equidad y el mejoramiento de la calidad de vida de la comunidad.
  10. 10. Justificación La problemática educativa de Soacha, se ha convertido en bandera de campaña política y tema demagógico, sin que haya un real avance en su solución, pues, es evidente, que no se cubre el 100% de la población con el servicio educativo, sigue siendo difícil el acceso y no se logra retener a la totalidad de los estudiantes, ya que una gran parte de ellos abandona las aulas antes de concluir su ciclo educativo. Así las cosas, es necesario poner en marcha estrategias idóneas, iniciando por actualizar el censo del municipio y caracterizar adecuadamente a la población, con el fin de focalizar adecuadamente los planes, programas y actividades encaminadas a mejorar el acceso y permanencia educativa a toda la población en edad escolar. Igualmente, es pertinente fortalecer la Secretaría de Educación Municipal para monitorear a los niños en edad de ingreso y a los estudiantes en riesgo de desertar, identificando las causas, y proponiendo respuestas concertadas con otros sectores administrativos.
  11. 11. Justificación Todo ello, debe ir acompañado con una estrategia de Cultura Ciudadana, que genere conciencia de la población de la necesidad y conveniencia de que sus niños ingresen y culminen sus estudios como la mejor herramienta para brindarles a ellos y sus familias un futuro mejor. Además. Esta nueva política educativa municipal debe tener un enfoque inclusivo diferencial soportado en la efectividad del ejercicio de los Derechos Humanos, que permita y fomente acciones educativas afirmativas que den respuesta a las necesidades, condiciones y situaciones de niños, niñas, adolescentes, jóvenes y adultos, para poder eliminar las barreras físicas, pedagógicas y actitudinales, y permita reconocer la diversidad como elemento del proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje.
  16. 16. ¡GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN!

