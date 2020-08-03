Safflower breeding

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presented by: Yengkhom Linthoingambi Devi
• Scientific name: Carthamus tinctorius • Common name: kardai, kusum • Chromosome number: 2n=24 • Family: Compositae • Mor...
CURRENT CHALLENGES • Lack of existent appropriate ideotypes for producing seed and enhancing oil seed safflower. • Manual ...
Genetic improvement strategies 1.Seed yield improvement a) Ideotype change: Induction of suitable change in different morp...
Oil and meal improvement • Increasing oil content has lead to the release of cultivars like NARI-6, NARI-NH-1, NARI-57. • ...
Genetic analysis • After 1990s importance of using markers for genetic diversity study is being realized and started using...
Marker-assisted breeding • Recently, sequence characterized amplicon region (SCARs) markers based on RAPD polymorphism wer...
Findings: • Bulked segregant analysis involving a population of 162 individuals from a cross between CLI (NMS) and CR 142 ...
Genomics • Safflower crop suffers from lack of well-developed genetic resources. As of now, 285 nucleotide sequences and 4...
They studied the molecular feature of high oleic acid traits in safflower by profiling the miRNA population in developing...
Tissue culture • Safflower can be regenerated through organogenic and embryogenic pathways through direct and callus media...
RESULTS: 1.Alternaria carthami fungal spores sprayed on the leaves of FCF-tolerant plants showed enhanced survival rate ov...
Genetic transformation • In safflower, Agrobacterium-mediated transformation protocols have been reported for both Indian ...
Results : • Efficient and reproducible protocol has been developed with a transformation efficiency of 4.8% and 3.1% for S...
Results revealed that Carthamus tinctorius has significant hypoglycemic effect at 200mg/kg and 300mg/kg doses as compared ...
CONCLUSION • The availability of extensive ESTs resources within the Asteraceae members will facilitate comparative mappin...
  1. 1. Presented by: Yengkhom Linthoingambi Devi
  2. 2. • Scientific name: Carthamus tinctorius • Common name: kardai, kusum • Chromosome number: 2n=24 • Family: Compositae • Morphology: Highly branched, herbaceous, thristle-like annual plant. plants with 30-150 cm tall with globular flower head having yellow, orange and red flowers. Uses: for edible oil for herbal tea for dyeing purpose in textiles
  3. 3. CURRENT CHALLENGES • Lack of existent appropriate ideotypes for producing seed and enhancing oil seed safflower. • Manual harvesting problems due to spiny genotypes. • The narrow genetic diversity for genotypes with high acclimatization to different growing condition and extreme temperatures. • Low harvest index. • Deficiencies in breeding lines containing tolerance to different diseases and pests.
  4. 4. Genetic improvement strategies 1.Seed yield improvement a) Ideotype change: Induction of suitable change in different morphological, phenological, and agronomic triats could significantly increase the seed yield. b) Heterosis: Production of hybrid cultivars with superior heterosis would be facilitated by using cytoplasmic male sterility and genetic male sterility. c) Interspecific hybridization: Species with same chromosome number could produce fully fertile and Hybrids in F1 andd F2 generations could transfer suitable traits to the cultivated safflower.
  5. 5. Oil and meal improvement • Increasing oil content has lead to the release of cultivars like NARI-6, NARI-NH-1, NARI-57. • Different methods like gene transfer, mutation, crossing with low hull content and high oil content genotypes.
  6. 6. Genetic analysis • After 1990s importance of using markers for genetic diversity study is being realized and started using it. • Assessment of genetic diversity in safflower was mainly focused on estimating genetic variation by combining molecular polymorphism and phenotypic variation (Johnson et al., 2007)
  7. 7. Marker-assisted breeding • Recently, sequence characterized amplicon region (SCARs) markers based on RAPD polymorphism were developed for the closely linked recessive monogenic genes Li (controlling very high linoleic acid content) and Ms (controlling nuclear male sterility) (Hamdan et al., 2008).
  8. 8. Findings: • Bulked segregant analysis involving a population of 162 individuals from a cross between CLI (NMS) and CR 142 (high linoleic acid) led to construction of a linkage map with five RAPD-SCAR markers. • The SCAR markers flanked both loci at 15.7 cM from the Li locus and 3.7 cM from the Ms locus. Recessive genetic male steriles are propagated through heterozygotes (Msms) which can be identified only by progeny testing. • Mapping of nuclear male sterility gene allows early identification of lines carrying the male sterile allele precluding the need for progeny testing. • Markers linked to high linoleic acid content will facilitate marker assisted selection programme aimed at introgression of Li alleles into desirable agronomic background. • This study serves as a prelude for development of markers linked to agronomically desirable traits in safflower for accelerating the breeding programmes.
  9. 9. Genomics • Safflower crop suffers from lack of well-developed genetic resources. As of now, 285 nucleotide sequences and 41,000 ESTs are reported in safflower through subtractive genomic library and composite data base. • Isolation of SSR markers is laborious, time-consuming and an expensive process. However, with the availability of ESTs for safflower it is possible to identify genic SSRs enabling the mapping of genes of known function. • The vast genomic resources from other compositae members viz., sunflower and lettuce provide a potentially valuable source for mining SSR markers. The transfer success of Helianthus SSRs to safflower was 13%.
  10. 10. They studied the molecular feature of high oleic acid traits in safflower by profiling the miRNA population in developing safflower seeds expressing the ol alleles in comparison to the wild type high linoleic safflower using deep sequencing technology. The oleic acid content in the classic safflower oil is normally 10–15% while a natural mutant (ol) accumulates elevated oleic acid up to 70% in seed oil. ∼16.5% of the unique small RNAs were overlapping in these two genotypes. Target genes with conserved as well as novel functions were predicted for the conserved miRNAs. 13 miRNAs are identified which differentially expressed between the HO and HL safflower genotypes. They identified two candidate novel miRNA family identified to be likely unique to the developing safflower seed.
  11. 11. Tissue culture • Safflower can be regenerated through organogenic and embryogenic pathways through direct and callus mediated methods (Reviewed in Sujatha, 2007). • Recently, the tissue culture technique has been extended for production of plants resistant to Alternaria carthami (Vijaya Kumar et al., 2008). • • In this protocol, embryogenic and organogenic calli were subjected to selection of shoots on medium supplemented with 40% fungal culture filtrate of A. carthami (5 x 105 conidia/ml). • Resistance in selected plants was increased to 100, 97.6 and 84% over that of the control in R0, R1 and R2 generations, respectively.
  12. 12. RESULTS: 1.Alternaria carthami fungal spores sprayed on the leaves of FCF-tolerant plants showed enhanced survival rate over control plants. 2.The number of leaf spot lesions per leaf was decreased from 3.4 to 0.9 and their lesion length was also reduced from 2.9 to 0.7 mm in organogenic derived FCF- tolerant plants over control. 3. In somatic embryo derived FCF-tolerant plants, the number of lesions was decreased from 3.1 to 0.4 and the lesion size was also reduced to 2.7–0.5 mm when compared to the control. 4. The study also examined antioxidant enzyme activity in FCF-tolerant plants.
  13. 13. Genetic transformation • In safflower, Agrobacterium-mediated transformation protocols have been reported for both Indian and American cultivars (Orlikowska et al., 1995; Rohini and Rao, 2000).
  14. 14. Results : • Efficient and reproducible protocol has been developed with a transformation efficiency of 4.8% and 3.1% for S-317 (high oleic acid content) and WT (high linoleic acid content) genotypes respectively. • An improved safflower transformation T-DNA vector was developed, including a secreted GFP to allow non-destructive assessment of transgenic shoots. • To overcome poor in vitro root formation for the first time a grafting method was developed for safflower in which ~50% of transgenic shoots develop into mature plants bearing viable transgenic T1 seed
  15. 15. Results revealed that Carthamus tinctorius has significant hypoglycemic effect at 200mg/kg and 300mg/kg doses as compared to diabetic control group. Insulin levels were significantly increased in Glibenclamide treated as well as Carthamus tinctorius treated groups as compared to diabetic control. PHARMACEUTICAL
  16. 16. CONCLUSION • The availability of extensive ESTs resources within the Asteraceae members will facilitate comparative mapping studies and in development of SSR markers. • Identification of suitable markers for identification of heterozygous maintainer in GMS and the fertility restorer genes in CMS system will add new dimension for hybrid breeding programmes. • Development of mapping population through doubled haploid technique would be relatively easy in safflower owing to the propensity of safflower anthers for shoot regeneration

