Linthoi credit seminar

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SEMINAR TOPIC: Deciphering The Genetic Basis Of Crop Domestication 1 Presented by YENGKHOM LINTHOINGAMBI DEVI Msc. 2nd yea...
 Neolithic revolution/Agriculture revolution: 12000 to 10000 years ago  Changes:  The transition from hunting- gatherin...
 Plant domestication is the genetic modification of a wild species to create a new form of a plant altered to meet human ...
4
Fully domesticated plants cannot survive on their own in the wild. The plants are using us! 5 One of the best examples -M...
 There is a common suite of phenotypic traits that distinguishes most seed and fruit crops from their progenitors or wild...
7 Physiological changes involved.  a loss of seed dormancy, a decrease in bitter substances in edible structures  chang...
Maize Wild 1. Multiple stalks, long branches 2. Ear has its grains enclosed in the triangular casing that comprises the ea...
Wild 1. Wild rice has a panicle that shatters Cultivated 1. Cultivated rice has a solid panicle of grains Rice 9
Cultivated 1. Massive fruit Wild 1. Miniscule fruit Tomato 10
Wild 1. Wild wheat with recessive allele q responsible for slender, fragile spikes Cultivated 1. Cultivated wheat with the...
Cultivated 1. Cultivated sunflower has a single large head borne on a thick stalk Wild 1. Wild sunflower plants have many ...
How did it happen…??? Unconscious selection: ‘‘that which follows from men naturally preserving the most valued and destro...
Effect of selection during domestication  Early farmers used only a limited number of individuals of the progenitor speci...
 A population bottleneck (or genetic bottleneck) is an evolutionary event in which a significant percentage of a populati...
16 The loss in diversity was not experienced equally by all genes in the genome
 Neutral gene : genes that do not influence favoured phenotypes.  Selected gene : genes that influence desirable phenoty...
Effect of Artificial Selection on Genetic Diversity Bottleneck effect 18
 It is the reduction or elimination of variation among the nucleotides in neighboring DNA of a mutation as the result of ...
SELECTIVE SWEEP 20
TYPES OF SELECTIVE SWEEP: 21
22
23
APPROACHES TO FIND ADAPTIVE GENE FOR DOMESTICATION 24
Biparental QTL Mapping  One of the first techniques applied to understand the genetic basis of domestication traits  Dom...
 One interesting demonstration of this phenomenon is the two shattering genes that have so far been cloned in rice, sh4 a...
Association Mapping  Linkage disequilibrium mapping takes advantage of linkage disequilibrium to link phenotype to genoty...
28
29
 Bottom up approaches begin by assaying genetic diversity in hundreds of loci, preferably from 100 individuals.  Use of ...
Genomic scans or selection scans  Diversity at molecular markers in wild and domesticated populations is compared to iden...
Genome resequencing  High-throughput re-sequencing techniques can offer a complement to the approaches outlined above  G...
 Several genes were targets of domestication or crop improvement  The mutations in these genes that were incorporated in...
Deletion in promoter Insertion of TE Translocation A SNP in PROG1 A SNP at splice siteA SNP in promoter Leads to non-shatt...
CASE STUDY-1 35
OBJECTIVE:  To investigate loss and recovery of genetic diversity in the course of soybean domestication and breeding.  ...
MATERIALS AND METHOD:  25 soybean accessions( 8 landraces ,9 elite cultivar and 5 wild type)  Integration of 30 re-seque...
RESULTS: 38
Data revealed that 1,661,945 SNPs in wild soybean were not polymorphic in the landraces the number of fixed SNPs from land...
40
41
42
KEGG database used to find the potential function of the selected genes. 43
 To validate footprints of selection during domestication and genetic improvement, we compared the genomic region with pr...
DISCUSSION: Genomic diversity was more impacted by domestication than by genetic improvement. The number of fixed SNPs fro...
CASE STUDY 2 46
Objectives:  To analyse the genomic change associated with domestication and improvement in sunflowers based on transcrip...
Material and Method  Sequence variation in 80 transcriptomes representing 38 genotypes of wild and cultivated are analyze...
RESULTS: 49
50
51
52
DISCUSSION:  Outlier analysis identified 122 and 15 candidates genes associated with domestication an improvement respect...
 the processes that lead to a domesticate with dramatically increased yield that could not be selected in natural environ...
 Knowing the genetic basis of domestication it will help us in finding the putative candidate genes under seelction.  It...
56
57
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Linthoi credit seminar

32 views

Published on

Deciphering the genetic basis of crop domestication

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Linthoi credit seminar

  1. 1. SEMINAR TOPIC: Deciphering The Genetic Basis Of Crop Domestication 1 Presented by YENGKHOM LINTHOINGAMBI DEVI Msc. 2nd year Adm. No. CAU/CPGS/GPB/M17/05
  2. 2.  Neolithic revolution/Agriculture revolution: 12000 to 10000 years ago  Changes:  The transition from hunting- gathering to plant agriculture  Sedentism  The formation of villages  One of the key technological elements of the transition to agriculture is DOMESTICATION. Introduction 2
  3. 3.  Plant domestication is the genetic modification of a wild species to create a new form of a plant altered to meet human needs.  The process by which humans actively interfere with and direct crop evolution. 3 Continuum of increasing codependence between plants and people
  4. 4. 4
  5. 5. Fully domesticated plants cannot survive on their own in the wild. The plants are using us! 5 One of the best examples -MAIZE, the husks surrounding the ear and the tight attachment of kernels to the cob prevent natural dispersal. When hundreds of kernels germinate so close to another unable to obtain adequate light and nutrients and fail to reproduce.
  6. 6.  There is a common suite of phenotypic traits that distinguishes most seed and fruit crops from their progenitors or wild ancestors.  These distinct suite of traits later termed the “domestication syndrome” would likely be selected for during the initial stages of domestication (Harlan et al., 1973) 6
  7. 7. 7 Physiological changes involved.  a loss of seed dormancy, a decrease in bitter substances in edible structures  changes in photoperiod sensitivity synchronized flowering Compared to their progenitors, food crops typically have larger fruits or grains, more robust plants more determinate growth or increased apical dominance a loss of natural seed dispersal often have fewer (although larger) fruits or grains per plant than their progenitors.
  8. 8. Maize Wild 1. Multiple stalks, long branches 2. Ear has its grains enclosed in the triangular casing that comprises the ear 3. Hard glumes cultivated 1. Single stalk 2. Husk surrounding the ear. 3. Maize ear bears its grain naked on the surface of the ear 4. Soft outer glumes 8
  9. 9. Wild 1. Wild rice has a panicle that shatters Cultivated 1. Cultivated rice has a solid panicle of grains Rice 9
  10. 10. Cultivated 1. Massive fruit Wild 1. Miniscule fruit Tomato 10
  11. 11. Wild 1. Wild wheat with recessive allele q responsible for slender, fragile spikes Cultivated 1. Cultivated wheat with the dominant allele of the Q gene has a condensed and tough spike Wheat 11
  12. 12. Cultivated 1. Cultivated sunflower has a single large head borne on a thick stalk Wild 1. Wild sunflower plants have many heads borne on multiple slender stalks Sunflower 12
  13. 13. How did it happen…??? Unconscious selection: ‘‘that which follows from men naturally preserving the most valued and destroying the less valued individuals, without any thought of altering the breed.’’ (Darwin, 1868)  It is natural selection in crop species as a result of human cultivation practices and of growth in agro-ecological environments.  The phenotypic changes associated with domestication are likely to have arisen via unconscious selection  Humans change the conditions in which cultivated species live and reproduce, and this change exerts selection on the population even in the absence of a choice or predetermined goal by the cultivator. Natural selection 13 Domestication Artificial selection
  14. 14. Effect of selection during domestication  Early farmers used only a limited number of individuals of the progenitor species.  One common feature of the domesticated genomes is the reduction of genetic diversity in crops relative to the wild progenitors  This reduction has two causes:  Genetic bottleneck  Selective sweep 14
  15. 15.  A population bottleneck (or genetic bottleneck) is an evolutionary event in which a significant percentage of a population or species is killed or otherwise prevented from reproducing.  Genetic bottleneck usually quantified by factors:  The bottleneck population size (Nb )  The duration of bottleneck (d) Severity of bottleneck is given by coefficient, k = Nb / d 15
  16. 16. 16 The loss in diversity was not experienced equally by all genes in the genome
  17. 17.  Neutral gene : genes that do not influence favoured phenotypes.  Selected gene : genes that influence desirable phenotypes – experienced a more drastic loss of diversity because plants carrying favoured alleles contributed the most progeny to each subsequent generation and other alleles were eliminated from the population Genetic bottleneck….. 17
  18. 18. Effect of Artificial Selection on Genetic Diversity Bottleneck effect 18
  19. 19.  It is the reduction or elimination of variation among the nucleotides in neighboring DNA of a mutation as the result of recent and strong positive natural selection.  A strong selective sweep results in a region of the genome where the positively selected haplotype (the mutated allele and its neighbours) is essentially the only one that exists in the population, resulting in a large reduction of the total genetic variation in that chromosome region. 19 Selective sweep
  20. 20. SELECTIVE SWEEP 20
  21. 21. TYPES OF SELECTIVE SWEEP: 21
  22. 22. 22
  23. 23. 23
  24. 24. APPROACHES TO FIND ADAPTIVE GENE FOR DOMESTICATION 24
  25. 25. Biparental QTL Mapping  One of the first techniques applied to understand the genetic basis of domestication traits  Domestication traits can be mapped using populations derived from wild-by-domesticate crosses  Identification of QTL regions  fine mapping,  cloning,  functional characterization of underlying genes,  QTL mapping and fine mapping remain by far the most common approach for identifying domestication- related genes and causal mutations.
  26. 26.  One interesting demonstration of this phenomenon is the two shattering genes that have so far been cloned in rice, sh4 and qSH1 Seed shattering sh4 qSH1 Wild x Crop Japonica × indica sh4 is a locus that differentiates wild from domesticated rice qSH1 is QTL controlling shattering in rice present in chroosome no 1
  27. 27. Association Mapping  Linkage disequilibrium mapping takes advantage of linkage disequilibrium to link phenotype to genotypes by using a population of unrelated individuals  The goal is to statistically associate segregating allelic variation with a phenotype of interest  Makes use of the natural history of recombination events in a population  Tests for associations between phenotypes of interest and genetic markers  Association mapping offers an advantage compared with any other technique in potentially identifying a restricted genomic region or even the causal single- nucleotide polymorphism controlling the trait of interest
  28. 28. 28
  29. 29. 29
  30. 30.  Bottom up approaches begin by assaying genetic diversity in hundreds of loci, preferably from 100 individuals.  Use of statistical tests of selection from the genomic data.( eg. Tajima’s D test) to find the candidate gene  Observed polymorphism data were compared with historical coalescent demographic model that included a population bottleneck.  Emperical ranking is an otherwise option of demographic model. 30
  31. 31. Genomic scans or selection scans  Diversity at molecular markers in wild and domesticated populations is compared to identify reductions in variation consistent with selection  In this method, one looks for loci that show significant reduction of sequence diversity in domesticated genotypes compared to wild samples.  Relatively high-throughput method, often identifying a large set of ‘candidate genes’ compared to conventional QTL mapping which interrogates only a few loci at a time 31
  32. 32. Genome resequencing  High-throughput re-sequencing techniques can offer a complement to the approaches outlined above  Genome re-sequencing or SNP genotyping in a diverse population sample can be used to identify specific genomic regions that bear signatures of domestication-related selection  Re-squencing of candidate domestication gene in population level samples of wild or domesticated species  used to test for the presence of a selective sweep  For domesticates that have experienced a severe genetic bottleneck these re-sequencing surveys can identify regions of high divergence between the crop and the wild species. 32
  33. 33.  Several genes were targets of domestication or crop improvement  The mutations in these genes that were incorporated into crops most likely occurred naturally in the progenitor plant population  The form and nature of the genetic mutations associated with transitions from wild to domesticated plants is highly variable 33 Genomic changes associated with the domestication
  34. 34. Deletion in promoter Insertion of TE Translocation A SNP in PROG1 A SNP at splice siteA SNP in promoter Leads to non-shattering phenotype Leads to altered shoot Leads to low shattering Leads to erect growth in Asian rice Leads to non-shattering phenotype Leads to determinate inflorescences
  35. 35. CASE STUDY-1 35
  36. 36. OBJECTIVE:  To investigate loss and recovery of genetic diversity in the course of soybean domestication and breeding.  Genomic analysis among wild, landraces and elite soybeans to identify the genes under selection. 36
  37. 37. MATERIALS AND METHOD:  25 soybean accessions( 8 landraces ,9 elite cultivar and 5 wild type)  Integration of 30 re-sequencing data from NCBI Short Read Archive.  85 F2 plants were generated by crossing G. max cultivar E9 and G. soja accession S8  7 plants in each row were used to extract DNA.  The extracted DNA is sequenced and alligned with reference genome and SNPs are identified.  Phylogenetic tree is constructed. 37
  38. 38. RESULTS: 38
  39. 39. Data revealed that 1,661,945 SNPs in wild soybean were not polymorphic in the landraces the number of fixed SNPs from landraces to elite cultivar was only 54% of the number of fixed SNPs during domestication. 39
  40. 40. 40
  41. 41. 41
  42. 42. 42
  43. 43. KEGG database used to find the potential function of the selected genes. 43
  44. 44.  To validate footprints of selection during domestication and genetic improvement, we compared the genomic region with previously mapped QTLs.  A total of 21 candidate domestication regions including 60 genes were covered by mapped domestication QTLs and adjacent regions.  A total of 20 candidate improvement regions including 106 genes were covered by improvement QTLs and adjacent regions 44
  45. 45. DISCUSSION: Genomic diversity was more impacted by domestication than by genetic improvement. The number of fixed SNPs from landraces to elite cultivars was only half to the number of fixed SNPs during domestication. The study helps us to construct a large-scale soybean haplotype map and discover important trait related genes using genome wide association mapping Helps in identifying the gene under selection and the phonotype of the gene can be predicted which helps in crop improvement. Comparison of candidate domestication and crop improvement related genes with previous QTL mapping results provide information on potential function of genes under artificial selection. 45
  46. 46. CASE STUDY 2 46
  47. 47. Objectives:  To analyse the genomic change associated with domestication and improvement in sunflowers based on transcriptome sequences of early and improve domesticated sunflower.  To identify the alleles associated with domestication or improvement. 47
  48. 48. Material and Method  Sequence variation in 80 transcriptomes representing 38 genotypes of wild and cultivated are analyzed.  RNA extraction ,library preparation and sequencing using Illumina and 454 sequencing platforms were carried out  Reads were alligned against a reference transcriptome comprised of 16312 contigs.  Contigs containing one or more outlier SNPs are used to generate phylogenetic network. 48
  49. 49. RESULTS: 49
  50. 50. 50
  51. 51. 51
  52. 52. 52
  53. 53. DISCUSSION:  Outlier analysis identified 122 and 15 candidates genes associated with domestication an improvement respectively.  The 2 most extreme outlier contigs in the domestication scan have homology to genes that are involved in basic metabolism and presumably oil biosynthesis.  Improvement of sunflower involved the introduction of alleles from numerous wild species.  The transition from landraces to modern inbred line involved selection for self-compatibility  Admixture analysis revealed that all the modern cultivar genome contained one or more introgressions from wild polulation 53
  54. 54.  the processes that lead to a domesticate with dramatically increased yield that could not be selected in natural environments from naturally occurring variation without recourse to new technologies.  The array of genome manipulations enable barriers to gene exchange to be overcome and have lead to super-domesticates with  dramatically increased yields,  resistances to biotic and abiotic stresses, and with  new characters for the marketplace.  Hybrid rice can be considered a super-domesticate 54
  55. 55.  Knowing the genetic basis of domestication it will help us in finding the putative candidate genes under seelction.  It helps in introgression of wild useful genes to the cultivated one to broaden the genetic diversity  The bottom-up method of finding adaptive gene is more advantageous as compare to the top-down model.  Application of selection screens to identify genes contributing to the success of best varieties  QTL cloning for key agronomic genes  Screening wild relatives and unimproved varieties to recover superior alleles that failed to pass through the domestication and improvement bottlenecks 55
  56. 56. 56
  57. 57. 57

×