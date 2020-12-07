Taller guia ciencias naturales grado sexto

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. PLAN DE CIENCIAS ...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. 2. El planeta Tie...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. SEGUNDO TEMA: FUN...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. RESPONDE LAS PREG...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. 15. Los fosfolípi...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. C. Osmosis. D. Ex...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. 10. En la siguien...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. 4. La secuencia e...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. 6. Completa el cu...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida.  SEGUNDO PERIODO...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. _________________...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. SEGUNDO TEMA: NUT...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. TERCER TEMA: NUTR...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. CUARTO TEMA: NUTR...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. 7. Completa la se...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida.  TERCER PERIODO ...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. A. 1. Membrana.– ...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. A. Glucólisis. B....
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. 3. Según el medio...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida.  TERCER TEMA: RE...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. B. Dióxido de car...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. II. Fosas nasales...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. Analiza la siguie...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. 10. La imagen ant...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. 3. ¿Por qué en el...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. D. Factores abiót...
  1. 1. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. PLAN DE CIENCIAS NATURALES PARA OPTAR A PROMOCION ANTICIPADA GRADO SEXTO AÑO 2015 Este plan de trabajo tiene como fin ubicar a los estudiantes que no alcanzaron los logros en el año, en los respectivos temas que fueron vistos en clase. Es un taller que les permite ubicarse en su preparación. Son orientaciones para que el estudiante se ubique en los respectivos temas y comience a estudiar PRIMER PERIODO PRIMER TEMA: TEORIAS DE ORIGEN DEL UNIVERSO Y LA VIDA 1. Completar los espacios vacíos: TEORIA EXPLICACION AUTOR - AÑO BIG BANG 1927 GEORGES LEMAITRE 1948 GEORGE GAMOW El mundo fue creado por un ser eterno o Dios organizador en 7 días. BIBLIA - GENESIS UNIVERSO PULSANTE U OSCILANTE CREACION CONTNUA DEL UNIVERSO ESTACIONARIO EDWUARD A. MILNE FRED HOYLE
  2. 2. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. 2. El planeta Tierra se originó hace: A. 40 millones de años. B. 4 millones de años. C. Hace 4500 millones de años. D. 1000 millones de años. 3. La teoría idealista acerca del origen de la vida por Dios se conoce como: A. Fijación. B. Creación. C. Espontanea. D. Fijismo. 4. Louis Pasteur refuto la teoría de la abiogénesis ya que él decía que: A. El espíritu de vida poseía la carne y por esto le salía gusanos. B. En el aire hay microorganismos causantes de la aparición de vida sobre la materia inerte. C. En el agua aparece la vida de la nada. D. Todas las anteriores. 5. En el experimento de Miller y Urey comprobaron la teoría de Oparin ya que: A. No aparecieron gusanos en la carne mientras el recipiente estaba tapado. B. No aparecieron microbios en el caldo primitivo. C. Las descargas eléctricas produjeron algunas moléculas responsables de la vida. D. Ninguna de las anteriores. 6. ¿Cuál era la composición de la atmosfera cuando se originó la vida? A. O xígeno y nitrógeno, como la actual. B. Hidrógeno, amoníaco, metano y vapor de agua. C. O xígeno, amoníaco, metano y vapor de agua. D. Nitrógeno, amoníaco, metano y vapor de agua. 7. La característica más destacada de la atmósfera primitiva de la Tierra cuando se originó la vida era que: A. N o t e nía o xíge no lib r e . B. N o t e n í a n i t r ó g e n o . C. N o t e n í a a g u a . D. Ninguna de las respuestas anteriores es la correcta. 8. En los gases de la primitiva atmósfera de la Tierra estaban presentes los elementos principales que constituyen las moléculas de los seres vivos: A. Carbono, hidrógeno, oxígeno y nitrógeno. B. C a r b o no , a gua y nit r ó ge no . C. A g u a y o x í g e n o . D. N it r ó ge no y o xíge no . 9. ¿Cuáles se cree que fueron las fuentes energéticas que hicieron que reaccionaran entre sí los compuestos de la atmósfera y que se formasen las biomoléculas que posteriormente darían lugar a los seres vivos? A . La e ne r gía s o la r , únic a me n t e . B. La energía producida por los volcanes. C. L a r a d i a c t i v i d a d . D. Las erupciones volcánicas y las tormentas eléctricas.
  3. 3. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. SEGUNDO TEMA: FUNCION Y ORGANIZACIÓN DE LA CELULA 1. En un laboratorio se tenían células animales y vegetales pero se revolvieron. Ahora un investigador ha identificado algunas estructuras, con las cuales podría decirse que. A. 1 y 2 son células vegetales, pero 3 no se puede determinar. B. 1, 2 y 3 son células vegetales. C. 1 y 3 son células animales y 2 es vegetal. D. 1 y 3 son células animales y 2 no se puede terminar. 2. La membrana celular es una estructura encargada de: A. El transporte de nutrientes. B. De controlar la entrada y salida de sustancias químicas a la célula C. Mantener la forma de la célula. D. Todas las anteriores. 3. Después de un examen minucioso a una célula un estudiante encontró una organela que almacenaba enzimas, esta estructura corresponde a: A. Aparato de golgi. B. Ribosomas. C. Núcleo. D. Lisosomas. 4. Se puede decir que el núcleo se encarga de controlar las actividades de los organelos celulares porque: A. Regula el intercambio de sustancias entre el medio intracelular y extracelular. B. Almacena los productos que van a ser desechados. C. Almacena el material genético que contiene la información necesaria para la síntesis de proteínas y de otros materiales de los que dependen las estructuras celulares para su funcionamiento. D. Sintetiza hormonas que regulan el funcionamiento celular. 5. La siguiente tabla muestra las características de tres organismos diferentes: De acuerdo a la tabla se puede afirmar que los organismos en su orden son: A. Hongos, animal y vegetal. B. Procariota, vegetal y hongo. C. Vegetal, procariota y hongo. D. Animal, hongo y procariota. 6. Al interior de la célula la energía recibe el nombre ATP y se necesitan grandes cantidades de energía para llevar a cabo todas las funciones celulares. La estructura celular encargada de realizar el proceso de respiración celular para que la célula obtenga energía es: A. Cloroplastos. B. Ribosomas. C. Mitocondria. D. Núcleo. ORGANISMO 1 ORGANISMO 2 ORGANISMO 3 Sin membrana nuclear. Con membrana nuclear. Con membrana nuclear. Con ribosomas. Con ribosomas. Con ribosomas. Tiene pared celular. Todos hacen fotosíntesis. No hacen fotosíntesis. Sin cloroplastos. Con cloroplastos. Sin cloroplastos.
  4. 4. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. RESPONDE LAS PREGUNTAS 7 Y 8 DE ACUERDO CON LA SIGUIENTE INFORMACIÓN A continuación se presenta una lista de algunos organelos celulares y la función que cumplen dentro de la célula: 7. El organelo celular encargado de dar el color verde a las plantas es: A. El núcleo. B. El lisosoma. C. La mitocondria. D. El cloroplasto 8. De acuerdo a la función que realiza la célula es el número de organelos. Por ejemplo, los espermatozoides necesitan una gran cantidad de energía para impulsarse y moverse, mientras que algunas células del estómago necesitan digerir (enzimas) grandes cantidades de alimento. Estos dos tipos de células necesitan respectivamente una gran cantidad de: A. Lisosomas y aparato de golgi. B. Cloroplastos y mitocondrias. C. Mitocondrias y lisosomas. D. Retículo Endoplasmatico rugoso y cloroplastos. 9. La membrana celular es una estructura encargada de: A. El transporte de nutrientes. B. De controlar la entrada y salida de sustancias químicas a la célula C. Mantener la forma de la célula. D. Todas las anteriores. 10. Las proteínas NO cumplen esta función en la membrana. A. Facilitar el transporte a través de la membrana celular B. Activar respuestas celulares cuando algunas moléculas se unen a la membrana. C. Reconocer la presencia de sustancias o agentes extraños y alertar a la célula sobre su posible invasión. D. Le da flexibilidad a la membrana celular 11. Proteína que permite activar respuestas cuando se unen algunas moléculas e iniciar los cambios requeridos. De transporte. A. Portadora. B. Receptora. C. De reconocimiento. 12. Según el modelo de la actualidad de la membrana celular, esta se encuentra formada por: A. Un conjunto de proteínas y lípidos. B. Una capa proteica recubierta de lípidos. C. Una bicapa de fosfolípidos en la que se insertan las proteínas. D. Una bicapa lipídica recubierta por proteínas. 13. Las sustancias que no son buenas para la célula son detectadas por ciertas proteínas que las destruyen, estas son: 1 PUNTO A. De transporte. B. Portadora. C. Receptora. D. De reconocimiento. 14. La membrana celular en su mayoría esa compuesta por un tipo de lípido que es: A. Fosfogliceridos. B. Esteroides. C. Fosfolípidos. D. Triglicéridos.
  5. 5. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. 15. Los fosfolípidos tienen dos regiones, cabeza y cola. Las cabezas son llamadas ___________________ que significa_____________________________________________________________________________________ _ y las colas llamadas______________________________________________________________ que significa_____________________________________________________________________________________ TERCER TEMA: TRANSPORTE CELULAR Y REPRODUCCION DE PROCARIOTAS Y EUCARIOTAS. 1. Completa los siguientes enunciados:  La ____________________ es el proceso por el cual se da origen a nuevos seres vivos, puede ser ________________ y _________________.  La ____________________________ es aquella en la que participa un solo progenitor.  La ____________________________ es aquella en la que participan dos progenitores.  Las células sexuales femeninas se llaman ____________________ y las células sexuales masculinas se llaman ______________________.  La unión entre el ovulo y el espermatozoide se llama __________________________. 2. En la nefrona, unidad funcional del riñón, se lleva a cabo un proceso llamado reabsorción tubular que consiste en la reabsorción de agua por la sangre por medio de una membrana semipermeable. Durante dicho proceso las células de la nefrona bombean iones de sodio al interior de los capilares sanguíneos de forma que grandes cantidades de agua son reabsorbidas por estos. La explicación para el paso de agua hacia los capilares después del bombeo de iones sodio sería: A. Por transporte activo entra una solución salina a los capilares y no los iones separados del agua. B. Por ósmosis el agua es difundida al interior de los capilares de forma que disuelve la concentración interna. C. Por difusión facilitada el agua entra a los capilares y los iones de sodio son los que facilitan su entrada. D. Por fagocitosis el agua que quedó afuera de los capilares es absorbida para que los iones puedan volver a salir. 3. Las moléculas pueden ingresar la célula por medio de dos mecanismos: A. Por difusión pasiva con gasto de energía y difusión facilitada sin gasto de energía. B. Por transporte activo a favor de gradiente de concentración y por difusión en contra de gradiente de concentración. C. Por transporte activo con gasto de energía y por transporte pasivo sin gasto de energía. D. Por transporte activo y por difusión facilitada, en ambos casos sin la participación de proteínas transportadoras. 4. La secreción de un producto al medio extracelular implica un proceso de: A. Fagocitosis. B. Pinocitosis.
  6. 6. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. C. Osmosis. D. Exocitosis. 5. Una célula es colocada en las condiciones que se muestran en la siguiente tabla: Concentración en el medio extracelular Concentración en el medio intracelular Na+ Mayor Menor I- Menor Mayor Lo anterior representa: A. Ingreso de las dos sustancias con gasto de ATP. B. Ingreso de Na+ con gasto de ATP y salida de I- a través de difusión facilitada. C. Ingreso de las dos sustancias sin gasto de ATP. 6. Ingreso de las dos sustancias a través de la bicapa de lípidos y con gasto de ATP sólo para el I-.El ingreso de un aminoácido que se encuentra más concentrado en el medio extracelular con respecto al medio intracelular se lleva a cabo a través de: A. Difusión facilitada. B. Osmosis. C. Difusión simple. D. Transporte activo. 7. El ingreso de moléculas de gran tamaño a la célula se realiza por medio de: A. Difusión facilitada. B. Osmosis. C. Difusión simple. D. Transporte activo. 8. Cuando es el agua la sustancia que pasa hacia el medio intracelular o extracelular, a través de la membrana se hace referencia a un fenómeno conocido como: A. Difusión facilitada. B. Osmosis. C. Difusión simple. D. Transporte activo. 9. Es el proceso de intercambio simple de moléculas a través de la membrana plasmática, durante la cual la célula no gasta energía: A. Transporte activo. B. Difusión osmótica. C. Transporte pasivo. D. Plasmolisis.
  7. 7. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. 10. En la siguiente grafica se representan tres tipos de transporte pasivo en las membranas de tres células diferentes: Teniendo en cuenta las gráficas, el nombre respectivo de 1, 2 y 3 es: A. Osmosis, difusión y diálisis. B. Transporte activo, pasivo y ósmosis. C. Difusión facilitada, difusión simple y ósmosis. D. Filtración, diálisis y difusión simple. CUARTO TEMA: REPRODUCCIÓN CELULAR 1. Escribe dentro de la ficha las letras de los enunciados que se relacionen con el proceso de la MEIOSIS. A. Proceso por el cual una célula se divide para formar cuatro células hijas. B. Proceso por el cual una célula se divide para formar dos células hijas. C. Las células hijas contienen la misma información genética de la célula madre. D. Las células hijas contienen la mitad de la información genética de la célula madre. E. Mediante este proceso se forman los gametos sexuales. F. Mediante este proceso se reproduce la mayoría de células del organismo. 2. El término mitosis se refiere a la división del núcleo en los núcleos hijos; a esta división sigue la división del citoplasma para formar dos células hijas. Para que el proceso de división del citoplasma se dé es necesario que ocurra una: A. Meiosis. B. Cariocinesis. C. Interfase. D. Citocinesis. 3. Cuál de las siguientes afirmaciones a cerca de la mitosis no es verdadera : A. Un sólo núcleo da origen a dos núcleos hijos idénticos. B. Los núcleos hijos son genéticamente idénticos al núcleo padre. C. Los centrómeros se dividen al comienzo de la anafase. D. Los cromosomas homólogos hacen sinapsis en la profase.
  8. 8. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. 4. La secuencia en el ciclo celular de una célula eucariota es: A. G1 a G2 a S a Mitosis a citocinesis. B. G1 a S a Mitosis a G2 a citocinesis. C. G1 a Mitosis a G2 a S a citocinesis. D. G1 a S a G2 a Mitosis a citocinesis. 5. En un organismo multicelular que se reproduce sexualmente; luego de la unión de las células sexuales que lo originan; las células no sexuales comienzan a reproducirse rápidamente hasta organizarse para conformar los sistemas que constituyen al organismo. El proceso para la formación de estas células no sexuales consiste en: A. La unión de dos células madres con igual cantidad de información genética. B. La división de una célula madre que origina dos células hijas con igual cantidad de información genética. C. La unión de una célula padre y una célula madre con la mitad de La información genética. D. La división de una célula madre que origina dos células hijas con la mitad de la información genética.
  9. 9. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. 6. Completa el cuadro comparativo entre los procesos de la mitosis y la meiosis. 3 PUNTOS PROCESO MEIOSIS MITOSIS Tipo de células en que ocurre Cantidad de células resultantes Objetivo del proceso Información genética de las células hijas. RESPONDE LA PREGUNTA 7 DE ACUERDO CON LA SIGUIENTE INFORMACIÓN. 7. La figura muestra el proceso de la mitosis, en el 1 y 2 corresponden a las siguientes figuras: 1 PUNTO
  10. 10. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida.  SEGUNDO PERIODO PRIMER TEMA: LA NUTRICIÓN 1. Complete los siguientes enunciados:  Dependiendo la forma en que los organismos obtienen la energía se clasifican en dos grupos: _______________________________________ y ________________________________________.  Por medio de la nutrición los seres vivos obtienen ______________________________ para realizar sus actividades. 2. La nutrición es, señala la respuesta correcta: a) El proceso por el que los seres vivos toman los alimentos, los transforman y expulsan las sustancias de desecho que se producen. b) El proceso por el cual los nutrientes son introducidos dentro de las diferentes células del organismo. c) El proceso mediante el cual los alimentos son introducidos en el cuerpo. d) El proceso mediante el cual los desechos son eliminados de nuestro cuerpo. 3. Completa: a) Los organismos __________________ elaboran su propio alimento a partir de sustancias inorgánicas. Según el tipo de energía que utilizan, se clasifican como ___________________ y ____________________. b) Los organismos ___________________ se alimentan de materia orgánica producida por los organismos autótrofos. c) Los organismos ___________________ se alimentan de plantas, los _________________ se alimentan de carne y los ___________________ se alimentan de vegetales y de carne. 4. Encierra la imagen que corresponde a un ser vivo NO autótrofo. a. Arqueas b. Algas c. Hongo d. Palma 5. Responde cuál es la diferencia fundamental entre un organismo autótrofo y un organismo heterótrofo. R/: _________________________________________________________________________________________
  11. 11. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. ____________________________________________________________________________________________. 6. Indica cuáles de las siguientes frases son falsas (F) o verdaderas (V): 1. Los seres vivos fotosintéticos son autótrofos. ( ) 2. Las plantas respiran al revés que los animales. ( ) 3. Las plantas no respiran. ( ) 4. En la fotosíntesis se produce oxígeno. ( ) 7. Lee con atención las siguientes afirmaciones e identifica si son verdaderas (V) o falsas (F). corrige aquellas que sean falsas. 8. Completa el siguiente cuadro:
  12. 12. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. SEGUNDO TEMA: NUTRICION EN AUTOTROFOS 1. Señala en la imagen, en qué parte de la planta se llevan a cabo los siguientes procesos: 2. La siguiente ecuación, nos muestra el proceso de la fotosíntesis. a) ¿Cómo obtienen las plantas el CO2 y el H2O? ____________________________________________________. b) ¿De dónde obtienen las plantas la C6H12O6 yel O2? _______________________________________________. c) ¿Cómo se llama el siguiente compuesto C6H12O6? _________________________________________________. 3. Los organismos autótrofos se dividen en tres grupos que son _________________________________, ________________________ y las ____________________________________. 4. Las plantas toman la luz solar en forma de energía __________________ y la transforman en energía _________________________. 5. Mencione tres organismos que realicen nutrición autótrofa:    6. Los organismos que fabrican su propio alimento se denominan ________________________ y s clasifican en ____________________________________ y ________________________________________. 7. Se dice que la fotosíntesis en las plantas se da a la inversa de la respiración, ¿Por qué? Justifique su respuesta indicando las sustancias necesarias para cada proceso: ____________________________________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________________________________ Fotosíntesis Conducción de nutrientes Absorción de nutrientes 6 CO2 + 6 H2O + energía solar → C6H12O6 + 6 O2
  13. 13. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. TERCER TEMA: NUTRICION EN HETERETROFOS 1. Complete el siguiente cuadro: ORGANISMO TIPO DE DIGESTION CARACTERISTICAS DEL PROCESO DIGESTIVO ESPONJAS DIGESTION MIXTA Realiza su digestión en un sistema digestivo con estructuras definidas, se da fuera de las células. 2. Escribe verdadero (V) o falso (F) y si el enunciado es falso escriba el correcto.  Los protozoos son animales. ( )  La mayoría de las bacterias son autótrofas. ( )  Los animales vertebrados tienen tractos digestivos completos.( ) 3. Complete los siguientes enunciados:  Las bacterias simbióticas se clasifican en __________________________, ___________________________ y _____________________________________________.  La mayoría de los animales presentan un tipo de digestión ____________________________.  Las bacterias y hongos ___________________________ son las que se alimentan de materia orgánica en descomposición. 4. Los animales vertebrados tienen tractos digestivos completos que se compone en su mayoría de los mismos órganos: boca, esófago, estómago, intestino delgado y grueso, y ano; explique brevemente la función que cumple cada uno de estos órganos. 5. Responde cuál es la diferencia fundamental entre un organismo autótrofo y un organismo heterótrofo. R/: _________________________________________________________________________________________
  14. 14. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. CUARTO TEMA: NUTRICIÓN EN EL SER HUMANO 1. La principal función del sistema digestivo es: A. Eliminar las sustancias que no se necesitan en el organismo. B. Evitar la desnutrición. C. Transformar el alimento en nutrientes y energía. D. Todas las anteriores. 2. El proceso digestivo inicia cuando: A. Se cocinan los alimentos. B. El alimento ingresa a la boca. C. El alimento se mezcla con los jugos gástricos. D. El bolo alimenticio llega al estómago. 3. Cuál de las siguientes comparaciones es incorrecta: A. El estómago es como un tanque de agua porque sirve para almacenar los líquidos. B. El ano es como el desagüe de una casa porque elimina lo que no se necesita. C. Los dientes son como una licuadora que tritura los alimentos. D. Los intestinos son como mangueras que transportan sustancias. 4. El órgano en el que ocurre la mayor absorción de nutrientes de los alimentos que consumimos es: A. Boca. B. Estómago. C. Intestino grueso. D. Intestino delgado. 5. Cuando el intestino delgado presenta problemas en sus tejidos, se inhibe: A. La digestión. B. La circulación. C. La absorción. D. La excreción. 6. Los alimentos transformados en nutrientes en el sistema digestivo llegan a las células de todo el cuerpo por medio de: A. El cerebro. B. Sangre. C. Vasos sanguíneos. D. Todas las anteriores.
  15. 15. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. 7. Completa la secuencia en el orden correcto. = + = = + + 8. Señala las partes del sistema digestivo. 9. Completa los siguientes enunciados.  La _______________, _____________________ y la _________________son en su orden las tres etapas de proceso del sistema digestivo humano.  _________________: Órgano en el que el quimo se mezcla con la bilis, el jugo pancreático y el jugo intestinal.  _________________: Órgano en donde se realiza la ingestión de los alimentos.  _________________: Órgano en el que el bolo alimenticio se transforma en quimo.  _________________: Órgano que comunica la boca con el esófago.  _________________: Órgano al que llegan los materiales sobrantes de la digestión. 10. Complete el siguiente cuadro, explicando cada una de las etapas que se llevan a cabo en el sistema digestivo. 11. INGESTION DISGESTION ABSORCION BOLO ALIMENTICIO SEPRODUCEPOR LOS MOVIMIENTOS PERISTALTICOS DEL ESTOMAGO + BOLO ALIMENTICIO BILIS
  16. 16. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida.  TERCER PERIODO PRIMER TEMA: RESPIRACION CELULAR, EUCARIOTAS Y PROCARIOTAS 1. Escribe F (falso) o V (verdadero), en frente de cada afirmación. Explica las respuestas. a. La glucolisis es un proceso que se presenta tanto en la respiración aerobia como en la respiración anaerobia. ( ) b. El ciclo de Krebs es un proceso que se lleva a cabo en organismos anaerobios. ( ) 2. Completa el siguiente cuadro: FERMENTACIÓN RESPIRACIÓN CELULAR AEROBIA ETAPA QUE COMPARTEN ETAPAS Q POSEE ORGANELA DE LA CÉLULA DONDE SE DA CANTIDAD DE MOECULAS DE ATP QUE LIBERA 3. Completa cada una de las afirmaciones con la palabra correcta:  En las plantas los __________________, las ____________ y los pelos absorbentes son estructuras para intercambio de CO2 y O2.  Algunos hongos como las levaduras son ______________________________ pues pueden respirar en ausencia y en presencia de oxígeno.  Algunas bacterias son aerobias obligadas, ya que no necesitan __________________ para obtener energía.  Las cianobacterias son todas de respiración ________________, mientras que en las bacterias existen ____________________________ y ______________________________.  Los protistas presentan respiración ____________________________.  Algunas plantas crecen en pantanos carentes de oxígeno y sus raíces desarrollan _____________________.  Los hongos multicelulares presentan respiración ____________________________________. 4. La organela encargada de realizar el proceso de respiración celular es la _ (1)_, el objetivo de este proceso es obtener _(2)__.
  17. 17. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. A. 1. Membrana.– 2. Nutrición. B. 1. Vesícula. – 2. Nutrición. C. 1. Mitocondria. – 2. Energía. D. 1. Mitocondria. – 2. Nutrición. 5. Las estructuras que permiten el intercambio de oxígeno, gas carbónico y vapor de agua. Se encuentran principalmente en el envés de las hojas y en la epidermis de los tallos jóvenes son llamadas: A. Lenticelas. B. Estomas. C. Neumatóforos. D. Raíces. 6. Se consideran dos tipos de respiración, aerobia y anaerobia. En los animales la respiración anaerobia ocurre en las células musculares con ausencia de oxígeno, durante el ejercicio intenso, se producen grandes cantidades de ácido láctico el cual causa calambres. De acuerdo con lo anterior la respiración anaerobia es: A. La que se realiza sin utilizar oxígeno. B. La que se realiza utilizando oxígeno. 7. La respiración celular es el proceso por el cual el ácido pirúvico reacciona con el oxígeno y es transformado en dióxido de carbono, agua y energía en forma de ATP. En la célula la respiración se realiza en una organelo llamado: A. Lisosoma. B. Ribosoma. C. Retículo endoplasmatico. D. Mitocondria. 8. La respiración en la que se obtiene energía a partir de moléculas orgánicas con ayuda del oxígeno molecular y el resultado final es el CO2 y H2O es llamada: A. Anaerobia. B. Fermentación alcohólica. C. Aerobia. D. Fermentación láctica. 9. Los seres vivos realizan el intercambio gaseoso entre: A. Milímetro de Mercurio y Dióxido de carbono. B. Nitrógeno y Oxigeno. C. Dióxido de carbono y Oxigeno. D. Hidrogeno y Oxigeno. 10. La cadena de transporte de electrones es la tercera etapa de la respiración aerobia, este proceso se lleva a cabo en: A. El citosol. B. Mitocondria. C. Membrana externa. D. Espacios intermembranosos. 11. ¿Cuál de los siguientes procesos es común tanto en la respiración celular como en la fermentación? A. Glucólisis. B. Ciclo de Calvin. C. Ciclo de Krebs. D. Cadena de transporte de electrones. 12. El proceso que genera mayor cantidad de ATP es:
  18. 18. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. A. Glucólisis. B. Cadena de transporte de electrones. C. Ciclo de Krebs. D. Fermentación. 13. ¿Cuál de las siguientes opciones es la función correcta del ATP? A. Es una enzima. B. Es la molécula energética de la célula. C. Se produce en fotosíntesis y se gasta en respiración celular. D. Sólo se sintetiza en la membrana del cloroplasto. 14. Las plantas realizan el proceso de respiración en la fase: A. Lumínica. B. Oscura. SEGUNDO TEMA: RESPIRACIÓN EN LOS ANIMALES 1. Completa cada afirmación con la palabra indicada:  Además de la respiración pulmonar los anfibios presentan respiración _______________________________.  Reptiles, aves y mamíferos poseen como órganos de intercambio gaseoso los _________________________.  La respiración en los animales puede ser ___________________________ e _________________________.  Los animales toman el ____________________ del medio que los rodea y expulsan _____________________. 2. Completa el siguiente cuadro: TIPO DE RESPIRACIÓN DIRECTA INDIRECTA CRITERIO ORGANISMO QUE LA PRESENTA ANFIBIOS REPTILES AVES MAMIFEROS SUPERFICIE RESPIRATORIA CELULAS DEL CUERPO PIEL DESCRIPCIÓN Respiración en la que se utilizan branquias para realizar el intercambio gaseoso. EJEMPLO SALTAMONTES
  19. 19. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. 3. Según el medio en que se encuentren los animales (aéreo, terrestre , acuático) presentan distintos tipos de órganos respiratorios los cuales son:  Medio aéreo: ___________________________ y la Tráquea.  Medio acuático: _________________________.  Medio terrestre como la lombriz: ____________________. 4. Complete el esquema basado en la siguiente información: En los animales que habitan en medio acuático, presentan respiración branquial; estas superficies respiratorias les permite realizar el intercambio gaseoso en el siguiente orden: 5. En los insectos, el abdomen se estira y encoge a un ritmo de 20 veces por minuto. Gracias a este movimiento se produce la entrada y salida de aire por unos orificios respiratorios situados en sus costados llamados: A. Traqueolas. B. Espiráculos. C. Estigmas. D. Epidermis. 6. La respiración es el proceso que busca la obtención de (1) en forma de (2) en los seres vivos: A. (1) Moléculas. (2) ATP. B. (1) ATP (2) Energía. C. (1) Energía (2) ATP. D. (1) ATP (2) Moléculas. 7. Los anfibios presentan dos tipos de respiración, esto se debe a que sus pulmones no son tan desarrollados, estos tipos de respiración son: A. Branquial y cutánea. B. Branquial y pulmonar. C. Pulmonar y Traqueal. D. Pulmonar y cutánea. 8. La respiración directa se da en algunos invertebrados que no poseen estructuras especializadas para el intercambio gaseoso, este proceso se da por (1) hacia todas las (2) del organismo. A. (1) Difusión (2) Células. B. (1) Osmosis (2) Células. C. (1) Difusión (2) Partes. D. (1) Osmosis (2) Partes. 9. Aunque los sistemas respiratorios de los animales son diferentes, todos poseen las siguientes características (3):  
  20. 20. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida.  TERCER TEMA: RESPIRACIÓN EN EL SER HUMANO 1. Señala las partes (9) del sistema respiratorio en el siguiente gráfico. 2. Completa los siguientes enunciados.  El sistema respiratorio está formado por los ______________________ y las _____________ _____________________.  Por medio de las __________________ el aire ingresa al cuerpo.  En la _______________ se encuentran las __________________________, que producen la voz.  La _________________ se divide en dos ramificaciones llamadas _______________ y estos a su vez en los __________________ que terminan en los ______________ pulmonares que es donde se realiza el intercambio gaseoso.  Los _________________ son dos órganos grandes y esponjosos, que están recubiertos por una membrana llamada _____________________. 3. De acuerdo al proceso de respiración escribe en el recuadro el número correspondiente en el orden en el cual el aire hace su recorrido. El aire llega a los bronquios que conduce el aire hasta los bronquiolos y de ahí a los alvéolos pulmonares. El aire finaliza su recorrido en los alvéolos pulmonares, donde se realiza el intercambio gaseoso. El aire pasa a la faringe, luego a la laringe y llega a la tráquea. El aire ingresa al cuerpo a través de las fosas nasales, dentro de la nariz el aire se calienta y humedece. 4. En que consiste el proceso de respiración A. Intercambio de gases. B. Transportar sangre. C. Digerir la comida. D. Obtener energía. 5. El sistema respiratorio está formado por: A. Fosas nasales y pituitarias. B. Nariz y laringe. C. Vías respiratorias y pulmones. D. Tráquea y boca. 6. De los alveolos pulmonares pasa a la sangre para las células: A. Agua.
  21. 21. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. B. Dióxido de carbono. C. Oxígeno. D. Energía. 7. La sustancia química utilizada por la celula para obtener energía es: A. Oxígeno. B. Agua. C. Dióxido de carbono. D. ATP. 8. La principal función de las fosas nasales es: A. Calentar, ingerir. B. Enfriar, transportar. C. Limpiar, humedecer, calentar. D. Filtrar. 9. De la faringe el aire pasa a: A. Las fosas nasales. B. La tráquea. C. Los pulmones. D. Laringe. 10. El orificio que se abre y se cierra en la vibración y deja un orificio denominado: A. Tiroides. B. Epiglotis. C. Glotis. D. Senos paranasales. RESPONDER LAS PREGUNTAS 11 Y 12 DE ACUERDO A LA SIGUIENTE INFORMACIÓN La respiración es una actividad vital para obtener energía, los humanos tenemos una respiración indirecta a través de un elaborado sistema respiratorio formado principalmente por dos pulmones. Aunque el intercambio gaseoso no lo realiza solamente el sistema respiratorio, éste requiere de la intervención del sistema circulatorio. 11. En la respiración, el sistema circulatorio se encarga de transportar el oxígeno a través de los: A. Glóbulos blancos. B. Eritrocitos. C. Leucocitos. D. Glóbulos rojos. 12. Un fumador habitual tiene en el sistema respiratorio: A. Una mejora que permite una mayor tolerancia al ejercicio B. Un estrechamiento de las vías respiratorias e irritación de los pulmones. C. Un constante barrido de las partículas de humo y polvo fuera de los pulmones. D. Un estrechamiento de las vías respiratorias que mejora la captación de oxígeno. 13. La fase mecánica se da en (1) y la de intercambio gaseoso (2): A. (1) Fosas nasales - (2) Diafragma. B. (1) Fosas nasales - (2) Pulmones. C. (1) Vías respiratorias - (2) Pulmones. D. (1) Vías respiratorias - (2) Diafragma. 14. Las vías respiratorias está constituido por: A. Nariz, laringe, tráquea, pulmones, lóbulos. B. Fosas nasales,faringe, laringe, tráquea, bronquios,pulmones. C. Fosas nasales,faringe, laringe, tráquea, bronquios,lóbulos. D. Fosas nasales,faringe, laringe, tráquea, bronquios. 15. La siguiente definición corresponde a: “Son dos masas esponjosas recubiertas de un tejido de doble pared llamado pleura, con una fina capa de líquido entre ambas para suavizar los movimientos respiratorios”. A. Bronquios. B. Pulmones. C. Lóbulo inferior y exterior. D. Fosas nasales. 16. ¿Cuál es el recorrido correcto que hace el aire inspirado? I.Pulmones
  22. 22. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. II. Fosas nasales III.Laringe IV.Faringe V. Bronquios VI.Tráquea A. I, II, III, IV, V, VI B. I, III, IV, VI, V, II C. II, IV, III, VI, V, I D. II, III, IV, V, VI, I 17. La nariz es una cavidad muy húmeda y rica en _______ A. Oxígeno. B. O2. C. Vasos sanguíneos. D. Branquias. 18. La membrana rica em vasos sanguíneos y encargada de calentar el aire es: A. Pituitaria amarilla. B. Pituitaria roja.  CUARTO PERIODO PRIMER TEMA: ECOSISTEMAS 1. Completa las afirmaciones con palabras de la tabla: a. La __________________________ estudia las relaciones entre los diferentes seres vivos y la interacción con su ambiente físico. b. La luz, la humedad, el suelo, los vientos y la temperatura son elementos denominados ____________________________. c. La energía solar es transformada en energía química por organismos como algas y plantas, mediante el proceso de _____________________________. d. La _________________________ es un factor que hace referencia al grado de calor de una región y depende de la cantidad de calor, de la luz solar que recibe, así como de la latitud y longitud en que se encuentre. 2. Escribe F (falso) o V (verdadero), según corresponda. a. La densidad de una población está determinada por el número de nacimientos y muertes de individuos, así como por la inmigración y la emigración. ( ) b. La energía solar es el origen de todas las cadenas tróficas en cualquier ecosistema. ( ) c. Los seres heterótrofos son considerados los organismos productores en un ecosistema. ( ) d. En los ecosistemas acuáticos, los factores abióticos más importantes son los predadores y las algas. ( ) 3. Ordena en la pirámide, de menor a mayor, los siguientes términos: individuo, ecosistema, comunidad y población. Describe de palabra cada uno de estos conceptos. FACTORES ABIÓTICOS FOTOSÍNTESIS FACTORES BIÓTICOS TEMPERATURA ECOLOGÍA RESPIRACIÓN
  23. 23. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. Analiza la siguiente gráfica y responde las preguntas 4, 5 y 6: 4. ¿Cuál de los reinos presenta el mayor número de especies? A. Bacterias B. Hongos C. Animales D. Protistas 5. ¿Cuál de los reinos presenta el menor número de especies? A. Plantas B. Bacterias C. Protistas D. Hongos 6. ¿Qué porcentaje de seres vivos no son ni plantas ni animales? A. 65,1% B. 8,9% C. 26,0% D. 0,3% 7. En el planeta Tierra existe una gran variedad de seres vivos, que puedes diferenciarlos de los que no lo son porque todos están formados por células, se mueven, tienen la capacidad de crecer (aumentando el número de células o su volumen), se nutren, respiran, se reproducen, responden ante cambios químicos y físicos, con el paso del tiempo se adaptan lentamente en respuesta a su ambiente y se desarrollan a través de los cambios que ocurren durante sus vidas. Según el párrafo anterior, de que están formados todos los seres vivos: A. bacterias. B. células. C. hongos. D. algas. Lee el siguiente párrafo. Luego, analiza y contesta las preguntas 8 y 9 En la finca de Anita encontramos varias vacas, un corral de gallinas, un caballo, varios pájaros copetones, un cultivo de maíz, árboles de mango, un perro, un cultivo de moras, un estanque con peces bailarina y un gato. 8. La finca de Anita es un ejemplo de: A. Individuo. B. Población. C. Parasitismo. D. Ecosistema. 9. ¿Cuáles son las poblaciones que podemos encontrar en la finca de Anita? A. Varias vacas, un corral de gallinas, varios pájaros copetones, un cultivo de maíz, árboles de mango, un cultivo de moras y un estanque con peces bailarina. B. Un caballo, un perro y un gato. C. Varios perros, un corral de gallinas, varios caballos, varios gatos, árboles de mango y un cultivo de moras. D. Una vaca, una gallina, un pájaro copetón, un cultivo de maíz, un árbol de mango, un cultivo de moras y un pez bailarina. Observa la siguiente imagen. Luego, analiza y contesta la pregunta 10
  24. 24. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. 10. La imagen anterior representa un: A. Ecosistema. B. Población. C. Organismo. D. Comensalismo. 11. Las algas son los mayores productores de nutrientes de los ecosistemas y de oxigeno del planeta. Es correcto afirmar: A. Las algas son perjudiciales para la salud de los humanos. B. Las algas producen toxinas de rápido crecimiento. C. Las algas son las mayores productoras de gas carbónico del planeta. D. Las algas favorecen la existencia de seres vivos ya que producen oxígeno. 12. Las plantas proporcionan alimento y abrigo a muchos organismo. Es uno de los grupos productores más importantes de la tierra, porque casi todas tienen la capacidad de realizar el proceso de la: A. Fotosíntesis. B. celulosa. C. Semilla. D. Polinización. SEGUNDO TEMA: ECOSISTEMAS TERRESTRES 1. De acuerdo a las características de vegetación, temperatura, fuentes hídricas y tipos de animales que lo habitan en 5 renglones escriba las diferencias entre el desierto y bosque lluvioso tropical. 2. Completa las afirmaciones escribiendo el nombre del ecosistema terrestre que corresponda:  Ecosistema propio del círculo polar ártico; su temperatura oscila entre -52°C y 5°C. ___________________  _________________________________: Presentan lluvias abundantes y son los más diversos del mundo.  Ecosistema en el que la temperatura varía entre el día y la noche: _________________________.  Ecosistema cálido con abundantes lluvias donde predomina la vegetación herbácea.____________________  Bosques boreales que se encuentran después de las regiones polares. _______________________  El _____________________________________ presenta lluvias durante todo el año durante la estación seca los arboles pierden sus hojas.
  25. 25. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. 3. ¿Por qué en el día en los desiertos la temperatura es muy elevada y en la noche la temperatura llega a estar a 0°C? 4. ¿Qué factores determinan la diversidad en los ecosistemas terrestres? 5. Escoja un ecosistema terrestre y realice un dibujo donde muestre físicamente como y escriba un texto donde diga sus características haciendo claridad en: Temperatura, vegetación, fuentes hídricas, definición y características más importantes. TERCER TEMA: ECOSISTEMAS COLOMBIANOS "El comercio ilegal de flora y fauna es una de las causas de la extinción de muchas especies. Las poblaciones de varias especies se han reducido drásticamente debido a esta actividad. Colombia, uno de los países con mayor biodiversidad en el planeta, es un centro importante para este tipo de comercio, el cual se ha convertido en la tercera actividad ile-gal más lucrativa del mundo luego del tráfico de drogas y el tráfico de armas. Esta actividad mueve billones de pesos anualmente y las más afectadas son las especies de flora y fauna involucradas en este negocio. Como respuesta a este comercio ilegal de flora y fauna, varios países firmaron en 1973 el tratado internacional CITES, Convención sobre el Comercio Internacional de Especies Amenazadas de Fauna y Flora Sil- vestres, para proteger la fauna y flora silvestre de la sobre explotación y para evitar que el comercio ilegal pusiera en peligro de extinción a varias especies. CITES empezó a fun- cionar en Julio de 1975 y hoy en día tiene 143 países miembros”. Tomado de: http://web.minambiente.gov.co/biogeo/menu/biodiversidad/especies/comercioilegal.htm 1. El comercio ilegal de especies afecta no solamente a los organismos directamente implicados sino a todas las comunidades aledañas, porque: A. La extracción selectiva de especies exóticas reduce el atractivo turístico de la región. B. la extracción de especies exóticas altera las investigaciones científicas que se realicen en el ecosistema. C. las trampas utilizadas por los cazadores pueden afectar a otros animales del ecosistema e incluso al hombre. D. la dinámica natural de los ecosistemas se altera incidiendo directamente en los equilibrios existentes. 2. El tráfico de especies con fines lucrativos tiene consecuencias para los ecosistemas porque: A. se crean nuevas relaciones depredador-presa en las redes tróficas. B. aumentan las relaciones entre oferta y demanda de recursos. C. conduce a la extinción de especies que dependen de ellos. D. aumenta la competencia por un mismo recurso en el ecosistema. 3. Colombia es un país muy diverso e infortunadamente aún no se conoce a cabalidad el estado y las condiciones de los ecosistemas y las especies que lo habitan. Este desconocimiento trae como consecuencia que: A. el país desconozca sus recursos y no pueda aprovecharlos económicamente. B. el mundo no se entere de todas las especies que tiene Colombia. C. sea difícil conservar aquello que no se conoce. D. en el país se desarrollen únicamente programas de preservación. 4. Los factores encargados de determinar la diversidad en un ecosistema son: A. Factores bióticos como animales y plantas. B. Factores bióticos como agua, luz, suelo y temperatura. C. Factores bióticos y abióticos.
  26. 26. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA MONSEÑOR GERARDO VALENCIA CANO La excelencia no es una meta, es un estilo de vida. D. Factores abióticos como agua, luz, suelo y temperatura. 5. De acuerdo a los tipos de ecosistemas,el que presenta lluvias durante todo el año y durante la estación seca los arboles pierden sus hojas, es: A. Taiga. B. Bosque lluvioso tropical. C. Chaparral. D. Bosque caducifolio. 6. De acuerdo a los tipos de ecosistemas, el ecosistema cálido con abundantes lluvias donde predomina la vegetación herbácea es: A. Sabana. B. Taiga. C. Pradera MUCHOS EXITOS!

