Ensayo-equiponro4

El proceso investigativo se rige por una serie de métodos por los cuales se lleva a cabo. En el contexto de este ensayo se...
Conceptos clave: acoso digital o cyberbullying, acoso escolar, internet, web, redes sociales. Origen y evolución de las re...
sirve como punto de partida para interpretar y comparar investigaciones para la solución de una problemática, por lo que e...
Así mismo en tercer lugar, las bases teóricas que según Pérez (2006) son “El conjunto actualizado de conceptos, definicion...
Como ejemplo de estas bases teóricas se presenta uno de Vara (2008) sobre un estudio correlacional cuyo objetivo es determ...
Esta pirámide se define como un método jurídico estricto, mediante el cual quiere eliminar toda influencia psicológica, so...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMIN TORO VICE-RECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONÓMICAS Y SOCIALES ESCUELA DE ADMINISTRACION Y RELACIONES INDUSTRIALES Proceso Investigativo Autores: Dayrin Rodríguez V- 27.629.001 Adriana Falcón V- 30.042.713 Belkys Acosta V- 28.399.479 Yelitza Guan V-28.055.977 Arturo Arce V-27.539.313 Docente: Eriorkys Majano Asignatura: Metodología de la Inv. II Sección: SAIA C CABUDARE, AGOSTO DE 2020
  2. 2. El proceso investigativo se rige por una serie de métodos por los cuales se lleva a cabo. En el contexto de este ensayo se va desarrollando cada uno de estos métodos. En primer lugar, El marco teórico, según sabino (2008) El marco Teórico es “un conjunto de planteamientos teóricos y de proposiciones que sustentan una investigación, que sirve de referencia al tema de estudio, y que al estar ligadas entre sí, constituyen el ámbito teórico dentro del cual el investigador formula sus proposiciones específicas, describe e interpreta los hechos que le interesan” Cabe destacar que Hurtado (2007) lo define como “una comprensión restringida del proceso del conocimiento, en el cual el investigador intenta encajar una realidad en un marco o perspectiva ya dada, de modo que el estudio puede acabar por confirmar paradigmas” Ambos autores plantean que el marco teórico es una serie de planteamientos a través de los cuales se llevan a cabo un proceso investigativo que llevara a quien investiga a definir el problema planteado y así proponer posibles soluciones y confirmarlos. Este marco Teórico está basado en las siguientes características; Ampliar la descripción y el análisis del problema planteado ; Fundamentar las hipótesis que den respuesta a las preguntas formuladas; Orientar hacia la organización de los datos o los hechos significativos para describir las relaciones de un problema con las teorías ya existente; Dirigir los esfuerzos hacia la obtención de datos suficientes y Características confiables para poder comprobar Las hipótesis; Orientar el análisis y la interpretación de los datos. Como ejemplo de este marco Teórico tendríamos: “Consecuencias del acoso digital en redes sociales en adolescentes de 13 a 17 años de escuelas secundarias públicas de la Ciudad de Barquisimeto”, un marco teórico podría estar estructurado de la siguiente forma:
  3. 3. Conceptos clave: acoso digital o cyberbullying, acoso escolar, internet, web, redes sociales. Origen y evolución de las redes sociales. Acoso escolar antes de las redes sociales. Investigaciones preliminares: sobre el uso de las redes sociales en adolescentes escolarizados. En segundo lugar, antecedentes de la investigación, que se entiende como los estudios previos y tesis de grado relacionadas con el problema planteado, es decir, investigaciones realizadas anteriormente y que guardan alguna vinculación con el problema en estudio. Es importante mencionar que existen dos tipos de antecedentes, los antecedentes de campo y los antecedentes teóricos. Ellos presentan la información en forma diferente, debido a que cada uno de estos tipos de antecedentes tiene una función particular. Antecedentes teóricos; Ayudan a comprender el fenómeno en estudio mediante teorías o conclusiones elaboradas por especialistas en el tema y que han sido publicadas en libros relacionados con el tema que se pretende investigar. Estas teorías o ideas sobre el tema en particular nos ayudan a profundizar sobre la importancia y de manera especial definen el tema. Establecen conceptos que te facilitan la asimilación del tema, la comprensión del mismo y a predecir conclusiones al comparar la teoría con la realidad observada. Antecedentes de Campo; Son aquellos estudios realizados de tipo experimental. Presentan por lo general características de un fenómeno estudiado o datos numéricos sobre un tema en particular. Estos estudios describen las características que predominan en un fenómeno y expresan mediante datos o números el nivel de comportamiento del fenómeno en estudio. Los antecedentes son los estudios e investigaciones que se desarrollaron anteriormente a la nuestra, utilizando variables y objetivos similares, esta
  4. 4. sirve como punto de partida para interpretar y comparar investigaciones para la solución de una problemática, por lo que es importante tomar en cuenta algunos aspectos investigativos para la redacción de un trabajo de grado. • Tema de investigación relacionado al tema que se desarrolla en el trabajo. • Se recomiendan que los antecedentes de la investigación no tengan más de 5 años publicados. • Escribir lo que le otorga contexto de referencia al problema a investigar. • Considerar lo que es relevante para el trabajo que se está realizando. • Se debe registrar esta información para cada antecedente de investigación: nombre del trabajo, autor, año de la presentación, propósito, metodología para trabajar la(s) variable(s), conclusiones, recomendaciones y finalmente establecer la relaciona que existe entre la investigación en curso y la investigación citada. Un claro ejemplo de los antecedentes de la investigación seria, si se está realizando un trabajo sobre la las consecuencias de conlleva fumar cigarrillo desde temprana edad en un área geográfica determinada, se podrían usar antecedentes de investigación de congresos médicos en los que se aborde la importancia de tener una vida saludable y no incurrir en el consumo de sustancias dañinas para el organismo, como antecedentes de investigación que anteriormente hayan tratado el mismo tema desde diferentes ángulos, pudiendo ser: enfermedades de pulmones ocasionadas por el consumo de cigarrillos, cantidad de tratamientos médicos que se realizan mensualmente por el mismo motivo, probabilidades de padecer cáncer, historial de pacientes que sufren de enfermedades asociadas a los pulmones en el área en que se está realizando el trabajo, entre otros.
  5. 5. Así mismo en tercer lugar, las bases teóricas que según Pérez (2006) son “El conjunto actualizado de conceptos, definiciones, nociones, principios que explican las teorías principal del tópico a investigar" (p. 69). Mientras que Arias (2012) afirma que “Las bases teóricas implican un desarrollo amplio de los conceptos y proposiciones que conforman el punto de vista o enfoque adoptado, para sustentar o explicar el problema planteado”. (p. 107). Es de hacer notar que los autores sostienen que las bases teóricas son para el investigador el apoyo para conocer el problema que se plantea, sin contradicciones teóricas, en ella se explica que es la problemática y todas las definiciones necesarias para hacer el desarrollo de la investigación, esta sirve para hacer referencia y animan al investigador a buscar conexiones con las distintas teorías. Las bases teóricas implican las siguientes características; Coherencia: Una teoría debe ser lógica, de manera que no existan contradicciones, siga un plan racional y que las conclusiones no contradigan las premisas; Consistencia: Una teoría debe poseer profundidad, es decir, basarse en argumentos sólidos, ser firme, buscar el meollo del tema, demostrar conocimiento de causa y considerar discusiones bajo diversos enfoques; Originalidad: La teoría debe buscar renovar la ciencia a través de nuevas discusiones, nuevas alternativas de estudio y potencialidad, o sea, intentando abrir nuevos caminos para su discusión; Objetividad: La teoría debe ser científica, captando la realidad como ella se presenta y buscando eliminar las ideologías, prejuicios y valores personales que puedan influir en los resultados. La teoría debe basarse en evidencias verificables, observables y contrastables por otros; Intersubjetividad: La teoría debe ser aceptada y apoyada por otros investigadores. Las mejores teorías casi siempre son apoyadas por la comunidad de investigadores, son las más citadas y reconocidas en el medio académico.
  6. 6. Como ejemplo de estas bases teóricas se presenta uno de Vara (2008) sobre un estudio correlacional cuyo objetivo es determinar la relación de la autoeficacia y el cálculo matemático en niños de primaria. El siguiente Esquema de Base Teórica es: 1. La autoeficacia 1.1.Definición 1.2.Formación de la autoeficacia 1.3.Dimensiones de la autoeficacia 1.4.Requisitos de la escalas de medición de la autoeficacia 2. El cálculo matemático 2.1.Definición 2.2.Competencias requeridas 2.3.Evaluación. Instrumentos de evaluación 3. Influencia de la autoeficacia en el rendimiento En último lugar, Las bases legales definida según Pérez (2009) como “El conjunto de leyes, reglamentos, normas, decretos. etc., que establecen el basamento jurídico sobre el cual se sustenta la investigación”. (p.65) y según Arias (2006) “Representa el basamento legal que sustenta la investigación, mediante una jerarquía jurídica” En ambas definiciones se hace notar que las leyes son las que sustentan el desarrollo del proyecto investigativo en forma legal y estas no pueden interpretarse ni analizarse ya que el marco jurídico es determinado y estrictamente puntual, de ahí que para la comprensión de la elaboración de las bases legales, se debe utilizar la “Pirámide de Kelsen” que no es más que la formulación doctrinal que representa el imperio de la ley.
  7. 7. Esta pirámide se define como un método jurídico estricto, mediante el cual quiere eliminar toda influencia psicológica, sociológica y teológica en la construcción jurídica, y acotar la misión de la ciencia del derecho al estudio exclusivo de las formas normativas posibles y a las conexiones esenciales entre las mismas. La pirámide kelsiana, es categorizar las diferentes clases de normas ubicándolas en una forma fácil de distinguir cual predomina sobre las demás. En el caso de la aplicación de la pirámide Kelsiana al ordenamiento jurídico en Venezuela se puede mencionar tres niveles, los cuales son el Fundamental, Legal y Sublegal. Ejemplo: - Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela - Leyes Orgánicas - Tratados Internacionales - Leyes Extraordinarias - Ordenanzas Municipales - Reglamentos - Decretos con Rango y Fuerza de Ley - Resoluciones Finalmente, el proceso de investigación para que sea sustentable debe llevarse a cabo según lo especificado en el ensayo, ya que lo que nos proponemos a conocer debe definirse a través de un problema que será el que se va a investigar.

