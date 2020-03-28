Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
APLICACIONES WEB YEISON DAVID CASTRO
¿Qué ES SLIDESHARE?  Es una aplicación web donde se pueden almacenar y compartir diapositivas PowerPoint, esta herramient...
¿Que es escribd? ¿Qué escribd es una red social que le permite a usuarios cada publicar, compartir,construir, comentar, di...
¿Que es calameo?  ¿Qué es Calaméo? Es un programa que crea publicaciones Web interactivas. Ofrece un nuevo método de publ...
¿Que es padlet?  Padlet es una herramienta mas didáctica que permite la participación de los usuarios creando un tablero ...
?Que es mindomo?  Mindomo es un software de creación de mapas mentales colaborativos en línea donde los usuarios pueden c...
referencias  Queslideshare:https://www.ucn.edu.co/Biblioteca%20Institucional%20Cem av/Centro-Ayudas/c-internet/documentos...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aplicaciones web

26 views

Published on

herramientas didácticas para la creación de presentaciones mas dinamicas

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Aplicaciones web

  1. 1. APLICACIONES WEB YEISON DAVID CASTRO
  2. 2. ¿Qué ES SLIDESHARE?  Es una aplicación web donde se pueden almacenar y compartir diapositivas PowerPoint, esta herramienta convierte cualquier presentación en Flash, Haciendo que se pueda ver en cualquier máquina con internet. Es una herramienta colaborativa que permite compartir y presentar archivos de PowerPoint interactivos, visualizados en la web.
  3. 3. ¿Que es escribd? ¿Qué escribd es una red social que le permite a usuarios cada publicar, compartir,construir, comentar, distribuir y encontrar documentos en múltiples formatos de textos como: doc, pdf, txt, ppt, xls, ps (Adobe postcript) y lit (Lector de ebooks de Microsoft) .Estos documentos pueden ser descargados para ser leídos cuando no se esté conectado a laInternet o discutidos con sus autores para debatir y ampliar sus contenidos, entre otras funciones.Es una biblioteca universal
  4. 4. ¿Que es calameo?  ¿Qué es Calaméo? Es un programa que crea publicaciones Web interactivas. Ofrece un nuevo método de publicación que tiene una amplia gama de opciones y es de fácil uso. A partir de un archivo PDF, la gente crea revistas, folletos, catálogos de ventas, informes anuales, folletos de presentación.  ¿Cuál es su función? Sirve para subir información de todos los temas y hacer que toda la gente que visita esta página vea dicha información. Calaméo es un programa que crea instantáneamente publicaciones web interactiva, gracias a un nuevo proceso de publicación extremadamente rico en información y muy fácil de usar.
  5. 5. ¿Que es padlet?  Padlet es una herramienta mas didáctica que permite la participación de los usuarios creando un tablero colaborativo de ideas clara sobre un tema especifico  Ademas de que es muy fácil de personalizar añadiendo plantillaz para que sea mas amigable con el usuario
  6. 6. ?Que es mindomo?  Mindomo es un software de creación de mapas mentales colaborativos en línea donde los usuarios pueden crear, ver y compartir mapas mentales en su buscador.1  Los usuarios no registrados pueden ver los mapas mentales creados por los usuarios, mientras que a los usuarios registrados se les permite ver y crear mapas mentales utilizando diferentes formas, tamaños y colores en los cuadros de texto, así como conectores lógicos que facilitan la creación y asimilación de mapas mentales.  La versión gratuita limita el número de mapas privados a tres e inhabilita algunas aplicaciones especiales tales como la subida de archivos.
  7. 7. referencias  Queslideshare:https://www.ucn.edu.co/Biblioteca%20Institucional%20Cem av/Centro-Ayudas/c-internet/documentos/SLIDESHARE.pdf  Que es escribd:https://es.scribd.com/doc/21665679/Que-es-y-para-que- sirve-Scribd  Que es calameo:https://es.calameo.com/books/001363847ea8d666d68a7  Que es padlet:https://padlet.com/valesartor36/valentinasartor  Que es mindomo:https://jorgesaiz.com/blog/mindomo-aplicacion-para- mapas-mentales/

×