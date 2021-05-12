Successfully reported this slideshow.
LA SALUD MENTAL Y EL COVID-19. PRESENTADO POR: YEIMY ANDREA CASTIBLANCO
G R A C I A S
La salud mental y el covid 19

La importancia de cuidar durante la pandemia, los confinamientos y la cuarentena, la salud mental hace que sea mas llevadero todo este momento.

  1. 1. LA SALUD MENTAL Y EL COVID-19. PRESENTADO POR: YEIMY ANDREA CASTIBLANCO
  2. 2. EL ESTRÉS
  3. 3. • El estrés del encierro durante la pandemia hace que las personas tengan sentimientos y pensamientos negativos como temor, enojo, frustración, angustia, falta de apetito, apatía, desinterés, dificultades para concentrarse, para dormir, pesadillas, pensamientos suicidas, aumento del consumo de drogas y alcohol. • Otras situaciones que también generan estrés a parte del encierro son: la perdida del empleo, el estar lejos de la familia, las dificultades que algunos puedan tener para acceder al internet que es el medio que esta permitiendo la comunicación en estos tiempos y la despedida atípica de un familiar que falleció bien sea a causa del COVID o no.
  4. 4. LA CONVIVENCIA
  5. 5. • Para muchos la convivencia con su pareja o sus propios familiares 24/7 se ha convertido en un gran reto pues no estaban acostumbrados a pasar tiempo completo, el estrés generado por esta situación a evidenciado en algunos hogares el aumento de las peleas y la violencia intrafamiliar. • Lograr una sana convivencia dentro del hogar no es tarea fácil pero es posible, buscando alternativas para pasar el tiempo como juegos en familia, actividades de relajación y meditación, dividirse las tareas diarias del hogar, pintar, aprender a tocar un instrumento, entre otras actividades que se pueden hacer para manejar el estrés y el encierro.
  6. 6. EL SEDENTARISMO
  7. 7. • Durante los periodos de confinamiento a aumentado el sedentarismo dentro de las familias, eso debido a los confinamientos por largos periodos y para los que no estaba preparada la humanidad. • El sedentarismo durante el confinamiento afecta tanto la salud mental, como la salud física de la población mundial, agravando la situación que se presenta a causa del Covid-19. • El sedentarismo trae como consecuencia para las personas a nivel emocional un bajo estado de animo, apatía, estrés, depresión, ansiedad, cansancio, debilidad física, falta de concentración, fatiga mental e insomnio.
  G R A C I A S

